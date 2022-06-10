POLICE CALLS: 6/3-6/10/22

Jun. 10—Mineral Wells PD

Following are reports filed by Mineral Wells police based on calls for service for the period of June 4-10, 2022.

JUNE 4

—WRECK — 800 block of SW 1st St., 1:07 a.m.

—INFORMATION — 100 block of SE 25th Ave., 8:25 a.m. Male reported missing.

—INFORMATION — 500 block of Pickett St., 1:03 p.m. Male reports heavy equipment missing.

—INFORMATION — 100 block of Redbud Drive, 1:53 p.m. Counterfeit $100 passed at yard sale.

—ANIMAL BITE — 800 block of Withers Road, 2:49 p.m. Owner bitten on hand by dog while trying to separate two fighting dogs.

—INFORMATION — 2500 block of E. Hubbard St., 2 p.m. Information report.

—WRECK — 2800 block of E. U.S. Highway 180, 3:31 p.m.

—WELFARE CHECK — 2500 block of SE 6th St., 1:38 p.m. Male reported deceased.

—WRECK — 2500 block of SE Martin Luther King Jr., 5:10 p.m.

—CRIMINAL TRESPASS — 300 block of N. Oak Ave., 11:48 p.m. Male issued criminal trespass from business.

JUNE 5

—WRECK — 600 block of SE 25th St., 12:13 a.m. Information report.

—SUSPICIOUS PERSON — 1600 block of SW 5th Ave., 12:23 a.m.

—WRECK — 2700 block of N. U.S. Highway 281, 10:53 a.m.

—HARASSMENT — 6100 block of E. U.S. Highway 180, 2:24 p.m. Male violated an emergency protective order.

—THREATS — 100 block of SW 3rd Ave., 1:27 p.m. Female reports assault.

—THEFT — 1900 block of SE 13th St., 6:22 p.m. Theft of property.

—JUVENILE PROBLEM — 600 block of FM 1821, 8:19 p.m. Juvenile arrested for evading on foot.

—THREATS — 600 block of SW 24th St., 10:03 p.m. Female arrested for assault cause bodily injury.

JUNE 6

—DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE — 1300 block of FM 1821, 12:30 a.m. Male assaulted by two other males.

—THEFT — 2500 block of Jacob St., 3:30 p.m. Information report.

—INFORMATION — 1000 block of SE 19th St., 8:58 p.m. Information only.

—CRIMINAL MISCHIEF — 2300 block of NW 2nd Ave., 9:44 p.m. Male reported someone broke a window to his residence.

JUNE 7

—CRIMINAL MISCHIEF — 2400 block of NW 2nd Ave., 3:30 a.m. Female reported someone broke a window to her residence.

—CRIMINAL MISCHIEF — 1900 block of NW 3rd Ave., 3:15 a.m. Female reports criminal mischief.

—BURGLARY OF VEHICLE — 2300 block of SE 11th St., 6:43 a.m. Female reported vehicle burglarized during the night.

—WRECK — 6100 block of E. U.S. Highway 180, 8:42 p.m.

—THEFT — 2000 block of NE 2nd St., 11:08 a.m. Property theft was reported.

—CRIMINAL MISCHIEF — 2200 block of E. Hubbard St., 11:34 a.m. Vehicle damaged after an altercation.

—TRAFFIC STOP — 100 block of SE 25th Ave., 2:07 p.m. Information report.

—THREATS — 2000 block of SE 17th Ave., 8:51 p.m. Females reported being assaulted by the other.

JUNE 8

—DISORDERLY CONDUCT — 2000 block of FM 1195, 8:30 a.m. Female arrested for assaulting male.

—PARKING PROBLEM — 1000 block of Holliday Hills Drive, 8:56 a.m. Vehicle was red-tagged.

—FRAUD — 200 block of SW 12th St., 10:56 a.m. Male was victim of identify theft.

—WRECK — 300 block of SW 25th Ave., 3 p.m.

—DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE — 4000 block of NE 4th St., 3:53 p.m. Family violence reported.

—RECKLESS DRIVING — 1200 block of SW 15th St., 6:44 p.m. Information report.

—WELFARE CHECK — 300 block of Evergreen Drive, 7:39 p.m. Information report.

JUNE 9

—HIT AND RUN — 100 block of FM 1821, 8:10 a.m.

—WRECK — 2800 block of E. U.S. Highway 180, 8:40 a.m.

—INFORMATION — 2500 block of SE 6th St., 8:11 a.m. Ex-wife hacked ex-husband's email and social media accounts.

—FRAUD — 200 block of NE 19th St., 9:24 a.m. Female reported her social security card used by an unknown person trying to file taxes under her name.

—INFORMATION — 400 block of Country Club Parkway, 10:55 a.m. Information report.

—CRIMINAL TRESPASS — 100 block of Carl Kessler Blvd., 12:48 p.m. Male issued criminal trespass warning.

—DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE — 100 block of Carl Kessler Blvd., 2:13 p.m. Information report.

—WRECK — 800 block of SW 10th St., 2:53 p.m. Female reports damage to her vehicle caused by the roadway.

