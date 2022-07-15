POLICE CALLS: 7/8-7/14/22

Jul. 15—Mineral Wells PD

Following are reports filed by Mineral Wells police based on calls for service for the period of June July 9-14, 2022.

JULY 9

—PARKING PROBLEM — 400 block of Country Club Parkway, 8:04 a.m. Two vehicles issued warning tags.

—PARKING PROBLEM — 1400 block of SE Martin Luther King Jr., 8:51 a.m. Vehicle towed.

—PARKING PROBLEM — 1900 block of SE 10th St., 10:30 a.m. Vehicle was red-tagged.

—LOST PROPERTY — 300 block of SE 11th Ave., 12:46 p.m. Female lost her passport.

—THREATS — 400 block of Country Club Parkway, 12:47 p.m. Female reported family violence.

—SUSPICIOUS PERSON — 100 block of SE 15th St., 1:51 p.m.

—WRECK — 1500 block of NW 3rd Ave., 2:35 p.m. Cash stolen from purse while victim was sleeping.

—THREATS — 6800 block of E. U.S. Highway 180, 3:10 p.m. Juvenile male assaulted another male by contact.

—ANIMAL BITE — 1800 block of SE 4th Ave., 7:48 p.m. Urgent care advised female bitten by dog.

—ANIMAL BITE — 500 block of SW 5th St., 9:03 p.m. Female bit by dog.

—ASSAULT — 500 block of SW 23rd St., 11:37 p.m. Boyfriend assaults girlfriend.

JULY 10

—VEHICLE THEFT — 300 block of Beetham Road, 8:21 a.m. Vehicle stolen and recovered.

—CRIMINAL MISCHIEF — 2000 block of SE 21st Road, 9:36 a.m. Complainant reported vehicle was damaged.

—BURGLARY OF VEHICLE — 2900 block of NE 2nd St., 2:35 p.m. Attempt made to steal a motor vehicle.

—THEFT — 2800 block of NE park Drive, 6:47 p.m. Female reported bicycle stolen from residence.

—HIT AND RUN — 1300 block of SE 6th Ave., 7:05 p.m. Male issued citation for leaving the scene of an accident.

—DISORDERLY CONDUCT — 500 block of SW 15th St., 6:50 p.m. Female threatened with knife.

JULY 11

—WELFARE CHECK — 1500 block of SE Martin Luther King Jr., 1:32 a.m. Information report.

—VEHICLE THEFT — 100 block of FM 1821, 8:52 a.m. Male reported vehicle theft.

—BURGLARY OF HABITATION — 4200 block of E. U.S. Highway 180, 2:45 p.m. Storage unit burglarized.

—DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE — 2400 block of Jacob St., 6:43 p.m. Male arrested following assault.

—THREATS — 200 block of S. Oak Ave., 6:12 p.m. Juveniles harassing another juvenile.

JULY 12

—CRIMINAL MISCHIEF — 100 block of Evergreen Drive, 12 a.m. Male reported criminal mischief.

—INFORMATION — 200 block of NE 22nd Ave., 7:21 a.m. Male reported litter box in front of his business.

—THEFT — 200 block of S. Oak Ave., 11:56 a.m. Check forged and cashed.

—JUVENILE PROBLEM — 500 block of SE 26th Ave., 12:01 p.m. Mother reports juvenile runaway.

—THREATS — 600 block of FM 1821, 12:24 p.m. Altercation at gas station.

—THREATS — 100 block of SE 19th St., 2:54 p.m. Female reports assault.

—THEFT — 700 block of SW 15th St., 4:04 p.m. License plate allegedly stolen from vehicle.

—ANIMAL BITE — 800 block of NE 3rd St., 5:31 p.m. Sick dog bit owner's boyfriend, then died. Dog was unvaccinated and sent off for rabies testing.

—THEFT — 700 block of SE 14th St., 4:27 p.m.

—ANIMAL BITE — 1200 block of SE 12th St., 6:26 p.m. Male bitten by stray dog.

—DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE — 2100 block of SE 15th Ave., 10:43 p.m. Male arrested for aggravated assault.

JULY 13

—WRECK — 400 block of W. Hubbard St., 8:29 a.m.

—WELFARE CHECK — 300 block of S. Oak Ave., 9:08 a.m. Male arrested on warrant.

—BURGLARY OF VEHICLE — 2200 block of Jacob St., 11:45 a.m. Female reported vehicle broken into.

—THEFT — 800 block of SW 23rd St., 12:24 p.m. Driver's license stolen.

—WRECK — 400 block of W. Hubbard St., 1:21 p.m.

—WRECK — 400 block of W. Hubbard St., 1:22 p.m.

—PARKING PROBLEM — 2200 block of SE 22nd Ave., 1:16 p.m. Information.

—SUSPICIOUS PERSON — 3000 block of NE 2nd St., 5:23 p.m. Female reported finding stolen property in grandson's room.

JULY 14

—FRAUD — 100 block of Country Club Parkway, 12:39 p.m. Theft was reported.

—CUSTODIAL INTERFERENCE — 200 block of NW 4th Ave., 9:13 p.m. Child custody report.

Weatherford PD

Following are reports filed by Weatherford police based on calls for service for the period of July 8-14, 2022.

JULY 8

—INFORMATION — Weatherford city limits, 12:13 a.m. Deceased person found.

—TRAFFIC STOP — 100 block of W. Interstate 20, 4:03 p.m. Driver found to be in possession of drug paraphernalia.

—HARASSMENT — 800 block of Santa Fe Drive, 12:09 p.m. Female reported her ex-husband's new wife was harassing her by continual communication and threats.

