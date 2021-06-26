POLICE CALLS: 6/19-6/25/21

Jun. 26—Mineral Wells PD

Following are reports filed by Mineral Wells police based on calls for service for the period of June 19-25, 2021. Not all calls for service result in a filed report.

JUNE 19

—WRECK — 800 block of SE 1st St., 7:48 a.m.

—TRAFFIC STOP — 200 block of S. Oak Ave., 10:32 a.m. Traffic stop led to city warrant arrest.

—VEHICLE THEFT — 2800 block of Sharon Drive, 11:08 a.m. Vehicle was lent out and never returned.

—INFORMATION — 100 block of Garrett Morris Parkway, 2:22 p.m. Information report.

—INFORMATION — 200 block of S. Oak Ave., 3:49 p.m. Stolen vehicle located.

—TRAFFIC STOP — 100 block of SE 7th Ave., 3:23 p.m. Female arrested for illegal narcotics.

—INFORMATION — 2100 block of SE 19th St., 4:23 p.m. Male trespassed from property.

—CRIMINAL MISCHIEF — 2100 block of NE 2nd St., 5:28 p.m. Information report.

—DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE — 1200 block of W. Hubbard St., 6:16 p.m. Assault reported at city park.

—CRIMINAL MISCHIEF — 2100 block of NE 2nd St., 8:08 p.m. A male reported his vehicle being vandalized.

—ASSAULT — Mineral Wells city limits, 11:03 p.m. A female reported a disturbance with a family member.

JUNE 20

—FOUND PROPERTY — 200 block of S. Oak Ave., 3:51 a.m. Information report regarding found property.

—VEHICLE THEFT — 700 block of SE 6th St., 6:07 a.m. Motorcycle taken from residence.

—HIT AND RUN — 1100 block of SE 1st St., 9:18 a.m. Pillar damaged by unknown vehicle.

—INFORMATION — 1300 block of NW 3rd Ave., 4:24 p.m. Information report.

—DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE — Mineral Wells city limits, 10:18 p.m. Information report regarding possible physical disturbance at local hotel.

JUNE 21

—FOUND PROPERTY — Graford city limits, 12:49 p.m. Male found ID cards in wallet in roadway.

—VEHICLE THEFT — 2800 block of Airport Road, 5:15 p.m. Information report.

—WRECK — S. Oak Ave. and SE Martin Luther King Jr., 6:54 p.m.

—TRAFFIC STOP — 1200 block of S. Oak Ave., 7:39 p.m. Male was arrested on a traffic stop for outstanding warrant.

—SUSPICIOUS PERSON — 100 block of Park Road 71, 7:05 p.m. An intoxicated male was found at the state park.

—CUSTODIAL INTERFERENCE — Mineral Wells city limits, 8:30 p.m. Information report regarding custody issues.

JUNE 22

—SUSPICIOUS PERSON — 2000 block of E. Hubbard St., 12:55 a.m. Male entered restaurant through its drive-thru window.

—DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE — 800 block of Long Drive, 3:05 a.m. A male was arrested for assaulting a family member.

—RECKLESS DRIVER — 1200 block of NW 4th Ave., 4:29 a.m. Criminal mischief report.

—WRECK — 2000 block of SE 18th St., 12:29 p.m.

—CRIMINAL MISCHIEF — 700 block of SW 17th St., 12:34 p.m. Damage to property after eviction.

—THEFT — 600 block of SW 3rd St., 2;58 p.m. Tool stolen out of work truck.

JUNE 23

—INFORMATION — 1200 block of SE 6th ave., 2:32 p.m. Female claims she was assaulted.

—SUSPICIOUS PERSON — 1500 block of SE 16th St., 4:43 p.m. Front door kicked in to apartment.

—WRECK — 100 block of SE 25th Ave., 5:24 p.m.

—FOUND PROPERTY — 200 block of S. Oak Ave., 8:39 p.m. Found property report.

—TRAFFIC HAZARD — 100 block of Washington Ave., 10:16 p.m. Abandoned vehicle caused traffic hazard towed from location.

JUNE 24

—WRECK — 1700 block of E. Hubbard St., 8 a.m.

—WRECK — 700 block of N. Oak Ave., 9:50 a.m.

—TRAFFIC HAZARD — NE 27th Ave., 2:52 p.m. Information report.

—INFORMATION — 2000 block of SE 17th Ave., 7:37 p.m. Civil matter — information only.

—DISORDERLY CONDUCT — 100 block of SE 19th St., 10:15 p.m. Information only.

JUNE 25

—DISORDERLY CONDUCT — 1000 block of SW 22nd St., 1:05 a.m. Criminal mischief reported.

—SUSPICIOUS PERSON — 300 block of SE 5th Ave., 6:03 a.m. Brisket and ribs stolen from smoker overnight.

