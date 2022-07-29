POLICE CALLS: 7/22-7/29/22

Jul. 29—Mineral Wells PD

Following are reports filed by Mineral Wells police based on calls for service for the period of July 22-29, 2022.

JULY 22

—INFORMATION — 500 block of SW 13th Ave., 12:27 a.m. Female overdosed on prescription medication.

—TRAFFIC HAZARD — 2600 block of E. Hubbard St., 5:03 a.m. Bicycle found in roadway.

—CRIMINAL MISCHIEF — 400 block of SW 14th St., 7:19 a.m. Male reported criminal mischief.

—THEFT — 2000 block of E. Hubbard St., 11:16 a.m. Elderly female reported credit card abuse.

—WRECK — 900 block of FM 1821, 2:35 p.m.

—INFORMATION — 600 block of FM 1821, 5:04 p.m. Information report.

—CRIMINAL TRESPASS — 2800 block of W. U.S. Highway 180, 5:38 p.m. Male trespassing on property.

—JUVENILE PROBLEM — 400 block of SE 15th St., 9:04 p.m. Juvenile assaulted by other juvenile.

JULY 23

—INFORMATION — 800 block of NW 2nd Ave., 12:52 a.m. Male ran construction stop sign and almost hit flagger, then fled.

—SHOPLIFTING — 800 block of S. Oak Ave., 3:35 a.m. Two males stole cases of beer.

—THEFT — 200 block of Van Story St., 11:28 a.m. Gasoline syphoned from vehicle.

—DISORDERLY CONDUCT — 1700 block of E. Hubbard St., 12:17 p.m. Investigation into improperly leashed dog turned into arrest after male threatened officer.

—DISORDERLY CONDUCT — 1800 block of SE 21st St., 4:04 p.m Information report.

—THEFT — 1700 block of Airport Road, 3:24 p.m. Daycare staff reported bus vandalized and fuel syphoned.

—VEHICLE THEFT — 300 block of Country Club Parkway, 4 p.m. Male reported vehicle stolen.

—CRIMINAL MISCHIEF — 100 block of MH 379, 2:52 p.m. Store manager reported front door vandalized.

—WELFARE CHECK — 200 block of NE 11th St., 9:47 p.m. Female reported family member had assaulted her.

—THEFT — 800 block of SW 19th St., 3:48 p.m. Handguns stolen from residence.

JULY 24

—CRIMINAL TRESPASS — 200 block of FM 1821, 7:02 a.m. Male issued criminal trespass warning from business.

—WRECK — MH 379 and SE 14th Ave., 11:11 p.m.

—WRECK — 4500 block of E. U.S. Highway 180, 2:14 p.m.

—WRECK — 3200 block of NE 2nd St., 2:17 p.m.

—BURGLARY OF HABITATION — 2000 block of FM 1195, 5:11 p.m. Female reported sexual assault.

—WRECK — 2400 block of W. U.S, Highway 180, 7:28 p.m.

—DISORDERLY CONDUCT — 2200 block of E. Hubbard St., 8:30 p.m. Information report.

—WRECK — 3000 block of Airport Road, 9:28 p.m.

—HARASSMENT — 3000 block of NE 2nd St., 11:42 p.m. Female reported harassment.

JULY 25

—WRECK — 2800 block of E. U.S. Highway 180, 1:22 a.m.

—THREATS — 1900 block of SE 21st St., 3:37 a.m. Female reported harassment by male.

—RUNAWAY JUVENILE — 2900 block of NE 2nd St., 11:53 a.m. Runaway juvenile reported.

—ASSISTANCE — NW 17th St. and NW 2nd Ave., 2:57 p.m.

—DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE — 1300 block of SE 4th Ave., 8:13 p.m. Male arrested for outstanding warrant and possession of a controlled substance.

JULY 26

—DISORDERLY CONDUCT — 500 block of Beetham Road, 11:06 a.m. Female arrested on criminal trespass.

—WRECK — 2000 block of E. Hubbard St., 1:08 p.m.

—TRAFFIC HAZARD — 3000 block of MH 379, 1:52 p.m.

—CRIMINAL MISCHIEF — 300 block of NW 4th Ave., 2:23 p.m. Church window broken with window.

