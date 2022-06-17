POLICE CALLS: 6/10-6/17/22

Jun. 17—Mineral Wells PD

Following are reports filed by Mineral Wells police based on calls for service for the period of June 11-17, 2022.

JUNE 11

—INFORMATION — 1700 block of W. U.S. Highway 180, 7:03 a.m. Female reported an alleged violation of protective order.

—FIREARM DISCHARGE — 1200 block of W. Hubbard St., 9:22 a.m.

—INFORMATION — 400 block of SW 11th St., 9:59 a.m. Vehicle was red-tagged.

—SUSPICIOUS PERSON — 300 block of SW 13th St., 11 a.m. Male arrested for 17 municipal warrants.

—THEFT — 700 block of Barker Rad, 11:03 a.m. Male stole property from another male.

—DISORDERLY CONDUCT — 700 block of SW 12th St., 2:36 p.m. Information report.

—WRECK — 3600 block of E. U.S. Highway 180, 3:43 p.m.

—THREATS — 2500 block of SE Martin Luther King Jr., 4 p.m. Female reported being threatened by male.

—WRECK — SH 337 and W. U.S. Highway 180, 5:48 p.m.

—THREATS — 1700 block of SE 1st St., 6:30 p.m. Store employee reported female threatened business.

—HIT AND RUN — S. Oak Ave. and SE Martin Luther King Jr., 7:11 p.m.

—GUN SHOTS — 1900 block of SW 10th St., 8:33 p.m. Shell casings found on a shots fired call for service.

—THEFT — 100 block of SW 4th Ave., 9:03 p.m. Catalytic converter stolen from vehicle.

JUNE 12

—SHOPLIFTING — 800 block of S. Oak Ave., 1:01 a.m. Male stole cases of beer.

—INFORMATION — 200 block of NE 9th St., 12:49 p.m. Water service was tampered with.

—DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE — 2800 block of W. U.S. Highway 180, 6:34 p.m. Male reports being sexually assaulted by maintenance man.

—DISORDERLY CONDUCT — 700 block of N. Oak Ave., 8:25 p.m. Female arrested for resisting arrest.

JUNE 13

—DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE — 2000 block of E. Hubbard St., 12:46 a.m. Male issued citation following altercation.

—WARRANT — 100 block of SW 25th St., 2:57 a.m. Suspicious call for service leads to warrant arrest.

—THEFT — 2800 block of W. U.S. Highway 180, 9:17 a.m. Complainant had tools stolen from his room.

—THREATS — 1700 block of SE 21st St., 1:08 p.m. Information report.

—THEFT — 500 block of Shady Oak Circle, 4:52 p.m. Property theft reported.

—WARRANTS — 1000 block of Barker Road, 7:01 p.m. Female arrested on warrant.

—WARRANTS — 300 block of SW 2nd St., 7:14 p.m. Male arrested for outstanding warrant.

—WRECK — 600 block of FM 1821, 7:51 p.m.

—CRIMINAL MISCHIEF — 2400 block of NW 2nd Ave., 8:27 p.m. Window shot out with BB gun.

JUNE 14

—SUSPICIOUS PERSON — 1400 block of SE 13th St., 9:49 a.m. Male and female trespassed in house.

—LOST PROPERTY — 600 block of FM 1821, 11:51 a.m. Information report.

—FORGERY — 500 block of SE 3rd St., 10:38 a.m. Female forged checks from her stepfather.

—THREATS — 1500 block of SE 16th St., 12:24 p.m. Information report.

—FOUND PROPERTY — 1700 block of SE 21st St., 12:55 p.m. Information report.

—DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE — 1000 block of Barker Road, 5:10 p.m. Female reports male and female fighting.

—WRECK — 100 block of Washington Ave., 6:17 p.m.

JUNE 15

—SUSPICIOUS PERSON — 400 block of SW 5th St., 3:11 a.m. Information report.

—THEFT — 600 block of NW 8th St., 9:28 a.m. Information report.

—WRECK — 500 block of SW 1st St., 11:15 a.m.

—WRECK — 1200 block of SW 5th Ave., 4:12 p.m. Wreck led to arrest.

—THREATS — 1800 block of SE 21st St., 5:30 p.m. Assault cause bodily injury.

—INFORMATION — 100 block of Travis Drive, 1:45 p.m. Business requested officer assistance.