—WRECK — 1900 block of E. Hubbard St., 10:46 a.m.

—INFORMATION — 2100 block of SW 8th Ave., 9:50 a.m. Female arrested on warrants.

—WRECK — 100 block of SE 17th Ave., 1:12 p.m.

—ANIMAL CONTROL — 300 block of SW 25th Ave., 2:39 p.m. Hospital reported a patient was being treated for an infected dog bite from his own dog.

—ANIMAL BITE — 1600 block of SE 2nd Ave., 7:01 p.m. Information only.

—CRIMINAL MISCHIEF — 200 block of Country Club Parkway, 7:21 p.m. Female reported her vehicle vandalized.

—WRECK — 2500 block of E. U.S. Highway 180, 7:40 p.m.

—WRECK — 1200 block of W. Hubbard St., 7:48 p.m. Information report regarding major accident.

—INFORMATION — 1700 block of SE 9th St., 8:07 p.m. Information only.

—THEFT — 500 block of SE 26th Ave., 9:28 p.m. Theft of property.

Weatherford PD

Following are reports filed by Weatherford police based on calls for service for the period of June 18-24, 2021.

JUNE 18

—THEFT — 400 block of N. Brazos St., 8:10 a.m. Female reported an unknown suspect stole a Ford Expedition while it was parked in Fort Worth.

—INDECENT ASSAULT — 1400 block of S. Main St., 11 a.m. Male reported an employee touched him in an offensive manner.

—FRAUD — 800 block of Santa Fe Drive, 1:13 p.m. Female reported an unknown person used her identifying information to defraud of her a large sum of money.

—FOUND PROPERTY — 700 block of Adams Drive, 3 p.m. Male round a clear plastic baggie containing methamphetamine on the property.

—THEFT — Weatherford city limits, 2:15 p.m. Male reported someone took his C-Pap machine out of his pickup, but he did not wish to file charges at this time.

—FRAUD — 800 block of Santa Fe Drive, 1:48 p.m. Male reported his personal information was used to create a fraudulent Ebay account.

JUNE 19

—BURGLARY OF BUILDING — 100 block of Marina View Court, 11:48 p.m. Female reported an unknown person stole fishing rods and reel combos form her locked shed.

—CRIMINAL MISCHIEF — 100 block of Alford Drive, 2:50 a.m. Female determined to have caused damage to a business door.

—WARRANTS — 100 block of Alford Drive, 6:16 a.m. Male arrested on warrant out of Mineral Wells PD.

—THEFT — 300 block of S. Main St., 1:24 p.m. Male reported a subject rented an item and made a down payment but never paid after that or returned the item.

—DECEASED PERSON — 800 block of E. 3rd St., 1:51 p.m. Death investigation completed.

—ASSAULT — 800 block of Santa Fe Drive, 10:25 a.m. Female reported she was assaulted in city limits by a 27-year-old male.

—DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED — 2000 block of S. Bowie Drive, 3 a.m. Male struck a pole with his vehicle and was determined to be intoxicated.

—CRIMINAL TRESPASS — 100 block of W. Interstate 20, 6:53 p.m. Male arrested for criminal trespass.

—HARASSMENT — Weatherford city limits, 1:48 p.m. Male received multiple texts from a known female after being advised to stop.

—WARRANT — 1800 block of S. Main St., 4:40 p.m. Male arrested on warrant out of Oklahoma.

JUNE 20

—THEFT — 800 block of Santa Fe Drive, 9:51 a.m.Female reported someone two two firearms and miscellaneous paperwork from her SUV.

—ASSAULT — Weatherford city limits, 9:17 a.m. Male reported being assaulted and having property damaged by a female.

—BURGLARY OF VEHICLE — 1700 block of Remington Circle, 12:22 p.m. Female reported someone entered with vehicle and removed miscellaneous items.

—POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA — 200 block of Adams Drive, 2:53 p.m. Male found to be in possession of drug paraphernalia.

—PUBLIC INTOXICATION — 1100 block of Fort Worth Highway, 4:45 p.m. Male arrested for public intoxication.

—FOUND PROPERTY — 1500 block of N. Main St., 6:30 p.m. Cell phone was found and returned to owner.

—THEFT — 100 block of Interstate 20, 1:14 p.m. Male reported a male subject entered a business and stole various electronics.

—THREATS — Weatherford city limits, 8:31 p.m. Two male juveniles reportedly threatened each other on social media.

—DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED — 200 block of Houston Ave., 8:33 p.m. Male arrested for driving while intoxicated/open alcoholic container.

JUNE 21

—FRAUD — Weatherford city limits, 8:30 a.m. Male reported an unknown suspect used his debit card to purchase a hotel room.

