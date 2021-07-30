POLICE CALLS: 7/24-7/30/21

Jul. 30—Mineral Wells PD

Following are reports filed by Mineral Wells police based on calls for service for the period of July 24-30, 2021. Not all calls for service result in a filed report.

JULY 24

—MUTUAL ASSISTANCE — 4200 block of MH 379, 7:52 a.m.

—WRECK — 100 block of Washington Ave., 12:10 p.m.

—WRECK — 2600 block of SW 5th Ave., 1:11 p.m. Citizen reported abandoned wrecked vehicle.

—WRECK — 100 block of SE 6th Ave., 2:05 p.m.

—INFORMATION — 2400 block of NE 6th St., 3:04 p.m. Female arrested for illegal narcotics.

—DISORDERLY CONDUCT — 1300 block of SE 3rd St., 9:17 p.m. Information report.

—FRAUD — 3200 block of NE 2nd St., 10:17 p.m. Information report on attempted fraud.

—DRIVING RECKLESS — 11:44 p.m. Male arrested for driving while intoxicated.

JULY 25

—INFORMATION — 2300 block of SE 9th St., 1:43 a.m. Information report.

—INFORMATION — 1500 block of SE 16th St., 7:41 a.m. Male reported assault and dog bite.

—CRIMINAL MISCHIEF — 1900 block of E. Hubbard St., 8:22 a.m. Window broken out at bank.

—THEFT — 500 block of SW 8th St., 12 p.m. Prescription medication stolen from a residence.

—CRIMINAL TRESPASS — 100 block of SE 6th Ave., 2:33 p.m. Male issued a criminal trespass warning from business.

—CRIMINAL MISCHIEF — 500 block of NE 6th Ave., 2:42 p.m. Male had tires slashed during argument with girlfriend's new boyfriend.

—WELFARE CHECK — 100 block of Park Road, 10:22 p.m. Female arrested on outstanding warrant.

JULY 26

—THEFT — 2300 block of NE 4th Ave., 8:13 a.m. Packages stolen form front porch.

—DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE — 200 block of Country Club Parkway, 12:12 p.m. Male brought pregnant girlfriend and another male as backup to confront online instigator.

—BURGLARY OF HABITATION — 400 block of SE 5th St., 4:50 p.m. Female reported money stolen from residence.

—DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE — 1300 block of SE 2nd St., 9:31 p.m. Physical disturbance led to female subject being arrested for assaulting her boyfriend.

JULY 27

—DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE — 2500 block of NE 3rd St., 12:49 a.m. Male assaulted female.

—THREATS — 1500 block of SE 16th St., 12:01 a.m. Male reported being threatened by another male.

—TRAFFIC STOP — 100 block of Garrett Morris Parkway, 3:29 a.m. Vehicle evaded arrest leading to pursuit, crash.

—WRECK — 1300 block of SE 6th Ave., 10:09 a.m.

—WELFARE CHECK — 300 block of SE 18th St., 12:13 p.m. Male subject found deceased inside his home.

—DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE — 4100 block of NE 5th St., 1:22 p.m. Two males argued.

—INFORMATION — 1000 block of SW 25th St., 11:10 a.m. Male deceased.

—HIT AND RUN — 900 block of W. Hubbard St., 2:14 p.m.

—WELFARE CHECK — 1300 block of E. Hubbard St., 7:32 p.m. Male feeling suicidal and wanted a ride to the hospital.

—FRAUD — 300 block of SW 18th St., 8:52 p.m. Female reported she was scammed out of money.

—LOST PROPERTY — 1400 block of SW 13th Ave., 9:03 p.m. Male reported his firearm missing.

JULY 28

—SUSPICIOUS PERSON — 1600 block of SE Park Road, 12:11 a.m. Criminal mischief.

—CRIMINAL MISCHIEF — 500 block of Morningside Drive, 7:57 a.m. Female reported her mailbox destroyed.

—INFORMATION — 100 block of Evergreen Drive, 6:18 a.m. A female was found deceased.

—HIT AND RUN — 600 block of FM 1821, 8:23 a.m.

—DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE — 900 block of Wright St., 8:34 a.m. Male arrested for violation of protection order.

—FRAUD — 100 block of Garrett Morris Parkway, 9:08 a.m. Male used another person's check to pay for items fraudulently.

—WRECK — 1900 block of E. Hubbard St., 10:22 a.m.

—WRECK — 600 block of FM 1821, 10:30 a.m.

—HARASSMENT — 2900 block of NE 2nd St., 10:44 a.m. A female reported begin harassed by a former family member.

—HARASSMENT — 3000 block of S. Murco Drive, 1:33 p.m. Male subject reported air compressor stolen.

—THEFT — 2500 block of W. U.S. Highway 180, 4:46 p.m.

