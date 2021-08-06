POLICE CALLS: 7/31-8/6/21

Aug. 6—Mineral Wells PD

Following are reports filed by Mineral Wells police based on calls for service for the period of July 31-Aug. 6, 2021. Not all calls for service result in a filed report.

JULY 31

—INFORMATION — 3000 block of NE 2nd St., 4:49 a.m. Female reported items stolen from her residence.

—BURGLARY OF VEHICLE — 1600 block of Crestwood Drive, 7:31 a.m. Male reports vehicle broken into.

—HIT AND RUN — 800 block of Beetham Road, 12:37 p.m.

—FRAUD — 700 block of SW 10th St., 1:21 p.m. Female reports fraud.

—FRAUD — 1600 block of SE 22nd Ave., 2:17 p.m. Male attempted to pass a forged check.

—WRECK — 100 block of SE 6th Ave., 4:03 p.m.

—LOST PROPERTY — 100 block of FM 1821, 2:54 p.m. A male reported the loss of personal documents.

—ANIMAL BITE — 900 block of SE 8th St., 3:02 p.m. Female reports dog bite.

—FRAUD — 2400 block of NW 2nd Ave., 8:53 p.m. Male stated money was withdrawn from his account without his permission.

—HARASSMENT — 300 block of Sam Houston St., 9:34 p.m. Male threatened to kill female if she didn't continue a relationship with him.

AUG. 1

—WRECK — 2000 block of SE 18th St., 12:17 p.m.

—WELFARE CHECK — Mineral Wells city limits, 2:59 a.m.

—WELFARE CHECK — 600 block of FM 1821, 11:01 a.m. A male was issued a criminal trespass warning.

—CRIMINAL MISCHIEF — 500 block of SW 19th St., 12:48 p.m. Male reports house vandalized.

—THREATS — 100 block of Carl Kessler Blvd., 2:06 p.m. A disorderly conduct investigation led to the arrest of a male on a parole violation warrant.

—THREATS — 700 block of SE 7th Ave., 4:57 p.m. Male received threatening text from an unknown subject.

—INFORMATION — 200 block of S. Oak Ave., 5:23 p.m. Male subject turned in property to the police department.

—THEFT — 600 block of FM 1821, 4:43 p.m. Information only.

—RUNAWAY JUVENILE — 2500 block of E. Hubbard St., 6:04 p.m. Female juvenile ran away from home after altercation with her stepmother.

—CRIMINAL MISCHIEF — 1000 block of NW 1st Ave., 8:12 p.m. Criminal mischief reported at a residence.

—DISORDERLY CONDUCT — 2400 block of Jacob St., 8:37 p.m. Information only.

—CRIMINAL TRESPASS — 200 block of Van Story St., 8:14 p.m. Male reported his son stole tools and he wanted him trespassed from property.

AUG. 2

—BURGLARY OF HABITATION — 300 block of Shady Oak Circle, 4:49 a.m. Male burglarized apartment and then sent victim a video.

—INFORMATION — 1900 block of SE 17th Ave., 10:59 a.m. Information report in reference to neglected elderly male.

—PARKING PROBLEM — 200 block of Country Club Parkway, 11:54 a.m. A vehicle was red-tagged.

—DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE — 200 block of SW 15th St., 12:24 p.m. Male reports arguing with family member.

—DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE — 300 block of SE 18th St., 1:54 p.m. Information report.

—DEBIT CARD ABUSE — 100 block of Carl Kessler Blvd., 2:15 p.m. A male reported his debit card used without authorization.

—THREATS — 2100 block of SE 21st Ave., 1:22 p.m. Neighbors discharged firearm at residence.

—FOUND PROPERTY — 200 block of S. Oak Ave., 6:13 p.m. A driver's license was turned into the police department.

—SHOPLIFTING — 3100 block of E. U.S. Highway 180, 7:20 p.m. Unidentified male stole two packs of cigarettes.

