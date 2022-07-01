POLICE CALLS: 6/25-7/1/22

Jul. 1—Mineral Wells PD

Following are reports filed by Mineral Wells police based on calls for service for the period of June 25-July 1, 2022.

JUNE 25

—THEFT — 2600 block of S. Oak Ave., 12:30 a.m. Suspect pumped fuel and left without paying.

—TRAFFIC STOP — 400 block of NE 23rd St., 7:21 a.m. Male arrested for outstanding warrant.

—CRIMINAL TRESPASS — 100 block of FM 1821, 9:19 a.m. Information report.

—TRAFFIC STOP — 1500 block of se 16th St., 10:41 a.m. Traffic stop led to seizure of altered plate.

—FRAUD — 4300 block of E. U.S. Highway 180, 11:43 a.m. Vehicle purchased fraudulently at dealership.

—WRECK — 600 block of FM 1821, 12:54 p.m.

—INFORMATION — 400 block of FM 2256, 2:03 p.m. Information report.

—PERSON WITH FIREARM — 1500 block of SE 16th St., 5:33 p.m.

—WRECK — 2500 block of E. U.S. Highway 180, 5:45 p.m.

—THEFT — 2000 block of FM 1195, 8:25 p.m. Female reported her debit card stolen and used fraudulently.

—WRECK — 1700 block of S. Oak Ave., 9:19 p.m.

—DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE — 1300 block of SE 4th Ave., 10:33 p.m. Information report following physical disturbance.

—WELFARE CHECK — 800 block of SW 27th St., 11:58 p.m. Female in crisis.

JUNE 26

—WELFARE CHECK — 2600 block of S. Oak Ave., 1:22 p.m. Female reported she was assaulted.

—DEBIT CARD ABUSE — 400 block of SW 14th St., 1:22 p.m. Male had his wallet stolen and his debit card used by another subject.

—BURGLARY OF HABITATION — 3300 block of NE 11th St., 1:05 p.m. A garage door was damaged.

—HARASSMENT — 200 block of Evergreen Drive, 3:47 p.m. A male reported online harassment.

—HARASSMENT — 700 block of N. Oak Ave., 6:20 p.m. Male damaged merchandise after verbal altercation.

JUNE 27

—GUN SHOTS — 800 block of SE 18th St., 1:40 a.m. Shots fired in the air.

—DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE — 2200 block of E. Hubbard St., 12:45 a.m. Physical altercation between two females.

—THEFT — 900 block of SW 21st St., 6:35 a.m. Male stole money from another person.

—CRIMINAL MISCHIEF — 2100 block of NE 2nd St., 8 a.m. Property damage reported.

Story continues

—PARKING PROBLEM — 300 block of Tournament Lane, 12:03 p.m. Vehicles were issued warning tags.

—WRECK — 600 block of FM 1821, 12:56 p.m.

—CRIMINAL MISCHIEF — 1300 block of SE 11th St., 2:23 p.m. Gas meter allegedly vandalized.

—WRECK — 100 block of FM 1821, 3:08 p.m.

—WRECK — 1600 block of SE 21st St., 4:13 p.m.

—HIT AND RUN — 500 block of SW 23rd St., 4 p.m.

—VEHICLE THEFT — 200 block of S. Oak Ave., 6:16 p.m. Male reported vehicle was taken without consent.

—CRIMINAL MISCHIEF — 500 block of Cedar St., 4:01 p.m. Vehicle damaged after being egged.

—INFORMATION — 200 block of S. Oak Ave., 7:44 p.m. Female had head injury and couldn't explain how it happened.

—LOST PROPERTY — 700 block of W. Hubbard St., 6:45 p.m. Wallet lost in parking lot.

JUNE 28

—CRIMINAL MISCHIEF — 700 block of Cedar St., 10:59 a.m. Male reported vehicle damaged.

—DISORDERLY CONDUCT — 100 block of Carl Kessler Blvd., 12:16 p.m. Woman criminally trespassed from motel.

—INFORMATION — 3000 block of NE 2nd St., 12:34 p.m. Counterfeit bill passed at business.

—THEFT — 700 block of SW 22nd St., 2:08 p.m. Male reported metal stolen.

