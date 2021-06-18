POLICE CALLS: 6/12-6/18/21

Jun. 18—Mineral Wells PD

Following are reports filed by Mineral Wells police based on calls for service for the period of June 12-18, 2021. Not all calls for service result in a filed report.

JUNE 12

—DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE — 2000 block of SW 4th Ave., 1:58 a.m. Information report regarding possible family violence.

—TRAFFIC STOP — 100 block of SW 5th St., 12:05 p.m. Traffic stop led to warrant arrest.

—DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE — 500 block of SE 5th St., 12:58 p.m. Male and female having verbal argument.

—SUSPICIOUS PERSON — 200 block of E. Hubbard St., 2:11 p.m. Female placed under arrest for criminal trespass and evading arrest.

—INFORMATION — 900 block of NW 8th Ave., 1:30 p.m. Unattended death.

—FRAUD — 700 block of SW 9th St., 4:06 p.m. Male reported money stolen out of his bank account.

—DISORDERLY CONDUCT — 100 block of SE 6th Ave., 9:44 p.m. Information report.

JUNE 13

—SHOPLIFTING — 700 block of N. Oak Ave., 6:59 a.m. Unknown male stole items from convenience store.

—SUSPICIOUS PERSON — 300 block of Knight Road, 9:39 a.m. Male subject placed under arrest for outstanding warrant.

—CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE PROBLEM — 400 block of NW 3rd Ave., 10:06 a.m.

—INFORMATION — 1700 block of MH 379, 10:37 a.m. Vacant house broken into.

—WRECK — 3600 block of E. U.S. Highway 180, 12:48 p.m.

—TRAFFIC STOP — 300 block of Energy Ave., 3:55 p.m. Traffic stop led to arrest of male subject for outstanding warrants.

—WRECK — 300 block of SE 1st St., 4:58 p.m.

—WRECK — 600 block of SE 1st St., 7:20 p.m.

—INTOXICATED PERSON — 100 block of Park Road 71, 9:04 p.m. Female arrested for public intoxication.

—DISORDERLY CONDUCT — 1000 block of MH 379, 9:28 p.m. Female arrested for terroristic threat.

—WRECK — 1200 block of SW 1st St., 9:36 p.m.

JUNE 14

—SUSPICIOUS PERSON — 2800 block of E. U.S. Highway 180, 1:59 a.m.

—INFORMATION — 100 block of Evergreen Drive, 7:46 a.m. Unattended death.

—WRECK — E. U.S. Highway 180 & SE 25th Ave., 6:17 p.m.

—THEFT — 2800 block of Airport Road, 11:59 p.m.

JUNE 15

—TRAFFIC HAZARD — 2600 block of S. Murco Drive, 8:40 a.m. Report of truck tractor driving in prohibited residential area.

—ABANDONED VEHICLE — 800 block of NW 11th St., 10:58 a.m. Male reports abandoned vehicle.

—WRECK — 800 block of S. Oak Ave., 11:33 a.m.

—FOUND PROPERTY — 800 block of S. Oak Ave., 12:04 p.m. Information report.

—HARASSMENT — 900 block of Hood Road, 3:54 p.m. Information report.

—DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE — 1900 block of SE 17th Ave., 5:57 p.m. Male and female involved in a verbal argument.

—THEFT — 500 block of Pasadena Blvd., 6:05 p.m. A male reported the theft of personal property.

—DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE — 100 block of SE 19th St., 11:07 p.m. Information only.

JUNE 16

—DISORDERLY CONDUCT — 700 block of SW 17th St., 12:45 a.m. Male subject arrested for assault by contact family violence.

—THREATS — 1000 block of SW 1st St., 1:18 a.m. Female reported begin assaulted by her boyfriend.

—BURGLARY OF BUSINESS — 2800 block of E. U.S. Highway 180, 7:09 a.m. Money taken from business.

—HIT AND RUN — 3700 block of E. U.S. Highway 180, 8:22 a.m.

—WRECK — 300 block of W. Hubbard St., 9:57 a.m.

—WARRANTS — 100 block of Washington Road, 9:43 a.m.

—THEFT — 100 block of SE 17th Ave., 12:04 a.m. Business owner reported A/C unit vandalized and parts stolen.

