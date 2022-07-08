POLICE CALLS: 7/2-7/8/22

Jul. 8—Mineral Wells PD

Following are reports filed by Mineral Wells police based on calls for service for the period of July 2-8, 2022.

JULY 2

—CRIMINAL MISCHIEF — 1200 block of NW 1st Ave., 5:49 a.m. Male reported his windshield broken overnight.

—THEFT — 1500 block of NW 3rd Ave., 8:15 a.m. Firearm stolen out of residence.

—VEHICLE THEFT — 1300 block of SE 8th St., 8:38 a.m. Vehicle stolen from residence.

—SUSPICIOUS PERSON — 500 block of SE 25th Ave., 12:48 p.m. Lock and door damaged with bottle torch.

—ASSAULT — 600 block of FM 1821, 6:18 p.m. Male struck in the face by unknown male.

—HARASSMENT — 100 block of NE 22nd Ave., 7:01 p.m. Complainant's ex-boyfriend caused disturbance at restaurant.

—HIT AND RUN — 400 block of SE 15th St., 7:06 p.m. Assault cause bodily injury.

—TRAFFIC STOP — 300 block of S. Oak Ave., 11:53 p.m. Male arrested on city warrants.

JULY 3

—CRIMINAL TRESPASS — 1500 block of W. U.S. Highway 180, 12:14 a.m. Male trespassed at local business.

—SUSPICIOUS PERSON — 300 block of Beetham Road, 10:33 a.m. Female trespassed from property.

—LITTERING — 2900 block of N. Oak Ave., 10 a.m. Personal items found on stage at trails.

—WRECK — 600 block of FM 1821, 2:29 p.m.

—UNATTENDED DEATH — 300 block NE 27th St., 4:35 p.m.

—INFORMATION — 3700 block of E. U.S. Highway 180, 6:29 p.m. Wallet found and turned in to police.

—ANIMAL BITE — 1500 block of SE 18th St., 9:10 p.m. Information only.

—SUSPICIOUS PERSON — 1300 block of N. Oak Ave., 10:10 p.m. Male arrested on possession of dangerous drug, marijuana and city warrants.

—ANIMAL BITE — 300 block of N. Oak Ave., 11:45 p.m. Female bitten by dog while at local business.

JULY 4

—THEFT — 800 block of S. Oak Ave., 1:05 a.m. Male stole beer from gas station.

—VEHICLE THEFT — 400 block of Brazos Drive, 9:50 a.m. Male had vehicle stolen.

—INFORMATION — 200 block of NE 9th St., 3:23 p.m. Information report regarding possible civil issue.

—SEXUAL ASSAULT — 1700 block of SE 10th St., 5:28 p.m. Juvenile female sexually assaulted by known male.

—CUSTODIAL INTERFERENCE — 900 block of SW 4th Ave., 6:02 p.m. Information report.

—CRIMINAL MISCHIEF — 2600 block of SW 7th Ave., 7:22 p.m. Male was trespassed from residence and reported criminal mischief.

—HARASSMENT — 1500 block of SE 23rd Ave., 8 p.m. Harassment of ex-girlfriend.

JULY 5

—PARKING PROBLEM — 200 block of Country Club Parkway, 11:03 a.m. Vehicle was red-tagged.

—WRECK — 400 block of N. Oak Ave., 12:29 p.m. Wreck led to arrest of male by DPS for driving while intoxicated.

—WRECK — 600 block of FM 1821, 1:21 p.m.

—INFORMATION — 2000 block of SE 17th ave., 4:20 p.m. Male violated protective order.

—CITIZEN DISPUTE — 100 block of SE 19th St., 5:56 p.m. Disturbance ended with parties separating.

—THREATS — 100 block of SW 11th St., 6:26 p.m. Physical altercation outside local bar.

—ANIMAL BITE — 3000 block of NE 2nd St., 10:17 p.m. Information report.

—DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE — 600 block of FM 1821, 11:08 p.m. Male physically assaulted and threatened family.

JULY 6

—SEXUAL ASSAULT — 1300 block of SE 12th St., 12:28 a.m. Mother reported son was sexually assaulted.

—BURGLARY OF VEHICLE — 4100 block of NE 4th St., 2:25 a.m. Female reported vehicle burglarized.

—BURGLARY IN PROGRESS — 600 block of SE 18th St., 2:17 a.m. Male reported attempted burglary.

—CITIZEN ASSIST — 200 block of SE 6th Ave., 5:02 a.m. Male arrested for public intoxication.

—FOUND PROPERTY — 200 block of S. Oak Ave., 6:11 a.m. Information report.

—WELFARE CHECK — 2500 block of E. Hubbard St., 8:48 a.m. Three-year-old found my himself near major roadway, parent located.

—INFORMATION — 700 block of Hood Road, 9:35 a.m. Male reported building burglarized.

—WRECK — 4800 block of E. U.S. Highway 180, 11:24 a.m.

—DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE — 1500 block of S. Oak Ave., 2:07 p.m. Male placed under arrest for injury to elderly.

—BURGLARY OF HABITATION — 3800 block of Ram Blvd., 2:44 p.m.

—WRECK — 100 block of NW 4th Ave., 3:32 p.m.

—WRECK — 200 block of E. Hubbard St., 3:41 p.m. Female arrested on outstanding warrant.

—WRECK — 1500 block of SE 1st St., 4:43 p.m.