—HARASSMENT — 600 block of SW 5th Ave., 1:11 p.m. Information report.

—FORGERY — 200 block of SW 5th St., 4 p.m. Information report.

—WRECK — 3200 block of N. U.S. Highway 281, 9:26 p.m.

—MUTUAL ASSISTANCE — 200 block of NE 27th St., 8:30 p.m. Information report on fire set at playground.

JULY 27

—DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE — 1900 block of SE 9th St., 9:26 a.m. Female assaulted roommate.

—TRAFFIC HAZARD — 200 block of NE 3rd St., 1:13 p.m. Information report.

—CRIMINAL MISCHIEF — 3600 block of E. U.S. Highway 180, 1:22 p.m. Criminal mischief reported.

—HARASSMENT — 3000 block of NE 11th St., 2:59 p.m. Female reported ex-boyfriend harassing her.

—INFORMATION — 500 block of SW 23rd St., 3:29 p.m. Protective order violation.

—MISSING PERSON — 600 block of FM 1821, 4:29 p.m. Information report.

—DISORDERLY CONDUCT — 2500 block of W. U.S. Highway 180, 9:05 p.m. Reckless driving.

JULY 28

—SUSPICIOUS PERSON — 500 block of SE 16th St., 7:14 a.m. Female arrested for outstanding warrant.

—WRECK — 2500 block of Garrett Morris Parkway, 10:10 a.m. Male reported burglary of vehicle.

—INFORMATION — 2800 block of W. U.S. Highway 180, 11:13 a.m. Information report.

—FOUND PROPERTY — 200 block of S. Oak Ave., 1:44 p.m.

—WRECK — 4400 block of E. U.S. Highway 180, 2:11 p.m.

—CRIMINAL TRESPASS — 2600 block of E. U.S. Highway 180, 4:28 p.m. Female issued criminal trespass warning from business.

—THEFT — 1500 block of SE 16th Ave., 5:44 p.m. Information report.

—BURGLARY OF HABITATION — 800 block of Hood Road, 6;29 p.m. Female reported damage to building.

—HARASSMENT — 1500 block of SE 23rd Ave., 6:36 p.m. Female reported being stalked by ex-boyfriend.

—WRECK — 2500 block of SE 11th St., 7:23 p.m.

—HARASSMENT — 2800 block of W. U.S. Highway 180, 6:25 p.m. Female reported harassment from ex.

—MISSING PERSON — 800 block of SW 27th St., 8:16 p.m. Missing person report.

—DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE — 1500 block of SE 16th St., 9:16 p.m. Male arrested for assault by contact family violence.

JULY 29

—WELFARE CHECK — 900 block of SW 17th St., 5:09 a.m. Female reported assault.

—CRIMINAL MISCHIEF — 1400 block of SE Martin Luther King Jr., 8:27 a.m. Female reported property damage.

—BURGLARY OF VEHICLE — 2000 block of SW 5th Ave., 9:29 a.m. Two vehicles burglarized at a residence.

—INFORMATION — 1800 block of SW 9th Ave., 9:45 a.m. Male reported theft of property.

—WRECK — 100 block of FM 1821, 11:41 a.m.

—CRIMINAL TRESPASS — 2800 block of W. U.S. Highway 180, 10:55 a.m. Male arrested for criminally trespassing at a business.

—THEFT — 1700 block of Airport Road, 1:55 p.m. Gasoline stolen from vehicle.

—THEFT — 6800 block of E. U.S. Highway 180, 3:03 p.m. Male reported property theft.

—VEHICLE THEFT — 400 block of Sam Houston Ave., 4:57 p.m. Male arrested for assault causes bodily injury family violence.

Weatherford PD

Following are reports filed by Weatherford police based on calls for service for the period of July 22-28, 2022.

JULY 22

—THEFT — 1200 block of W. Interstate 20, 9 a.m. Caller reported a skimmer device on a gas pump.

—SEXUAL ASSAULT — Weatherford city limits, 9 a.m. Report of sexual assault involving a female was committed by a known suspect in city limits.

—INFORMATION — 700 block of Oakridge Drive, 12:30 p.m. Female reported a known relative was missing.

—FRAUD — 200 block of Sherry Trail, 3:20 p.m. Male reported someone used his identification to open an account with a business.