—DISORDERLY CONDUCT — 1400 block of SE 14th St., 7:30 p.m. Information only.

JULY 29

—WELFARE CHECK — 1800 block of W. U.S. Highway 180, 1:39 a.m. Female arrested on outstanding warrants.

—HANG-UP — 500 block of SW 13th Ave., 7:51 a.m. Male subject arrested for outstanding warrant.

—FRAUD — 100 block of SE 17th Ave., 10:06 a.m. Forged check cashed at business in town.

—SEXUAL ASSAULT — 900 block of SW 25th St., 10:03 a.m. Juvenile female made outcry.

—INFORMATION — 300 block of Evergreen Drive, 10:26 a.m. Information referencing suspected criminal activity.

—HIT AND RUN — 3600 block of E. U.S. Highway 180, 3:26 p.m.

—CRIMINAL MISCHIEF — 600 block of Holiday hills Drive, 4:03 pm. Damaged property reported at residence.

—WRECK — 4500 block of E. U.S. Highway 180, 6:03 p.m.

—CRIMINAL MISCHIEF — 600 block of SE 28th Ave., 5:26 p.m. Owner's vehicle passenger side window was damaged.

—THEFT — 600 block of SE 28th Ave., 8:43 p.m. License plate stolen from residence.

—INFORMATION — 2100 block of SW 8th Ave., 9:10 p.m. Juvenile runaway found.

—CRIMINAL MISCHIEF — 300 block of Sam Houston Road, 10:36 p.m.

JULY 30

—TRAFFIC STOP — 1100 block of E. Hubbard St., 12:10 a.m. Traffic stop led to arrest of passenger.

—INFORMATION — 1000 block of SE Martin Luther King Jr., 4:42 a.m. Information report.

—WRECK — 1500 block of W. U.S. Highway 180, 7:43 a.m.

—SUSPICIOUS PERSON — 400 block of Long Drive, 12:28 p.m. Male caught stealing property from a residence he did not have permission to be at.

—THEFT — 3200 block of N. U.S. Highway 281, 2:41 p.m. Male had four dogs taken from his residence.

Weatherford PD

Following are reports filed by Weatherford police based on calls for service for the period of July 23-30, 2021.

JULY 23

—PUBLIC INTOXICATION — 2100 block of Tin Top Road, 6:51 p.m. Male observed sitting on property drinking an alcohol beverage.

JULY 24

—DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED — 600 block of Palo Pinto St., 2:23 a.m. Male determined to be driving while intoxicated.

—WARRANT — 600 block of S. Main St., 2:45 a.m. Female arrested for active warrant, found to be in possession of controlled substance.

—BURGLARY OF VEHICLE — 1800 block of Lone Oak Road, 7:35 a.m. Female reported a wallet stolen from a vehicle containing credit cards that had been used.

—UNAUTHORIZED MOTOR VEHICLE USE — 1800 block of Fort Worth Highway, 8:03 a.m. Male later located his vehicle parked down the roadway from where he initially parked it.

—UNAUTHORIZED MOTOR VEHICLE USE — 1800 block of Fort Worth Highway, 10:38 a.m. Male reported his Dodge Ram stolen.

—ASSAULT — Weatherford city limits, 9:51 a.m. Male reported being assaulted by his brother.

—ASSAULT — Weatherford city limits, 4:56 p.m. Male reported his ex-girlfriend assaulted him.

—CRIMINAL MISCHIEF — 300 block of E. Oak St., 1:31 a.m. Female reported someone cut the tire valve stems on her vehicle.

—DRUG POSSESSION — 700 block of N. Walnut St., 11:31 p.m. Male confessed to having methamphetamine and pipe in his pocket.

—WELFARE CHECK — 200 block of W. Bridge St., 12:50 p.m. A female was found deceased in her residence.

—DISTURBANCE — Weatherford city limits, 1:07 a.m. Female reported her neighbors arguing.

JULY 25

—WARRANT — Weatherford city limits, 12:45 a.m. Male driver found to have outstanding warrant.

—MENTAL EVALUATION — Franklin Ave. and W. 6th St., 4:41 a.m. Female transported to medical facility for mental evaluation.

—WARRANT — 200 block of Fort Worth Highway, 9:46 a.m. Male arrested on out of county warrant.

—CRIMINAL MISCHIEF — 1800 block of Fort Worth Highway, 10:24 a.m. Male reported his motorcycle damaged.

—ASSAULT — Weatherford city limits, 1:36 p.m. Male reported being assaulted by a female.

—UNAUTHORIZED MOTOR VEHICLE USE — 700 block of N. Main St., 2:11 p.m. Complainant reported their Ford Flex stolen by a known female, who was located and arrested.