—THEFT — 1500 block of Mineral Wells Highway, 11:30 a.m. Female reported a roll of lottery tickets stolen by an unknown subject.

—DRUGS — 2100 block of Bethel Road, 10:50 a.m. Male juvenile found to be in possession of THC.

—ASSAULT — Weatherford city limits, 12:15 p.m. Female reported she was assaulted by a known suspect the day before.

—DRUGS — 2000 block of Clear Lake Road, 12:38 p.m. Glass smoking pipe and used needle found inside a vehicle.

—DECEASED PERSON — 100 block of Alford Drive, 3:46 p.m. Employee reported located a male in one of the rooms who appeared to be deceased.

—ASSAULT — Weatherford city limits, 6:33 p.m. Male reported a female had assaulted him.

—BURGLARY OF VEHICLE — 100 block of E. Interstate 20, 9:23 p.m. Male reported an unknown person broke into his vehicle and took a breathalyzer.

—ASSAULT — Weatherford city limits, 6:40 p.m. Male reported a physical altercation with a known 15-year-old male.

—ASSAULT — 100 block of College Park Ave., 11:40 p.m. Male reported being struck in the mouth by two others.

—CRIMINAL MISCHIEF — 1100 block of Jameson St., 4:55 p.m. Male reported unknown persons had vandalized an apartment room.

JUNE 22

—WARRANTS — 1500 block of N. Main St., 2:53 a.m. Male arrested on active county warrant.

—HIT AND RUN — 900 block of Franklin St., 1:53 p.m.

—SEXUAL ASSAULT — Weatherford city limits, 10:13 a.m. Offense report generated from a complaint that a female reported being sexually assaulted numerous times by an adult male.

—CRIMINAL TRESPASS — 600 block of Mockingbird Lane, 9 a.m. Female reported a known male came onto the property after previously being given a criminal trespass warning.

—DRUG POSSESSION — 2200 block of Tin Top Road, 9:40 a.m. One male arrested on out-of-county warrant and another for possession of a controlled substance.

—THEFT — 100 block of Marina View Court, 6:01 p.m. Female reported fishing poles, life jackets, a wireless transmitter and casting net stolen from her dock.

—FRAUD — 800 block of Santa Fe Drive, 5 p.m. Female reported her business was being fraudulently represented by an unknown person.

—DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED — 2000 block of S. Bowie Drive, 3:56 p.m. Male arrested for driving while intoxicated.

—INFORMATION — Weatherford city limits, 5:41 p.m. Female expressed concerns for items left in her vehicle that might get stolen.

JUNE 23

—MENTAL CRISIS — 100 block of W. Interstate 20, 11:31 a.m. Male transported to a mental health facility.

—FRAUD — 100 block of Santa Fe Drive, 9:33 a.m. Female reported a known subject used the business bank account without permission to pay for a storage unit.

—THEFT — 800 block of Santa Fe Drive, 3:17 p.m. Female reported an unknown subject took cash from her.

—CRIMINAL MISCHIEF — 1100 block of W. Park Ave., 4:51 p.m. Female reported a male subject struck her vehicle with an object and broke a headlamp.

—CRIMINAL MISCHIEF — 1800 block of S. Main St., 8:01 p.m. Female reported an unknown suspect wrote on her vehicle in black marker.

—INDECENT EXPOSURE — 1400 block of Holland Lake Drive, 1:02 p.m. Caller reported a male was exposing himself and performing in appropriate acts on himself.

JUNE 24

—WELFARE CHECK — Weatherford city limits, 12:39 a.m. Male taken to a hospital for mental evaluation.

—CRIMINAL MISCHIEF — 800 block of Santa Fe Drive, 12:49 a.m. Male reported a known female busted the back windshield of his vehicle with an airsoft gun.

—THEFT — 2000 block of Fort Worth Highway, 2;27 a.m. Male reported a group of unknown persons entered the business and took a case of alcohol without paying.

—DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE — Weatherford city limits, 7:07 a.m. Female reported she was bitten on the lip by her boyfriend and it was nonconsensual.

—THEFT — 100 block of S. Lamar St., 9:23 a.m. Male reported someone stole a package out of his mailbox.

—CRIMINAL TRESPASS — 400 block of Hickory lane, 2:17 p.m. Male arrested for criminal trespass.

—CRIMINAL TRESPASS — 200 block of Atwood Court, 4:41 p.m. Female reported an unknown person broke into her neighbor's apartment.

—DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE — Weatherford city limits, 5:07 p.m. Male reported to have kicked in the front door of his ex-girlfriend's residence.

—TRAFFIC STOP — 1700 block of S. Main St., 11:38 p.m. Driver found to be in possession of THC pen, passenger found in possession of marijuana.