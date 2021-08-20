POLICE CALLS: 8/12-9/20/21

Aug. 20—Mineral Wells PD

Following are reports filed by Mineral Wells police based on calls for service for the period of Aug. 14-20, 2021. Not all calls for service result in a filed report.

AUG. 14

—TRAFFIC STOP — 700 block of se 16th St., 12:15 a.m. Traffic stop led to discovery of THC wax.

—TRAFFIC STOP — 700 block of SE 6th St., 10:05 a.m. Male subject arrested on outstanding warrants.

—HARASSMENT — 3600 block of W. U.S. Highway 180, 10:13 a.m. Male reported being harassed by female who made calls to the place he is staying to embarrass him.

—INFORMATION — 2800 block of W. U.S. Highway 180, 12:43 p.m. Female reported she was being harassed by her neighbor.

—WRECK — Sam Houston Avenue and NE Pine Street, 4:46 p.m.

—WELFARE CHECK — 1300 block of S. Oak Ave., 3:34 p.m. Female reported being chased from the Metroplex.

—INFORMATION — 1700 block of NW 6th Ave., 5:33 p.m. Female reported a child custody dispute with her parents.

—HIT AND RUN — 100 block of Garrett Morris Parkway, 4:53 p.m.

—INFORMATION — 400 block of SW 4th Ave., 5:40 p.m. Information report regarding a possible violation of a protective order.

—DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE — 1700 block of SE 21st St., 11:41 p.m. Information only.

AUG. 15

—INFORMATION — 1500 block of SE Martin Luther King Jr., 12:54 a.m. Towed vehicle.

—DISORDERLY CONDUCT — 1100 block of SW 5th Ave., 9:41 p.m. A male subject was arrested for resisting officers during arrest.

AUG. 16

—TRAFFIC HAZARD — NE 1st Avenue and E. Hubbard Street, 3:59 a.m. Male arrested for public intoxication.

—CRIMINAL MISCHIEF — 1900 block of SE 1st St., 7:30 a.m. Male cited for destroying property.

—CRIMINAL MISCHIEF — 300 block of SW 23rd St., 8:19 a.m. Male reported dog was shot.

—FOUND PROPERTY — 100 block of Garrett Morris Parkway, 11:09 a.m. Female found driver's license and notebook in parking lot.

—WRECK — 600 block of FM 1821, 11:49 a.m.

—THEFT — 2800 block of W. U.S. Highway 180, 12:56 p.m. Male reported dog stolen.

—THEFT — 3100 block of S. Murco Drive, 2:53 p.m. Male reported his car hauler was stolen from his residence.

—DISORDERLY CONDUCT — 2500 block of E. U.S. Highway 180, 5:18 p.m. Male and female criminally trespassed from stores.

—DISORDERLY CONDUCT — 1100 block of SE 6th Ave., 5:18 p.m. Male cussed at another male from across the street.

—INFORMATION — 400 block of NW 4th Ave., 4:52 p.m. Male reports residence burglarized.

—THEFT — 2500 block of E. U.S. Highway 180, 5:51 p.m. A female stole items form a retail store.

—INFORMATION — 3600 block of E. U.S. Highway 180, 6:52 p.m. Male said to have displayed gun during road rage incident.

AUG. 17

—HARASSMENT — 800 block of SW 17th St., 12:38 a.m. Information only.

—CRIMINAL TRESPASS — 600 block of FM 1821, 11:15 a.m. Male trespassed from business.

—INFORMATION — 600 block of FM 1821, 11:49 a.m. Male reported his mirror broken at a car wash.

—WRECK — 2800 block of E. U.S. Highway 180, 11:37 a.m.

—WRECK — 3600 block of E. U.S. Highway 180, 12:03 p.m.

—THREATS — 800 block of SE 8th St., 8:24 p.m. Two males engaged in mutual combat after verbal altercation.

—INFORMATION — 500 block of NW 5th Ave., 10:48 p.m. Information report regarding possible male subject with gun.

AUG. 18

—INFORMATION — 300 block of SW 25th Ave., 1:26 a.m. Female reports threatening messages.

—WRECK — 100 block of Garrett Morris Parkway, 9:12 a.m.

