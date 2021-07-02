POLICE CALLS: 6/26-7/2/21

Jul. 2—Mineral Wells PD

Following are reports filed by Mineral Wells police based on calls for service for the period of June 26-July 2, 2021. Not all calls for service result in a filed report.

JUNE 26

—WRECK — 100 block of SE 17th St., 8:31 a.m.

—THEFT — 1300 block of SE 12th St., 8:35 a.m. Woman had purse stolen from her front yard.

—TRAFFIC STOP — 100 block of SW 8th St., 12:37 p.m. Narcotics located during traffic stop.

—THEFT — 600 block of NW 5th St., 2:49 p.m. Backpack full of clothes and personal items stolen from residence.

—FRAUD — 600 block of San Jacinto Dr., 4:10 p.m. Female reported identity theft.

—THEFT — 700 block of SE 6th Ave., 5:14 p.m. Woman had her wallet stolen while was at a grocery store.

JUNE 27

—DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE — 1300 block of SE 4th Ave., 2:08 a.m. Male reported being assaulted by female.

—BURGLARY OF HABITATION — 700 block of NE 9th St., 12:01 p.m. Empty residence burglarized.

—BURGLARY OF VEHICLE — 200 block of Evergreen Drive, 12:42 p.m. Vehicle burglarized.

—FRAUD — 1900 block of E. Hubbard St., 12 a.m. Woman's bank account was hacked and money taken out.

—WRECK — 100 block of SE 17th Ave., 2:55 p.m.

—CRIMINAL TRESPASS — 400 block of NE 6th Ave., 4:15 p.m. Female criminally trespassed from property.

—INFORMATION — 600 block of FM 1821, 6:15 p.m. Male reported he found a credit card in business parking lot.

—DEBIT CARD ABUSE — 200 block of SE 19th St., 9:49 p.m. Female reported her debit card stolen and used.

—SUSPICIOUS PERSON — 100 block of SE 17th Ave., 12:31 a.m. Male subject arrested for warrant.

—CRIMINAL TRESPASS — 100 block of SE 6th Ave., 10:08 a.m. Female attempted to steal items from store before being caught by staff.

—CRIMINAL MISCHIEF — 1300 block of SW 12th Ave., 2:48 p.m. Left rear passenger window broken out of vehicle.

—HIT AND RUN — 500 block of NW 5th St., 4:45 p.m.

—FIREARM DISCHARGE — SE 11th St. and SE 16th Ave., 6:10 p.m.

—HIT AND RUN — 4100 block of E. U.S. Highway 180, 7:45 p.m.

—THREATS — 2400 block of SE 11th St., 8:53 p.m. Information report regarding threat.

—THEFT — 1300 block of SW 12th Ave., 9:49 p.m. Information report regarding damage to a vehicle.

—DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE — 1400 block of SE 19th St., 11:30 p.m.

JUNE 29

—THEFT — 400 block of Pasadena Blvd., 7:23 a.m. Information report.

—WELFARE CHECK — 1500 block of SE Martin Luther King Jr., 9:31 a.m. Deceased woman located in vehicle.

—WARRANTS — 1200 block of W. Hubbard St., 10:53 p.m.

—INFORMATION — 200 block of S. Oak Ave., 3:17 p.m. Female wished to make a general report and required assistance with some questions she had.

—WARRANTS — 300 block of MH 379, 12:11 p.m.

—ANIMAL BITE — SW 12th Ave., 5:05 p.m.

—THEFT — 1000 block of SW 14th St., 8:05 p.m. Female reported someone stole keys from her vehicle.

—WRECK — 700 block of Warren Road, 11:56 p.m.

JUNE 30

—CRIMINAL MISCHIEF — 1800 block of NE 1st Ave., 5:06 a.m. A male reported his vehicle being vandalized.

—DISORDERLY CONDUCT — 1500 block of SE 1st St., 10:53 a.m. Male issued criminal trespass warning from business.

—INFORMATION — 500 block of Pasadena Blvd., 10:18 a.m. Information report.

—WRECK — 200 block of NE 6th Ave., 2:02 p.m.

—FRAUD — 500 block of Travis Drive, 1:57 p.m. Male reports fraud.

—SHOPLIFTING — 600 block of FM 1821, 4:03 p.m.

—TRAFFIC STOP — 3600 block of E. U.S. Highway 180, 4 p.m. Traffic stop led to arrest.

—WRECK — 1700 block of SE 1st St., 5:27 p.m.

—DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE — 100 block of MH 379, 6:19 p.m. Information only.

—SHOPLIFTING — 2800 block of E. U.S. Highway 180, 5:38 p.m. Unknown male stole items from department store.

