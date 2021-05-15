POLICE CALLS: 5/8-5/14/21

May 15—Mineral Wells PD

Following are reports filed by Mineral Wells police based on calls for service for the period of May 8-14, 2021. Not all calls for service result in a filed report.

MAY 8

—INFORMATION — 200 block of Tournament Lane, 1:07 p.m. Woman was trespassed from property.

—INFORMATION — 1700 block of W. U.S. Highway 180, 3:13 p.m. Two males made outcry of sexual assault.

—FRAUD — 1100 block of SE 24th St., 7:10 p.m. Unknown person used victim's information to gain unemployment benefits.

—THEFT — 1000 block of SW 26th St., 8:08 p.m. Male reported he was scammed over the phone out of money.

—BURGLARY OF VEHICLE — 1700 block of SE 18th St., 9:30 p.m. Burglary of a vehicle.

MAY 9

—INFORMATION — 800 block of NE Park Drive, 3:53 a.m. Prowler was reported to be near a residence.

—THREATS — 1300 block of SW 13th Ave., 5 a.m. Male reports receiving unwanted text messages from another male.

—HIT AND RUN — 2000 block of SE 17th Ave., 11:36 a.m.

—INFORMATION — 2500 block of E. Hubbard St., 11:14 a.m. Female reported male subject assaulting her in her residence.

—THEFT — 200 block of Tournament Lane, 11:46 a.m. Property stolen from curb.

—FOUND PROPERTY — 1700 block of N. Oak Ave., 8:44 a.m. Information report.

—WRECK — 400 block of N. Oak Ave., 5:26 p.m. Male involved in a vehicle crash found to be driving while license invalid with no insurance.

—WRECK — 3600 block of E. U.S. Highway 180, 5:32 p.m.

—DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE — 1800 block of SE 14th St., 7:50 p.m. Burglary of habitation and criminal mischief.

MAY 10

—HIT AND RUN — 2500 block of E. Hubbard St., 12:24 a.m. A female driver struck another vehicle before fleeing, then later returned to the scene and was arrested.

—CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE PROBLEM — 600 block of FM 1821, 10:59 a.m.

—HIT AND RUN — 200 block of E. Hubbard St., 10 a.m.

—DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE — 2200 block of NE 2nd St., 10:26 a.m. Females got into a verbal argument.

—DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE — 700 block of NE 23rd St., 11:56 a.m. Information on civil matter and possible domestic.

—BURGLARY OF HABITATION — 800 block of NE 9th St., 12:47 p.m. Male burglarized two buildings.

—FOUND PROPERTY — 900 block of SE 2nd Ave., 3:06 p.m. Information report.

—TRAFFIC STOP — 1900 block of SE 1st St., 4:08 p.m. Traffic stop led to license plate seized.

—CRIMINAL MISCHIEF — 200 block of NW 14th St., 7:05 p.m. Information report regarding juveniles damaging property.

—SUSPICIOUS PERSON — 800 block of SE 6th Ave., 10:47 p.m. Male subject arrested on city warrant.

MAY 11

—DISORDERLY CONDUCT — 600 block of Harvey Road, 6:44 a.m. Female was arrested on active county warrant.

—DISORDERLY CONDUCT — 100 block of Carl Kessler Blvd., 8:47 a.m. Male arrested on outstanding warrant.

—BURGLARY OF VEHICLE — 1600 block of SE 2nd St., 9:40 a.m. Vehicle was burglarized.

—WRECK — 600 block of FM 1821, 1:05 p.m.

—CRIMINAL TRESPASS — 600 block of FM 1821, 2:28 p.m. Information report.

—VEHICLE THEFT — 500 block of NW 11th St., 3:33 p.m. Male reported his vehicle stolen, and it was later found to have been repossessed.

—CRIMINAL MISCHIEF — 100 block of SE Martin Luther King Jr. St., 3:59 p.m. Information report.

—THREATS — 300 block of Beetham Road, 8:01 p.m. Female alleged being assaulted.

—THEFT — 2100 block of NE 3rd St.., 8:27 p.m. Female reported car key stolen.

MAY 12

—FRAUD — 100 block of FM 1821, 11:04 a.m. Information report.

—SUSPICIOUS VEHICLE — SW 5th Ave. and SW 16th St., 12:36 p.m. Vehicle found abandoned at stop sign on SW 5th Ave.

—FRAUD — Windmill Road, 4:23 p.m. Information report.

—WRECK — 100 block of FM 1821, 5:29 p.m.

—DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE — 300 block of NW 4th St., 6:27 p.m. Male arrested for assaulting his brother.