—WRECK — 100 block of Garrett Morris Parkway, 2:38 p.m.

—WRECK — Holly Hill Road and Highway 180 West, 5:02 p.m.

—WRECK — 100 block of MH 379, 6:11 p.m.

—THEFT — 200 block of S. Oak Ave., 8:34 p.m. Female reported theft.

—TRAFFIC HAZARD — 100 block of NE 2nd St., 9:49 p.m. Male arrested for possession of marijuana.

—CRIMINAL MISCHIEF — 600 block of SW 10th St., 11:41 p.m. Burglary of a motor vehicle.

JUNE 10

—RUNAWAY — 2100 block of SW 8th Ave., 3:48 p.m. Juvenile reported as a runaway.

—INFORMATION — 200 block of S. Oak Ave., 5:36 p.m. Information report.

Weatherford PD

Following are reports filed by Weatherford police based on calls for service for the period of June 3-10, 2022.

JUNE 3

—THEFT — Weatherford city limits, 10:30 a.m. Male from California reported a known suspect refused to return a large sum of cash after a verbal deal fell through.

—THEFT — 300 block of S. Main St., 11:10 a.m. Male reported a known person purchased a washing machine from the business and stopped making payment on the item.

—SOLICITATION — 100 block of S. Main St., 12:17 p.m. Six subjects were issued citations for soliciting from a roadway.

—HIT AND RUN — Weatherford city limits, 6:06 p.m.

—PUBLIC INTOXICATION — 1200 block of Interstate 20, 5:31 p.m. Male found to be intoxicated in public.

—TRAFFIC STOP — 200 block of Interstate 20, 2:49 p.m. Male arrested for driving with an expired drivers' license and a passenger was found to have an active warrant.

—THEFT — 200 block of Interstate 20, 5:05 p.m. Male reported a known person stole store merchandise.

—INFORMATION — Weatherford city limits, 7:48 p.m. Male found to be deceased from apparent self-inflicted injury.

—HIT AND RUN — 600 block of College Park Drive, 10:22 p.m.

—ASSAULT — Weatherford city limits, 10:05 p.m. Female reported a male assaulted her and both parties were separated.

—THEFT — 800 block of Santa Fe Drive, 11:10 a.m. Male reported a known person stopped making payments on a washing machine.

JUNE 4

—TRAFFIC STOP — Weatherford city limits, 1:19 a.m. Drug paraphernalia and small amount of marijuana found inside vehicle.

—PUBLIC INTOXICATION — 100 block of E. Interstate 20, 1:16 p.m. Female determined to be intoxicated in public.

—BURGLARY OF HABITATION — 1000 block of Palo Pinto St., 6:51 p.m. Male reported an unknown person broke into his home and stole items.

—FRAUD — 100 block of W. Akard St., 7:32 p.m. Male reported an unknown person placed an Amazon order using his credit card.

JUNE 5

—FOUND PROPERTY — Tin Top Road/Interstate 20 Service Road South, 4:31 p.m. Driver's license had not been returned after a traffic stop.

—TRAFFIC STOP — 2100 block of W. Interstate 20, 8:49 p.m. Male found to have a suspended driver's license with no insurance, and be in possession of a stolen item.

JUNE 6

—PUBLIC INTOXICATION — 6200 block of FM 920, 10:08 p.m. Male arrested for public intoxication.

—PUBLIC INTOXICATION — 800 block of S. Main St., 5:41 a.m. Male arrested and issued citation for public intoxication.

—THEFT — 800 block of Santa Fe Drive, 4:58 p.m. Male reported someone stole multiple tools from his truck bed while parked outside of Home Depot.

—TRAFFIC STOP — 200 block of W. Interstate 20, 6:43 p.m. Marijuana located inside vehicle.

—WARRANT — Weatherford city limits, 9:50 p.m. Driver found to have parole warrant.

—HARASSMENT — 800 block of Santa Fe Drive, 2:02 p.m. Female reported a known male continued contacting her despite a protective order against him.

—THEFT — 200 block of Alford Drive, 12:38 p.m. Male reported a known male stole tools from the property.

—ASSAULT — Weatherford city limits, 3:08 p.m. Male reported a known male injured him with a motor vehicle after an argument.

—HIT AND RUN — 800 block of Fort Worth Highway, 4:19 p.m.

JUNE 7

—THEFT — 800 block of Santa Fe Drive, 8:45 a.m. Female reported a known male stole her vehicle.

—THEFT — Weatherford city limits, 9:50 a.m. Female reported her husband's wedding ring stolen.

—THEFT OF FIREARM — 300 block of York Ave., 11 a.m. Female reported someone stole a firearm when it was being serviced at a business.

—INFORMATION — 2200 block of Old Dicey Road, 10:34 a.m. Female reported a juvenile was consuming alcohol furnished by a known female.

—THEFT — 800 block of Santa Fe Drive, 10:36 a.m. Male reported a known person stole multiple tools from him.

—INFORMATION — 1100 block of Vivienne St., 11:08 a.m. Juvenile female pronounced deceased on scene.

