POLICE CALLS: 5/26-6/3/22

Jun. 3—Mineral Wells PD

Following are reports filed by Mineral Wells police based on calls for service for the period of May 28-June 3, 2022.

MAY 28

—THEFT — 2600 block of S. Oak Ave., 6:18 a.m. Subject drove off without paying for gas.

—THREATS — 400 block of Shady Oak Circle, 6:21 a.m. Family violence was reported.

—BURGLARY IN PROGRESS — 900 block of SE 17th St., 7:16 a.m. Male arrested on county warrant.

—CRIMINAL MISCHIEF — 400 block of se 15th St., 9:09 a.m. Playground equipment vandalized.

—WARRANTS — 200 block of S. Oak Ave., 1:40 p.m. Male arrested on outstanding warrant.

—THEFT — 1800 block of SE 21st St., 2:37 p.m. Multiple electronics stolen from residence.

—CRIMINAL MISCHIEF — 700 block of W. Hubbard St., 3:49 p.m. Windshield damaged for unknown source.

—WRECK — 3600 block of E. U.S. Highway 180, 6:55 p.m.

—INFORMATION — 200 block of S. Oak Ave., 9:59 p.m. Information report.

—CRIMINAL MISCHIEF — 700 block of SW 19th St., 10:32 p.m.

—CRIMINAL MISCHIEF — 900 block of SE 6th Ave., 8:46 p.m. Female reported a male verbally assaulted her and threw her purse out into the street.

MAY 29

—WRECK — 400 block of SW 5th Ave., 8:26 a.m.

—CRIMINAL TRESPASS — 300 block of SW 5th St., 8:53 a.m. Female was placed under arrest for trespass of a habitation.

—WELFARE CHECK — 6800 block of E. U.S. Highway 180, 11:08 a.m. A child was found unattended.

—WRECK — 1100 block of SE 1st St., 11:50 a.m.

—WRECK — 1700 block of E. Hubbard St., 12:29 p.m.

—WRECK — 100 block of NE 1st Ave., 1:21 p.m.

—THEFT — 2600 block of S. Oak Ave., 2:07 p.m. Male drove off from gas station without rendering payment.

—DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE — 1700 block of SE 21st St., 8:56 p.m. Female reported ex-boyfriend assaulted her.

MAY 30

—WRECK — 700 block of E. Hubbard St., 6:35 a.m.

—ABANDONED VEHICLE — 400 block of Lee Road, 5:47 a.m. A vehicle was red-tagged.

—THEFT — 1500 block of E. Hubbard St., 10:11 a.m. A male stole items from a retail store.

—HIT AND RUN — 2300 block of Springhill Court, 10:38 a.m. Information report.

—WELFARE CHECK — 200 block of Holiday Hills Drive, 2:03 p.m. A missing person was located.

—CRIMINAL TRESPASS — 2500 block of N. Oak Ave., 4:36 p.m. Male placed under arrest for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

—ATTEMPTED SUICIDE — 1800 block of SE 21st St., 10:50 p.m. Male transported to hospital after suicide attempt.

MAY 31

—INFORMATION — 1500 block of SE Martin Luther King Jr., 8:53 a.m. Information report only.

—INFORMATION — 2800 block of NE Park Drive, 9:55 a.m. Male threatens cousin.

—CRIMINAL TRESPASS — 600 block of FM 1821, 12:33 p.m. Male trespassed from business.

—THEFT — 600 block of FM 1821, 3:11 p.m. Male steals money from business by returning items he did not pay for.

—SHOPLIFTING — 600 block of FM 1821, 4:36 p.m. Male shoplifts from business.

—ASSAULT — 300 block of SW 6th St., 6:29 p.m. Male was shot and taken to the hospital.

JUNE 1

—SHOPLIFTING — 600 block of FM 1821, 6:34 a.m. Male arrested for criminal trespass and city warrants after attempting to shoplift.

—SHOPLIFTING — 600 block of FM 1821, 12:28 p.m. Male shoplifts from business.

