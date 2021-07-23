POLICE CALLS: 7/17-7/23

Jul. 23—Mineral Wells PD

Following are reports filed by Mineral Wells police based on calls for service for the period of July 17-23, 2021. Not all calls for service result in a filed report.

JULY 17

—DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE — 300 block of NW 25th St., 12:13 a.m. Male subject arrested for assaulting his roommate.

—TRAFFIC STOP — 1200 block of SE 20th St., 12:20 p.m. Female arrested on outstanding warrant.

—INFORMATION — 4300 block of E. U.S. Highway 180, 5:01 p.m. A female reported having issues with a car dealership.

—THEFT — 400 block of Country Club Parkway, 9:54 p.m. Firearm removed from owner's residence without consent.

JULY 18

—HIT AND RUN — 2200 block of NE 2nd St., 2:21 a.m.

—DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE — 500 block of SE 7th Ave., 6:20 a.m. Verbal argument between a male and female.

—THEFT — 3700 block E. U.S. Highway 180, 10:58 a.m. A female reported the theft of personal property.

—WRECK — 1800 block of SE 16th St., 2:42 p.m.

—THEFT — 300 block of NE 21st 2:02 p.m. Two males reported property theft.

—WELFARE CHECK — 1500 block of W. U.S. Highway 180, 2:20 p.m. Male arrested for outstanding warrant.

—TRAFFIC STOP — 100 block of SE 17th Ave., 9:22 p.m. Male arrested.

—HARASSMENT — 600 block of SE 18th St., 10:43 p.m. Known male continues to contact female through social media.

—INFORMATION — 100 block of NW 6th Ave., 11:26 p.m. Information only.

JULY 19

—INFORMATION — 400 block of Shady Oak Circle, 5:37 a.m. A male and female indicated items had been taken by a family member.

—INFORMATION — 3100 block of E. U.S. Highway 180, 6:46 a.m. Drug paraphernalia was located.

—WELFARE CHECK — 600 block of SE 21st St., 7:50 a.m. Juvenile male found walking in the roadway looking for his mother.

—WARRANTS — 1900 block of SE 5th Ave., 9:09 a.m. Male arrested on a warrant and found in possession of illegal narcotic.

—THREATS — 500 block of SW 18th St., 9:09 a.m. Male threw water in neighbor's face.

—WARRANT — 700 block of SE 6th St., 3:30 p.m. Male arrested on outstanding warrant.

—WELFARE CHECK — 3600 block of E. U.S. Highway 180, 9:20 p.m. Female attempted suicide but was stopped and sent to hospital for evaluation.

JULY 20

—THREATS — 1000 block of SE Martin Luther King Jr Blvd, 3:36 a.m. Assault by contact.

—WRECK — 600 block of SW 20th St., 10:34 a.m.

—HIT AND RUN — 600 block of FM 1821, 12:37 p.m.

—THEFT — 4300 block of E. U.S. Highway 180, 11:13 a.m. Male had tag stolen and used on tollways.

—THREATS — 500 block of NE 1st St., 12:56 p.m. Male reported threats over text message.

—INFORMATION — 2400 block of Jacob St., 2:13 p.m. Male requested criminal trespass warning for male.

—HARASSMENT — 2000 block of SE 17th Ave., 3:06 p.m. Male reported threats via Facebook Messenger.

—INFORMATION — 300 block of NW 25th St., 2:52 p.m. Female reported male violated protective order.

—SUSPICIOUS PERSON — 1000 block of SE 22nd St., 3:52 p.m. Male subject arrested for outstanding warrant.

—HARASSMENT — 1900 block of SE 13th St., 5:09 p.m. Female reported being harassed by ex-husband.

—DEBIT CARD ABUSE — 300 block of Long Drive, 7:30 p.m. Fraudulent transaction made on debit card.

JULY 21

—WRECK — 600 block of SE 1st St., 5:24 p.m.

—WRECK — 100 block of Park Road, 6:10 p.m.

JULY 22

—DISORDERLY CONDUCT — 2300 block of Jacob St., 8:13 a.m. A dispute between roommates broke out and a verbal and physical altercation ensued.

—HARASSMENT — 3200 block of MH 379, 9:34 a.m. Disagreement between two males over $200.

—SHOPLIFTING — 200 block of Garrett Morris Parkway, 12:14 p.m. Items stolen from store.

