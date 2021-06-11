POLICE CALLS: 6/5-6/11/21

Jun. 11—Mineral Wells PD

Following are reports filed by Mineral Wells police based on calls for service for the period of June 5-11, 2021. Not all calls for service result in a filed report.

JUNE 5

—WRECK — 100 block of Park Road 71, 7:09 a.m.

—THREATS — 1400 block of Alamo St., 8:34 a.m. Subjects received threatening text messages.

—DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE — 2200 block of SE 9th St., 9:54 a.m. Civil issue between husband and wife.

—INFORMATION — 1400 block of SE 18th St., 10:26 a.m. Female reported scam call.

—WRECK — 1700 block of E. Hubbard St., 12:09 p.m.

—STRAYS — 2000 block of NW 3rd Ave., 11:30 a.m.

—INFORMATION — 600 block of FM 1821, 12:50 p.m. Male shoplifted from business.

—FORGERY — 3100 block of E. U.S. Highway 180, 12:55 p.m. Fake currency located at store.

—THEFT — 1400 block of SE 8 1/2 St., 3:03 p.m. Female reported her iPhone stolen.

—INFORMATION — 3100 block of E. U.S. Highway 180, 5:43 p.m. A female reported fraudulent use of her debit card.

—CUSTODIAL INTERFERENCE — 1900 block of SE 21st St., 6:02 p.m. Child custody dispute.

—THREATS — 1400 block of Veterans of Foreign Wars St., 7:55 p.m. Assault call for service resulted in arrest of male for probation violation warrant.

—DISORDERLY CONDUCT — 900 block of SW 5th Ave., 8:40 p.m. Male subject was arrested for public intoxication.

—SUSPICIOUS PERSON — 300 block of Gorgas St., 11:36 p.m.

JUNE 6

—TRANSPORT OF PRISONER — 200 block of S. Oak Ave., 3:46 a.m.

—WRECK — 3700 block of W. U.S. Highway 180, 8:44 a.m.

—THEFT — 600 block of FM 1821, 10:14 a.m. Female stole vacuum from store and was apprehended by loss prevention officer.

—PARKING PROBLEM — 100 block of SE 12th Ave., 12:04 p.m. Information report.

—WRECK — 100 block of NW 5th Ave., 12:53 p.m.

—CRIMINAL MISCHIEF — 600 block of NW 6th St., 2:43 p.m. Door damaged at residence.

—HIT AND RUN — 4200 block of E. U.S. Highway 180, 4:24 p.m.

—DISORDERLY CONDUCT — 800 block of SE 3rd St., 8:04 p.m. Juvenile victim assaulted by other adult family member.

—THEFT — 700 block of SE 8th St., 10:46 p.m. Civil issue, criminal trespass warning issued.

—THEFT — 3600 block of E. U.S. Highway 180, 11:42 p.m. A male stole property from a business.

JUNE 7

—DISORDERLY CONDUCT — 4100 block of E. U.S. Highway 180, 2:40 a.m. Male and female argued.

—THEFT — 1900 block of SW 4th Ave., 8:34 a.m. Diamond ring taken from complainant.

—BURGLARY OF HABITATION — 400 block of NW 4th Ave., 10:14 a.m.

—DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE — 1200 block of NW 4th Ave., 9:43 a.m. Male allegedly assaulted female.

—DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE — 500 block of SW 15th St., 10:05 a.m. Information report.

—WELFARE CHECK — 100 block of NE 10th St., 1:57 p.m. Male was trespassed from property.

—WRECK — 2800 block of E. U.S. Highway 180, 2:47 p.m.

—WRECK — 400 block of SW 1st St., 3:48 p.m.

—HARASSMENT — 1600 block of NW 3rd Ave., 6;17 p.m. Male reported another male is harassing him.

—THREATS — 700 block of SW 17th St., 7:35 p.m. Male received threatening text messages.

—BURGLARY OF HABITATION — 900 block of SE 8th St., 7:54 p.m. Burglary of habitation.

—DISORDERLY CONDUCT — 500 block of SE 27th Ave., 8:13 p.m. Information only.

—ANIMAL BITE — 400 block of SW 25th Ave., 7:56 p.m. Male reported he was bitten by a dog.

—DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE — 400 block of NW 11th St., 9:30 p.m. Female reported she was assaulted.

—CITIZEN DISPUTE — 2100 block of SE 1st St., 9:57 p.m. Male arrested on county warrant.

—WRECK — 3900 block of E. U.S. Highway 180, 11:37 p.m.

JUNE 8

—INFORMATION — 400 block of W. Hubbard St., 12:27 a.m. A missing juvenile was returned to his mother.