—BURGLARY OF HABITATION — 500 block of SW 9th St., 6:47 p.m. Male subject had his rent house burglarized.

MAY 13

—TRAFFIC STOP — 1200 block of SE 1st St., 12:34 a.m. Male subject arrested for evading from a traffic stop.

—THREATS — 500 block of Trade Way, 8:26 a.m. Information report.

—TRAFFIC STOP — 3200 block of N. U.S. Highway 281, 9:25 a.m. Traffic stop led to arrest.

—THEFT — 1800 block of SE 1st St., 11:09 a.m. Male stole items from a hardware business.

—INFORMATION — 700 block of SE 25th Ave., 11:36 a.m. Female reported being harassed.

—LOST PROPERTY — 300 block of NE 8th Ave., 2:18 p.m. Information report.

—BURGLARY OF VEHICLE — 1400 block of SE 1st St., 3:47 p.m. Merchandise left in vehicle when sold and is now missing.

—TRAFFIC STOP — 500 block of NW 5th St., 7:46 p.m. Two females arrested on a traffic stop.

—DISORDERLY CONDUCT — 100 block of FM 1821, 8:02 p.m. Female issued criminal trespass warning.

—DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE — 1500 block of SE 16th St., 10:16 p.m. Female arrested on an outstanding warrant during a disturbance.

MAY 14

—FOLLOW-UP — 2900 block of E. U.S. Highway 180, 8:45 a.m. Female harassed by male via text.

—VEHICLE THEFT — 400 block of Country Club Parkway, 11:10 a.m. Motorcycle stolen from residence.

—DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE — 100 block of Carl Kessler Blvd., 12:05 p.m. Male destroyed property and was trespassed.

—THREATS — 2600 block of N. Oak Ave., 2:48 p.m. Female reports father of daughter threatening custody.

—CRIMINAL TRESPASS — 2500 block of NE 4th St., 5:40 p.m. Information report.

—CITIZEN ASSIST — 1900 block of SW 7th Ave., 5:11 p.m. Runaway juvenile located at residence.

—TRAFFIC STOP — 1300 block of S. Oak Ave. 6:54 p.m. Male was arrested on traffic stop for outstanding warrant.

—BURGLARY IN PROGRESS — 900 block of SW 21st St., 8:31 p.m. Male subject was shot and killed during an active burglary.

—THEFT — 800 block of SE 8th St., 11:04 p.m. Male reported his vehicle was opened and his phone removed.

Weatherford PD

Following are reports filed by Weatherford police based on calls for service for the period of May 6-13, 2021.

MAY 6

—THEFT — 1000 block of S. Main St., 3:10 p.m. Teenage male reported an unknown person stole one of her air pods and a charging case.

—ASSAULT — 100 block of Meadow View Road, 12:13 p.m. Male suspected a known juvenile assaulted another juvenile.

MAY 7

—DEBIT CARD ABUSE — Weatherford city limits, 10:35 a.m. Female reported an unknown person used her debit card at a local business.

—SCAM — 200 block of S. Mill St., 11:10 a.m. Female reported being scammed over the phone by a person who said they were a legitimate company.

—FOUND PROPERTY — 200 block of W. Josephine St., 11:55 a.m. Female reported finding items she believes may be paraphernalia while cleaning out a house.

—DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE — Weatherford city limits, 12:21 p.m. Female reported being struck on the cheek by a family member.

—DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE — Weatherford city limits, 12:21 p.m. Male reported being struck on the arm by a family member.

—FRAUD — 800 block of Santa Fe Drive, 6:26 p.m. Male reported an unknown person used his debit card.

—THEFT — 2000 block of Bay Laurel Drive, 7:27 p.m. Male reported an unknown person attempted to deceive him out of money online by purchasing an English bulldog.

—CRIMINAL MISCHIEF — 1000 block of S. Main St., 10:19 a.m. Unknown person used an object to deface an ice cream machine.

MAY 8

—WELFARE CHECK — 1200 block of S. Main St., 3:21 a.m. Male found passed out in the drive-thru, and arrested for driving while under the influence.

—TRAFFIC STOP — 700 block of Palo Pinto St., 12:42 a.m. Driver arrested for warrants and driving while intoxicated.

—WELFARE CHECK — 200 block of Alford Drive, 3:02 a.m. Male arrested for public intoxication.

—CRIMINAL MISCHIEF — 1400 block of Fort Worth Highway, 8:14 a.m. Female reported an unknown person damaged her vehicle while attempting to remove the front bumper.

—THEFT — 300 block of W. Anderson St., 5:21 p.m. Female reported an unknown person stole her motorcycle from her front yard.

—DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE — Weatherford city limits, 7:34 p.m. Female reported a 16-year-old female family member hit her with her fist and scratched her.

—DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE — 300 block of N. Alamo St., 7:15 p.m. Female arrested on out-of-county warrant.

—DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE — 2000 block of Holly Oaks Drive, 11:38 p.m. Verbal argument occurred, no determination of an assault.

—TRAFFIC STOP — 2000 block of Fort Worth Highway, 1:29 a.m. Vape cartridges with THC found inside vehicle.

MAY 9

—THREATS — Weatherford city limits, 6:25 p.m. Female reported her ex-husband called her and threatened to kill her.

—PUBLIC INTOXICATION — 800 block of E. Interstate 20, 8:49 p.m. Male arrested for public intoxication.

—FOUND PROPERTY — 100 block of College Park Drive, 10:49 p.m. Female reported finding a substantial amount of money and a debit card.

—TRAFFIC STOP — 1100 block of Fort Worth Highway, 1:53 a.m. Marijuana found inside the vehicle.

—MISSING PERSON — Weatherford city limits, 5:35 a.m. Male reported his juvenile daughter was missing from home.

—TRAFFIC STOP — 900 block of Fort Worth Highway, 7:49 a.m. Driver, a 19-year-old male, was found in possession of tequila.

MAY 10

—THEFT — 1400 block of W. Bankhead Highway, 8:32 a.m. Male reported a tackle fishing gear taken out of the toolbox of his vehicle.

—FOUND PROPERTY — Santa Fe Drive and E. Interstate 20, 9 a.m. Citizen found a cell phone on the access road.

—SCAM — 2500 block of Hadley St., 12:30 p.m. Female reported she was scammed by an online suspect.

—INAPPROPRIATE FILMING OF A MINOR — Weatherford city limits, 1:30 p.m. Female advised a juvenile female reported a male was possibly recording her and making her uncomfortable.

—TRAFFIC STOP — 200 block of E. Oak St., 11:34 p.m. Two glass pipes used for smoking crack cocaine located inside a vehicle.

—SUSPICIOUS PERSON — 1700 block of Martin Drive, 3:38 p.m. Male arrested for bond violations and possession of two pistols.

MAY 11

—SUSPICIOUS PERSON — Harcourt and Vine streets, 9:01 a.m. Male arrested for public intoxication.

—TRAFFIC STOP — Weatherford city limits, 7:45 p.m. Male arrested on warrants, methamphetamine found on his person.

—RUNAWAY — Weatherford city limits, 5:36 p.m. Teenager reported a runaway was later found at a friend's house.

—MISSING PROPERTY — Weatherford city limits, 3 p.m. Male reported missing a pistol and laser light.

—TRAFFIC STOP — 1400 block of Ranger Highway, 8:23 p.m. Male arrested on parole warrant.

MAY 12

—DRUGS — 2100 block of Bethel Road, 9:15 a.m. Male found to be in possession of suspected liquid THC.

—FRAUD — 800 block of Santa Fe Drive, 11:43 a.m. Female reported an unknown person had possession of her personal identifying information.

—THREATS — 800 block of Santa Fe Drive, 2:08 p.m. Female reported a known male was harassing her through texts and emails.

—THEFT — 600 block of Palo Pinto St., 11:41 a.m. Male arrested for stealing items from a business.

—IDENTITY THEFT — 800 block of Santa Fe Drive, 2:47 p.m. Male reported someone used his information to apply for credit and purchase several items.

—TRAFFIC STOP — 1900 block of Santa Fe Drive, 5:42 p.m. Syringes found inside a vehicle.

—THREATS — 1000 block of S. Main St., 5:33 p.m. Fourteen-year-old male verbalized threats to multiple people.

MAY 13

—SUSPICIOUS PERSON — 1100 block of N. Main St., 2:49 a.m. Male arrested for outstanding warrant.

—DECEASED PERSON — 4000 block of White Settlement Road, 9:39 a.m. Death investigation completed.

—THEFT — 800 block of Santa Fe Drive, 1:35 p.m. Female reported her cow skull was stolen.

—THEFT — 200 block of W. Interstate 20, 9:52 a.m. Male reported eight theft offenses totaling over $6,800.

—FRAUD — 800 block of Santa Fe Drive, 3:59 p.m. Male reported unknown persons used his identity to file for unemployment.

MAY 14

—THEFT — 1100 block of W. Park Ave., 12:12 a.m. Employee reported unknown suspects entered a building and destroyed three pieces of equipment, stripping copper wiring and pipes.

—TRAFFIC STOP — 2000 block of Fort Worth Highway, 1:38 a.m. Male arrested for driving while intoxicated. Illegal marijuana was also located inside the vehicle.