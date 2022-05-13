POLICE CALLS: 5/6-5/13/22

May 13—Mineral Wells PD

Following are reports filed by Mineral Wells police based on calls for service for the period of May 7-13, 2022.

MAY 7

—WRECK — 700 block of SE 1st St., 11:58 a.m. Two-vehicle accident led to DWI arrest.

—FRAUD — 200 block of Mesquite St., 2:12 p.m. Male reported loss of money after rental scam.

—DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE — 600 block of SE 27th Ave., 3:11 p.m. Information report.

—CRUELTY TO ANIMALS — 4200 block of E. U.S. Highway 180, 3:54 p.m. Animal locked in storage locker with no food or water for several hours.

—INFORMATION — 300 block of SW 23rd St., 6:54 p.m. Male reported child custody issues.

—BURGLARY OF VEHICLE — 2500 block of E. Hubbard St., 7:13 p.m. Female had a paycheck stolen out of her vehicle.

MAY 8

—SUSPICIOUS PERSON — 2800 block of Sharon Drive, 1:23 a.m. Information report.

—CRIMINAL TRESPASS — 500 block of SW 15th St., 6:43 a.m. Male reports trespassing and criminal mischief.

—BURGLARY OF VEHICLE — 2900 block of SE 5th St., 8:07 a.m. Male reported items stolen from trunk of car.

—WRECK — NE 23rd St. and FM 1821, 3:36 p.m.

—WRECK — 2000 block of E. Hubbard St., 3:47 p.m.

—THREATS — 200 block of NE 6th Ave., 5:29 p.m. Female assaulted by boyfriend.

—FOUND PROPERTY — 100 block of Garrett Morris Parkway, 6:40 p.m.

—TRAFFIC STOP — 200 block of SE 15th Ave., 6:38 p.m. Male arrested for probation violation.

—INFORMATION — 8100 block of E. U.S. Highway 180, 5:12 p.m. Information report.

—RUNAWAY JUVENILE — 300 block of Evergreen Drive, 9:57 p.m. Mom stated juvenile ran away from home.

MAY 9

—ASSAULT — 1000 block of SW 5th Ave., 2:13 a.m. Family violence reported.

—JUVENILE PROBLEM — 1000 block of SE 24th St., 12:27 a.m. Party with underage drinking broken up.

—WANTED PERSON — 1000 block of SW 5th Ave., 10:08 a.m.

—ASSAULT — 2900 block of SE 6th St., 10:39 a.m. Male assaulted by supposed cousin.

—THEFT — 100 block of FM 1821, 1:27 p.m. Male and female steal money from CVS.

—INFORMATION — 400 block of NW 6th St., 7:53 p.m. Unoccupied residence possibly burglarized.

—CRIMINAL MISCHIEF — 100 block of SW 11th St., 11:09 p.m. Male reported his work vehicle damaged.

MAY 10

—TRAFFIC STOP — 100 block of Carl Kessler Blvd., 7:19 a.m. Traffic stop led to arrest of male on outstanding warrant.

—CRIMINAL TRESPASS — 300 block of SW 5th St., 8:04 a.m. Female reported tire possibly slashed.

—THEFT — 4300 block of E. U.S. Highway 180, 9:05 a.m. Female failed to render payment for performed services.

—BURGLARY OF BUILDING — 900 block of SE 2nd Ave., 9:30 a.m. Male reported building burglarized.

—CHILD ABUSE — Mineral Wells city limits, 11:22 a.m.

—WARRANTS — 1700 block of W. U.S. Highway 180, 10:56 a.m. Male arrested on outstanding warrants.

—PARKING PROBLEM — 800 block of NE 23rd St., 3:02 p.m. Vehicle was red-tagged.

—THREATS — 300 block of SE 25th Ave., 4 p.m. Information report.

—INFORMATION — 900 block of FM 1821, 3:58 p.m. Vehicle was found parked in a fire lane.

—WRECK — 2300 block of FM 1821, 5:09 p.m.

—BURGLARY OF HABITATION — 600 block of SW 4th Ave., 7:38 p.m. Male reported his apartment burglarized.

—HIT AND RUN — 900 block of FM 1821, 9:09 p.m.

