POLICE CALLS: 7/29-8/5/22

Aug. 5—Mineral Wells PD

Following are reports filed by Mineral Wells police based on calls for service for the period of July 29-Aug. 5, 2022.

JULY 29

—WELFARE CHECK — 900 block of SW 17th St., 5:09 a.m. Female reported assault.

—CRIMINAL MISCHIEF — 1400 block of SE Martin Luther King Jr., 8:27 a.m. Female reported property damage.

—BURGLARY OF VEHICLE — 2000 block of SW 5th Ave., 9:29 a.m. Two vehicles burglarized at residence.

—INFORMATION — 1800 block of SW 9th Ave., 9:45 a.m. Male reported theft of property.

—WRECK — 100 block of FM 1821, 11:41 a.m.

—CRIMINAL TRESPASS — 2800 block of W. U.S. Highway 180, 10:55 a.m. Male arrested for criminally trespassing at business.

—THEFT — 1700 block of Airport Road, 1:55 p.m. Gasoline stolen from vehicle.

—THEFT — 6800 block of E. U.S. Highway 180, 3:03 p.m. Male reported property theft.

—ASSAULT — 400 block of Sam Houston Ave., 4:57 p.m. Male placed under arrest for assault causes bodily injury family violence.

JULY 30

—FOUND PROPERTY — 3000 block of N. Oak Ave., 6:36 a.m. Found property at Lions Park.

—HARASSMENT — 3000 block of NE 2nd St., 10:14 a.m. Male reports harassment.

—SHOPLIFTING — 600 block of FM 1821, 11:58 a.m. Male stole clothing and returned them for payment return.

—BURGLARY OF VEHICLE — 300 block of NW 3rd St., 2:18 p.m. Vehicle burglarized and stolen check from vehicle forged.

—DISORDERLY CONDUCT — 2800 block of E. U.S. Highway 180, 3:02 p.m. Female reported disorderly conduct in business.

—THREATS — 2000 block of FM 1195, 3:10 p.m. Female reports harassment.

—CRIMINAL MISCHIEF — 1200 block of SE 12th St., 5:45 p.m. Mailboxes struck by unknown vehicle.

—CRIMINAL MISCHIEF — 100 block of Evergreen Drive, 5:57 p.m. Three vehicle gas tanks punctured by screwdriver while trying to steal gas.

—CUSTODIAL INTERFERENCE — 200 block of SW 11th St., 7:54 p.m. Male reports his ex violating custody agreement.

—INFORMATION — 1300 block of SE 6th Ave., 7:44 p.m. Agency assist.

—JUVENILE PROBLEM — 1300 block of SE 6th Ave., 6:53 p.m. Unlawful electronic transmission of intimate material.

—HIT AND RUN — 100 block of Garrett Morris Parkway, 10:25 p.m.

—SUSPICIOUS PERSON — 400 block of SE 15th St., 10:21 p.m. Game camera found attached to pavilion area of park.

JULY 31

—THREATS — 2800 block of W. U.S. Highway 180, 1:58 p.m. Information report.

AUG. 1

—SUSPICIOUS PERSON — 400 block of SE 15th St., 9:42 a.m. Male arrested on multiple warrants.

—HIT AND RUN — 100 block of MH 379, 2:32 p.m.

—ABANDONED VEHICLE — NE 2nd St. and Sam Houston Ave., 4 p.m. Information report.

—FOLLOW-UP — 800 block of SE 6th Ave., 7:05 p.m. Assault family violence.

—WARRANTS — 600 block of SE 1st St., 7:38 p.m. Male with multiple warrants evaded on foot.

—CITIZEN DISPUTE — 2800 block of W. U.S. Highway 180, 7:45 p.m. Owner asked to have people removed from room for non-payment.

—DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE — 1400 block of SE 3rd St., 9:02 p.m. Information only.

—DISORDERLY CONUCT — 1500 block of SE 16th St., 11:52 p.m. Criminal mischief.

—CRIMINAL MISCHIEF — 400 block of Country Club Parkway, 8:20 p.m. Male destroyed a phone, tablet and door at residence.

AUG. 2

—CRIMINAL MISCHIEF — 2100 block of NE 2nd St., 1:01 a.m. Male broke two doors and damaged a TV.

—CITIZEN ASSIST — 1700 block of NW 5th Ave., 1:21 a.m. Elderly female's air conditioner went out in her residence.

—WELFARE CHECK — 2900 block of N. Oak Ave., 4 a.m. Male found sleeping under park pavilion.

—PARKING PROBLEM — 1100 block of NE 23rd St., 7:29 a.m. Vehicle red-tagged.

—WRECK — FM 1195 and MH 379, 8:49 a.m.

—THEFT — 1800 block of NW 4th Ave., 9 a.m. Theft of log splitter.