JUNE 29

—INFORMATION — 100 block of NE 1st Ave., 1:39 p.m. Male reported grease on sidewalk.

—ASSAULT — 300 block of N. Oak Ave., 3:14 p.m. Female reported being sexually harassed at work with physical contact.

—DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE — 2000 block of SE 17th Ave., 3:06 p.m. Female arrested for aggravated assault.

—THEFT — 100 block of SW 2nd St., 5:51 p.m. License plate stolen from vehicle.

—THEFT — 1400 block of SE 11th St., 4:09 p.m. Theft of property.

—CRIMINAL MISCHIEF — 2200 block of NE 2nd St., 4:24 p.m. Information only.

—PARKING PROBLEM — 1700 block of NW 5th Ave., 6:08 p.m. Vehicle red-tagged.

—WRECK — 100 block of SE 1st St., 9:48 p.m.

—TRAFFIC STOP — 1400 block of E. Hubbard St., 10:25 p.m. Vehicle evaded during traffic stop.

—HIT AND RUN — FM 1195 and Harvey Road, 11:06 p.m. Information report.

JUNE 30

—THREATS — 1500 block of W. U.S. Highway 180, 12:52 a.m. Information only.

—CRIMINAL TRESPASS — 1500 block of W. U.S. Highway 180, 4 a.m. Male trespassed from a local business.

—THREATS — 400 block of SW 25th Ave., 6:59 a.m. Male assaulted female.

—CRIMINAL MISCHIEF — 1100 block of SE 1st St., 9:36 a.m. Vehicle vandalized.

—CRIMINAL TRESPASS — 1200 block of N. Oak Ave., 10:35 a.m. Neighbors placed criminal trespass warnings on each other.

—FRAUD — 1500 block of NW 1st Ave., 11:27 a.m. Female was victim of alleged scam.

—WRECK — 1100 block of SE 15th St., 12:01 p.m.

—WRECK — 100 block of FM 1821, 2:23 p.m.

—CRIMINAL MISCHIEF — 700 block of E. Murco Drive, 12:39 p.m. Neighbor vandalized two vehicles.

—CRIMINAL MISCHIEF — 3000 block of NE 2nd St., 2:43 p.m. Front door to residence damaged.

—CRIMINAL MISCHIEF — 3800 block of Ram Blvd., 2:29 p.m. Property damage reported.

—WARRANTS — 1500 block of SE 21st St., 4:24 p.m. Male arrested on two outstanding warrants.

—INFORMATION — 1300 block of SE 4th Ave., 3:25 p.m. Offender didn't render services after cashing a check.

—FRAUD — 3000 block of NE 10th St., 4:37 p.m. Female reported fraudulent financial transactions.

—WRECK — SE 6th Ave. and SE Martin Luther King Jr., 10 p.m.

JULY 1

—INFORMATION — 100 block of FM 1821, 2:37 a.m. Information report.

—FOUND PROPERTY — 200 block of S. Oak Ave., 8:12 a.m. Lost property was located.

—PARKING PROBLEM — 600 block of FM 1195, 10:33 a.m. Vehicle was red-tagged.

—ABANDONED VEHICLE — 700 block of SW 13th St., 11:46 a.m. Vehicle impeding traffic flow was towed.

—INFORMATION — 100 block of S. Oak Ave., 12:06 p.m. Information report.

—WRECK — SE 1st St. and SE 14th Ave., 1:51 p.m.

—BURGLARY OF HABITATION — 600 block of NW 5th St., 1:39 p.m. Items taken from a residence.

—INFORMATION — 3000 block of NE 2nd St., 3:31 p.m. A deceased person was located.

—THEFT OF FIREARM — 1000 block of NW 4th Ave., 2:46 p.m. Firearm and ammunition stolen from residence.

—INFORMATION — 1300 block of FM 1821, 5:16 p.m. Information report.

Weatherford PD

Following are reports filed by Weatherford police based on calls for service for the period of June 23-30, 2022.

JUNE 23

—TRAFFIC STOP — 1200 block of S. Main St., 2:47 a.m. Male found to have a suspended driver's license and no current liability coverage.