—MISSING PERSON — 300 block of Evergreen Drive, 9:34 p.m. Mother reports juvenile ran away from home.

—THEFT — 1400 block of SW 6th Ave., 10:03 p.m. Male reported his firearm stolen.

MAY 11

—INFORMATION — 1500 block of SE 16th St., 1:31 a.m. Individuals separated after altercation.

—WRECK — 1100 block of SE 1st St., 7:55 a.m.

—SUSPICIOUS PERSON — 300 block of SW 16th St., 7:49 a.m. Male arrested for evading arrest or detention.

—WRECK — 6000 block of Columbia St., 10:41 a.m.

—WELFARE CHECK — 2500 block of N. Oak Ave., 10:34 a.m. Male placed under arrest for disorderly conduct.

—PARKING PROBLEM — 2800 block of Sharon Drive, 1:07 p.m. Vehicle was red-tagged.

—TRAFFIC STOP — 2400 block of FM 1821, 3:46 p.m. Traffic stop led to arrest of male driver and female passenger for outstanding warrants.

—DISORDERLY CONDUCT — 300 block of NW 25th St., 7:15 p.m. Male arrested for outstanding warrant.

—HIT AND RUN — 100 block of NE 27th Ave., 11:17 p.m. Officer-involved accident.

—INFORMATION — 600 block of NW 7th St., 11:46 a.m. Male reported threats made to him by ex-girlfriend.

MAY 12

—WRECK — 400 block of SE 25th Ave., 8:50 a.m.

—WELFARE CHECK — 1200 block of E. Hubbard st., 1:17 p.m. Homeless man living under bridge.

—DISORDERLY CONDUCT — 200 block of N. Oak Ave., 6:33 p.m. Male arrested for public intoxication.

—INFORMATION — 200 block of SW 6th Ave., 9:04 p.m. Female reported being scammed online.

MAY 13

—CRIMINAL MISCHIEF — 500 block of SW 21st St., 8:10 a.m. Female reported her vehicle vandalized.

—DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE — 800 block of SE 6th St., 9:38 a.m. Information report.

—CRIMINAL MISCHIEF — 1400 block of SE 11th St., 9:07 a.m. Vehicle damaged.

—SUSPICIOUS PERSON — 800 block of SW 27th St., 10:19 a.m. Female issued criminal trespass warning.

—SUSPICIOUS PERSON — 2500 block of Garrett Morris Parkway, 10:57 a.m. Female arrested for public intoxication after impeding highway traffic.

—TRAFFIC HAZARD — 1100 block of SW 7th Ave., 1:20 p.m. Unregistered, disabled truck parked along side of roadway needing to be moved.

—INFORMATION — 1800 block of SE 14th Ave., 1:05 p.m. Male reported two females jumped his fence and ran.

—FRAUD — 1600 block of SW 5th Ave., 3:20 p.m. Male attempted to pass fake $100 bill.

—DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE — 1400 block of SE 22nd St., 6:16 p.m. Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

—WRECK — 3600 block of E. U.S. Highway 180, 6:54 p.m.

—SHOPLIFTING — 100 block of SE 17th Ave., 3:53 p.m. Information report.

—CRIMINAL MISCHIEF — 600 block of SE 2nd Ave., 7:41 p.m. Resident stated unknown person wanted property from other resident's room, busted window and left.

Weatherford PD

Following are reports filed by Weatherford police based on calls for service for the period of May 6-13, 2022.

MAY 6

—ASSAULT — Weatherford city limits, 9:17 p.m. Male reportedly assaulted two family members causing bodily injury.

—INDECENCY WITH A CHILD — Weatherford city limits, 9:17 p.m. Male reportedly exposed his privates to two minors.

—THEFT — 200 block of Atwood Court, 9 a.m. Female reported an unknown person stole her vehicle.

—ASSAULT — 1100 block of W. Park St., 8:59 a.m. Male reported a known male grabbed him by the neck and threw him to the ground.

—CIVIL STANDBY — 800 block of W. Couts St., 10:59 a.m. Marijuana found at the scene.

—THEFT — 300 block of S. Main St., 1:13 p.m. Male reported a known person stole furniture and a TV from a business.