—DISTURBANCE — 1300 block of W. Water St., 4:07 p.m.

—WARRANT — 600 block of Bluebonnet Lane, 7:24 p.m. Known person with outstanding warrant located.

—TRAFFIC STOP — 100 block of Mockingbird Lane, 8:40 p.m. Female arrested on outstanding warrant.

—BOND VIOLATION — Weatherford city limits, 9:24 p.m. Female reported someone violated a protective order.

—ASSAULT — Weatherford city limits, 10:18 p.m. Male determined to have assaulted female.

—INFORMATION — 200 block of W. Lake Drive, 11:26 p.m. No criminal offense determined to have occurred.

JULY 23

—TRAFFIC STOP — 800 block of Santa Fe Drive, 9:34 a.m. Driver arrested for possession of marijuana.

—HARASSMENT — Weatherford city limits, 11:59 a.m. Female reported threatening messages.

—TRAFFIC STOP — 2000 block of S. Bowie Drive, 2:14 a.m. Marijuana and smoking pipe with methamphetamine found inside vehicle.

—ASSAULT — Interstate 20 N. Service Road and Tin Top Drive, 10:10 p.m. Male observed striking two people and was arrested for assault bodily injury.

—TRAFFIC STOP — 700 block of W. Bridge St., 11:09 p.m. Driver found to be driving on revoked license.

JULY 24

—THEFT — 300 block of S. Alamo St., 8:26 a.m. Male reported someone took his credit card and made fraudulent charges.

—TRAFFIC STOP — 1700 block of S. Bowie Drive, 11:12 a.m. Male refused to yield and evaded, and was eventually stopped and charged with evading arrest.

—FRAUD — 300 block of Paloma St., 12:15 p.m. Female reported someone used her information and attempted to purchase a vehicle.

—SEXUAL ASSAULT — Weatherford city limits, 1:48 p.m. Female reported being sexually assaulted by a known person.

—TRAFFIC STOP — 2100 block of Fort Worth Highway, 3:36 p.m. Driver found to be operating vehicle without valid driver's license or insurance.

—DRUG POSSESSION — 1700 block of Bethel Road, 7:37 p.m. Call for possible public intoxication led to man's arrest for possession of controlled substances.

—PUBLIC INTOXICATION — 800 block of E. Interstate 20, 8:05 p.m. Business staff reported male had passed out in movie theater. Male was found to be in possession of a controlled substance.

—ASSAULT — Weatherford city limits, 6:43 p.m. Female reported damage to her windshield.

—INFORMATION — 1600 block of Holland Lake Drive, 10:25 p.m. Marijuana found and seized.

—ASSAULT — 300 block of W. Water St., 12:22 a.m. Male found to be assaulted.

—ASSAULT — Weatherford city limits, 12:20 a.m. Female claimed boyfriend assaulted her by grabbing her wriest.

—DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED — 100 block of Atwood Court, 2:35 a.m. Male arrested for driving while intoxicated with open container.

—DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE — Weatherford city limits, 6:44 a.m. Female reported a known male assaulted her.

JULY 25

—TRAFFIC STOP — Weatherford city limits, 12 a.m. Driver found to have ineligible license.

—VIOLATION OF PROTECTIVE ORDER — 700 block of E. Anderson St., 1:24 a.m. Male found to be in possession of a controlled substance and in violation of a protective order.

—TRAFFIC STOP — 1100 block of Fort Worth Highway, 4:28 a.m. Male and female issued citations for possession of drug paraphernalia, no insurance and possession of open alcohol container.

—TRAFFIC STOP — 800 block of Fort Worth Highway, 7 p.m. Male found to have ineligible insurance.

—DRUGS — 1000 block of N. Main St., 10:34 p.m. Female reported finding narcotics are her employment, which tested positive for methamphetamine.

—TRAFFIC STOP — 200 block of York Ave., 10:57 p.m. Driver found to be in possession of marijuana and passenger found to be in possession of a controlled substance.

—INFORMATION — 1000 block of Vine St., 10:11 p.m. Two juveniles found in possession of marijuana and one found to be in possession of tobacco.

—WELFARE CHECK — 200 block of Merlin Drive, 10:10 p.m. Female reported a child knocked on her door and was confused on where they lived. Parents were located and the child returned home.