—WARRANTS — 100 block of FM 1821, 11:42 a.m. Male and female were arrested on outstanding warrants.

—INFORMATION — 100 block of NE 1st Ave., 2:25 p.m. A female reported issues with a local business.

—NON-CRIMINAL MATTER — 900 block of SE 12th Ave., 6:45 p.m. Information only.

—DISORDERLY CONDUCT — 2000 block of SE 21st St., 11:43 p.m.

JULY 23

—ALARM — 800 block of S. Oak Ave., 2:35 a.m. Criminal mischief reported at local business.

—CRIMINAL MISCHIEF — 1300 block of S. Oak Ave., 7:19 a.m. Store owner reports broken window.

—INFORMATION — 200 block of Evergreen Drive, 8:39 a.m. A vehicle was red-tagged.

—WARRANTS — 1000 block of SE 18th St., 10:02 a.m. Female arrested on active warrant.

—FIREARMS — 800 block of SE 12th St., 11:56 a.m. Witness reports male pointing a gun at another male.

—THEFT — 200 block of Gorgas St., 11:45 a.m. Community center reported property theft.

—CITIZEN DISPUTE — 1400 block of SE 13th St., 1:23 p.m. Neighbors had civil disagreement over property line.

—TRAFFIC STOP — 1100 block of SW 10th St., 10:12 a.m. Traffic stop led to license plate seized.

—ABANDONED VEHICLE — 200 block of Evergreen Drive, 4:47 p.m. A vehicle was red-tagged.

—HIT AND RUN — 2100 block of E. Hubbard St., 8:08 p.m.

—HIT AND RUN — 600 block of FM 1821, 8:13 p.m.

—TRAFFIC HAZARD — 2000 block of SW 5th Ave., 10:30 p.m. General information to document continued disagreement between two parties.

—DISORDERLY CONDUCT — 100 block of NE 11th St., 11:53 p.m. Male and female had verbal altercation.

Weatherford PD

Following are reports filed by Weatherford police based on calls for service for the period of July 16-21, 2021.

JULY 16

—FRAUD — 800 block of Santa Fe Drive, 9:30 a.m. Female reported an unknown person attempted to obtain unemployment benefits using her social security number.

—FORGERY — 1700 block of E. Lake Drive, 10:40 a.m. Male reported a known person forged his signature on a check and cashed it.

—CRIMINAL MISCHIEF — 1300 block of Pecan Drive, 1:55 p.m. Female reported an unknown person damaged her trunk lid by prying it with something.

—INFORMATION — Weatherford city limits, 9:04 a.m. LifeCare personnel reported a deceased male inside a residence.

—ASSAULT — Weatherford city limits, 12:48 p.m. Female reported her husband struck her in the face.

—FRAUD — 800 block of Santa Fe Drive, 3:42 p.m. Male reported someone opened credit cards in his name and charged more than $5,000.

—DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED — 100 block of College Park Ave., 9:46 p.m. Female found to be operating a motor vehicle in a public place with a child passenger while intoxicated.

—DRUG POSSESSION — 100 block of Wheeler St., 9:44 p.m. Two teenage males found to be in possession of marijuana and various tobacco products.

—SEXUAL ASSAULT — Weatherford city limits, 10:31 p.m. Female reported a known person sexually assaulted her.

JULY 17

—DRIVING WHILE LICENSE INVALID — 200 block of S. Waco St., 12:46 a.m. Female driver found to have a suspected license and previous convictions.

—CRIMINAL TRESPASS — 1400 block of E. Bankhead Highway, 5:24 p.m. Civil dispute over property line.

—AGGRAVATED ASSAULT — 1300 block of S. Main St., 9:53 p.m. Caller reported a male pointed a pistol at him following a road rage incident.

—HIT AND RUN — 500 block of N. Main St., 11:56 p.m.

—ASSAULT — Weatherford city limits, 7:42 p.m. Male reported a known female struck him in the face.

JULY 18

—DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED — 800 block of S. Main St., 11:32 p.m. Driver admitted to drinking and hitting another vehicle.

—DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED — 2200 block of Mineral Wells Highway, 12:19 a.m. Male found to be intoxicated while driving.

—MENTAL EVALUATION — 1800 block of Fort Worth Highway, 2:08 a.m. Female found to be in a mental crisis and transported to a hospital for evaluation.