—RUNAWAY JUVENILE — Mineral Wells city limits, 1:06 a.m. A juvenile runaway was reported.

—CUSTODIAL INTERFERENCE — 800 block of SW 1st St., 2:45 a.m. Child custody issue.

—DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE — 2900 block of NE 2nd St., 4:26 a.m. Male arrested for assault.

—BURGLARY OF STRUCTURE: 300 block of N. Oak Ave., 9:35 a.m. Back door damaged on business.

—ROBBERY — 400 block of S. Oak Ave., 8:28 a.m. Male was robbed by another male at Rails to Trails.

—WELFARE CHECK — 1600 block of SW 5th Ave., 10:45 a.m. Unresponsive male.

—CUSTODIAL INTERFERENCE — 600 block of SE 27th Ave., 9:05 a.m. Man and woman having a custody dispute over son.

—CRIMINAL TRESPASS — 800 block of SW 19th St., 9:30 a.m. Male served criminal trespass warning.

—THEFT — 100 block of Travis Drive, 1:05 p.m. Catalytic converter stolen off vehicles.

—TRAFFIC STOP — 1400 block of SE 16th St., 4:48 p.m. Unknown subject fled traffic stop.

—WRECK — 100 block of E. Hubbard St., 5:14 p.m.

—ASSAULT — 500 block of Shady Oak Circle, 5:47 p.m. Female assaulted by significant other.

JUNE 9

—INFORMATION — 500 block of SW 17th St., 12:13 a.m. Information report regarding a suicide attempt.

—THEFT — 200 block of Evergreen Drive, 4:02 a.m. Female reported vehicle burglarized.

—FRAUD — 1500 block of SE Martin Luther King Jr., 11:20 a.m. Elderly woman gave her personal information over the phone.

—WRECK — 400 block of SE 5th Ave., 2:02 p.m.

—ATTEMPTED SUICIDE — 500 block of SE 8 1/2 St., 11:53 p.m. Male saved by wife from attempted suicide.

—DEBIT CARD ABUSE — 2500 block of E. Hubbard St., 4:28 p.m. Debit card information used fraudulently.

JUNE 10

—ASSAULT — 1400 block of SE 21st St., 12:30 a.m. Female reported assault.

—THREATS — 1500 block of SE 16th St., 6:45 a.m. Male was arrested for assaulting a female and possession of Xanax.

—WRECK — FM 1195 and MH 379, 8:19 a.m.

—INFORMATION — 700 block of SE 22nd St., 11:45 a.m. Vehicle tagged to be towed.

—THEFT — 3900 block of E. U.S. Highway 180, 10:32 a.m. Unknown male subject broke into yard and took a winch.

—UNATTENDED DEATH — 400 block of Brazos Drive, 10:26 a.m. Information report.

—FRAUD — 1900 block of E. Hubbard St., 2:49 p.m. Information report.

—THEFT — 600 block of SE 28th Ave., 2:46 p.m. Male advised he believed his bicycle was stolen.

—INFORMATION — 1100 block of SE 9th St., 10:39 p.m. Theft of bicycle.

JUNE 11

—STRAYS — 500 block of Grant Road, 12:22 a.m. Owner of a dog at large was issued a citation.

—VEHICLE THEFT — 900 block of Shaw Road, 7:55 a.m. Vehicle was stolen off of property.

—CRIMINAL MISCHIEF — 900 block of Shaw Road, 9:34 a.m. Unknown subject trespassed onto property.

—WARRANTS — 2100 block of SW 8th Ave., 10:25 a.m. Executed juvenile probation directive to apprehend.

—INFORMATION — 1800 block of Wilson Bend Road, 11:34 a.m. Custody issues between parents of child.

—FOUND PROPERTY — 200 block of SW 12th Ave., 1:16 p.m. Items found in a ditch.

—RUNAWAY JUVENILE — 2100 block of SW 8th Ave., 1:33 p.m. Female reports daughter ran away.

—WRECK — 1300 block of SE 1st St., 4:58 p.m.

—WELFARE CHECK — 400 block of SW 12th Ave., 6:47 p.m. Female subject arrested for public intoxication.

—TRAFFIC STOP — 1000 block of SW 1st St., 7:08 p.m. Traffic stop for no registration or seat belt led to county warrant arrest.

—LOST PROPERTY — 1800 block of SE 14th Ave., 7:11 p.m. Information only — lost property.

—THEFT — 700 block of SE 23rd St., 8:49 p.m. Female was a victim of a scam.

—ABANDONED VEHICLE — 400 block of Van Story, 8:42 p.m. An abandoned vehicle was found.

Weatherford PD

Following are reports filed by Weatherford police based on calls for service for the period of June 4-10, 2021.