AUG. 3

—ATTEMPTED SUICIDE — Mineral Wells city limits, 2:06 a.m. Possible suicidal female was reported to the police department.

—ANIMAL BITE — 1000 block of SW 7th Ave., 9:55 a.m. Male subject was bitten by stray dog.

—DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE — 600 block of SE 18th St., 12:04 p.m. Male issued criminal trespass warning, female reported items stolen from residence.

—SUSPICIOUS PERSON — 1500 block of SE 13th Ave., 1:28 p.m. Male subject was placed under arrest for multiple outstanding warrants.

—FRAUD — 1100 block of SE 1st St., 2:45 p.m. Counterfeit cash seized.

—INFORMATION — 2000 block of SE 26th Ave., 8:36 p.m. Information report.

AUG. 4

—WRECK — 100 block of Park Road, 12:03 a.m.

—THEFT — 1500 block of SE Martin Luther King Jr., 12:04 a.m. Wheel and tire stolen from vehicle in parking lot.

—CRIMINAL TRESPASS — 700 block of SW 21st St., 11:51 a.m. Male and female issued criminal trespass warning.

—HIT AND RUN — 600 block of FM 1821, 12:36 p.m.

—SHOPLIFTING — 3600 block of E. U.S. Highway 180, 4:18 p.m. Male subject stole beer from convenience store.

—CRIMINAL TRESPASS — 300 block of NE 27th St., 4:25 p.m. Several people trespassed.

—WRECK — 3200 block of NE 2nd St., 5:39 p.m.

—WELFARE CHECK — 500 block of SW 5th St., 9:02 p.m. Request for out of county welfare check.

—BURGLARY IN PROGRESS — 1700 block of SE 15th St., 9:15 p.m. Information report.

—INFORMATION — 2400 block of SE Martin Luther King Jr., 9:01 p.m. Information report.

—INFORMATION — 300 block of SE 18th St., 11:28 p.m. Information report.

AUG. 5

—SUSPICIOUS PERSON — 1700 block of NW 5th Ave., 12 a.m. Belligerent female arrested for public intoxication and minor in consumption.

—WRECK — W. U.S. Highway 180 and 337, 7:20 a.m.

—WARRANTS — 1100 block of SW 10th St., 10:58 a.m. Female arrested for city warrants.

—CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE PROBLEM — 3000 block of NE 2nd St., 2:04 p.m.

—INFORMATION — 200 block of S. Oak Ave., 2 p.m. Plates left on vehicle when sold.

—THEFT — 400 block of NW 8th St., 8:25 p.m. Female subject reported money was taken from her account without her permission.

—DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE — 300 block of NW 4th Ave., 10:31 p.m. Information report regarding a possible physical altercation.

AUG. 6

—SUSPICIOUS PERSON — 4400 block of E. U.S. Highway 180, 3:16 a.m. Female arrested for public intoxication.

—CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE PROBLEM — 7700 block of E. U.S. Highway 180, 8:16 a.m.

—LOST PROPERTY — 600 block of Kingwood Drive, 10:40 a.m. Male reports items missing.

—DISORDERLY CONDUCT — 300 block of NE 27th St., 2:41 p.m. Male stole property at a residence.

—INFORMATION — 3600 block of E. U.S. Highway 180, 3:36 p.m. A male committed suicide.

—WELFARE CHECK — 600 block of SE 13th Ave., 3:41 p.m. Female taken to hospital after taking too many pills.

—HARASSMENT — 1100 block of N. Oak Ave., 7:07 p.m. Female reports she is being harassed.

—WELFARE CHECK — 600 block of NE 1st St., 6:55 p.m. Male was claiming suicidal ideations and wanted to go to the hospital.

Weatherford PD

Following are reports filed by Weatherford police based on calls for service for the period of July 30-Aug. 6, 2021.

JULY 30

—ASSAULT — 300 block of Live Oak Lane, 5:26 a.m. Two females arrested for assaulting each other.

—ASSAULT — 700 block of Santa Fe Drive, 7:22 a.m. Female arrested for assaulting male.

