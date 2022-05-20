POLICE CALLS: 5/14-5/19/22

May 20—Mineral Wells PD

Following are reports filed by Mineral Wells police based on calls for service for the period of May 14-19, 2022.

MAY 14

—CRIMINAL MISCHIEF — 100 block of Carl Kessler Blvd., 10:47 a.m. Property damage reported.

—WARRANTS — 2900 block of SE 5th St., 10:30 a.m. Warrant service arrest.

—THEFT — 900 block of SE 8th St., 2:50 p.m. Information report.

—WRECK — 2800 block of W. U.S. Highway 180, 3:32 p.m.

—THEFT — 1900 block of Garrett Morris Parkway, 3:27 p.m. Male stole property from a business.

—INFORMATION — 1600 block of N. Oak Ave., 3:39 p.m. Abandoned property located.

—INFORMATION — 200 block of S. Oak Ave., 4:45 p.m. Information reported over possible child abuse.

—WRECK — 100 block of Garrett Morris Parkway, 8:45 p.m.

—RUNAWAY — 3800 block of Evergreen Drive, 9:14 p.m. Juvenile reported as runaway.

MAY 15

—SUSPICIOUS PERSON — SE 16th St. and SE 19th Ave., 12:23 a.m. Located female who reported she was involved in physical altercation.

—WARRANTS — 400 block of SE 4th Ave., 6:56 a.m. Warrant stop led to male evading, and possession of narcotics.

—THREATS — 800 block of SE 6th St., 8:42 a.m. Information report.

—WRECK — 600 block of FM 1821, 10:08 a.m.

—WRECK — 3800 block of E. U.S. Highway 180, 10:54 a.m. Female involved in two vehicle collisions.

—WRECK — Palo Pinto County Rodeo grounds, 5:51 p.m.

—VEHICLE THEFT — 2900 block of SE 6th St., 9:07 p.m. Male reported vehicle stolen.

—THEFT — 100 block of SE 6th Ave., 9:13 p.m. Fraudulent transaction reported.

—THEFT — 100 block of Carl Kessler Blvd., 9:28 p.m. Money stolen from front desk.

MAY 16

—GUN SHOTS — 700 block of N. Oak Ave., 1:56 p.m. Female shot during trespassing incident.

—CRIMINAL TRESPASS — 3600 block of E. U.S. Highway 180, 5:42 a.m. Male was trespassed from building.

—CRIMINAL MISCHIEF — 2800 block of NE Park Drive, 7:05 a.m. Property damage reported.

—THEFT — 1100 block of SE 14th St., 12:07 p.m. Female reported fencing materials stolen from empty lot.

Story continues

—PARKING PROBLEM — 1400 block of NW 4th Ave., 12:34 p.m. Vehicle was issued warning tags.

—MUTUAL ASSISTANCE — 100 block of Carl Kessler Blvd., 12:40 p.m. Information report.

—WRECK — 700 block of SE 1st St., 9:44 p.m. Female arrested for reckless driving.

—INFORMATION — 300 block of NE 12th St., 8:43 p.m. Argument between parent and child.

—DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE — 1600 block of SE 21st St., 11:04 p.m. Physical disturbance reported.

MAY 17

—INFORMATION — 700 block of SE 25th Ave., 3:28 a.m. Assisted EMS with subject injecting narcotics.

—INFORMATION — 1300 block of SE 14th Ave., 10:45 a.m. Juvenile committing unlawful disclosure or promotion of intimate visual material to another juvenile.

—INFORMATION — 800 block of SW 25th St., 3:48 p.m. Owner of property requested male be issued criminal trespass warning.

—INFORMATION — 2100 block of SW 8th Ave., 8:41 p.m. Female juvenile was arrested.

MAY 18

—DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE — 2300 block of S. Oak Ave., 12:06 a.m. Assault family violence with bodily injury.

—WRECK — 2800 block of E. U.S. Highway 180 7:35 a.m.

—INFORMATION — 200 block of NE 20th St., 8:48 a.m. Deceased person.

—FOUND PROPERTY — 300 block of N. Oak Ave., 10:56 a.m. Female reported found property.

—TRAFFIC STOP — 1900 block of SE 14th St., 10:49 a.m. Female arrested for manufacture or delivery of narcotics.

—WRECK — 2200 block of W. U.S. Highway 180, 2:38 p.m.

—HARASSMENT — 400 block of SE 4th Ave., 5:15 p.m. Violation of protective order.