—FOUND PROPERTY — 400 block of NW 8th St., 1 p.m. Male reports found property.

—INFORMATION — 900 block of Young Road, 1:56 p.m. Information report.

—ASSAULT — 2800 block of Airport Road, 2:25 p.m. Female reported being assaulted by male.

—SEXUAL ASSAULT — Mineral Wells city limits, 7:56 p.m. Female reported her juvenile daughter was sexually assaulted.

—DISORDERLY CONDUCT — 2500 block of NE 3rd St., 9:54 p.m. Female reported a disturbance with a family member.

—DISORDERLY CONDUCT — 1900 block of SE 17th Ave., 10:13 p.m. Information report.

JUNE 17

—DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE — 1500 block of SE Martin Luther King Jr., 4:12 a.m. Information only.

—SUSPICIOUS PERSON — 1100 block of SE 1st St., 5:28 a.m. Evading arrest/detention report.

—FOUND PROPERTY — 100 block of SE 1st St., 8:07 a.m. Information report.

—FRAUD — 2600 block of Village Bend Road, 9:49 a.m. Male's checkbook was stolen, and forged checks were made.

—INFORMATION — 1900 block of Old Millsap Highway, 9:56 a.m. Information report.

—INFORMATION — 2500 block of N. Oak Ave., 10:33 a.m. Female issued criminal trespass warning.

—FOUND PROPERTY — 5300 block of Airport Road, 12:24 p.m. Subject's trespassed onto property and damaged property.

—WARRANTS — 4100 block of E. U.S. Highway 180, 11:17 a.m. Male and female were arrested on outstanding warrants and illegal narcotics.

—DISORDERLY CONDUCT — 100 block of SE 19th St., 1:31 p.m. Information report.

—ANIMAL BITE — 2900 block of S. Murco Drive, 8:28 p.m. Juvenile bit by friend's dog during party.

JUNE 18

—SUSPICIOUS PERSON — 1400 block of NW 3rd Ave., 12:14 a.m. Male arrested for outstanding warrant.

—INFORMATION — 1100 block of SW 25th St., 4:30 a.m. Information report.

—STRAYS — 1800 block of SW 9th Ave., 8:35 a.m.

—WRECK — 10:10 a.m.

—WRECK — 200 block of SW 4th Ave., 10:46 a.m.

—ABANDONED VEHICLE — 100 block of Evergreen Drive, 10:57 a.m. Abandoned vehicle.

—WRECK — 700 block of SE 1st St., 12:30 p.m.

—WRECK — 1800 block of SW 6th Ave., 1:53 p.m.

—INFORMATION — 800 block of SW 14th St., 2:30 p.m.

—THEFT — 300 block of SW 25th Ave., 8:57 p.m. Female reports her wallet stolen.

Weatherford PD

Following are reports filed by Weatherford police based on calls for service for the period of June 11-17, 2021.

JUNE 11

—FRAUD — 700 block of Adams Drive, 4:18 p.m. Female reported an unknown person used counterfeit money to make purchases at a building.

—HIT AND RUN — 200 block of Adams Drive, 6:22 p.m.

—TRAFFIC STOP — 1200 block of W. Interstate 20, 9:19 p.m. Female driver arrested for driving while intoxicated.

—HIT AND RUN — 100 block of E. Interstate 20, 10:07 p.m.

—THEFT — 500 block of Ellis Drive, 3:21 p.m. Welder/generator was stolen from a county residence.

—DEBIT CARD ABUSE — 200 block of King Arthur Road, 11:20 a.m. Male reported an unknown suspect used his debit card for a purchase in New Jersey.

—CRIMINAL TRESPASS — 1900 block of Tin Top Road, 12:28 p.m. Male reported an unknown person(s) was living in the wooded area of his property.

—FRAUD — 800 block of Santa Fe Drive, 1:32 p.m. Female reported airline miles stolen.

—INFORMATION — 1000 block of N. Main St., 2:30 p.m. Male reported an unknown suspect hooked a car wash hose on his trailer, pulling it from the attachment.

—THEFT — 800 block of Santa Fe Drive, 10:33 p.m. Male reported his iPhone stolen.