—INFORMATION — 500 block of W. Bridge St., 2:20 p.m. Female reported a juvenile female ran away from home.

—CRIMINAL MISCHIEF — 100 block of College Park Drive, 3:18 p.m. Female reported an unknown person damaged a business gate with their vehicle and fled the scene.

—CRIMINAL TRESPASS — 2000 block of Santa Fe Drive, 3:41 p.m. Male arrested for violating criminal trespass warning.

—THEFT — 2100 block of Clear Lake Road, 11:13 a.m. Unknown person reportedly stole diesel from a pump.

—CRIMINAL MISCHIEF — 1800 block of S. Main St., 7:47 p.m. Male reported another male damaged the mirror of his vehicle.

—PUBLIC INTOXICATION — 2200 block of Old Dennis Road, 5:12 p.m. Male arrested for public intoxication.

—ASSAULT — Weatherford city limits, 9:04 p.m. Female determined to have assaulted a known male.

—WRECK — 1300 block of Fort Worth Highway, 3:50 a.m.

—MENTAL EVALUATION — Weatherford city limits, 3:56 p.m. Male transported to area hospital for mental evaluation.

JUNE 8

—TRAFFIC STOP — 2100 block of Clear Lake Road, 12:28 a.m. Driver found to be in possession of marijuana.

—PUBLIC INTOXICATION — 400 block of Santa Fe Drive, 3:28 a.m. Male determined to be intoxicated and a controlled substance was found in his backpack.

—WRECK — 400 block of Interstate 20, 1:36 a.m. Driver determined to be intoxicated.

—DISTURBANCE — 700 block of Santa Fe Drive, 7:24 a.m. Female reported a male was intimidating her.

—CRIMINAL MISCHIEF — 1100 block of Fort Worth Highway, 8:27 a.m. Female reported someone turned the power off to a business and used a rock to attempt to break a front window.

—FRAUD — 800 block of Santa Fe Drive, 2:25 p.m. Female reported someone accessed her personal information without her consent.

—BURGLARY OF HABITATION — 1800 block of Lone Oak Road, 11:17 a.m. Female reported someone broke into her apartment and stole items.

—TRAFFIC STOP — 1000 block of S. Main St., 10:58 p.m. Syringe found during a vehicle search.

JUNE 9

—TRAFFIC STOP — 1200 block of S. Main St., 12:43 a.m. Driver found to have active warrant.

—ARSON — 400 block of E. 8th St., 1:36 a.m. Four males found to have possibly committed arson by setting an article of clothing on fire in a parking lot.

—TRAFFIC STOP — 100 block of W. Akard St., 2:37 a.m. Female arrested for driving while intoxicated and male for public intoxication.

—THEFT — 1000 block of S. Main St., 9:42 a.m. Employee reported a male ordered food and attempted to pay using a fraudulent form of payment.

—THEFT — 2100 block of Sagewood Drive, 9:48 a.m. Male reported someone stole the catalytic converter from his vehicle.

—FORGERY — 1300 block of Fort Worth Highway, 10:30 a.m. Male reported someone stole a business check from the mail service and cashed it.

—THEFT — 400 block of SW Ric Williamson, 3:33 p.m. Male reported an RV trailer stolen.

—LOST PROPERTY — 1800 block of S. Main St., 2:12 p.m. Female lost her wallet at a business.

—CRIMINAL MISCHIEF — 1200 block of Mill St., 5:13 p.m. Male reported his Jeep was vandalized.

—INFORMATION — Weatherford city limits, 6:52 p.m. Male reported someone taking photos of a religious institution, which he found concerning.

—TRAFFIC STOP — 900 block of Palo Pinto St., 6:59 p.m. Female admitted to being in possession of a controlled substance.

—THEFT — 300 block of W. Interstate 20, 8:23 p.m. Staff reported a male and female stole merchandise.

—WARRANT — Weatherford city limits, 11:37 a.m. Male had multiple warrants and was arrested.

—ASSAULT — Weatherford city limits, 10:04 p.m. Male juvenile found to have committed aggravated assault on a family member.

—HARASSMENT — 1000 block of Jodie Drive, 8:13 p.m. Male reported his neighbor shoveled dog poop in his yard on and his fence.

—HIT AND RUN — 100 block of E. Interstate 20, 11:04 p.m.

JUNE 10

—DISTURBANCE — Weatherford city limits, 10:04 p.m. Male juvenile determined to have made threats toward family members.

—TRAFFIC STOP — 1200 block of Fort Worth Highway, 10:20 p.m. Male determined to be in possession of marijuana.

—TRAFFIC STOP — 600 block of Vine St., 11:20 p.m. Passenger found to have active warrants and driver was cited for possession of drug paraphernalia.

—PUBLIC INTOXICATION — 1800 block of S. Main St., 4:55 a.m. Female arrested for public intoxication.

—PUBLIC INTOXICATION — 200 block of College Park Drive, 2 a.m. Male found to be intoxicated in public.

—TRAFFIC STOP — 1200 block of E. Interstate 20, 1:50 a.m. Driver found to be in possession of methamphetamine, marijuana and concentrated THC oil.