—SEXUAL ASSAULT OF A CHILD — 800 block of Santa Fe Drive, 11:49 a.m. Male reported a juvenile female made an outcry of sexual assault.

—THEFT — 800 block of Santa Fe Drive, 4:18 p.m. Female reported carpet and blinds stolen from her house.

—VIOLATION OF PROTECTION ORDER — Weatherford city limits, 7:31 p.m. Female reported being contacted by known male via cell phone.

—ASSAULT — 1000 block of Franklin St., 8:41 p.m. Female reported being punched in the face by a known female.

JULY 26

—TRAFFIC STOP — 2000 block of Fort Worth Highway, 1:02 a.m. Driver cited for open container, possession of drug paraphernalia.

—THEFT — 2000 block of S. Bowie Drive, 1:24 a.m. Male reported leaving his cell phone on top of a gas pump, and tracked it to a residence in Brownwood.

—SUSPICIOUS PERSON — 2000 block of S. Bowie Drive, 4:30 a.m. Male reported asleep in his vehicle, found to be in possession of methamphetamine.

—SEX OFFENDER REQUIREMENT — Weatherford city limits, 5:28 p.m. Police made aware that a registered sex offender may not be complying with requirements.

JULY 27

—CRIMINAL MISCHIEF — 200 block of Atwood Court, 11:47 a.m. Male observed multiple area of damaged property.

—FRAUD — 100 block of Saddle Ridge Trail, 4:28 p.m. Female reported being notified that someone had filed unemployment in her name.

—WARRANT — 100 block of W. Interstate 20, 7:34 p.m. Female arrested in connection with a child abduction/kidnapping case out of Illinois.

—PUBLIC INTOXICATION — 1100 block of W. Park Ave., 8:48 p.m. Male arrested on charges of public intoxication.

—EVADING ARREST — 1800 block of S. Main St., 7:10 a.m. Male attempted to flee after traffic stop, and was arrested for evading arrest/detention in a vehicle.

—INFORMATION — 100 block of Old Dicey Road, 12:27 p.m. A deceased person was found inside a residence.

JULY 28

—ASSAULT — Weatherford city limits, 7:30 a.m. Female reported she was pushed by her ex-boyfriend/roommate.

—FOUND PROPERTY — 300 block of Dennis Road, 1:30 p.m. Large tarp bag contained other large tarp bags was found.

—THEFT — 400 block of Emerald Drive, 4:10 p.m. Female reported someone sole her bike off its rack on her vehicle.

—FRAUD — 300 block of S. Main St., 1 p.m. Caller reported receiving a counterfeit check.

—FOUND PROPERTY — 300 block of E. Oak St., 4:25 p.m. A radio was found and determined to belong to WISD.

—TRAFFIC STOP — 500 block of N. Main St., 6:09 p.m. Driver found to be in possession of THC oil.

—THEFT — 1200 block of W. Interstate 20, 9:58 p.m. Male reported a group of unknown males took alcoholic beverages from the business without paying.

—WARRANT — 400 block of E. Akard St., 10:30 p.m. Driver found to have several outstanding warrants and arrested.

JULY 29

—WARRANT — 1800 block of S. Main St., 4:45 a.m. Male arrested for warrant out of Hood County.

—CRIMINAL MISCHIEF — 1100 block of Fort Worth Highway, 5 a.m. Female reported a smashed brick and chip in the window of a business where the brick had been thrown.

—DRUG POSSESSION — 1700 block of S. Main St., 4:28 a.m. Driver found to be in possession of drug paraphernalia.

—FRAUD — Weatherford city limits, 6:32 a.m. Complainant in Austin reported someone defrauded him of $53,000 from a bank in Weatherford.

—VIOLATION — Weatherford city limits, 1:40 p.m. Male with protective order found to have contacted three females off the protective order.

—THEFT — 1200 block of W. Interstate 20, 11:05 a.m. Female reported a track loader went missing from a business.

—DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE — Weatherford city limits, 11:49 a.m. Female reported being hit and dragged during an altercation with a relative.

—WARRANT — 1200 block of W. Interstate 20, 9:40 a.m. Male arrested on three active felony warrants.

—ASSAULT — 1100 block of Crown Valley Drive, 12:24 p.m. Male reported assault by another male.

—FORGERY — 2000 block of E. Randol Mill Road, 5:22 p.m. Business reported a male forged a check, which was returned.

—INJURY TO A CHILD — Weatherford city limits, 3:58 p.m. Investigation ongoing into possible charges for injury to a child.

—WARRANT — 200 block of Santa Fe Drive, 4:25 p.m. Male found to have active warrant and arrested.

—DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED — 100 block of College Ave., 1:23 a.m. Male determined to be operating his vehicle while intoxicated.