—SHOPLIFTING — 600 block of FM 1821, 12:52 p.m. Two males shoplifted from business.

—INFORMATION — 2500 block of E. Hubbard St., 1:17 p.m. Female has her credit card information used out of state.

—THREATS — 400 block of SW 25th Ave., 1:16 p.m. Female reports assault.

—HIT AND RUN — 200 block of SW 25th Ave., 2:39 p.m.

—INFORMATION — 200 block of N. Oak Ave., 4:42 p.m. Drugs found in downtown business.

—INFORMATION — 600 block of FM 1821, 5:37 p.m. Information report.

—THEFT — 1500 block of SE 22nd Ave., 8:48 p.m. Theft of property.

JUNE 2

—FOUND PROPERTY — 400 block of Brazos Drive, 7:14 a.m. Lost property was located.

—THREATS — 1000 block of Barker Road, 11:55 a.m. Male threatened another male over the phone.

—HIT AND RUN — 600 block of FM 1821, 1 p.m.

—ASSISTANCE — 3300 block of NE 11th St., 11:53 a.m. Male was found deceased.

—TRAFFIC STOP — 2100 block of se 17th Ave., 2:47 p.m. Information report.

—THEFT — 500 block of N. Oak Ave., 2:40 p.m. Vehicle sold without permission.

—PARKING PROBLEM — 1900 block of SE 14th Ave., 3:04 p.m. A vehicle was red-tagged.

—FRAUD — 3200 block of N. U.S. Highway 281, 3:36 p.m. Female subject made several unauthorized transactions using multiple debit cards.

—CRIMINAL TRESPASS — 100 block of FM 1821, 4:03 p.m. Male and female were issued criminal trespass warnings from a business.

—WRECK — 100 block of se 17th Ave., 4:11 p.m.

—THEFT — 1500 block of SE 1st St., 4:28 p.m. Male reported clothing stolen from laundromat.

—DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE — 4100 block of E. U.S. Highway 180, 4:40 p.m.

JUNE 3

—PARKING PROBLEM — 1600 block of SE 4th Ave., 1:09 p.m. Information report.

—SUSPICIOUS VEHICLE — 2800 block of NE 10th St., 12:57 p.m. An abandoned vehicle disrupting traffic was towed.

—PARKING PROBLEM — NE 39th Ave. and NE 4th St., 2:30 p.m. Three vehicles issued warning tags.

—FRAUD — 1600 block of SE 22nd Ave., 7:14 p.m. Store owner reported fraudulent check.

—WRECK — 3100 block of NE 2nd St., 8:48 p.m.

—ATTEMPTED SUICIDE — 200 block of Evergreen Drive, 10:34 p.m.

Weatherford PD

Following are reports filed by Weatherford police based on calls for service for the period of May 26-June 3, 2022.

MAY 26

—THEFT — 1200 block of W. Interstate 20, 9:36 a.m. Female reported someone stole property from her location.

—HARASSMENT — 800 block of W. Couts St., 10:11 a.m. Female reported a known person contacted her when they were not supposed to.

—TRAFFIC STOP — 100 block of E. Interstate 20, 7:07 p.m. Driver found to have no driver's license and be a deported felon.

—DISTURBANCE — 400 block of Ridgeway Drive, 2:56 p.m. Female reported known male causing a disturbance.

—ASSAULT — Weatherford city limits, 1:27 p.m. Female determined to have caused unwanted contact with a male.

—SUSPICIOUS VEHICLE — 600 block of Palo Pinto St., 5:07 p.m. UHaul found to be stolen out of DFW.

—ASSAULT — 100 block of E. Interstate 20, 9:06 p.m. Assault determined to have occurred.

—THEFT OF FIREARM — 2200 block of Fort Worth Highway, 9:30 a.m. Male reported his pistol stolen from a parked vehicle.

—BOND VIOLATION — Weatherford city limits, 11:24 p.m. Report for multiple violations of bond conditions made.

MAY 27

—PUBLIC INTOXICATION — 300 block of E. Lee Ave., 3 a.m. Male arrested for public intoxication.

