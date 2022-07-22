POLICE CALLS: 7/13-7/22/22

Jul. 22—Mineral Wells PD

Following are reports filed by Mineral Wells police based on calls for service for the period of July 15-21, 2022.

JULY 15

—CRIMINAL MISCHIEF — 200 block of NE 22nd Ave., 7:48 a.m. Business reported criminal mischief.

—WRECK — 1100 block of W. Hubbard St., 12:36 p.m.

—CRIMINAL TRESPASS — 2800 block of W. U.S. Highway 180, 12:45 p.m. Male issued criminal trespass warning from a local business.

—HIT AND RUN — 1700 block of SE 14th St., 1:13 p.m.

—FRAUD — 100 block of SE 19th St., 3:16 p.m. Male reported his debit card used without authorization.

—HIT AND RUN — 2800 block of E. U.S. Highway 180, 5:57 p.m.

—RUNAWAY JUVENILE — 600 block of SW 16th St., 9:44 p.m. Teenage female ran away from home.

JULY 17

—BURGLARY IN PROGRESS — 2400 block of FM 1821, 12:45 a.m. Business burglarized.

—CRIMINAL MISCHIEF — 600 block of FM 1821, 12:49 p.m. Female reported criminal trespass.

—ASSAULT — 200 block of NE 11th St., 8:14 p.m. Information report.

JULY 18

—DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE — 400 block of NW 2nd St., 1:26 a.m. Male arrested during domestic disturbance.

—CRIMINAL MISCHIEF — 2100 block of NE 2nd St., 1:56 a.m. Criminal mischief.

—SUSPICIOUS PERSON — 400 block of SE 15th St., 10:16 a.m. Information report.

—THEFT — 600 block of FM 1821, 1:44 p.m. Female stole property.

—THEFT — 600 block of FM 1821, 2:16 p.m. Male and female stole property.

—CRIMINAL TRESPASS — 200 block of E. Hubbard St., 2:27 p.m. Male arrested for unlawful carrying of a weapon and trespassing.

—HARASSMENT — 2100 block of NE 2nd St., 3:57 p.m. Female reported threats.

—SUSPICIOUS PERSON — 1500 block of S. Oak Ave., 5:01 p.m. Male found in public naked.

—HARASSMENT — 1300 block of SE 15th St., 5:55 p.m. Information report.

—FIREARM — 2900 block of NE 2nd St., 9:17 p.m.

—WELFARE CHECK — 500 block of NW 15th St., 8:30 p.m. Toddler wandered away from residence.

JULY 19

—HIT AND RUN — 1400 block of N. Oak Ave., 1:22 a.m.

—DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE — 900 block of SW 4th Ave., 4:55 a.m. Male assaulted female during argument.

—DISORDERLY CONDUCT — 3100 block of E. U.S. Highway 180, 4:18 a.m. Male trespassed from business.

—FRAUD — 1500 block of W. U.S. Highway 180, 4:13 a.m. Female purchased goods with counterfeit money.

—ABANDONED VEHICLE — 1000 block of NE 4th Ave., 7:31 a.m. Vehicle was red-tagged.

—BURGLARY OF A VEHICLE — 200 block of NE 22nd Ave., 8:14 a.m. Vehicle was burglarized.

—CRIMINAL MISCHIEF — 2000 block of SW 5th Ave., 7:38 am. Vehicle vandalized.

—CRIMINAL MISCHIEF — 1000 block of SW 25th St., 9:22 a.m. Information report.

—FORGERY — 700 block of SE 6th Ave., 11:38 a.m. Two checks stolen and forged.

—ABANDONED PROPERTY — 200 block of S. Oak Ave., 12:58 p.m. Information report.

—BURGLARY OF VEHICLE — 3200 block of NE 2nd St., 1:06 p.m. Male reported property stolen from vehicle.

—WRECK — 200 block of W. Hubbard St., 2:37 p.m.

—CRIMINAL TRESPASS — 400 block of SE 20th St., 5:27 p.m. Information report.