—WARRANTS — 200 block of NE 11th St., 6:43 p.m. Male arrested on county warrant.

—WRECK — 3900 block of E. U.S. Highway 180, 10:43 p.m. Male arrested for driving while intoxicated.

JUNE 16

—DISORDERLY CONDUCT — 3600 block of E. U.S. Highway 180, 7:49 a.m. Female issued a criminal trespass warning from a business.

—DISORDERLY CONDUCT — 1500 block of W. U.S. Highway 180, 10:48 a.m. Female arrested for public intoxication.

—WRECK — 600 block of W. Hubbard St., 11:20 a.m.

—THEFT — 3000 block of NE 2nd St., 12:12 p.m. Female reported property theft.

—INFORMATION — 2900 block of N. Murco St., 1:10 p.m. Information report.

—INFORMATION — 200 block of NE 7th St., 2:33 p.m. Vehicle was red-tagged.

—PARKING PROBLEM — 1900 block of SE 10th Ave., 4:09 p.m. Vehicle was yellow-tagged.

—WRECK — Ellis White Road and FM 1821, 4:42 p.m.

—SUSPICIOUS PERSON — 1200 block of W. Hubbard St., 8:44 p.m. Juveniles found smoking marijuana.

JUNE 17

—INFORMATION — 2500 block of E. Hubbard St., 6:33 a.m. Found property was located.

—WRECK — 300 block of SE 15th St., 8:55 a.m.

—WRECK — 100 block of SE 6th Ave., 10:45 a.m.

—VEHICLE THEFT — 300 block of Pasadena Blvd., 10:26 a.m. Vehicle and property theft was reported.

—BURGLARY OF HABITATION — 1000 block of SE 6th Ave., 12:01 p.m. House was vandalized.

—CRIMINAL TRESPASS — 300 block of SW 3rd St., 3 p.m. Male trespassed at a residence.

—WELFARE CHECK — 1200 block of W. Hubbard St., 4:33 p.m. Juvenile male inappropriately touched female at city pool.

—JUVENILE PROBLEM — 1200 block of W. Hubbard St., 4:38 p.m. Male issued criminal trespass warning from public property.

—HIT AND RUN — 100 block of FM 1821, 5:47 p.m.

Weatherford PD

Following are reports filed by Weatherford police based on calls for service for the period of June 10-16, 2022.

JUNE 10

—ASSAULT — Weatherford city limits, 3:23 p.m. Female reported a male assaulted her.

—MENTAL EVALUATION — 1600 block of Holland Lake Drive, 5:26 p.m. Male transported to facility for mental evaluation and two firearms seized for safekeeping.

—CREDIT CARD ABUSE — Weatherford city limits, 5:56 p.m. Male reported an unknown person stole his credit card number and attempted to make purchases.

—INFORMATION — Weatherford city limits, 5:47 p.m. Female found unconscious and transported to an area hospital.

JUNE 11

—CRIMINAL MISCHIEF — 100 block of Hogle St., 10:43 a.m. Male reported someone fired a paintball gun at his vehicle.

—INFORMATION — 1200 block of Forest Park Drive, 12:28 p.m. Female found a deceased family member.

—ASSAULT — Weatherford city limits, 11:23 a.m. Female reported a family member pushed her off a porch and caused minor injuries.

—CRIMINAL TRESPASS — 200 block of E. Simmons St., 7:10 p.m. Male placed under arrest for out of county warrant.

—WARRANT — 400 block of Interstate 20, 2:01 a.m. Driver involved in an accident determined to be intoxicated and with county warrants.

JUNE 12

—PUBLIC INTOXICATION — 1200 block of Mineral Wells Highway, 2:28 a.m. Male found to be intoxicated in public.

—DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE — Weatherford city limits, 5:30 a.m. Driver arrested for expired registration and no proof of insurance.

—VEHICLE THEFT — 100 block of College Park Drive, 8:48 a.m. Male reported his father's car stolen. Vehicle was later recovered.

—PUBLIC INTOXICATION — 2200 block of Quail Ridge Drive, 10:37 a.m. Male found inside a vehicle intoxicated.

—THEFT — 1800 block of S. Main St., 12:43 p.m. Employee reported a female stole items from a business.

—ASSAULT — Weatherford city limits, 1:19 p.m. Male reported a female bit and hit him.

—INFORMATION — 1100 block of Jameson St. 10:46 p.m. Female requested a welfare check of her grandmother.