—DISORDERLY CONDUCT — 100 block of SE 19th St., 7:47 p.m. Information only.

JULY 1

—BURGLARY OF VEHICLE — 300 block of SE 18th St., 8:08 a.m. Man's vehicle was broken into and items stolen.

—CRIMINAL MISCHIEF — 200 block of Country Club Parkway, 10:02 a.m. Ex-boyfriend allegedly slashed ex-girlfriend's tires.

—THEFT — 400 block of Country Club Parkway, 11:47 a.m. Phone stolen from female.

—WRECK — 6100 block of E. U.S. Highway 180, 4:21 p.m.

—WELFARE CHECK — 100 block of Carl Kessler Blvd., 12:23 p.m.

—WARRANTS — 100 block of FM 1821, 4:18 p.m.

—DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE — 600 block of NE 4th St., 6:34 p.m. Female alleged roommate assaulted her.

JULY 2

—DISORDERLY CONDUCT — 400 block of SW 25th Ave., 1:06 a.m. Female reported a male twisted her wrist.

—THEFT — 3200 block of N. U.S. Highway 281, 1:38 p.m. Male accuses friend of stealing his puppy.

—WRECK — 300 block of N. Oak Ave., 3:59 p.m.

—CUSTODIAL INTERFERENCE — 600 block of SW 21st St., 5:46 p.m. Mother of child attempted to pick child up for summer visitation and custodial parent refused.

—CUSTODIAL INTERFERENCE — 2200 block of Jacob St., 6:14 p.m. Information report.

—SUSPICIOUS PERSON — 1300 block of SE 14th Ave., 6:45 p.m. Male subject arrested on a warrant.

Weatherford PD

Following are reports filed by Weatherford police based on calls for service for the period of June 25-July 2, 2021.

JUNE 25

—THEFT — 500 block of W. Lake Drive, 8:10 a.m. Male reported someone removed a palm tree from his dock.

—CREDIT CARD ABUSE — Weatherford city limits, 2:40 p.m. Male reported an unknown suspect used his Home Depot card without permission.

—THEFT — Weatherford city limits, 2:51 p.m. Female reported an unknown person scammed her out of $1,500 after pretending to be a grant organization.

—HARASSMENT — 800 block of Santa Fe Drive, 1:25 p.m. Female reported she was receiving harassing emails and voicemails from a known male.

—THEFT — 1100 block of W. Interstate 20, 6:04 p.m. Male reported an unknown person stole is cell phone that he had delivered to a hotel.

—FOUND PROPERTY — 2000 block of Mineral Wells Highway, 9:49 p.m. A cell phone and wallet belong to a driver who had been ejected during a car accident were located.

—WARRANT — Weatherford city limits, 11:35 p.m. Male arrested for warrant.

—DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED — 1700 block of S. Main St., 5:38 p.m. Female found slumped over in vehicle and appeared to be unconscious. She was placed under arrest for driving while intoxicated and possession of a controlled substance.

—CRUELTY TO ANIMALS — 200 block of W. Interstate 20, 2:14 p.m. Complainant reported a woman was physically abusing a dog in the area. The dog was found uninjured and in good health.

JUNE 26

—DRUG POSSESSION — Weatherford city limits, 1:30 a.m. Male reported he found his 14-year-old son in possession of marijuana.

—HARASSMENT — 800 block of Santa Fe Drive, 1:54 p.m. Male reported receiving harassing messages from a know male.

—TRAFFIC STOP — Weatherford city limits, 4 p.m. Male found to be in possession of methamphetamine.

—WARRANTS — 3900 block of Azle Highway, 8:35 p.m. Driver arrested on active warrant out of Azle PD.

—PUBLIC INTOXICATION — 1100 block of Fort Worth Highway, 9:13 p.m. Male reported harassing and attempting to fight staff, and was placed under arrest for public intoxication.

—CRIMINAL MISCHIEF — Weatherford city limits, 9:42 p.m. Female reported a known male busted out the front windshield of her vehicle, damaged her front and passenger doors and her hood.

JUNE 27

—TRAFFIC STOP — E. Bankhead Highway and E. Interstate 20, 12:47 a.m. Driver found to be in possession of less than a gram of cocaine.

—HARASSMENT — Weatherford city limits, 9:50 a.m. Female reported an online acquaintance sent her unwanted and unsolicited photographs.

—LEAVING SCENE OF AN ACCIDENT — 2900 block of White Settlement Road, 3:21 p.m. Male reported a truck ran through his front gate and fence in front of his residence.

—WARRANTS — 800 block of S. Main St., 6:38 p.m. Complainant reported two individuals displaying a firearm in a threatening manner. Driver was placed under arrest for disorderly conduct — display of a firearm and passenger was arrested on four outstanding traffic warrants.