—INFORMATION — 200 block of NE 2nd St., 7:02 p.m. Information report.

JULY 7

—THREATS — 1500 block of W. U.S. Highway 180, 12:52 a.m. Information only.

—CRIMINAL TRESPASS — 1500 block of W. U.S. Highway 180, 4 a.m. Male trespassed from local business.

—THREATS — 400 block of SW 25th Ave., 6:59 a.m. Male assaulted female.

—CRIMINAL MISCHIEF — 1100 block of SE 1st St., 9:36 a.m.

JULY 8

—THEFT — 3000 block of NE 2nd St., 7:21 a.m. License plate stolen off rear of vehicle.

—INFORMATION — 200 block of S. Oak Ave., 1:12 p.m. Food holding unit fell off truck in center of town.

—FRAUD — 2200 block of E. Hubbard St., 2:42 p.m. Male altered check and attempted to cash it.

—DISORDERLY CONDUCT — 600 block of FM 1821, 3:44 p.m. Male criminally trespassed from business.

—WRECK — 100 block of SW 1st St., 4:23 p.m.

—DISORDERLY CONDUCT — 4500 block of E. U.S. Highway 180, 3:47 p.m. Information report only.

Weatherford PD

Following are reports filed by Weatherford police based on calls for service for the period of July 5-7, 2022.

JULY 5

—THEFT — 800 block of Santa Fe Drive, 10:30 a.m. Female reported her custom license plate stolen.

—MENTAL EVALUATION — Weatherford city limits, 7:40 a.m. Female transported to hospital for mental evaluation.

—ASSAULT — Weatherford city limits, 3:06 p.m. Female reported a known person threw hot coffee on her face.

—THEFT — 200 block of W. Interstate 20, 3:08 p.m. Male reported two unknown males cut the lock on a riding lawn mower and loaded it onto a trailer and stole it.

—INFORMATION — Weatherford city limits, 11:55 a.m. Information received regarding possible child pornography.

—THEFT — 1000 block of S. Main St., 6:05 p.m. Unknown male stole merchandise from a business.

—CRIMINAL MISCHIEF — 1200 block of S. Main St., 6:20 p.m. Criminal trespass pending for male accused of shattering front door of business.

—WELFARE CHECK — 1200 block of N. Main St., 6:30 p.m. Driver arrested for driving while intoxicated.

—PUBLIC INTOXICATION — 200 block of E. Spring St., 9:41 p.m. Male transported to hospital for medical treatment.

—PUBLIC INTOXICATION — 1700 block of S. Main St., 10:26 p.m. Male arrested for public intoxication.

—INFORMATION — Weatherford city limits, 10:45 p.m. Search warrant obtained for parcel that showed positive indication of odor of narcotics.

—TRAFFIC STOP — 700 block of Fort Worth Highway, 11:17 p.m. Driver found to be in possession of marijuana.

—WARRANT — 2000 block of Santa Fe Drive, 1:50 a.m. Male arrested on active warrant.

JULY 6

—WARRANT — 1200 block of W. Interstate 20, 12:21 a.m. Female found to have active warrant out of Lubbock County.

—TRAFFIC STOP — 800 block of Charles St., 4:29 a.m. Two males, 15, found to be in possession of tobacco products and issued citations.

—CRIMINAL TRESPASS — 200 block of S. Rusk St., 8:08 a.m. Video recorded a male entering a woman's unlocked residence in the early morning hours.

—HARASSMENT — 800 block of Santa Fe Drive, 12:27 p.m. Female reported a known female continues to harass her.

—BURGLARY OF BUILDING — 1300 block of Santa Fe Drive, 1:45 p.m. Female reported several personal items stolen from a storage unit.

—CRIMINAL MISCHIEF — 200 block of Adams Drive, 3:37 p.m. Male reported someone scratched his vehicle with an unknown object.

—MENTAL EVALUATION — 200 block of E. Spring St., 2:33 p.m. A male was taken to an area facility for a mental evaluation.

—TRAFFIC STOP — 100 block of S. Waco St., 9:28 p.m. THC located inside vehicle.

—PUBLIC INTOXICATION — 2500 block of S. Main St., 11:31 p.m. Female arrested for public intoxication and resisting arrest.

—WRECK — 400 block of W. Interstate 20, 10:30 p.m. Male found to be intoxicated while driving.

—TRAFFIC STOP — 1400 block of Lexington St., 10:55 p.m. Male found to have a warrant for his arrest and a glass pipe with methamphetamine residue was found on his person.

JULY 7

—TRAFFIC STOP — 400 block of S. Main St., 12:08 a.m. Male found to have invalid license and passenger cited for minor in consumption.

—DEBIT CARD ABUSE — 800 block of Santa Fe Drive, 4:05 p.m. Female reported an unknown person used her debit card fraudulently.

—TRAFFIC STOP — 200 block of S. Main St., 6:30 p.m. Male arrested on active warrant.

—DISTURBANCE — Weatherford city limits, 8:26 p.m. Male reported he and a female were involved in a verbal argument. Both parties separated.

—WARRANT — Weatherford city limits, 2 a.m. Firearms and narcotics located during a search warrant.

—INFORMATION — Weatherford city limits, 8 p.m. Odor of narcotics detected from USPS parcels.

—WELFARE CHECK — 1100 block of Hanover St., 4:26 p.m. Male found unconscious and was transported to hospital from apparent overdose, with contraband found in his residence.