—PARKING PROBLEM — 4000 block of NE 4th St., 9:58 a.m. Vehicle red-tagged.

—FRAUD — 1900 block of E. Hubbard St., 1:38 p.m. Female reported attempt to fraudulently debit her bank account.

—SUSPICIOUS PERSON — 100 block of SW 13th St., 3:11 p.m. Male arrested for outstanding warrants.

—WELFARE CHECK — 1200 block of SW 14th St., 3:56 p.m. Female locked out of her residence.

AUG. 3

—TRAFFIC STOP — 100 block of E. Hubbard St., 8:25 a.m. Police vehicle collided with another.

—DISORDERLY CONDUCT — 4400 block of E. U.S. Highway 180, 11:50 a.m. Individuals refused to leave a motel room.

—THEFT — 1000 block of Barker Road, 11:14 a.m. Phone stolen.

—DISORDERLY CONDUCT — 3600 block of E. U.S. Highway 180, 12:45 p.m. Female alleged her nephew stole her debit card.

—THEFT — 1400 block of SE 1st St., 12:12 p.m. Catalytic converter stolen.

—BURGLARY OF HABITATION — 600 block of SW 21st St., 1:08 p.m. Unknown subject entered residence and stole refrigerator.

—WRECK — 1100 block of SE 6th Ave., 3:13 p.m.

—SUSPICIOUS PERSON — 2800 block of E. U.S. Highway 180, 2:15 p.m. Juvenile under the influence was located.

—INFORMATION — 500 block of Grimes Road, 5:12 p.m. Male violated bond order.

—WRECK — 3800 block of E. U.S. Highway 180, 5:59 p.m.

AUG. 4

—INFORMATION — 2300 block of S. Oak Ave., 12:26 a.m. Agency assist.

—THEFT — 1500 block of SW 10th Ave., 3:52 a.m. Puppies taken from fenced yard.

—PARKING PROBLEM — 4000 block of E. U.S. Highway 180, 7:39 a.m. Vehicle towed.

—BURGLARY OF HABITATION — 900 block of Holiday Hills Drive, 12:04 p.m. Information report.

—WRECK — 100 block of SE 25th Ave., 1:21 p.m.

—FOLLOW-UP — 600 block of E. Hubbard St., 1:04 p.m. Business reported damaged air-conditioning unit.

—THREATS — 1900 block of SE 21st St., 8:33 p.m. Male made threats through text message.

—WRECK — 1600 block of SE 22nd Ave., 11:51 p.m.

Weatherford PD

Following are reports filed by Weatherford police based on calls for service for the period of July 30-Aug. 4, 2022.

JULY 30

—THEFT — 100 block of E. Interstate 20, 1:27 p.m. Complainant reported theft and efforts made to obtain video footage.

—TRAFFIC STOP — 100 block of E. Church St., 9:31 p.m. Male found to have invalid license and no insurance.

—WARRANT — 800 block of Santa Fe Drive, 4:48 p.m. Male turned himself in for out of county warrant.

—PUBLIC INTOXICATION — 2000 block of Santa Fe Drive, 8:33 p.m. Female determined to be intoxicated in public.

JULY 31

—DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED — 2500 block of S. Main St., 10:50 p.m. Male arrested for driving while intoxicated after wreck.

—THREATS — 800 block of Santa Fe Drive, 9:25 p.m. Female reported he ex-boyfriend had been harassing her.

—THEFT — 2000 block of Mineral Wells Highway, 4:09 a.m. Male reported some stole his daughter's vehicle.

—TRAFFIC STOP — 1000 block of Palo Pinto St., 10:15 p.m. Female found to be in possession of marijuana.

—TRAFFIC STOP — 100 block of N. Main St., 1:50 a.m. Male found to have warrant.

AUG. 1

—PUBLIC INTOXICATION — 1500 block of S. Main St., 9:28 a.m. Male found to be acting odd and walking in circles, and was arrested for public intoxication.

—WRECK — 900 block of S. Main St.m 7:32 a.m. Female found to be in possession of marijuana.

—FRAUD — 1500 block of Stetson Drive, 5 p.m. Female reported her teenaged son used her identifying information for financial gain.

—CRIMINAL MISCHIEF — 100 block of College Park Drive, 8:40 p.m. Female reported a known male discharged a firearm in her garage and contacted her after being told to stop.

—TRAFFIC STOP — Weatherford city limits, 9:35 p.m. Male arrested on county warrant.

—RUNAWAY — Weatherford city limits, 10:53 p.m. Male reported his son ran away from home.

—PUBLIC INTOXICATION — 2600 E. Bankhead Highway, 10:50 p.m. Male found to be intoxicated at a truck stop and refused to provide his name or date of birth.

—WRECK — 100 block of Cartwright Park Road, 7:07 p.m. Male determined to be intoxicated.