—FOUND PROPERTY — 2400 block of E. Interstate 20, 1:36 p.m. Male found an iPhone.

—THEFT OF FIREARM — 200 block of Bridge St., 11:15 a.m. Male reported someone removed a hand gun from his locked vehicle.

—FOUND PROPERTY — 1400 block of Fort Worth Highway, 3:16 p.m. Male found several identifying documents and the owner was notified.

—WELFARE CHECK — 100 block of College Park Drive, 10:40 p.m. Female found to be in possession of controlled substance.

—CRIMINAL MISCHIEF — 1800 block of S. Main St., 6 p.m. Employee reported a juvenile damaged a bicycle.

—THREATS — 1000 block of Jameson St., 11:52 a.m. Female reported she was shown written material that caused her concern.

—WELFARE CHECK — 1000 block of S. Main St., 10:25 a.m. Female found unconscious in a vehicle and was transported to a hospital and later found to have been in possession of a THC vape pen.

—CRIMINAL MISCHIEF — 1100 block of Jameson St., 7:30 p.m. Male reported an unknown male on a motorcycle broken his side mirror with his hand.

—INFORMATION — 1800 block of E. Bankhead Drive, 9:33 a.m. Male found to be in possession of a vape pen possibly containing THC.

MAY 28

—THEFT — 800 block of Santa Fe Drive, 4:18 p.m. Male reported his vehicle stolen.

—TRAFFIC STOP — 100 block of Santa Fe Drive, 8 p.m. Driver found to be in possession of drug paraphernalia.

—WARRANT — 200 block of N. Main St., 8:44 p.m. Driver found to have suspended license and active warrants.

—DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED — SW Ric Williamson Memorial Highway and Ranger Highway, 10:49 p.m. Driver of vehicle involved in vehicle-motorcycle accident determined to be intoxicated.

—INFORMATION — 1400 block of Holland Lake Drive, 7:31 a.m. Female reported her 17-year-old daughter was missing.

—CRIMINAL MISCHIEF — 600 block of Duke St., 10:35 a.m. Male reported someone cut holes in two of his tires.

—FOUND PROPERTY — 1800 block of S. Main St., 11:07 a.m. Female reported an employee found a revolver in a box that was dropped off at the business.

—RUNAWAY — 800 block of Santa Fe Drive, 11:48 p.m. Guardian reported a 16-year-old juvenile ran away.

MAY 29

—MENTAL EVALUATION — Weatherford city limits, 7:40 p.m. Male determined to be in mental distress and transported to a hospital.

—TRAFFIC STOP — 1800 block of S. Main St., 12:30 a.m. 17-year-old driver determined to be intoxicated.

—WARRANT — 1000 block of E. Interstate 20 North Service Road, 2:59 a.m. Driver found to have outstanding warrant.

—WARRANT — 100 block of N. Denton St., 4:52 a.m. Driver found to have active warrants.

—BURGLARY OF HABITATION — 500 block of N. Elm St., 10:24 a.m. Female reported a known person broke into her residence and stole items.

—BURGLARY OF A HABITATION — 1700 block of Fort Worth Highway, 1:37 p.m. Female reported someone broke into her residence through a window and stole her TV.

—OVERDOSE — 1100 block of Hanover St., 3:41 p.m. Male reported to have overdosed.

—THEFT — 100 block of E. Interstate 20, 10:23 p.m. Male reported two men stole beer from a store.

MAY 30

—FIREWORKS — 300 block of Kirkpatrick Drive, 1:04 a.m. Male reported juveniles shooting off fireworks.

—TRAFFIC STOP — 200 block of E. Interstate 20, 12:04 a.m. Driver arrested for driving while intoxicated with passengers under 15 years old.

—DRUGS — 700 block of W. Anderson St., 5:36 a.m. Female reported a male was in possession of methamphetamine and Xanax.

—FRAUD — 200 block of College Park Drive, 12:25 p.m. Female reported an unknown person used her personal identification to apply for a loan.

—THEFT — 200 block of Ridge Hollow Trail, 2:10 p.m. Female reported an unknown person stole rings from her residence.