—TRAFFIC STOP — 700 block of Santa Fe Drive, 2:11 a.m. Female found to have outstanding warrant.

—ASSAULT — Weatherford city limits, 12:39 a.m. Male reported he was assaulted after an argument.

—TRAFFIC STOP — 2000 block of Fort Worth Highway, 10:19 p.m. Driver found to be in possession of a controlled substance.

—INFORMATION — Weatherford city limits, 9:31 a.m. Information received regarding possible online solicitation of a minor.

JUNE 24

—SEX OFFENSE — 800 block of Santa Fe Drive, 6:30 a.m. Female reported a known male was posting information online using her name and photo.

—THEFT — 1200 block of N. Rusk St., 11:35 a.m. Female reported the license plates for her vehicle stolen from the mail and used on another vehicle that resulted in toll tag charges.

—CRIMINAL MISCHIEF — 1900 block of S. Main St., 10:28 a.m. Female reported her catalytic converter stolen off her vehicle.

—THEFT — 900 block of King St., 1:08 p.m. Male reported a known person stole the title to his trailer and truck, as well as a cell phone.

—PUBLIC INTOXICATION — 2000 block of Mineral Wells Highway, 10:30 p.m. Male determined to be intoxicated in public and in possession of a controlled substance and marijuana.

—FOUND PROPERTY — 800 block of Santa Fe Drive, 8:09 p.m. Found wallet was turned into police.

—TRAFFIC STOP — 1300 block of S. Main St., 11:29 p.m. Methamphetamine found inside vehicle.

JUNE 25

—TRAFFIC STOP — Weatherford city limits, 2:15 a.m. Driver determined to be intoxicated and had a suspended license and no insurance.

—BURGLARY OF BUILDING — 1500 block of Mineral Wells Highway, 6:15 a.m. Male reported business burglarized.

—INFORMATION — 700 block of E. Anderson St., 9:24 a.m. Female and male reported a known person missing.

—MENTAL EVALUATION — 300 block of W. Interstate 20, 11:23 a.m. Male found to be highly intoxicated and had medical conditions making him a danger to himself.

—HIT AND RUN — 800 block of Trenton St., 6:13 p.m.

—HIT AND RUN — 800 block of Vine St., 5:57 p.m.

—FOUND PROPERTY — 800 block of Santa Fe Drive, 6:50 p.m. Female turned in a found wallet.

—HIT AND RUN — 2000 block of Tin Top Road, 6:30 p.m.

—RECKLESS DRIVING — S. Main St. and College Park Drive, 10:42 p.m. Driver arrested for expired license and no insurance.

—TRAFFIC STOP — 200 block of W. Church St., 6:52 p.m. Driver arrested for driving while intoxicated.

—PUBLIC INTOXICATION — Weatherford city limits, 10:03 p.m. Male arrested for public intoxication and jaywalking.

—MENTAL EVALUATION — Weatherford city limits, 10:07 p.m. Male transported to a medical facility for mental health evaluation.

JUNE 26

—DEBIT CARD ABUSE — Weatherford city limits, 11:45 a.m. Female reported an unknown person used her father's debit card after it was stolen.

—INFORMATION — 200 block of W. 4th St., 3:23 a.m. 19-year-old male arrested for minor in consumption of alcohol.

—DOMESTIC ASSAULT — Weatherford city limits, 12:08 a.m. Male and female got into physical altercation over an iPad.

—ASSAULT — 1 Courthouse Square, 6:17 p.m. Male reportedly pushed another person and a female reportedly slapped another.

—HIT AND RUN — Interstate 20 Service Road North and Santa Fe Drive, 6:54 p.m.

—SUSPICIOUS VEHICLE — 100 block of Cartwright Park Road, 10:38 p.m. Male found to be in possession of marijuana.

—TRAFFIC STOP — 100 block of W. Interstate 20, 3:32 a.m. Female found to be in possession of methamphetamine.

JUNE 27

—DISORDERLY CONDUCT — 1000 block of Jodie Drive, 10:07 p.m. Three people cited for disorderly conduct and fighting.

—HIT AND RUN — 300 block of Interstate 20, 7:45 a.m.

