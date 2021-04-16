POLICE CALLS: 4/9-4/16/21

Apr. 16—Mineral Wells PD

Following are reports filed by Mineral Wells police based on calls for service for the period of April 10-16, 2021. Not all calls for service result in a filed report.

APRIL 10

—HIT AND RUN — 2500 block of E. Hubbard St., 12:13 a.m.

—SUSPICIOUS PERSON — 100 block of SW 11th St., 12:17 a.m. Male arrested on outstanding warrant.

—BURGLARY OF VEHICLE — 500 block of SW 21st St., 12:03 a.m. Radio stolen from a vehicle burglary.

—SUSPICIOUS PERSON — 400 block of SE 15th St., 2:21 a.m. Two females arrested for illegal contraband.

—INFORMATION — 600 block of SE 25th Ave., 9:03 a.m. Information report.

—ABANDONED VEHICLE — 1000 block of FM 1821, 11:46 a.m. Abandoned vehicle.

—ANIMAL BITE — 100 block of E. Sturdivant Road, 11 a.m. Information on dog bite.

—CRIMINAL MISCHIEF — 200 block of Evergreen Drive, 12:28 p.m. Motorcycle was vandalized.

—THEFT — 3300 block of NE 11th St., 1:35 p.m. License plate reported stolen from lawn trailer.

—INFORMATION — 900 block of S. 2nd St., 2:44 p.m. Male subject attempted suicide while serving an arrest warrant.

—THEFT — 1400 block of VFW, 4:41 p.m. Male reports lost wallet.

—HANG-UP — 2900 block of SE 5th St., 5:38 p.m. 9-1-1 hang up. Officer located male and female involved in verbal disturbance.

APRIL 11

—500 block of Pasadena Blvd., 2:09 a.m. A family dispute arose.

—DRIVING RECKLESS — 1600 block of SW 12th Ave., 10:09 a.m. A traffic stop led to the driver being arrested for possession of marijuana.

—THREATS — 1800 block of SE 19th St., 2:02 p.m. Male and female arrested for assault.

—WRECK — 4300 block of E. U.S. Highway 180, 2:49 p.m.

—DISORDERLY CONDUCT — 100 block of SE 19th St., 5:05 p.m. Male juvenile refused to leave and go home.

—INFORMATION — 200 block of SW 1st Ave., 6:52 p.m. Information report regarding found property.

—INFORMATION — 500 block of SW 8th St., 7:23 p.m. Male reported someone was withholding his tax return money.

APRIL 12

—HARASSMENT — 200 block of Country Club Parkway, 12:22 a.m. A male reported harassment involving firearm.

Story continues

—FRAUD — 800 block of SE 1st St., 3:09 a.m. Fake U.S. currency used to purchase items.

—DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE — 300 block of SW 15th St., 6:25 a.m. Disturbance at residence.

—WRECK — 2500 block of W. U.S. Highway 180, 10:09 a.m.

—INFORMATION — 500 block of SE 18th St., 1:29 p.m. Information report.

—CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE PROBLEM — 1200 block of W. Hubbard St., 2:17 p.m.

—CRIMINAL TRESPASS — 2800 block of E. U.S. Highway 180, 3:08 p.m. Male was criminally trespassed.

—LOST PROPERTY — 1700 block of E. Hubbard St., 3:30 p.m. Male lost wallet at gas station in town.

—CRIMINAL MISCHIEF — 600 block of SW 18TH sT., 5:05 P.M. Property owner reports damage to asphalt done by contractor performing work next door.

—DISORDERLY CONDUCT — 1900 block of SW 6th Ave., 6:23 p.m. Male reported a female has assaulted him and stolen his phone.

—BURGLARY OF HABITATION — 1700 block of SE 2nd St., 7:09 p.m. Arrest for trespassing and criminal mischief.

—INFORMATION — 1600 block of SW 12th Ave., 5:51 p.m. Male reported a female is throwing trash in his yard.

APRIL 13

—CRIMINAL MISCHIEF — 1400 block of SE 19th St., 4:36 p.m. Female arrested for criminal mischief.

—INFORMATION — 300 block of NW 4th St., 11:22 a.m. Male arrested on outstanding warrant.

—HARASSMENT — 100 block of SE 25th Ave., 11:50 a.m. Man allegedly threatened another man.

—DISORDERLY CONDUCT — 100 block of Carl Kessler Blvd., 12:59 p.m. Female criminally trespassed from motel.

—THEFT — 1100 block of W. Hubbard St., 1:35 p.m. Two trailer tires stolen from property.

—THEFT — 2400 block of NW 3rd Ave., 4:21 p.m. Package stolen off front porch.

—INFORMATION — 1200 block of SE 22nd St., 4:05 p.m. Man discovered deceased.

—CRIMINAL MISCHIEF — 2000 block of NW 2nd Ave., 6:27 p.m. Male reports damage to his vehicle.