—TRAFFIC STOP — 200 block of Santa Fe Drive, 2:40 p.m. 19-year-old driver found to be in possession of tobacco products.

—CRIMINAL MISCHIEF — 100 block of Alford Drive, 12:38 p.m. Female reported an unknown person damaged her vehicle.

—TRAFFIC STOP — Santa Fe Drive and Clear Lake Drive, 8:53 p.m. Driver arrested for possession of marijuana.

—ASSAULT — 800 block of Santa Fe Drive, 3:20 p.m. Female reported a domestic disturbance within Weatherford city limits.

—ASSAULT — 1800 block of S. Main St., 10:37 p.m. Two employees reported an altercation with two unknown males, one of which who pulled a knife and threatened to kill them.

MAY 31

—DRUG PARAPHERNALIA POSSESSION — 700 block of E. Anderson St., 3:05 a.m. Male requested a courtesy ride and was found in possession of drug paraphernalia.

—CRIMINAL TRESPASS — 700 block of E. Anderson St., 5:02 a.m. Male arrested for criminal trespass.

—THEFT — 800 block of Santa Fe Drive, 2:15 p.m. Female reported a known person stayed at her house and her jewelry went missing.

—INFORMATION — 100 block of Hogle St., 4 p.m. WPD assisted the Parker County Sheriff's Office with an investigation.

—ASSAULT — Weatherford city limits, 4:28 p.m. Female reported a male pushed her.

—TRAFFIC STOP — 2600 block of Old Dennis Road, 8:30 p.m. Driver found to be in possession of dangerous drugs and controlled substances.

—WARRANT — Weatherford city limits, 11:28 p.m. Driver found to have active warrant.

—TRAFFIC STOP — Tin Top Road and BB Fielder Road, 9:37 p.m. Controlled substance found during search of the vehicle.

—DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED — 2200 block of E. Bankhead Highway, 10:19 p.m. Driver determined to be operating vehicle while intoxicated.

—STALKING — Weatherford city limits, 7:41 p.m. Female reported a known male had been stalking her.

JUNE 1

—TRAFFIC STOP — 500 block of E. Park Road, 21:21 a.m. Grinder containing marijuana residue found inside a vehicle.

—DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED — 1500 block of Holland Lake Drive, 2:30 a.m. Driver determined to be intoxicated.

—TRAFFIC STOP — 1000 block of Fort Worth Highway, 12:56 a.m. Driver and passenger issued citations for possession of drug paraphernalia.

—TRAFFIC STOP — 1200 block of W. Interstate 20, 12:44 a.m. Baggy containing suspected methamphetamine was seized.

—TRAFFIC STOP — 2400 block of Old Dennis Road, 11:11 p.m. Driver found to be in possession of marijuana.

JUNE 2

—DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED — 1000 block of NW Ric Williamson Memorial Highway, 10:45 p.m.

—THEFT — 1100 block of Fort Worth Highway, 7:02 a.m. Male reported a known male took his truck without permission.

—MENTAL EVALUATION — 500 block of W. 7th St., 9:06 a.m. Female placed in an emergency detention and transported for an evaluation.

—FOUND PROPERTY — 1300 block of S. Lamar St., 1:17 p.m. Male found a driver's license.

—CRIMINAL MISCHIEF — 100 block of Park Court, 2:12 p.m. Male reported an unknown male and female caused damage to his residence.

—HIT AND RUN — NW Ric Williamson Memorial Highway and Garner Road, 1:05 p.m.

—MENTAL CRISIS — 1000 block of Vine St., 7:56 p.m. Male determined to be a danger to himself and was transported to an area hospital for a mental evaluation.

JUNE 3

—HIT AND RUN — 1300 block of E. Bankhead Highway, 1:49 a.m.

—ASSAULT — Weatherford city limits, 3:17 a.m. Male reported being assaulted by his girlfriend.

—TRAFFIC STOP — 800 block of E. Interstate 20 Access Road, 1:15 a.m. Male found to be in possession of a controlled substance.