JUNE 12

—SUSPICIOUS VEHICLE — 2100 block of Holly Oaks lane, 12:59 a.m. Male arrested for public intoxication.

—HIT AND RUN — 2100 block of Tin Top Road, 3:39 a.m.

—FOUND PROPERTY — 100 block of E. Interstate 20, 10:58 a.m. Male found a black bag beside a business containing methamphetamine, hallucinogens and drug paraphernalia.

—THEFT — 2200 block of Mineral Wells Highway, 10:25 a.m. Male reported an unknown person stole camera accessories from the property.

JUNE 13

—BURGLARY OF VEHICLE — 800 block of Santa Fe Drive, 7:22 a.m. Female reported her Kia Rio was broken into.

—ASSAULT — Weatherford city limits, 10:17 a.m. Female teenager reported being pushed and kicked by a known person.

—TRAFFIC STOP — 1200 block of S. Main St., 10:50 p.m. Female driver found to be in possession of a controlled substance and possibly overdosed.

—TRAFFIC STOP — 1100 block of Fort Worth Highway, 12:10 a.m. Driver arrested for driving while intoxicated.

JUNE 14

—FRAUD — Weatherford city limits, 11 a.m. Male reported an unknown suspect tried to his his information to file for unemployment.

—FRAUD — 800 block of Santa Fe Drive, 12 p.m. Male reported $500 removed from his bank account without his permission.

—THREATS — 800 block of Santa Fe Drive, 1:47 p.m. Female reported her 14-year-old son was the victim of an aggravated assault.

—ASSAULT — Weatherford city limits, 12:57 p.m. 13-year-old female reported a friend pointed a pistol at her.

—FORGERY — 100 block of Cooperoo Court, 11:20 a.m. Female reported an unknown person forged her signature to purchase furniture.

—THEFT — 900 block of Hilltop Drive, 2:20 p.m. Female reported a known suspect took several items from her old house and sold them.

—THREATS — Weatherford city limits, 10:38 p.m. Female reported she was struck in the face by a known male who had a protective order against him.

JUNE 15

—FOUND PROPERTY — 800 block of Santa Fe Drive, 11:20 a.m. Male located several person items along the edge of a roadway while picking up trash.

—THEFT — 800 block of Santa Fe Drive, 11:11 a.m. Female reported her travel trailer stolen.

—THEFT — 600 block of W. Josephine St., 1:43 p.m. Male reported an unknown person removed mail from his mailbox.

—THEFT — 1200 block of Tin Top Road, 10:40 p.m. Male reported two signs from a mini golf course were stolen.

—DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE — Weatherford city limits, 2:08 p.m. Female assaulted a known female by pushing her in the chest.

JUNE 16

—ASSAULT — Weatherford city limits, 8:21 p.m. Female reported being assaulted by a male family member.

—WELFARE CHECK — 100 block of W. Interstate 20, 8:02 p.m. Male arrested for public intoxication.

—WRECK — 1700 block of Santa Fe Drive, 11:36 a.m. Male found to be in possession of illegal narcotics.

JUNE 17

—ASSAULT — Weatherford city limits, 12:03 p.m. Female reported she was assaulted by a known person.

—FRAUD — 800 block of Santa Fe Drive, 2:43 p.m. Male reported a known person stole checks from his Lipan business and forged his signature in Weatherford.

—THEFT — 1500 block of Oliver St., 3:20 p.m. Male reported an unknown person took his package after it was delivered to the wrong address.

—THREAT — 600 block of Mockingbird Lane, 1:46 p.m. Female reported a male hand-delivered a package to her job with a threatening/alarming statement.

—INFORMATION — Female believes her ex-boyfriend may have tampered with her gas line.

—FOUND PROPERTY — 300 block of Jack Borden Way, 9:20 p.m. Female reported finding a bicycle abandoned in a parking lot.

—STOLEN VEHICLE — 200 block of Interstate 20, 7:50 p.m. Female arrested for unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and failure to identify.

—PUBLIC INTOXICATION — 100 block of E. Interstate 20, 10:09 p.m. Male found to be intoxicated and in possession of a controlled substance.