—MENTAL EVALUATION — 1400 block of N. Main St., 7:31 p.m. Female transported to a hospital for mental evaluation.

—INFORMATION — 200 block of Jones Road, 9:47 p.m. Male found passed out a residence and was determined to have no legal authority to be on the property.

—TRAFFIC STOP — 800 block of Palo Pinto St., 11:34 p.m. Driver arrested on active warrants.

—INFORMATION — 100 block of N. Main St., 4:56 p.m. Vehicle found on a license plate that did not belong to that vehicle.

JULY 9

—WARRANT — 1000 block of S. Main St., 2:04 a.m. Driver found to have active warrant.

—INDECENT EXPOSURE — 800 block of W. Interstate 20, 6:35 a.m. Male reported another male masturbating and urinating on the side of the road. Second male was arrested on indecent exposure, possession of drug paraphernalia and sleeping/camping in a public or prohibited place.

—DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE — Weatherford city limits, 4:11 p.m. Female reported a juvenile family member was assaulted by a known person.

—DISTURBANCE — Weatherford city limits, 9:55 a.m. Caller reported a male was experiencing a mental crisis.

JULY 10

—PUBLIC INTOXICATION — 2000 block of S. Bowie Drive, 3:16 a.m. Male arrested for public intoxication.

—WRECK — 100 block of Gail Drive, 9:03 a.m. Male transported to a hospital with major injuries.

—THEFT — 300 block of W. Interstate 20, 1:53 p.m. Male arrested for attempting to steal from business.

—HIT AND RUN — 300 block of Fort Worth Highway, 5:59 p.m.

JULY 11

—SEXUAL COERCION — Weatherford city limits, 12:30 p.m. Female reported a known person threatened to disperse compromising photos of her family members.

—INFORMATION — 200 block of Wiggs Lane, 3:04 p.m. Female transported to hospital for mental evaluation and narcotics pipe was located in her purse.

—BURGLARY OF BUILDING — 200 block of W. Interstate 20, 5:41 a.m. Male reported an unknown person cut holes in the back of a business and entered, stealing tools.

—BURGLARY OF BUILDING — 200 block of W. Interstate 20, 5:41 a.m. Female reported her business broken into, but nothing stolen.

—HIT AND RUN — 200 block of E. Oak St.

—CRIMINAL MISCHIEF — 1100 block of Newcastle Drive, 7:31 p.m. Male reported a neighbor damaged his vehicle by kicking it during altercation.

—INFORMATION — 2100 block of Lorrie Lane, 6:28 p.m. Female found deceased.

—TRAFFIC STOP — 2000 block of Tin Top Road, 7:15 p.m. Methamphetamine pipe seized during search of vehicle.

—TERRORISTIC THREAT — Weatherford city limits, 1:59 a.m. Employee reported an emailed threat by a former employee.

—ASSAULT — Weatherford city limits, 4:35 p.m. Female reported her son was assaulted by unknown individuals at a park in Weatherford.

—WARRANT — 500 block of E. Oak St., 7:06 p.m. Investigation into suicide threats led to man's arrest for active warrant.

—HIT AND RUN — 200 block of W. Interstate 20, 2 a.m.

JULY 12

—TRAFFIC STOP — 2000 block of Bowie Drive, 12:41 a.m. Male found to be in possession of a marijuana pipe.

—THEFT — 800 block of Tremont St., 9:24 a.m. Male reported a stolen solar light from a church.

—HIT AND RUN — 700 block of Adams Drive, 5:04 p.m.

—ASSAULT — 800 block of Santa Fe Drive, 9:21 a.m. Male reported an assault.

—DEBIT CARD ABUSE — 800 block of Santa Fe Drive, 4:09 p.m. Male reported someone collected his card information and fraudulently used it.

—DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE — Weatherford city limits, 12:48 p.m. Information report.

—DISTURBANCE — 1000 block of Vaughn Drive, 4:23 p.m. Female reported being assaulted by a juvenile family member.

—INFORMATION — 600 block of S. Waco St., 3:41 p.m. Male reported he located his neighbor deceased.

—DISTURBANCE — Weatherford city limits, 7:12 p.m. Female reported a known juvenile assaulted her and two others.

—DISTURBANCE — Weatherford city limits, 7:02 p.m. Male and female separated.

JULY 13

—TRAFFIC STOP — 1100 block of Jameson St., 12 a.m. Driver found to have active warrant and passenger cited for open alcohol container.

—INVESTIGATION — 500 block of S. Bowie Drive, 2 a.m. Three juveniles found to be in need of supervision and two found to be in possession of drug paraphernalia.

—FOUND PROPERTY — 300 block of Love St., 1:45 p.m. Male found a cell phone and dropped it off at police station.

—WARRANT — 400 block of Adams Drive, 10 a.m. Male arrested on warrant.

—THEFT — 100 block of College Park Drive, 2:25 p.m. Male reported a trailer and riding lawn mower stolen.

—SUSPICIOUS PERSON — 100 block of College Park Drive, 7:20 p.m. Male found to be in possession of concentrated THC.

—TRAFFIC STOP — 2300 block of Ridge Road, 11:09 p.m. Driver found to be in possession of marijuana and a controlled substance.

—TRAFFIC STOP — 2400 block of S. Main St., 7:28 p.m. Female found to have active warrant.

JULY 14

—TRAFFIC STOP — 200 block of Old Brock Road, 12:20 a.m. Driver placed under arrested for traffic violation and a search of the vehicle yielded suspected methamphetamine.