JUNE 4

—FRAUD — 2200 block of Brandy Drive, 2:51 p.m. Male reported an unknown person deprived him of a large amount of currency online.

—THEFT — 2500 block of S. Main St., 7:59 p.m. Male reported an unknown person stole his credit card.

—THEFT IN PROGRESS — 1200 block of Interstate 20, 10:34 p.m. Female arrested for theft of merchandise and county warrant.

—ASSAULT — Weatherford city limits, 12:46 a.m. Domestic assault between a mother and daughter.

—SUSPICIOUS VEHICLE — 400 block of S. Main St., 11:19 p.m. Subject arrested on active warrants.

JUNE 5

—THEFT — 800 block of Santa Fe Drive, 1:43 p.m. Female reported a family member took her prescriptions.

—DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE — Weatherford city limits, 12:11 a.m. Female reported being assaulted by male family member.

JUNE 6

—THEFT — 800 block of Santa Fe Drive, 11:34 a.m. Male reported a theft of service and monetary loss o $2,011.

—FOUND PROPERTY — 800 block of Santa Fe Drive, 12:20 p.m. Male turned in a set of keys found in the 800 block of W. Park Ave.

—TRAFFIC STOP — 1300 block of Santa Fe Drive, Driver arrested for possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia.

—THEFT — 2400 block of S. Main St., 7:59 p.m. Manager reported a female took money from the business.

—TRAFFIC STOP — 2100 block of Mineral Wells Highway, 10:27 p.m. Driver arrested for invalid license.

JUNE 7

—TRAFFIC STOP — Weatherford city limits, 2 a.m. Male arrested for possession of drug paraphernalia.

—SEXUAL ASSAULT — Weatherford city limits, 3:36 p.m. Sixteen-year-old female reported a known male sexually assaulted her.

—DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE — Weatherford city limits, 3:20 p.m. Fourteen-year-old male was arrested for injury to a child and continuous violence against the family.

—THREATS — 2000 block of S. Bowie Drive, 4:06 p.m. Male reported getting threats form an unknown person on his cell phone.

—THEFT — 1800 block of S. Main St., 6:18 p.m. Male reported lumber from the back of his truck was stolen.

JUNE 8

—BURGLARY OF VEHICLE — 900 block of Couts St., 9:24 a.m. Male reported someone entered his vehicle and stole a handgun.

—DRUGS — 1800 block of S. Main St., 12:49 p.m. An employee found a bag on the floor containing a drug-type substance.

—FRAUD — 800 block of Santa Fe Drive, 4:10 p.m. Female received mail notifying her of application for unemployment benefits, which she did not apply for.

—TRAFFIC STOP — 600 block of Palo Pinto St., 9:45 p.m. Methamphetamine, a smoking pipe and syringe were located inside a vehicle.

—FOUND PROPERTY — 2400 block of S. Main St., 10:56 a.m. Female found a pistol in the grass near a business.

—SEXUAL ASSAULT — Weatherford city limits, 1:30 p.m. Female reported her daughter was sexually assaulted by a known person.

—DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE — Weatherford city limits, 3:37 p.m. Female reported a known person assaulted her.

—SUSPICIOUS VEHICLE — 700 block of Palo Pinto St., 8:42 p.m. Driver arrested for driving while intoxicated.

JUNE 9

—DISTURBANCE — 1700 block of Martin Drive, 12:22 a.m. Three juvenile males were detained in the area of a car with its alarm going off. Marijuana was observed in the vehicle the juveniles were getting into.

—WELFARE CHECK — 1100 block of W. Park Ave., 7:50 p.m. Female arrested for possession of a substance.

—DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE — Weatherford city limits, 10:41 p.m. Male and female argued.

—CREDIT CARD ABUSE — 1200 block of Holland Lake Drive, 10:27 a.m. Female reported an employee was using the company credit card for personal use.

—THEFT — 700 block of Palo Pinto St., 1:13 p.m. Male reported an unknown female stole items.

—BURGLARY OF VEHICLE — 2000 block of Fort Worth Highway, 11:36 a.m. Male reported an unknown person entered his vehicle and took his iPhone and keys.

—BURGLARY OF BUILDING — 1000 block of N. Main St., 3:49 p.m. Male reported his storage unit broken into and several items taken.

—THEFT — 100 block of W. Interstate 20, 7:33 a.m. Female reported a male owed the business $946.

JUNE 10

—DISTURBANCE — 1100 block of W. Interstate 20, 1:06 a.m. Male reported getting into a verbal fight with a female, who slapped him.

—TRAFFIC STOP — 2300 block of SW Ric Williamson Memorial Highway, 2:10 a.m. Driver arrested on active warrants.