—WELFARE CHECK — 100 block of NE 22nd Ave., 10:49 p.m. Male arrested for public intoxication.

JULY 20

—CRIMINAL MISCHIEF — 2100 block of E. Hubbard St., 8:13 a.m. Vehicle vandalized.

—CRIMINAL MISCHIEF — 1000 block of SE 14th Ave., 11:58 a.m. Information report.

—WRECK — 100 block of S. Oak Ave., 3:55 p.m.

—HARASSMENT — 1700 block of W. U.S. Highway 180, 4:35 p.m. Female threatened and harassed another female.

—CRIMINAL MISCHIEF — 1500 block of SE 16th St., 6:03 p.m. Male reported his vehicle vandalized.

—CRIMINAL MISCHIEF — 2100 block of Morningside Drive, 5:35 p.m. Male reported his fence damaged.

—THREATS — 200 block of Evergreen Drive, 8:02 p.m. Information report.

JULY 21

—INFORMATION — 400 block of Country Club Parkway, 8:20 a.m. Child made outcry that step siblings sexually assaulted him.

—INFORMATION — 500 block of SW 13th Ave., 12:27 a.m. Female overdosed on prescription medication.

—TRAFFIC HAZARD — 2600 block of E. Hubbard St., 5:03 a.m. Bicycle found in roadway.

—CRIMINAL MISCHIEF — 400 block of SW 14th St., 7:19 a.m. Male reported criminal mischief.

—THEFT — 2000 block of E. Hubbard St., 11:16 a.m. Elderly female reported credit card abuse.

—THEFT — 400 block of SW 4th Ave., 11:54 a.m. Female reported multiple documents stolen from her.

—WRECK — 900 block of FM 1821, 2:35 p.m.

—VEHICLE THEFT — 600 block of FM 1821, 5:04 p.m. Information report.

—CRIMINAL TRESPASS — 2800 block of W. U.S. Highway 180, 5:38 p.m. Male trespassing on property.

—JUVENILE PROBLEM — 400 block of SE 15th St., 9:04 p.m. Juvenile assaulted by another juvenile.

Weatherford PD

Following are reports filed by Weatherford police based on calls for service for the period of July 13-22, 2022.

JULY 13

—ASSAULT — Weatherford city limits, 3:27 p.m. Female reported harassment.

—FRAUD — 800 block of Santa Fe Drive, 2:03 p.m. Male reported someone filed legal documents with the city fraudulently.

JULY 14

—THEFT — Weatherford city limits, 9:40 a.m. Employee reported her company performed services and a known person did not pay their invoice.

—INFORMATION — Weatherford city limits, 4:59 a.m. Information received regarding possible child pornography.

—TRAFFIC STOP — 500 block of N. Elm St., 9:30 a.m. Controlled substance located in vehicle.

—THEFT — 800 block of Santa Fe Drive, 11:45 a.m. Outstanding payment on computer.

—HIT AND RUN — 100 block of E. Interstate 20, 10:46 a.m.

—TRAFFIC STOP — 1200 block of Oaktree Lane, 1:50 p.m. Vehicle with emergency flashers stopped.

—WARRANT — 100 block of Alford Drive, 2:30 p.m. Female arrested on warrant out of Fort Worth.

—CRIMINAL TRESPASS — 2600 block of E. Bankhead Drive, 4:23 p.m.

—TRAFFIC STOP — 100 block of Jack Borden Way, 7:10 p.m. Male arrested for driving while license invalid with previous conviction.

—TRAFFIC STOP — 100 block of Alford Drive, 8:26 p.m. Male arrested for driving while license invalid with previous conviction.

—WARRANT — 200 block of W. Interstate 20, 10:12 p.m. Male arrested on county warrant.

—TRAFFIC STOP — Weatherford city limits, 10:47 p.m. Driver arrested for possession of a controlled substance and marijuana.

JULY 15

—ASSAULT — Weatherford city limits, 12:26 a.m. Investigation into domestic disturbance resulted in alleged assault.

—TRAFFIC STOP — 1100 block of W. Interstate 20, 12:06 a.m. Female's license shown not to be eligible with a prior conviction.