—CRIMINAL MISCHIEF — 2100 block of Morningside Drive, 8 p.m. Criminal mischief reported.

—RUNAWAY JUVENILE — 300 block of Evergreen Drive, 9:35 p.m. Juvenile female reported a runaway.

—WRECK — 3800 block of Ram Blvd., 11:33 p.m.

MAY 19

—THREATS — 100 block of SE 25th Ave., 8:21 a.m. Male assaulted by unknown assailants.

—HARASSMENT — 1200 block of Veterans of Foreign Wars St., 9:12 a.m. Information report.

—WRECK — 100 block of Garrett Morris Parkway, 10 a.m.

—CRIMINAL MISCHIEF — 1500 block of E. Hubbard St., 1:14 p.m. Illegal dumping reported.

—THREATS — 100 block of Evergreen Drive, 2:44 p.m. Family violence reported.

—INFORMATION — 2800 block of E. U.S. Highway 180, 4:12 p.m. Traffic stop conducted on vehicle that produced alert on TCIC.

—THREATS — 200 block of SW 25th Ave., 7:09 p.m. Unhappy client made threat.

—RUNAWAY JUVENILE — 300 block of Evergreen Drive, 10:10 p.m. Female reported daughter ran away from home.

—DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE — 300 block of NW 10th St., 9:56 p.m. Verbal argument turns physical.

—RUNAWAY JUVENILE — 1700 block of Goodwin Drive, 10:07 p.m. Female reported daughter missing.

Weatherford PD

Following are reports filed by Weatherford police based on calls for service for the period of May 13-19, 2022.

MAY 13

—THEFT — 1000 block of S. Main St., 10 a.m. Juvenile reported his Air-pods possibly stolen.

—MENTAL EVALUATION — 1200 block of E. Interstate 20, 9:47 a.m. Female found to be a danger to herself and transported to a medical facility.

—DISTURBANCE — 900 block of Hilltop Drive, 8:37 a.m. Female arrested for criminal trespass and failure to identify.

—INFORMATION — 100 block of Meadowview Road, 2:41 p.m. Juvenile female reported a known female posted inappropriate pictures of a family member on social media.

—THEFT — 300 block of S. Main St., 2:13 p.m. Female rented furniture, then discontinued payments.

—DRUGS — 1000 block of S. Main St., 1:33 p.m. Juvenile found to be in possession of a THC vape.

MAY 14

—TRAFFIC STOP — 500 block of N. Brazos St., 11:20 p.m. Alcoholic beverages and drug paraphernalia found in vehicle, and driver found to have no driver's license.

—INFORMATION — 400 block of E. 3rd St., 12:01 a.m. Open fire observed and citation issued for burn ban violation.

—DISTURBANCE — Weatherford city limits, 9:11 a.m. Female reported being assaulted by a known male.

—ASSAULT — Weatherford city limits, 8:54 a.m. Female reported a known male assaulted her and prevented her from calling police.

—TRAFFIC STOP — 100 block of E. Church St., 9:30 p.m. Driver determined to be intoxicated.

—TRAFFIC STOP — 1700 block of Bethel Road, 1:50 a.m. Male found to be intoxicated and be in possession of a firearm.

—THEFT — 1800 block of S. Main St., 8:59 a.m. Male reported someone took a pistol out of his unlocked vehicle.

MAY 15

—INFORMATION — 100 block of Mimosa St., 4:45 a.m. Juvenile female reported missing.

—THEFT — 200 block of E. Oak St., 8:55 a.m. Male reported his Harley Davidson motorcycle stolen.

—INFORMATION — 2800 block of E. Lake Drive, 7:58 a.m. Officers discovered an unoccupied truck, then found a deceased person while checking the area and contacted the Parker County Sheriff's Office.

—BURGLARY OF HABITATION — 300 block of Sweetwater Drive, 3:05 p.m. Homeowner reported an unknown person entered the residence and took several items.

—INFORMATION — 100 block of W. 2nd St., 3:21 p.m. Male found to be deceased.

—THREATS — 100 block of Crown Valley Drive, 2:16 p.m. Female reported a known male threatened her by phone.

—ASSAULT — Weatherford city limits, 8:04 p.m. Female reported being struck in the head and body by a known male.

—WARRANT — 200 block of Cartwright Park, 12:34 a.m. Male found to have active warrant out of WPD.

—TRAFFIC STOP — S. Main St. and Courthouse Square, 9:30 p.m. Female driver determined to be intoxicated.