—CHILD ABUSE — 1100 block of NW 3rd Ave., 10:11 p.m. Child makes outcry of an assault.

APRIL 14

—BURGLARY OF HABITATION — 900 block of Hood Road, 9:12 a.m. Male discovered his commercial lot had been trespassed and fuel stolen from fuel tank.

—THEFT — 400 block of SW 4th Ave., 9:43 a.m. Domestic disturbance.

—WARRANTS — 600 block of SW 13th St., 11:02 a.m. Male subject placed under arrest for outstanding warrant.

—INFORMATION — 5300 block of Airport Road, 12:49 p.m. Trash found at the helipad by the airport.

—WARRANTS — 1500 block of SE Park Road, 1:17 p.m. Male subject was arrested on outstanding warrant.

—ASSAULT — 1600 block of SW 5th Ave., 2:24 p.m. Female reported she was assaulted by her boyfriend.

—CRIMINAL TRESPASS — 500 block of SE 17th St., 2:52 p.m. Residential home was burglarized.

—ANIMAL BITE — 1100 block of SW 5th Ave., 6:17 p.m. Male bit by dog while mowing his yard.

—WARRANTS — Mineral Wells city limits, 7:28 p.m. Male arrested on county warrant.

—RUNAWAY — 4100 block of E. U.S. Highway 180, 8:44 p.m. Juvenile ran away from CPS.

APRIL 15

—FOLLOW-UP — 1900 block of SE 13th St., 9:28 a.m. Female reports harassment.

—INFORMATION — 100 block of Carl Kessler Blvd., 10:28 a.m. Male and female were criminally trespassed.

—WRECK — 2500 block of SE 16th St., 4:19 p.m.

—HIT AND RUN — 6300 block of Columbia St., 4:08 p.m. Unknown vehicle drove into section of fence causing damage.

—FRAUD — 1800 block of SE 10th St., 6:54 p.m. Unknown persons attempted to get unemployment with victim's personal information.

—HIT AND RUN — 100 block of Garrett Morris Parkway, 7:32 p.m.

—DISORDERLY CONDUCT — 300 block of Country Club Parkway, 7:08 p.m. A male and female argued.

APRIL 16

—THEFT — 2200 block of W. U.S. Highway 180, 7:43 a.m. Gate battery stolen from property.

—SUSPICIOUS PERSON — 700 block of E. Hubbard St., 10:47 a.m. Male threatened bank employee.

—INFORMATION — 100 block of New Castle Drive, 12:42 p.m. Male subject was arrested on an outstanding warrant.

—LOST PROPERTY — 900 block of Pegram St., 1:22 p.m. Male reported losing checkbook.

—HIT AND RUN — 100 block of FM 1821, 4:51 p.m.

—SUSPICIOUS PERSON — 100 block of Park Road 71, 4:27 p.m. Two males were criminally trespassed from state park.

—VEHICLE THEFT — 800 block of SW 4th Ave., 4:11 p.m. Male reported his vehicle was taken without his consent.

—INFORMATION — 1400 block of SW 13th Ave., 7:11 p.m. Female reported her package was sent to the wrong address.

—TRAFFIC STOP — 1400 block of SE 1st St., 8:04 p.m.

—DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE — 2700 block of SW 10th Ave., 9:10 p.m. Male was arrested for assault family violence causing bodily injury.

—CRIMINAL MISCHIEF — 1600 block of SE Park Road, 8:41 p.m. Criminal mischief report.

—DISORDERLY CONDUCT — 300 block of Evergreen Drive, 8:36 p.m. A female caused a disturbance at a residence.

Weatherford PD

Following are reports filed by Weatherford police based on calls for service for the period of April 9-16, 2021.

APRIL 9

—DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE — 1100 block of W. Park St., 9:59 p.m. No assault determined, male arrested for active warrant.

—BURGLARY OF HABITATION — 100 block of W. Vine St., 10:42 a.m. Female reported an unknown person entered a residence without permission.

—THEFT — 500 block of Bois D'Arc Lane, 4:36 p.m. Female reported a subject entered her residence and stole her puppy.

—FRAUD — 200 block of Emile Court, 11:45 a.m. Male reported someone used his personal identification to apply for unemployment.

—FRAUD — 1200 block of Glen Court, 12:30 p.m. Male reported an unknown suspect used his personal identification to file for unemployment benefits.

—THEFT — 100 block of E. Interstate 20, 3:37 p.m. Employee reported an unknown suspect stole $700 worth of items from the business.

—ASSAULT — Weatherford city limits, 6:35 p.m. Juvenile male reported being assaulted by a known person.

—WELFARE CHECK — 2100 block of Holly Oaks Lane, 10:19 p.m. Male arrested for public intoxication.

—CRIMINAL MISCHIEF — 300 block of S. Alamo St., 10:42 p.m. Male reported his vehicle was struck by an unknown male with a flashlight.

APRIL 10

—TRAFFIC STOP — Weatherford city limits, 3:43 a.m. Driver arrested for driving while intoxicated.