—PROTECTIVE ORDER VIOLATION — Weatherford city limits, 11:33 a.m. Female reported a male was sending her harassing texts and appeared to be following her despite a protective order.

—CREDIT CARD ABUSE — Weatherford city limits, 5:38 p.m. Female reported her credit card was used online with her consent.

—BURGLARY OF HABITATION — 200 block of N. Denton St., 7:52 p.m. Female reported someone kicked in her front door and entered her residence but did not take anything.

—FRAUD — 2400 block of Mineral Wells Highway, 11:10 a.m. Female reported a known person used business information to deprive the business of income.

—HIT AND RUN — S. Main St. and College Park Drive, 4:48 p.m.

—INFORMATION — 2100 block of Bethel Road, 5 p.m. Possible threat reported but an investigation determined no threats were made.

MAY 7

—PUBLIC INTOXICATION — 2000 block of S. Bowie Drive, 1:56 a.m. Male arrested for public intoxication.

—THEFT — 200 block of Interstate 20 Frontage Road, 2:29 p.m. Male reported an unknown male stole items from a business.

—TRAFFIC STOP — 1200 block of Mineral Wells Highway, 9:40 p.m. Male driver determined to be intoxicated and a firearm was located inside the vehicle.

—HIT AND RUN — 2000 block of S. Bowie Drive, 12:45 p.m.

—TRAFFIC STOP — 1200 block of W. Interstate 20, 11:26 p.m. Marijuana found inside vehicle.

—TRAFFIC STOP — 1800 block of S. Main St., 11 p.m. Male driver found to have multiple warrants and a felony amount of methamphetamine was found during a search of the vehicle. Both driver and a female passenger charged with possession of a controlled substance.

MAY 8

—CRIMINAL MISCHIEF — 1100 block of Vivienne St., 12:09 p.m. Male reported a known female busted out two windows of his house and tried to kick in the front door.

—SUSPICIOUS VEHICLE — 100 block of College Park Drive, 11:32 p.m. Male arrested for possession of marijuana.

—PUBLIC INTOXICATION — 2000 block of S. Bowie Drive, 12:51 a.m. Male arrested for public intoxication.

—BURGLARY OF HABITATION — 1100 block of Vivienne St., 12:37 p.m. Male reported someone stole multiple tools and a laptop from his residence.

—SUSPICIOUS VEHICLE — S. Main St. and Martin Drive, 10:25 p.m. Male passenger found to be in possession of marijuana.

—DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED — 900 block of N. Main St., 12:26 a.m. Male driver determined to be intoxicated.

MAY 9

—DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED — 3100 block of E. Interstate 20, 12:36 p.m. Driver determined to be intoxicated.

—DRUGS — 1300 block of W. Charles St., 11:12 a.m. Female reported an 11-year-old boy was in possession of prescription medication that did not belong to him.

—LOST PROPERTY — Weatherford city limits, 9:55 a.m. Male reported a missing wallet from the post office.

—CRIMINAL NONSUPPORT — Weatherford city limits, 3:34 p.m. Female reported a known person was not paying mandated child support.

—ASSAULT — 1100 block of W. Park St., 3:01 p.m. Female reported an unknown male struck her in the face, then fled the scene.

—INFORMATION — 1500 block of Shadow Run, 5:20 p.m. Family members reported a deceased person inside the house.

—THEFT — 1800 block of S. Main St., 7:33 p.m. Employee reported a male and female were placing items in a shopping cart without scanning them.

—FOUND PROPERTY — 100 block of W. Josephine St., 2:32 p.m. Male found $70 cash in the roadway.

—ASSAULT — 800 block of Bowie Drive, 10:33 a.m. 12-year-old male reported to have assaulted a 6-year-old male on a school bus.

—DISORDERLY CONDUCT — 900 block of S. Main St., 4:11 p.m. Two juveniles discovered to have physically fought one another.

MAY 10

—THEFT — 100 block of College Park Drive, 2:17 p.m. Male reported a former employee stole items from the business.

—CRIMINAL MISCHIEF — 2000 block of S. Bowie St., 4:15 p.m. Male reported someone hit the passenger door of his truck and caused damage.

—ASSAULT — 700 block of E. 4th St., 3:52 p.m. Male reported two unknown females arrived at his home and one of them pepper-sprayed him in the face.

