POLICE CALLS: 7/10-7/16/21

Jul. 16—Mineral Wells PD

Following are reports filed by Mineral Wells police based on calls for service for the period of July 10-16, 2021. Not all calls for service result in a filed report.

JULY 10

—CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE PROBLEM — 3100 block of E. U.S. Highway 180, 12:15 a.m.

—JUVENILE PROBLEMS — 2100 block of SW 8th Ave., 2:55 a.m. Information report regarding possible juvenile experiencing mental health crisis.

—FOUND PROPERTY — 200 block of S. Oak Ave., 10:15 a.m. Fuel card was located on public roadway.

—DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE — 1000 block of SW 1st St., 10:03 a.m. Female reported her boyfriend broke her windshield during argument.

—FOUND PROPERTY — 2900 block of Stan Terrace, 10:12 a.m. Crowbar and yellow rope found outside homeowner's house.

—INFORMATION — 1000 block of SE Martin Luther King Jr St., 10:45 a.m. Bicycle found at elementary school.

—BURGLARY OF VEHICLE — 100 block of SW 11th St., 10:16 a.m. Wallet stolen out of car.

—SUSPICIOUS PERSON — 600 block of FM 1821, 12:43 p.m. Female arrested for outstanding warrant.

—DISORDERLY CONDUCT — 2800 block of W. U.S Highway 180, 1:43 p.m. Male and female issued criminal trespass warnings.

—SUSPICIOUS PERSON — 500 block of SE 25th Ave., 3:42 p.m. Female attempted to remove package from a porch without the owner's consent.

—SUSPICIOUS PERSON — 100 block of Garrett Morris Parkway, 5:34 p.m. Information report.

—THEFT — 300 block of Lee Road, 6:52 p.m. Male reported catalytic converter stolen.

—HIT AND RUN — 900 block of SE 12th St., 7:49 p.m.

—CRIMINAL TRESPASS — 2100 block of Morningside Drive, 9:11 p.m. Information report.

—WELFARE CHECK — 900 block of SE 19th St., 11:28 p.m. Female assaulted by male.

JULY 11

—CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE PROBLEM — 100 block of SE 17th Ave., 3:14 p.m.

—THREATS — 500 block of SW 23rd St., 4:22 p.m.

—TRAFFIC STOP — 1500 block of SE 1st St., 4:28 p.m. Traffic stop led to arrest of male subject for violation of protective order.

—BURGLARY OF VEHICLE — 2500 block of E. Hubbard St., 8:06 p.m. Female reported property stolen from her vehicle.

—MUTUAL ASSISTANCE — 2800 block of W. U.S. Highway 180, 8:10 p.m. Information report.

—THREATS — 2300 block of S. Oak Ave., 8:03 p.m. Information report.

—PARKING PROBLEM — 100 block of NE 2nd St., 10 p.m.

—CRIMINAL MISCHIEF — 800 block of SW 2nd Ave., 7:58 p.m. Information report.

JULY 12

—INFORMATION — 2100 block of SW 8th Ave., 12:46 p.m. Information report.

—SHOPLIFTING — 3100 block of E. U.S. Highway 180,12:36 a.m. Store employee reported a theft of property.

—DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE — 3000 block of S. Murco Drive, 4:08 a.m. Information report.

—THREATS — 1000 block of SW 1st St., 8:37 a.m. Female states her boyfriend threw bottles at her.

—BURGLARY OF VEHICLE — 2900 block of NE 2nd St., 11:41 a.m. Female had vehicle burglarized.

—CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE PROBLEM — 300 block of SW 25th Ave., 3;43 p.m.

—DRIVING RECKLESS — 600 block of SW 17th St., 4:45 p.m.

—WRECK — 1600 block of SE 9th Ave., 6:58 p.m.

—INFORMATION — 300 block of NE 23rd St., 9:11 p.m. Information report.

—WRECK — SW 8th Ave. and SW 21st St., 9:55 p.m.

JULY 13

—WRECK — 3100 block of E. U.S. Highway 180, 12:04 p.m.

—SHOPLIFTING — 3100 block of E. U.S. Highway 180, 12:27 p.m. Male attempted to steal alcohol from convenience store.

—MISSING PERSON — 500 block of SW 15th St., 9:43 a.m. Male reports missing person.

—CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE PROBLEM — 100 block of SE 19th St., 12:05 p.m.

—DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE — 100 block of Carl Kessler Blvd., 2:22 p.m. Verbal disturbance at a motel resulted in a male and female being issued criminal trespass warnings from the property.

—WRECK — 100 block of Garrett Morris Parkway, 7:34 p.m.

—DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE — Mineral Wells city limits, 8:46 p.m. A male was arrested for an assault causing bodily injury to a family member.

—SUSPICIOUS PERSON — 900 block of SE 1st St., 8:45 p.m. Woman arrested for theft and released after business didn't press charges.

JULY 14

—SUSPICIOUS PERSON — 200 block of Garrett Morris Parkway, 1:43 a.m. Male arrested for possession of marijuana, less than two ounces.

—INFORMATION — 600 block of FM 1821, 11:50 a.m. A female indicated another driver said a collision took place in the parking lot. The reporting party denied that, and requested a report to document.

—FOUND PROPERTY — 3600 block of E. U.S. Highway 180, 12:28 p.m. Phone found in parking lot and returned to owner.

—THEFT — 1400 block of SW 10th Ave., 2:13 p.m. Male reports medication stolen.

—CRIMINAL MISCHIEF — 3800 block of SE Industrial Parkway, 2:21 p.m. A business reported damage to property.

—DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE — 2400 block of Jacob St., 3:50 p.m. Female arrested for assault family violence.

—INFORMATION — 4000 block of E. U.S. Highway 180, 2:51 p.m. A female reported issues she was having with the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services.

—DISORDERLY CONDUCT — 100 block of Travis Drive, 5:42 p.m. A male was transported to a mental health facility.

—FRAUD — 500 block of SE 19th St., 5:06 p.m. Male reported his identifying information was used by someone to open several accounts.

—INFORMATION — 600 block of SW 17th St., 8:46 p.m. Information report regarding possible incident that a male displayed a handgun during an argument.

—CRIMINAL TRESPASS — 2200 block of E. Hubbard St., 9:01 p.m. Male arrested for public intoxication.

JULY 15

—WRECK — 100 block of SE 9th Ave., 11:08 a.m.

—INFORMATION — 1900 block of SE 17th Ave., 12:22 p.m. Female turned in property found in old roommate's room.

—INFORMATION — 500 block of E. Hubbard St., 7:16 p.m. Male turned in found property.

—WRECK — 3100 block of E. U.S. Highway 180, 7:47 p.m.

—INFORMATION — 300 block of Country Club Parkway, 5:22 p.m. Stolen vehicle recovered.

JULY 16

—BURGLARY OF VEHICLE — 700 block of Austin Drive, 6:33 a.m. Purse stolen from vehicle.

—WARRANTS — 100 block of Carl Kessler Blvd., 11:01 a.m. Female arrested for outstanding warrant and illegal narcotics.

—TRAFFIC STOP — 1600 block of SE 22nd Ave., 1:35 p.m. Male and female subject arrested.

—ASSISTANCE — 2200 block of SE 6th Ave., 1:58 p.m. Female criminally trespassed.

—THEFT — 100 block of SE 19th St., 3:30 p.m. Female reported cell phone stolen.

—WRECK — SW 25th Ave. and W. U.S. Highway 180, 6:07 p.m.

—HARASSMENT — 1400 block of SE 12th St., 1:39 p.m. Information report/

—MISSING PERSON — 1500 block of S. Oak Ave., 5:51 p.m. Child found wandering along highway.

—THEFT — 900 block of NW 5th Ave., 5:03 p.m. Mail was taken from residence.

—WRECK — E. U.S. Highway 180 and SE 25th Ave., 8:17 p.m.

—WRECK — 1700 block of SE 25th Ave., 10:11 p.m.

Weatherford PD

Following are reports filed by Weatherford police based on calls for service for the period of July 9-15, 2021.

JULY 9

—THEFT — 2000 block of Mineral Wells Highway, 7:56 a.m. Male reported an ice machine was taken from outside a building.

—THEFT — 1300 block of Fort Worth Highway, 10:41 a.m. Male reported an unknown person stole a Kubota SVL from the business.

—FOUND PROPERTY — 1900 block of Wall St., 12:51 p.m. Hotel clerk located a baggy of narcotics in a room she was cleaning.

—CONTINUOUS FAMILY VIOLENCE — Weatherford city limits, 5:39 p.m. Female reported being assaulted by a known suspect.