—ASSAULT — Weatherford city limits, 12:13 a.m. Female reported a male grabbed her neck and squeezed.

—TRAFFIC STOP — 200 block of Fort Worth Highway, 1:58 a.m. Driver found to be in possession of controlled substance.

—ASSAULT — Weatherford city limits, 1:37 a.m. Male and female arrested for assault bodily injury family violence.

—RUNAWAY — 100 block of College Park Drive, 6:08 p.m. Female reported her 15-year-old daughter ran away from home.

MAY 16

—THEFT — 1300 block of W. Ball St., 10:15 a.m. Female reported a theft of electronics from her vehicle.

—HARBORING RUNAWAY — Weatherford city limits, 2 p.m. Female reported her runaway juvenile daughter was found with an adult male.

—INFORMATION — 2100 block of Bethel Road, 10:40 a.m. Male reported two teenaged males were in possession of a controlled substance.

—WARRANT — 900 block of S. Main St., 4:25 p.m. Male driver found to have active warrants.

—INFORMATION — Weatherford city limits, 5:40 p.m. Juvenile transported to hospital after smoking a THC vape pen.

—WRECK — 800 block of E. Interstate 20, 4:32 p.m. Female who drover her vehicle off a retaining wall was determined to be intoxicated.

—INTOXICATED PERSON — 2100 block of Clear Lake Road, 9:14 p.m. Male found to have stolen beer and locked himself in the store's restroom.

—BURGLARY OF HABITATION — 400 block of E. Akard St., 2:45 p.m. Male reported three known individuals broke into his home and stole his dog.

MAY 17

—SUSPICIOUS VEHICLE — 1300 block of Holland Lake Drive, 12:58 a.m. Marijuana located inside a vehicle.

—WARRANT — Weatherford city limits, 2:19 a.m. Driver found to have active warrants out of Breckenridge.

—PUBLIC INTOXICATION — 700 block of E. Anderson St., 9:35 a.m. Male showed signs possibly related to medical condition and was released to family/medical staff.

—INFORMATION — Weatherford city limits, 8:45 p.m. Road rage incident with a gun reported but no suspect found.

—EVADING ARREST — 100 block of W. Interstate 20, 3:10 p.m. Male evaded arrest on foot and was later located and arrested on charges of unauthorized use of vehicle, evading arrest and unlawful possession of firearm by felon.

—DISTURBANCE — Weatherford city limits, 4:13 p.m. Female reported being assaulted by a male. An earlier assault was also reported.

—HIT AND RUN — 2100 block of E. Interstate 20, 7:39 p.m.

MAY 18

—THEFT — 800 block of Santa Fe Drive, 3:02 p.m. Male reported alcohol stolen from an event in the 600 block of S. Waco St.

—TRAFFIC STOP — 2000 block of S. Main St., 11:20 p.m. Driver determined to be intoxicated.

—TRAFFIC STOP — 400 block of W. Interstate 20, 4:21 p.m. Driver found to have active warrant and marijuana observed inside the vehicle.

—DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE — 800 block of Santa Fe Drive, 7:56 p.m. Complainant reported they were assaulted by a known family member.

—DEBIT CARD ABUSE — Weatherford city limits, 1:05 a.m. Male found to be in possession of debit card that didn't belong to him.

—TRAFFIC STOP — 1500 block of SW Ric Williamson Memorial Highway, 12:05 a.m. Unknown items seized to be tested for illegal substances during a search.

MAY 19

—FRAUD — 1500 block of Madison St., 11:42 a.m. Female reported a known person issued her two bad checks.

—THEFT — 400 block of W. Interstate 20, 7:40 a.m. Male reported someone stole a company truck.

—INDECENT ASSAULT — Weatherford city limits, 7:42 p.m. Female reported a known male assaulted her by touching her inappropriately.

—CRIMINAL MISCHIEF — 2000 block of Santa Fe Drive, 9:38 a.m. Male admitted to damaging windows at a church.

—FOUND PROPERTY — 100 block of Chimney Rock St., 10:49 a.m. Female found a cell phone in a case outside her residence.

—THEFT — 1800 block of Lone Oak Road, 7:45 a.m. Catalytic converter stolen from a vehicle.

—WARRANT — 1500 block of N. Main St., 9:38 a.m. Driver found to have active warrant.

—FOUND PROPERTY — Weatherford city limits, 1:41 p.m. Pocket knife seized during traffic stop.