JUNE 13

—BURGLARY OF VEHICLES — 1800 block of Lone Oak Road, 10:05 a.m. Male reported a stolen tool from his work vehicle.

—INDECENT ASSAULT — 700 block of Bryan St., 11:20 a.m. Female reported a sexual assault.

—THEFT — 1400 block of Mineral Wells Highway, 1:16 p.m. Male reported someone cut the catalytic converter off a vehicle at his business.

—FOUND PROPERTY — 800 block of Santa Fe Drive, 4:59 p.m. Female dropped off a found cell phone.

—PUBLIC INTOXICATION — 300 block of Interstate 20, 5:50 p.m. Male placed under arrest for public intoxication.

—INFORMATION — 1200 block of Grace St., 8:02 p.m. Street Crimes unit conducted investigation.

—TRAFFIC STOP — 100 block of Agarito Drive, 7:33 p.m. Driver arrested for possession of a firearm by a felon and passenger arrested for possession of methamphetamine.

—DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE — Weatherford city limits, 8:41 p.m. Female reported assault by a known person.

—CRIMINAL MISCHIEF — 400 block of N. Brazos St., 4:20 p.m. Male reported an individual that he sold an item to damaged his gate with his vehicle because he refused to return an item.

—TRAFFIC STOP — Interstate 20 Service Road South and Bethel Road, 8:40 p.m. THC wax and marijuana found inside vehicle.

JUNE 14

—PUBLIC INTOXICATION — 1100 block of E. Interstate 20, 2:24 a.m. Male arrested for public intoxication.

—INFORMATION — 800 block of Santa Fe Drive, 12:32 p.m. Possible sexual offense reported.

—TRAFFIC STOP — 800 block of Fort Worth Highway, 6:14 a.m. Driver found to have active warrant.

—VEHICLE THEFT — 800 block of Santa Fe Drive, 12:03 p.m. Male reported someone used his vehicle without his consent and failed to return it.

—CRIMINAL MISCHIEF — 800 block of Interstate 20 Frontage Road, 8:04 p.m. Female reported her car battery cable was damaged.

—ASSAULT — Weatherford city limits, 5:15 p.m. Allegations of a possible assault between two females but no evidence.

—BURGLARY OF VEHICLES — 100 block of Crown Valley Road, 5:15 p.m. Female reported her purse stolen from her unlocked vehicle.

—DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE — Weatherford city limits, 11:47 p.m. Female found to have burglarized a habitation and resisted arrest.

—HIT AND RUN — 200 block of E. Spring St., 8:30 a.m. Male taken into custody for leaving the scene but released due to medical reasons.

—TRAFFIC STOP — 1500 block of N. Main St., 7:47 p.m. Male found to have three misdemeanor warrants.

JUNE 15

—ASSAULT — Weatherford city limits, 12:03 a.m. Male and female separated and report made for simple assault and assault cause bodily injury family violence.

—CREDIT CARD ABUSE — 1000 block of Charles St., 8:24 a.m. Female reported her purse stolen from her vehicle and her credit used for fraudulent purchases.

—FOUND PROPERTY — 800 block of Santa Fe Drive, 11:30 a.m. Male dropped off a firearm.

—FRAUD — 800 block of Santa Fe Drive, 1:23 p.m. Male reported several fraudulent credit card charges.

—DRUGS — 100 block of E. Interstate 20, 4:34 p.m. Employee reported a male left a bag of methamphetamine in a store fitting room.

—WARRANT — 1900 block of Santa Fe Drive, 7:05 p.m. Male reported possibly breaking into cars and was placed under arrest for an active warrant.

JUNE 16

—WELFARE CHECK — Weatherford city limits, 11:24 a.m. Female reported a male assaulted her.

—THEFT — 800 block of Santa Fe Drive, 1:53 p.m. Complainant provided folders with outstanding payments made for computers and TVs.

—ASSAULT — 800 block of Santa Fe Drive, 3:30 p.m. Female reported a family violence incident.

—CRIMINAL MISCHIEF — 800 block of Santa Fe Drive, 4:51 p.m. Female reported someone damaged her vehicle while she was in a movie.

—TRAFFIC STOP — 2500 block of S. Main St., 10:30 p.m. Male found to be in possession of drug paraphernalia and couldn't provide proof of financial responsibility.