—WARRANT — 1700 block of Martin Drive, 4:49 p.m. Male arrested for outstanding warrant.

—INDECENCY WITH A CHILD — Weatherford city limits, 6:08 p.m. Female reported receiving information that a known 17-year-old female was being sexually abused by a known male.

—FOUND PROPERTY — 2200 block of Tin Top Road, 5:27 p.m. A disassembled firearm was found in a wooded area and logged into WPD for safekeeping.

—WARRANT — 700 block of Sage Brush Drive, 6:17 p.m. Male arrested on outstanding warrant.

—ASSAULT — 300 block of Adams Drive, 8:47 p.m. Female reported being assaulted by another female.

—ASSAULT — Weatherford city limits, 10:41 p.m. Female reported being struck in the face by a known person.

—SEXUAL ASSAULT — Weatherford city limits, 10:23 p.m. Female reported she was sexually assaulted.

JULY 10

—BURGLARY OF VEHICLE — 800 block of Santa Fe Drive, 1:05 a.m. Male reported two known suspects broke into his truck.

—DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED — Weatherford city limits, 1:44 a.m. Driver arrested for suspicion of driving while intoxicated.

—FOUND PROPERTY — 100 block of E. Interstate 20, 8:20 a.m. Male located two items of personal property in a parking lot.

—WARRANT — 800 block of Interstate 20, 12:26 p.m. Female arrested on out-of-agency warrant.

—LEAVING THE SCENE — 800 block of W. Interstate 20, 12:26 p.m. Female reported being struck by a pickup that left the scene.

—INTERFERENCE — 300 block of S. Elm St., 7:29 p.m. Male ignored notification of a criminal trespass and returned to residence and began to interfere with officer's duties.

—MENTAL EVALUATION — 100 block of W. Interstate 20, 9:53 p.m. Female transported to a medical facility for mental health evaluation.

—CRIMINAL MISCHIEF — 800 block of Santa Fe Drive, 5:52 p.m. Male reported someone attempted to steal the catalytic converter from his vehicle.

—THREATS — Weatherford city limits, 2:42 a.m. Female reported her juvenile son made threatening remarks and destroyed property, causing fear that he was going to cause her bodily injury.

JULY 11

—CRIMINAL MISCHIEF — 100 block of Cartwright Park Road, 1:29 p.m. Male reported damage to a fence.

—DECEASED PERSON — 300 block of Sweetwater Road, 10:26 a.m. Female reported a known male was deceased.

—ASSAULT — Weatherford city limits, 1:04 p.m. Female reported being choked by a relative, impeding her airway.

—WARRANT — 300 block of S. Elm St., 12:50 a.m. Male arrested for warrant.

—FOUND PROPERTY — 3400 block of Cliff View Loop, 8:38 a.m. Female found personal items laying along the curb.

—FOUND PROPERTY — 2000 block of S. Main St., 10:22 p.m. Female reported a male entered a business and placed a hatchet on the counter prior to walking out.

—DRIVING WHILE LICENSE INVALID — 800 block of E. Interstate 20, 9:26 p.m. Driver found to be driving while license invalid with no insurance.

JULY 12

—PUBLIC INTOXICATION — 100 block of College Ave., 12:59 a.m. Male placed under arrest for public intoxication, and made several threatening statements toward officers, resulting in a charge of obstruction/retaliation.

—FELON IN POSSESSION OF FIREARM — 2000 block of Bethel Road, 3:22 a.m. Driver found to be a felon in possession of a firearm and found in possession of methamphetamine.

—COUNTERFEITING — 800 block of E. Interstate 20, 10:42 a.m. Male reported an employee received a counterfeit $100 bill from an unknown person.

—FOUND PROPERTY — 800 block of Santa Fe Drive, 1:14 p.m. Female reported a wallet and contents were left at her place of employment.

—THEFT — 1300 block of Holland Lake Drive, 12:40 p.m. Female reported an unknown suspect removed the catalytic converter from her van.

—FRAUD — Fort Worth city limits, 2:20 p.m. Female reported an unknown suspect removed texts and photos from her disk drive while at a residence in Weatherford.

—BURGLARY OF A VEHICLE — 800 block of Santa Fe Drive, 3:54 p.m. Male reported an unknown person removed a catalytic converter from a vehicle.

—FOUND PROPERTY — 200 block of N. Main St., 3:56 p.m. Male found a bag and catching gear.