—TRAFFIC STOP — 800 block of S. Main St., 2:21 a.m. Male arrested for manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance.

—VIOLATION OF PROTECTIVE ORDER — 800 block of Santa Fe Drive, 2:38 p.m. Female reported a male violated bond conditions by contacting her against a protection order.

—ASSAULT — Weatherford city limits, 3:30 p.m. Female reported a known subject hit her and she was offended by not hurt.

—CRIMINAL MISCHIEF — 1200 block of N. Bowie Drive, 5:09 p.m. Male reported another male damaged his tractor by hitting it with a metal pipe.

—MENTAL EVALUATION — 700 block of Eureka St., 5:14 p.m. Male jumped from a moving ambulance and was found and taken to a hospital for mental health evaluation.

—DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE — 300 block of Adams Drive, 12:59 a.m. Female reported a verbal altercation with her husband, who was arrested for felony possession of a firearm. The gun was later found to be a replica and was not illegal for the male, who was released, to possess.

JULY 16

—SUSPICIOUS VEHICLE — 100 block of Cartwright Park Road, 12:13 a.m. Male found to be in possession of marijuana.

—PUBLIC INTOXICATION — 100 block of College Ave., 1:50 a.m. Male determined to be intoxicated in a public place.

—MENTAL EVALUATION — 1700 block of Santa Fe Drive, 1:23 p.m. Female requested mental help and said she was suicidal.

—PUBLIC INTOXICATION — 1200 block of Interstate 20, 3:04 p.m. Male determined to be intoxicated in public.

—TRAFFIC STOP — 1200 block of Mineral Wells Highway, 10:34 p.m. Nicotine vapes located inside vehicle, which an 18-year-old male claimed ownership of.

JULY 17

—SUSPICIOUS VEHICLE — 1400 block of S. Main St., 5:39 p.m. Male found to be in possession of a controlled substance.

—SUICIDE — Weatherford city limits, 11:50 a.m. Call for possible suicide led to discovery of deceased male.

—ASSAULT — Weatherford city limits, 11:16 a.m. Female reported a known male hit her in the nose.

—FOUND PROPERTY — 900 block of Deer Valley Road, 1:08 p.m. Female reported finding baggies containing possible drugs in the women's restroom.

JULY 18

—BURGLARY — 1100 block of Lynn St., 1:26 a.m. Female reported four unknown suspects attempted to break into her house.

—ASSAULT — Weatherford city limits, 2:58 a.m. Female reported being struck on the arm and choked by a family member.

—THEFT — 200 block of Atwood Court, 3:01 a.m. Female reported a known female entered her residence and stole items.

—FOUND PROPERTY — 1100 block of S. Main St., 9:09 a.m. Driver's license located after traffic stop.

—THEFT — 200 block of Adams Drive, 6:32 p.m. Male reported his motorcycle stolen.

—SEXUAL ASSAULT — Weatherford city limits, 3:21 p.m.

—TRAFFIC STOP — 100 block of E. Interstate 20 South Service Road, 8:55 p.m. Plastic baggie containing methamphetamine located in vehicle.

—WARRANT — 2500 block of E. Bankhead Drive, 11:07 p.m. Female found to have active warrant out of Fort Worth PD.

—THEFT — 1800 block of S. Main St., 11:50 p.m. Female found to be in possession of stolen property from a business.

—CRIMINAL MISCHIEF — 2000 block of Clear Lake Road, 10:09 p.m. Female reported a known person punctured the rear tire of her vehicle.

—CRIMINAL MISCHIEF — 1500 block of Santa Fe Drive, 6:50 p.m. Male attempted to steal a motorcycle.

—TRAFFIC STOP — Weatherford city limits, 9:15 a.m. Female found to possess an invalid driver's license and no insurance.

—CRIMINAL MISCHIEF — 1700 block of Santa Fe Drive, 10:20 a.m. Female reported someone damaged two company vehicles.

JULY 19

—RUNAWAY — Weatherford city limits, 1:47 a.m. Report for runaway taken.