—FRAUD — Weatherford city limits, 10:42 a.m. Female reported being notified that an unknown suspect filed an unemployment claim in her name.

—INFORMATION — 1000 block of W. North St., 11:22 a.m. A death investigation report was completed.

—CRIMINAL TRESPASS — 1800 block of Newport Road, 9:40 a.m. Male reported an unknown person entered his livestock barn without consent.

—THEFT — 900 block of Interstate 20 West, 10:10 a.m. Male reported an unknown person opened male belonging to other people and discarded the empty packages in the parking lot.

—THEFT — 300 block of Interstate 20 West, 1 p.m. Employee reported a male was observed concealing items in his clothing and left the store without paying.

—THEFT — 800 block of Santa Fe Drive, 3:44 p.m. Male reported a temporary buyer's tag was stolen from a vehicle in his lot.

—FRAUD — 800 block of Santa Fe Drive, 4:47 p.m. Male reported an unknown person used his personal identifying information to file for unemployment.

—PUBLIC INTOXICATION — 1800 block of S. Main St., 5:04 p.m. Male determined to be intoxicated in public place.

—BURGLARY OF HABITATION — 800 block of Santa Fe Drive, 6:16 p.m. Male reported an unknown person entered his residence and stole multiple items.

—DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED — 900 block of S. Main St., 7:47 p.m. Male found to be driving while intoxicated.

—HIT AND RUN — 200 block of W. Interstate 20, 9:34 p.m.

—FRAUD — 2200 block of Tin Top Road, 11:47 p.m. A wallet and ID were found inside the vehicle that did not belong to the driver.

JULY 31

—PUBLIC INTOXICATION — 100 block of W. Interstate 20,11:36 p.m. Male found to be intoxicated in a public place.

—MENTAL EVALUATION — 200 block of E. Spring St., 11:55 p.m. Female detained and taken to a treatment facility under a mental detention order.

—MARIJUANA POSSESSION — 1600 block of Holland Lake Drive, 2:24 a.m. Passenger found to be in possession of marijuana.

—THEFT — 300 block of Live Oak Lane, 5:36 p.m. A wallet and its contents were reported missing and later found.

—HIT AND RUN — 2400 block of Tin Top Road, 12:48 p.m.

—CRIMINAL MISCHIEF — 300 block of Live Oak Lane, 5:26 p.m. Female reported her vehicle tires slashed by her mother. Complainant did not wish to pursue charges.

AUG. 1

—DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED — 2100 block of Tin Top Road, 2:13 a.m. Female determined to be operating a vehicle while intoxicated.

—SUSPICIOUS PERSON — 800 block of Palo Pinto St., 7:15 a.m. Male found sleeping inside a vehicle.

—FALSE REPORT — 800 block of Santa Fe Drive, 9:30 p.m. Male reported false reports had been filed on him and wished to pursue criminal charges.

AUG. 2

—THEFT — 700 block of E. Anderson St., 12:34 a.m. Male reported two male and two female subjects stole a bronze statue.

—FAILURE TO REGISTER — Weatherford city limits, 8:45 a.m. Male failed to register as a sex offender.

—FOUND PROPERTY — 100 block of N. Bowie Drive, 9 a.m. Female located a cell phone.

—SUICIDE — Weatherford city limits, 12:29 p.m. Officers located a deceased male inside his home.

—FOUND PROPERTY — 500 block of N. Elm St., 1:26 p.m. Female reported drug paraphernalia located in a relative's house.

—POSSESSION OF CHILD PORNOGRAPHY — Weatherford city limits, 3:33 p.m. Cybertip received and report generated.

—POSSESSION OF CHILD PORNOGRAPHY — Weatherford city limits, 4:33 p.m. Cybertip received and report generated.

—POSSESSION OF CHILD PORNOGRAPHY — Weatherford city limits, 4:37 p.m. Cybertip received and report generated.