—VEHICLE RECOVERED — 100 block of W. Interstate 20, 4:22 p.m. Male located his stolen vehicle, which was found unoccupied with keys in the ignition.

—WARRANT — 800 block of Palo Pinto St., 7:09 p.m. Male fled a traffic stop on foot and was later located and placed under arrest for evading as well as an active warrant.

—CRIMINAL MISCHIEF — 2200 block of Trevor Drive, 8:17 p.m. Male reported someone damaged the tail lights on his truck.

—WARRANT — 100 block of N. Elm St., 11:29 p.m. Male arrested on a warrant.

JULY 13

—PUBLIC INTOXICATION — Lake Mineral Wells Trailway, 12:18 a.m. Male found to be intoxicated in public and showed an active warrant for his arrest.

—POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA — 1400 block of S. Main St., 1:15 a.m. Driver and passenger found to be in possession of a grinder and marijuana joints.

—ASSAULT — Weatherford city limits, 11:15 p.m. Verbal and written statements taken, no arrests made and case was forwarded to detectives.

—THEFT — 800 block of Santa Fe Drive, 12:06 p.m. Male reported 16 bales of hay stolen from his property.

—BURGLARY OF VEHICLE — 100 block of E. Interstate 20, 7:48 a.m. Male reported a work van was broken into and items stolen from inside.

—ASSAULT — Weatherford city limits, 1:43 p.m. Female reported she was pushed to the ground by a male, and as a result, her son hit the male, who was later transported to a medical facility.

—GRAFFITI — 100 block of E. Interstate 20, 3:23 p.m. Female reported observing graffiti destruction on the side of a building.

—POSSESSION OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE — 1100 block of W. Interstate 20, 2:57 p.m. Male found to be in possession of methamphetamine.

—THEFT — 2500 block of Old Brock Road, 4:05 p.m. Female reported an unknown person removed two mailboxes from her property.

—DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED — 100 block of S. Main St., 8:31 p.m. Male found to be operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.

—DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED — 300 block of N. Elm St., 11:49 p.m. Male arrested for driving while intoxicated.

JULY 14

—ASSAULT — Weatherford city limits, 2:35 a.m. Female reported being grabbed by a known male, causing her pain.

—INFORMATION — Weatherford city limits, 4:32 a.m. Elderly female was found deceased.

—ASSAULT — Weatherford city limits, 8:30 a.m. Female reported being assaulted by male who was placed under arrest.

—FRAUD — 800 block of Santa Fe Drive, 12:52 p.m. Female reported an unknown person used less than five items of her identifying information.

—THEFT — 900 block of Palo Pinto St., 1:26 p.m. Male reported a known female stole a bike from his business.

—PUBLIC INTOXICATION — 400 block of W. Interstate 20, 7:52 p.m. Male found to be intoxicated.

—ASSAULT — Weatherford city limits, 8:54 p.m. Guardians reported their daughters were shot by an airsoft gun.

—HIT AND RUN — 1800 block of S. Main St., 8:32 p.m.

JULY 15

—FOUND PROPERTY — Weatherford city limits, 2:09 a.m. Abandoned car found on the access road of a main lane of travel and was impounded.

—HIT AND RUN — 1300 block of Mineral Wells Highway, 3:55 a.m. Female arrested for driving while license invalid and driving from the scene of an accident. She was also found to be in possession of marijuana and a controlled substance upon arrest.

—FELON IN POSSESSION OF FIREARM — 300 block of Bryan St., 8:03 a.m. Male found to have discharged a firearm in the direction of a residence.

—ASSAULT — Weatherford city limits, 11:26 a.m. Caller reported her child said they were assaulted by a known individual.

—THREATS — Weatherford city limits, 4:29 p.m. Male reported receiving threatening texts from a known female.

—AGGRAVATED ASSAULT — 800 block of Santa Fe Drive, 7:04 p.m. Male reported a subject in a pick-up pointed a gun at him.

—INFORMATION — Weatherford city limits, 4:32 p.m. An elderly female was found deceased inside her home.

—WARRANT — 1100 block of W. Park Ave., 10:11 p.m. Male taken into custody for on an outstanding warrant out of Ennis PD.

—DRUG POSSESSION — 100 block of Woodcrest Drive, 6:13 p.m. Caller reported shots fire and screaming. A firearm was not located and officers do not believe an offense involving a firearm was committed.