—WARRANT — 2300 block of Fort Worth Highway, 7:47 a.m. Driver found to have active warrant out of PCSO.

—HIT AND RUN — 500 block of N. Elm St., 9:14 a.m. Female reported someone struck a fire hydrant in front of her house.

—THEFT — 800 block of Santa Fe Drive, 8:23 a.m. Male reported his motorcycle stolen.

—LOST PROPERTY — 800 block of Santa Fe Drive, 4:09 p.m. Female reported losing her cell phone.

—DRUG POSSESSION — 3000 block of Azle Highway, 2:15 p.m. Driver found to be in possession of marijuana.

—ASSAULT — Parker County limits, 3:35 p.m. Information on possible domestic disturbance.

—AGGRAVATED ASSAULT — 500 block of Bridge St., 3:49 p.m. Juvenile female determined to have assaulted two subjects.

—HIT AND RUN — 1300 block of S. Main St., 4:52 p.m.

—ASSAULT — Weatherford city limits, 9:34 p.m. Male reported being punched and choked by another male.

—WARRANT — 1800 block of S. Main St., 7:14 p.m. Female arrested on warrant out of county, and found to be in possession of heroin, methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia.

—CRIMINAL MISCHIEF — 800 block of Santa Fe Drive, 6:44 p.m. Unknown male observed throwing fruit, eggs and rocks at his property.

JULY 19

—PUBLIC INTOXICATION — 1800 block of S. Main St., 12:26 a.m. Male admitted to consuming alcoholic beverages and blew over the legal limit.

—PUBLIC INTOXICATION — 1800 block of S. Main St., 12:26 p.m. Male found sitting on a curb and determined to be intoxicated in public.

—THEFT — 1500 block of Salado Trail, 9:50 a.m. Male reported he was refused payment for services provided.

—INVASIVE RECORDING — 100 block of E. Interstate 20, 1:34 p.m. Male reported an unknown male has possibly recorded him while using the restroom.

—FRAUD — 800 block of Santa Fe Drive, 2:25 p.m. Female reported a known male used her personal information without her consent.

—ASSAULT — Weatherford city limits, 8:09 p.m. Male reported being struck in the face by an item thrown by another male, who broke multiple items inside a business.

—DRUG PARAPHERNALIA — Weatherford city limits, 11 p.m. Male found to be in possession of drug paraphernalia during traffic stop.

JULY 20

—DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE — Weatherford city limits, 12:45 a.m. Female gave a false name and attempted to destroy evidence. She was found to have felony warrants out of Tarrant County.

—CRIMINAL NEGLIGENCE — 200 block of Atwood Court, 8:13 a.m. A female reported a lost 3-year-old child, who was located and returned to his mother without incident.

—GRAFFITI — Weatherford city limits, 1:33 p.m. Criminal mischief reported at McGratton Park, no known suspects.

—ASSAULT — Weatherford city limits, 11:13 a.m. A disturbance was reported between two juveniles and a 16-year-old male was taken into custody for assault family violence.

—BURGLARY OF VEHICLE — 2100 block of Tin Top Road, 2:41 p.m. Male reported an employee observed a male stealing tool boxes out of the man's vehicle.

—FOUND PROPERTY — 800 block of Santa Fe Drive, 1:49 p.m. Found property turned in for safe keeping.

—PUBLIC INTOXICATION — 1800 block of S. Main St., 8:33 p.m. Female reported yelling at customers and was determined to be intoxicated.

—TRAFFIC STOP — 2100 block of Bethel Road, 9:09 p.m. Female found to be in possession of Xanax.

—ASSAULT — Weatherford city limits, 9:32 p.m. Female reported being put in a choke hold by a male who lives with her.

JULY 21

—THEFT — 1200 block of Bosque Lane, 8:16 a.m. Male reported an unknown person stole 174 pieces of lumber from a construction site.

—TERRORISTIC THREAT — Weatherford city limits, 12:07 p.m. Male reported a female made threats against him and his family.

—HIT AND RUN — 100 block of E. Interstate 20, 2:25 p.m.

—WARRANT — 100 block of Lakeforest Court, 1:37 p.m. Female taken into custody on parole violation warrant.

—HARASSMENT — 100 block of Tiffany Trail, 11:13 a.m. Complainants reported a known suspect made repeated threatening phone calls.

—THEFT — 600 block of S. Main St., 11 a.m. Female reported a known female committed theft on two occasions.