—CRIMINAL MISCHIEF — 1800 block of S. Main St., 7:40 p.m. A vehicle was shot with an air soft gun. The suspect fled but was later located.

—THEFT — 2500 block of E. Interstate 20, 9:19 p.m. Male reported an unknown person stole his trailer from his property.

—MINOR IN POSSESSION — 900 block of Hanover St., 9:53 p.m. Juveniles found drinking without chaperones.

AUG. 3

—WARRANT — 1500 block of S. Main St., 8:17 a.m. Male arrested on active warrant out of Lubbock County.

—CHILD PORNOGRAPHY — Weatherford city limits, 1:07 p.m. Cybertip received referencing suspected child pornography.

—CHILD PORNOGRAPHY — Weatherford city limits, 1:22 p.m. Cybertip received referencing suspected child pornography.

—CRIMINAL MISCHIEF — 2900 block of E. Lake Drive, 1 p.m. City employees reported graffiti observed on the boardwalk in several areas.

—TRAFFIC STOP — 100 block of S. Weiland Drive, 12:51 p.m. Driver arrested for possession of marijuana.

—FORGERY — 900 block of S. Main St., 2:01 p.m. Female reported a subject used a mobile deposit to transfer money from a business and forged their name.

—SEXUAL ASSAULT — Weatherford city limits, 4:26 p.m. Tip received concerning possible sexual assault of a teenaged female.

—CRIMINAL MISCHIEF — 900 block of E. Lake Drive, 6 p.m. Male determined to have punched the mirror of a car.

—PUBLIC INTOXICATION — 300 block of Santa Fe Drive, 7:51 p.m. Female found passed out on the side of a building and arrested for public intoxication.

AUG. 4

—DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED — 1400 block of N. Rusk St., 5 a.m. Driver found slumped over in his vehicle at a stop sign and arrested for public intoxication.

—EXPLOITATION — Weatherford city limits, 3:33 p.m. Letter alleged a male was exploiting an elderly male by taking his money and not paying his bills.

—FRAUD — Weatherford city limits, 2:24 p.m. Male reported being notified that someone was using his social security for banking purposes.

—BURGLARY OF HABITATION — 500 block of N. Elm St., 12:47 p.m. Female reported someone had broken into a home she owns.

—THEFT — 800 block of Santa Fe Drive, 2:56 p.m. Male reported a known person stole mail from his mailbox.

—FRAUD — 800 block of Santa Fe Drive, 4:03 p.m. Female reported notification by Texas Workforce Commission of application for unemployment benefits.

—THEFT — 1800 block of Fort Worth Highway, 4:28 p.m. Male reported a male entered a business and stole tools.

—THEFT — 800 block of Santa Fe Drive, 4:40 p.m. Female reported a contractor stole money from her business.

—CONTINUOUS FAMIY VIOLENCE — Weatherford city limits, 7:25 p.m. Female reported a known female assaulted her.

—TRAFFIC STOP — 1600 block of Old Brock Road, 9:59 p.m. Driver found to be in possession of methamphetamine and transported to a medical facility for evaluation.

AUG. 5

—THEFT — 1700 block of Roberts Bend, 2:01 p.m. Female reported an unknown person stole her son's bicycle off their back porch.

—WRECK — 1400 block of Fort Worth Highway, 8:50 p.m. Female driver later located after her vehicle hit a fence, tree, garage and another vehicle and she left the scene.

—DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED — 800 block of S. Main St., 8:49 p.m. Male determined to be operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.

—PUBLIC INTOXICATION — 1400 block of Fort Worth Highway, 10:19 p.m. Male determined to be intoxicated in a public place, and it was discovered that he had entered a vehicle and attempted to steal items that did not belong to him.

AUG. 6

—MINOR IN POSSESSION — 1300 block of Charles St., 2:56 a.m. A tobacco pen was located in the vehicle belonging to the driver, a 17-year-old male.

—CRIMINAL MISCHIEF — 600 block of Palo Pinto St., 3:27 a.m. Male reported a soda machine at a gas station had been damaged.