—THEFT — 1300 block of Mineral Wells Highway, 9:23 a.m. Male reported the toolbox cut off his truck while it was at a repair shop.

—INFORMATION — Weatherford city limits, 9 a.m. Female reported a known resident violated a protective order.

—THEFT — 100 block of College Park Drive, 11:55 a.m. Male reported the catalytic converter stolen from his vehicle.

—THEFT — 800 block of Santa Fe Drive, 10 a.m. Male reported a temporary tag for his business was duplicated and used on toll roads.

—CREDIT CARD ABUSE — 300 block of Adams Drive, 11:50 a.m. Male reported his credit card used for a monthly subscription without his consent.

—TRAFFIC STOP — 200 block of Santa Fe Drive, 3:41 p.m. Marijuana located inside vehicle.

—ASSAULT — Weatherford city limits, 6:15 a.m. Male found to have threatened a family member with bodily harm.

—MISSING PERSON — 1600 block of Remington Circle, 6:45 p.m. Female reported her mother missing, but she later returned home.

—SUICIDE — Weatherford city limits, 8:36 p.m. Male with gunshot wound located and transported to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

—TRAFFIC STOP — 100 block of W. Columbia Dt., 10:18 p.m. Driver failed to display his driver's license and resisted being handcuffed.

—INFORMATION — Weatherford city limits, 10:15 p.m. Odor of narcotics discovered through K9 unit and parcel was obtained.

JUNE 28

—TRAFFIC STOP — 1200 block of S. Main St., 10:10 p.m. Driver arrested for traffic violation and resisting arrest.

—ASSAULT — 100 block of W. Interstate 20, 9:03 a.m. Female reported another female assaulted her.

—LOST PROPERTY — 800 block of Santa Fe Drive, 10:31 a.m. Female reported her front license plate removed.

—THEFT OF FIREARM — 800 block of Santa Fe Drive, 12:44 p.m. Male reported his pistol missing from his attic after an AC repair.

—WARRANT — 1100 block of W. Interstate 20, 4:17 p.m. Driver found to have active warrant out of Johnson County.

—THEFT — 2300 block of Tin Top Road, 12 p.m. Male reported a catalytic converter stolen off his vehicle.

—INFORMATION — 1300 block of Santa Fe Drive, 6:07 p.m. Stolen property from burglary of a building case recovered.

—BURGLARY OF HABITATION — 200 block of N. Denton Road, 5:15 p.m. Male reported occupants of a neighboring home committing burglary.

—ASSAULT — Weatherford city limits, 5:39 p.m. Male reported his wife was experiencing a mental health crisis.

—THEFT — 1200 block of W. Interstate 20, 5:54 p.m. Male found to have outstanding felony warrant.

—BURGLARY OF HABITATION — 200 block of N. Denton Road, 5:15 p.m. Male reported copper wiring taken from his home.

—TRAFFIC STOP — Weatherford city limits, 8:25 p.m. Male driver found to be intoxicated.

—TRAFFIC STOP — 200 block of W. Interstate 20, 4:20 p.m. Male found to be in possession of marijuana.

JUNE 29

—BURGLARY OF BUILDING — 900 block of Eureka St., 9:58 a.m. Male reported someone broke into his storage unit and took his property.

—BURGLARY OF BUILDING — 1300 block of Santa Fe Drive, 9:58 a.m. Female reported her storage unit broken into.

—BURGLARY OF BUILDING — 1300 block of Santa Fe Drive, 9:58 a.m. Female reported her storage unit broken into.

—INFORMATION — 1000 block of N. Main St., 11:52 a.m. Male found to be in possession of marijuana.

—FOUND PROPERTY — 800 block of Santa Fe Drive, 3:17 p.m. Male found a wallet in the roadway and turned it in to police.

—INFORMATION — 800 block of Santa Fe Drive, 3:19 p.m. Call for sexual assault of a child.

—MENTAL EVALUATION — 200 block of Atwood Court, 7:59 p.m. Female determined to be a danger to herself or others and transported to a hospital.

JUNE 30

—PUBLIC INTOXICATION — 2000 block of Fort Worth Highway, 1:15 a.m. Male determined to be intoxicated in public.