—THEFT — 900 block of Santa Fe Drive, 1:48 p.m. Possible credit/debit card abuse.

—FOUND PROPERTY — 1300 block of Santa Fe Drive, 2:38 p.m. Female found a license plate in the parking lot.

—BURGLARY OF VEHICLE — 300 block of E. Interstate 20, 5:42 p.m. Male reported an unknown person stole a chainsaw from his truck bed.

JULY 26

—CRIMINAL MISCHIEF — 2000 block of Santa Fe Drive, 12:06 a.m. Male reported two females were breaking windows of his truck.

—SUSPICIOUS PERSON — 1400 block of Holland Lake Drive, 11:50 p.m. Female found to be in possession of marijuana.

—THEFT — 800 block of Santa Fe Drive, 1:54 p.m. Employees reported a person stopped making payments on items rented.

—TRAFFIC STOP — 1800 block of Tin Top Road, 2:03 p.m. Marijuana cigarettes located in vehicle console.

—THEFT — 800 block of Santa Fe Drive, 8:06 a.m. Female reported someone stole jewelry from her residence.

—ASSAULT — Weatherford city limits, 2:18 p.m. Female reported a known male assaulted her.

—BURGLARY OF VEHICLE — 400 block of Santa Fe Drive, 8:29 p.m. Female reported her license and cards taken from her unlocked vehicle.

—PUBLIC INTOXICATION — 1500 block of Texas Drive, 7:47 p.m. Male determined to be intoxicated in a public place.

—PUBLIC INTOXICATION — 2200 block of Old Dennis Road, 11:36 p.m. Male determined to be intoxicated in public.

JULY 27

—TRAFFIC STOP — Center Point Road and Interstate 20 Service road, 12:25 a.m. Driver arrested for possession of marijuana.

—ASSAULT — 200 block of Atwood Court, 1:08 a.m. Female reported a known male struck her in the face.

—WARRANT — 1200 block of W. Interstate 20, 11:18 p.m. Male arrested on active warrant.

—THEFT — 1600 block of Madison St., 10:29 a.m. Male reported being scammed off Facebook Marketplace.

—SUSPICIOUS PERSON — Weatherford city limits, 7:07 a.m. Female determined to be in mental crisis and transported to a hospital.

—TRAFFIC STOP — Weatherford city limits, 10 a.m. Male arrested on active warrant out of Tarrant County.

—AGGRAVATED ASSAULT — Weatherford city limits, 11:42 p.m. Male reported a known female pointed a handgun at him after a verbal argument.

—THEFT — 1800 block of Lone Oak Road, 9 a.m. Female reported the catalytic converter from her vehicle stolen.

—DISORDERLY CONDUCT — Weatherford city limits, 5:40 p.m. Male reported disorderly conduct at a business.

—TRAFFIC STOP — Weatherford city limits, 8:55 p.m. Driver found to have misdemeanor warrant.

—WARRANT — 2500 block of S. Main St., 11:35 p.m. Male found to have warrant out of Wise County.

—INFORMATION — Weatherford city limits, 3 p.m. Two cybertips from the National Center for Exploited and Missing Children.

JULY 28

—WELFARE CHECK — 1300 block of S. Main St., 1:09 a.m. Female found passed out on sidewalk and determined to be intoxicated.

—TRAFFIC STOP — 100 block of Palo Pinto St., 3:46 a.m. Male found to be in possession of marijuana.

—THEFT — 1800 block of S. Main St., 2:24 p.m. Male and female accused of defrauding a cash for phone kiosk.

—FRAUD — 500 block of Blue Meadow Court, 1:42 p.m. Female reported being scammed out of money and that a known subject fraudulently used her information to open a bank account.

—ASSAULT — Weatherford city limits, 11:01 p.m. Female reported her son pushed her, then left the scene.

—CRIMINAL MISCHIEF — 1400 block of Holland Lake Drive, 9:12 a.m. Male reported someone caused damage to a nearby bathroom.

—THEFT — 800 block of Santa Fe Drive, 9:11 a.m. Female reported a known male hired to complete work had failed to do so.

—BURGLARY OF VEHICLE — 800 block of Santa Fe Drive, 10:59 a.m. Female reported multiple items, including her wallet, taken from her vehicle.