—FOUND PROPERTY — 1700 block of Fort Worth Highway, 4:19 a.m. Officer located a bag of unclaimed tools.

—PUBLIC INTOXICATION — 2500 block of S. Main St., 4:03 a.m. Female determined to be intoxicated in public.

—TRAFFIC STOP — 800 block of Santa Fe Drive, 4:35 a.m. Male found to have outstanding warrant.

—EXPLOITATION — Weatherford city limits, 8:48 a.m. Email from Adult Protective Services prompted an investigation for exploitation of elderly.

—FRAUD — 300 block of Sophie's Place, 12:30 p.m. Male reported someone used his identifying information to gain unemployment benefits.

—BURGLARY OF HABITATION — 1400 block of Fort Worth Highway, 2 p.m. Female reported a male wearing a ski mask attempted to break into an RV.

—INFORMATION — 2000 block of Highlake Drive, 11:33 a.m. Call for welfare check led to discovered of a deceased elderly male.

—ASSAULT — 400 block of S. Main St., 4:10 p.m. Female reported being attacked and assaulted by an unknown female.

—INJURY TO A CHILD — Weatherford city limits, 3:19 p.m. CPS worker reported information regarding a male assaulting his 13-year-old daughter.

—THEFT — 200 block of W. Interstate 20, 4:30 p.m. Male reportedly stole items from a business.

—MENTAL EVALUATION — Weatherford city limits, 4:06 p.m. Male found to be in mental crisis and was transported to a hospital for treatment.

—BURGLARY OF HABITATION — 1700 block of Fort Worth Highway, 8:50 p.m. Male reported someone entered a building and stole several items, including a firearm.

—THEFT — 1800 block of S. Main St., 4:56 p.m. Employee reported a female loaded her shopping cart with assorted items and attempted to leave the business without paying.

—TRAFFIC STOP — 800 block of Fort Worth Highway, 8:23 p.m. Male found to be in possession of a firearm and a controlled substance.

—ASSAULT — Weatherford city limits, 5 a.m. Male reported his ex-wife assaulted him.

—ASSAULT — Weatherford city limits, 3:18 p.m. Female reported she and her roommate got into a fight, during which the roommate assaulted her.

JULY 20

—THEFT — 300 block of De La Cruz Drive, 11:46 a.m. Male reported the front license plate stolen from his truck.

—INFORMATION — Weatherford city limits, 1:01 p.m. Report made regarding possible child abuse.

—FOUND PROPERTY — 1900 block of S. Main St., 7:10 a.m. Blue cooler found in the middle of the roadway.

—ASSAULT — 900 block of Lamar St., 4:11 p.m. Report made regarding possible assault.

—BURGLARY OF VEHICLE — 1700 block of Fort Worth Highway, 4:45 p.m. Female reported tools from a family vehicle stolen.

—ASSAULT — Weatherford city limits, 9:22 p.m. Female found to have assaulted male, who did not wish to press charges.

—STREET CRIMES — 400 block of S. Main St., 8 p.m. Male found to be in possession of marijuana and THC for delivery.

—PUBLIC INTOXICATION — 2000 block of Fort Worth Highway, 11:28 p.m. Male determined to be intoxicated in public.

JULY 21

—ASSAULT — Weatherford city limits, 3:56 p.m. Female reported a male assaulted her.

—THEFT — 1200 block of Dirkson St., 9:19 p.m. Female reported her vehicle stolen.

—ASSAULT — Weatherford city limits, 11:46 p.m. Female reported a known male assaulted her.

—DISTURBANCE — Weatherford city limits, 10:01 p.m. Female reported a male stopped her from calling 9-1-1.

—SUSPICIOUS PERSON — Weatherford city limits, 1:34 p.m. Narcotics located.

JULY 22

—ASSAULT — 800 block of Santa Fe Drive, 12:37 a.m. Female reported being physically assaulted by a known person.

—WRECK — 2000 block of Santa Fe Drive, 1:49 a.m. Female arrested for driving while intoxicated.