—WELFARE CHECK — 2000 block of S. Main St., 4:37 a.m. Possible overdose reported and male found unresponsive in his vehicle. After medical attention, the male regained consciousness.

—OVERDOSE — 1700 block of Martin Drive, 8:36 p.m. Male reported to have possible overdoses and was non-responsive. Life-saving actions were performed and the male was transported to a hospital for further treatment.

JUNE 28

—WARRANT — 1100 block of Jameson St., 8:03 a.m. Driver arrested for warrant for driving while license invalid.

—FOUND PROPERTY — 1000 block of N. Main St., 2:35 p.m. Male found a cell phone that was left at the business.

—THEFT — 800 block of Santa Fe Drive, 3:28 p.m. Male reported a known male did not make a monthly payment for items he had rented.

—TRAFFIC STOP — Weatherford city limits, 10:21 p.m. Female found to be in possession of methamphetamine.

JUNE 29

—SUSPICIOUS VEHICLE — 100 block of E. Rentz St., 2:17 a.m. Vehicle occupant found to be in possession of drug paraphernalia.

—TERRORISTIC THREAT — 2100 block of Bethel Road, 12:58 p.m. Male reported a 12-year-old boy made threats of violence toward others.

—TRAFFIC STOP — 900 block of S. Main St., 11:56 a.m. Driver arrested for driving while license invalid and possession of methamphetamine.

—CRIMINAL MISCHIEF — 2100 block of Bethel Road, 8:25 a.m. Male reported an unknown person damaged several lights on the property.

—ASSAULT — Weatherford city limits, 2:10 p.m. Female reported being assaulted by her roommate.

—THEFT — 300 block of W. Lee Ave., 4 p.m. Female reported her son stole an item from the area.

—SEXUAL ASSAULT — Weatherford city limits, 10:36 a.m. Juvenile female reported she had been sexually assaulted by a known person.

—PUBLIC INTOXICATION — 100 block of Cartwright Park Road, 8:43 p.m. Male determined to be intoxicated in public.

—RACING — 1200 block of Mineral Wells Highway, 10:13 p.m. Male determined to be racing and caused an accident damaging his vehicle and traffic signals.

—ASSAULT — Weatherford city limits, 10:15 p.m. Male reported he and his wife got into an argument which led to him getting assaulted.

—WARRANT — 1900 block of Santa Fe Drive, 10:35 p.m. Male arrested on felony warrant.

—SEX OFFENSE — Weatherford city limits, 5:37 p.m. Female reported a juvenile female confided that an adult male had exposed himself in front of her at a family member's house.

JUNE 30

—INTERFERENCE — Weatherford city limits, 8:42 a.m. Female reported a juvenile male interfered with her attempt to contact emergency services by hanging up the phone.

—DRUG POSSESSION — 1100 block of W. Park Ave., 1:48 p.m. Search warrant was executed and a male was found to be in possession of methamphetamine, cocaine and marijuana and attempted to wash methamphetamine down the sink. Another make was found to be in possession of methamphetamine, and a female was also found to be in possession of methamphetamine.

—WARRANT — 1100 block of Fort Worth Highway, 12:02 p.m. Male arrested for driving while license invalid.

—CRIMINAL MISCHIEF — 1600 block of Atwood Court, 4:57 p.m. Female reported someone deflated three of her car tires.

—TRAFFIC STOP — 1400 block of S. Main St., 5:35 p.m. Female found to be in possession of THC.

JULY 1

—TRAFFIC STOP — 800 block of E. Oak St., 12:46 a.m. Male found to be driving while intoxicated.

—DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE — Weatherford city limits, 1:34 a.m. Male found in possession of a firearm was later determined to be a convicted felon.

—DRUG POSSESSION — Weatherford city limits, 6:16 p.m. Male found to be in possession of usable amount of marijuana.

—THEFT — 1300 block of Fort Worth Highway, 10 a.m. Complainant reported a known suspect purchased a lawn mower using a check from a closed account.

—THEFT — 1600 block of Holland Lake Drive, 8:47 a.m. Male reported a catalytic converter was stolen off his vehicle.

—FRAUD — 1100 block of E. Lake Drive, 1:22 p.m. Female reported she was defrauded out of $1,202.

—THEFT — 100 block of Cleburne Ave., 4:21 p.m. Male reported a catalytic converter stolen from his company vehicle.

JULY 2

—THEFT — 100 block of Interstate 20, 12:28 a.m. Information taken regarding a theft from the business.

—WARRANT — 1700 block of S. Main St., 1:20 a.m. Male arrested on two outstanding warrants and methamphetamine was located in his vehicle.