AUG. 2

—TRAFFIC STOP — Weatherford city limits, 1:49 a.m. Male found to be in possession of marijuana.

—WRECK — 2000 block of W. Interstate 20, 11:48 a.m. Motorcyclist left the roadway and struck a guardrail, and was transported to the hospital with injury.

—SCAM — 800 block of Santa Fe Drive, 12:27 p.m. Male reported a phone call from what he believed was an immigration officer seeking gift cards from Walmart.

—WRECK — 1000 block of Fort Worth Highway, 11:23 a.m. Female driver found to have two warrants.

—THEFT — 1700 block of Fort Worth Highway, 2:16 p.m. Male reported someone cut the lock on his storage unit and stole property.

—BURGLARY OF BUILDING — 800 block of Palo Pinto St., 12:22 p.m. Male reported someone stole items from his apartment and his place of business, including credit cards later fraudulently used.

—ASSAULT — 1700 block of S. Main St., 2 p.m. Male arrested for assault.

—WRECK — 100 block of Bridge St., 2:10 p.m.

—CRIMINAL MISCHIEF — 2000 block of S. Main St., 3:15 p.m. Female reported business signs vandalized.

—LOST PROPERTY — Weatherford city limits, 3 p.m. Female reported the license plate off her trailer missing.

—INFORMATION — Weatherford city limits, 6:48 p.m. Female found deceased.

—ASSAULT — Weatherford city limits, 6:28 p.m. Female reported a male family member drove a car through her garage door.

—WELFARE CHECK — 1800 block of Fort Worth Highway, 7 p.m. Female reported to be intoxicated with three children.

—SUSPICIOUS PERSON — 1400 block of Holland Lake Drive, 8:17 p.m. Driver found to be in possession of a controlled substance.

—TRAFFIC STOP — 2600 block of E. Bankhead Drive, 10:23 p.m. Two males found to have warrants.

—THREAT — Weatherford city limits, 10:22 p.m. Noise complaint with weapons involved reported.

AUG. 3

—CRIMINAL MISCHIEF — 800 block of Santa Fe Drive, 11 a.m. Male reported someone damaged his property fence.

—BOND VIOLATION — 2100 block of Holly Oaks Lane, 1:39 p.m. Call for domestic dispute led to one party's arrest for violating a protective order.

—THEFT — 800 block of Santa Fe Drive, 11:03 a.m. Female reported someone stole her RV.

—CREDIT CARD ABUSE — 1200 block of Kerrville Lane, 4:09 p.m Female reported someone used her husband's credit card multiple times.

—HARASSMENT — 800 block of Santa Fe Drive, 5:06 p.m. Female reported her ex-boyfriend threatened to release visual material.

—TRAFFIC STOP — 1700 block of Bethel Road, 9:48 p.m. Driver found to not have current insurance and passenger cited for open container.

—WARRANT — 400 block of S. Main St., 10:21 p.m. Male found to have active warrants.

—ASSAULT — Weatherford city limits, 8:08 p.m. Female determined to have assaulted male.

—WARRANT — 1200 block of W. Interstate 20, 11:39 p.m. Female to have active warrants.

AUG. 4

—TRAFFIC STOP — 100 block of S. Bowie Drive, 1:40 a.m. 17-year-old male found to be in possession of possible illegal substance.

—TRAFFIC STOP — N. Elm St. and Front St., 2:30 a.m. Driver found to be in possession of a pipe contained traces of methamphetamine.

—SEXUAL ASSAULT — 800 block of Santa Fe Drive, 10:22 a.m. Female reported a known person sexually assaulted her.

—CRIMINAL MISCHIEF — 1600 block of N. Main St., 12:24 p.m. Female reported her ex-boyfriend urinated in her shampoo, bodywash and conditioner bottles.

—AGGRAVATED ASSAULT — 300 block of Hobsen St., 1:11 p.m. Unknown female attempted to run over a male with her vehicle.

—ASSAULT — 1200 block of Interstate 20, 3:10 p.m. Male and female found to have been assaulted by a male.

—INDECENCY WITH A CHILD — Weatherford city limits, 5 p.m. Report out of Midlothian indicated a 12-year-old female was assaulted at a residence in Weatherford.

—INDECENCY WITH A CHILD — 800 block of Santa Fe Drive, 4:30 p.m. Female reported a known person conducted indecency with a 14-year-old male.

—THEFT — 1800 block of S. Main St., 4:59 p.m. Male reported an unknown male stole items from a business.

—FRAUD — 300 block of De La Cruz St., 6:27 p.m. Female reported someone used her information to attempt to scam her.

—TRAFFIC STOP — 100 block of W. 7th St., 9:54 p.m. Female found to have ineligible driver's license.

—TRAFFIC STOP — 500 block of W. Water St., 2:03 a.m. Female arrested for driving while intoxicated.