—THEFT — 300 block of S. Waco St., 8:53 a.m. Male reported a catalytic converter stolen from his vehicle.

—CRIMINAL MISCHIEF — 700 block of Palo Pinto St., 12:51 p.m. Male reported an unknown suspect scratched the left rear quarter panel of his truck.

—BOND VIOLATION — Weatherford city limits, 10:33 p.m. Female reported receiving calls from a known male who had bond conditions not to contact her.

—FRAUD — 2000 block of S. Main St., 3:32 p.m. Male reported the business received a counterfeit $100 bill.

APRIL 11

—TRAFFIC STOP — 100 block of E. Interstate 20, 2:25 a.m. Male arrested for driving while intoxicated.

—FOLLOW-UP — 100 block of E. Interstate 20, 3:10 p.m. Female transported to hospital for emergency detention.

—INVESTIGATION — 200 block of Raymond George Way, 3:50 p.m. Caller reported witnessing his friend get assaulted and possibly shot at an unknown building. Two deceased males later found at a premise in the county possibly related to this call.

APRIL 12

—FRAUD — 600 block of Palo Pinto St., 7:07 a.m. Female reported receiving a fraudulent $100 bill.

—INVESTIGATION — 2100 block of Bethel Road, 4:14 p.m. Mutual fight occurred between two males, citations issued.

—THEFT — 600 block of Bluebonnet Lane, 10:30 a.m. Female reported an unknown suspect used her personal information to withdraw funds from her bank account.

—FRAUD — 1500 block of E. Bankhead Drive, 11:25 a.m. Female reported an unknown suspect tried to file for unemployment using her personal identification.

—FOLLOW-UP — 1800 block of Newport Road, 12 p.m. Female reported her horse barn was broken into.

—DISTURBANCE — 100 block of E. Interstate 20, 12:30 p.m. Male reported a male passenger in another vehicle pulled a gun, cocked it and pointed it at his kids while driving.

—THEFT — 800 block of Santa Fe Drive, 6:37 p.m. Female reported an iPhone was stolen from her son's locker.

—TRAFFIC STOP — 900 block of S. Alamo St., 7:12 p.m. Juvenile driver issued citation for minor in possession of alcohol.

—THEFT — 500 block of N. Main St., 10:13 p.m. Male reported an unknown male stole an ash box.

—TRAFFIC STOP — 100 block of W. Interstate 20, 9:31 p.m. Driver arrested after found to be in possession of marijuana.

—THEFT — 700 block of Adams Drive, 11:03 p.m. Male reported his iPhone stolen from his hotel room.

—FRAUD — 1900 block of Clear Creek Road, 5:17 p.m. Female reported getting mail from the Texas Workforce Commission regarding a fraudulent unemployment claim.

APRIL 13

—SUSPICIOUS PERSON — 1200 block of Santa Fe Drive, 3 a.m. Female found walking in the middle of the road, and assaulted officers upon investigation.

—ALARM — 100 block of E. Interstate 20, 4:30 a.m. Male and female arrested for possession of marijuana, warrant.

—FRAUD — 800 block of Santa Fe Drive, 11:58 a.m. Male reported someone tried to collect unemployment benefits using his personal information.

—FRAUD — 2200 block of Brandy Drive, 2:30 p.m. Male notified by his employer of unemployment claim that he did not make.

—FRAUD — 900 block of King St., 3:32 p.m. Male reported an unemployment claim filed in his name.

—THEFT — 200 block of Interstate 20, 4:16 p.m. Female reported an unknown male stole a laptop from the business.

—WELFARE CHECK — 900 block of Vine St., 4:58 p.m. Female transported to a hospital for mental evaluation.

APRIL 14

—TRAFFIC STOP — Weatherford city limits, 12:20 a.m. Female arrested on warrants.

—FRAUD — 100 block of W. Water St., 8:28 a.m. Female reported notification that her personal information was used to open an account.

—FRAUD — 800 block of Santa Fe Drive, 3:08 p.m. Female reported unknown persons used her personal information to apply for unemployment benefits.

—THEFT — 300 block of York Ave., 4:17 p.m. Male reported an item he ordered and paid for was never sent.

APRIL 15

—HIT AND RUN — 2100 block of Tin Top Road, 1:17 a.m.

—FRAUD — 800 block of Santa Fe Drive, 3:19 p.m. Female reported unknown persons used her personal information to file for unemployment.

—FRAUD — 800 block of Santa Fe Drive, 12:59 p.m. Female reported someone used her identifying information to complete a federal tax return.

—INDECENCY WITH A CHILD — Weatherford city limits, 8:29 a.m. Female reported an incident involving a female juvenile and an adult male.

—THEFT — 1800 block of Lone Oak Drive, 3 p.m. Male reported someone removed the rear license plate from his vehicle.

APRIL 16

—TRAFFIC STOP — 2100 block of Tin Top Road, 2:08 a.m. Male arrested for driving while intoxicated.