—CRUELTY TO ANIMALS — 1900 block of S. Main St., 4:25 p.m. Female admitted to leaving her dog in a vehicle for four hours and that it was in bad condition.

—THEFT — 100 block of Interstate 20, 7:14 p.m. Female reported an unknown male stole boots from the business.

—TRAFFIC STOP — 1000 block of Fort Worth Highway, 8:54 a.m. Driver found to be in possession of marijuana.

—ASSAULT — 1200 block of S. Main St., 10:32 a.m. Female reported a known female hit her and began fighting her.

—THEFT — 800 block of Santa Fe Drive, 11:10 a.m. Male reported a former employee deposited checks directed to the business for his financial gain.

—FRAUD — Weatherford city limits, 3:25 p.m. Female reported attempting to rent a residence and discovered it was a scam.

—THEFT — 1200 block of Franklin St., 7:24 p.m. Reporting party had money stolen from them through a rental scam.

—MENTAL EVALUATION — 1200 block of Santa Fe Drive, 11:04 a.m. Female determined to be in mental crisis and transported to a hospital for evaluation.

—THEFT — 1800 block of Fort Worth Highway, 6:03 p.m. Male reported an unknown person stole a package delivered to his door.

—THEFT — 800 block of Santa Fe Drive, 3:03 p.m. Employee reported a person who agreed to rent items ceased making payments.

—WARRANT — 1000 block of W. Bridge St., 8:33 p.m. Male found to have outstanding warrant out of Victoria County.

—INFORMATION — 1500 block of Santa Fe Drive, 11:21 p.m. Call for noise violation led to discovery of THC inside a residence.

MAY 11

—TRAFFIC STOP — 2500 block of S. Main St., 10:19 p.m. Driver found to have an invalid license.

—TRAFFIC STOP — 2200 block of Tin Top Road, 1:40 p.m. Driver found to be in possession of THC cartridge.

—FRAUD — Weatherford city limits, 3:18 p.m. Male reported getting mail from an insurance company that was no longer in his name.

—TRAFFIC STOP — 1000 block of Fort Worth Highway, 9 p.m. Driver issued citation for unauthorized use of temporary tag and no driver's license.

—TRAFFIC STOP — 1800 block of Bethel Road, 8:20 a.m. Two vapes with THC oil found inside vehicle.

—ASSAULT — 1000 block of S. Main St., 3:48 p.m. Juvenile reported an known male had grabbed his arm.

—TRAFFIC STOP — 2200 block of Tin Top Road, 12:17 p.m. Female driver found to be in possession of THC cartridge.

—TRAFFIC STOP — 900 block of E. Oak St., 12:15 p.m. Driver arrested for possession of a controlled substance and possession of marijuana.

—HIT AND RUN — 1700 block of Fort Worth Highway, 4:57 p.m.

MAY 12

—WARRANT — 2000 block of S. Main St., 3:53 a.m. Driver arrested on active warrants and a passenger found to be in possession of methamphetamine.

—BOND VIOLATION — Weatherford city limits, 6:02 p.m. Male reported a known person violated bond conditions.

—RUNAWAY — 700 block of Charles St., 6:36 p.m. Female reported her grandson got mad, exited her vehicle and ran away.

—VEHICLE THEFT — 800 block of Santa Fe Drive, 1:20 p.m. Male reported a known person crashed his vehicle after taking it.

—HIT AND RUN — 1100 block of Fort Worth Highway, 7:51 p.m.

—TRAFFIC STOP — 2000 block of S. Bowie Drive, 7:30 p.m. Driver found to be in possession of methamphetamine.

—ASSAULT — Weatherford city limits, 3:44 p.m. Female reported a male pusher her and caused her injury.

—INFORMATION — Weatherford city limits, 6 p.m. Male reported an unknown person was distributing photos of his daughter.

MAY 13

—FOUND PROPERTY — 700 block of Adams Drive, 12:48 a.m. Car found on its top with no one inside. Cell phone and wallet located near the vehicle were taken for safekeeping.

—PUBLIC INTOXICATION — 700 block of N. Main St., 12:57 a.m. Male determined to be intoxicated in public.