—WRECK — 3700 block of Ellis White Road, 12:25 p.m.

—THEFT — 4200 block of MH 379, 12:15 p.m. Male reported several electronic items were removed from his aircraft.

—THEFT — 600 block of FM 1821, 2:52 p.m. Female caught shoplifting and was placed under arrest for possession of a controlled substance.

—WARRANTS — 2800 block of NE Park Drive, 2:05 p.m.

—WRECK — 1400 block of SE 6th Ave., 3:13 p.m.

—THEFT — 1900 block of SE 11th St., 3:33 p.m. Unknown person stole trailer and two tires out of backyard.

—TRAFFIC HAZARD — 800 block of NW 5th Ave., 4:49 p.m. Vehicle red-tagged.

—WRECK — 100 block of SE 18th Ave., 8:20 p.m.

AUG. 19

—HIT AND RUN — 1500 block of SE 18th St., 3:39 a.m.

—HIT AND RUN — 300 block of SW 13th St., 4:12 a.m.

—WARRANTS — 200 block of S. Oak Ave., 8:48 a.m. Male arrested on parole warrant.

—FOUND PROPERTY — 1500 block of S. Oak Ave., 8:12 a.m. Bicycle left on the side of the road and appeared to have been hit by a car.

—RECKLESS DRIVING — 2400 block of W. U.S. Highway 180, 1:40 p.m. Vehicle observed going wrong way on a one-way road. Traffic stop attempted but terminated due to traffic and weather conditions.

—INFORMATION — 2200 block of SE 6th Ave., 1:46 p.m. Female reported her identity stolen.

—BURGLARY IN PROGRESS — 400 block of NE 6th Ave., 3:44 p.m. Burglary call led to the arrest of a male on outstanding county warrant.

—INFORMATION — 1500 block of Cactus St., 3:32 p.m. Male reported deceased male.

—SHOPLIFTING — 600 block of FM 1821, 4:51 p.m. Female arrested for theft.

—VEHICLE THEFT — 100 block of Garrett Morris Parkway, 10:34 p.m. Unauthorized use of motor vehicle.

AUG. 20

—WARRANTS — 700 block of SE 25th Ave., 8:23 a.m. Male arrested on parole warrant.

—FRAUD — 1900 block of E. Hubbard St., 11:56 a.m. Elderly female scammed for money out of her bank account.

—WRECK — W. Hubbard St. and NW 6th Ave., 3:16 p.m.

—CITIZEN DISPUTE — 1000 block of Barker Road, 4:41 p.m. A female reported the destruction of personal property.

—WRECK — MH 379 and Millsap Highway, 6:21 p.m.

—CRIMINAL MISCHIEF — 3000 block of NE 2nd St., 6:02 p.m. Information report.

—INFORMATION — 300 block of N. Oak Ave., 5:27 p.m. Female reported issue with local business.

—DISORDERLY CONDUCT — 2100 block of Morningside Drive, 6:59 p.m. Male reports female cussing and throwing items in yard.

—DISORDERLY CONDUCT — 2100 block of SW 8th Ave., 10:06 p.m. Female reports juvenile female left residence without permission after altercation with father.

Weatherford PD

Following are reports filed by Weatherford police based on calls for service for the period of Aug.13-19, 2021.

AUG. 13

—VEHICLE THEFT — 100 block of E. Interstate 20, 2:44 p.m. Male reported someone stole is Lexus.

—FOUND PROPERTY — 800 block of Santa Fe Drive, 4:30 p.m. Male found a debit card in a business parking lot.

—BURGLARY OF VEHICLE — 1100 block of Crown Valley Drive, 2:15 p.m. Female reported an unknown suspect broke a window on her vehicle and removed items.

—FOUND PROPERTY — Weatherford city limits, 8:25 a.m. A wallet containing personal items was found and turned in.

—INFORMATION — 300 block of S. Main St., 11:31 a.m. Female reported a child was left with her by an unknown female. The mother was eventually located and returned.

—FRAUD — 800 block of Santa Fe Drive, 1:25 p.m. Male reported someone used his debit card without his consent.

—TRAFFIC STOP — 100 block of College Park Drive, 9 p.m. Female found to be driving without a license.

—ASSAULT — Weatherford city limits, 5:37 p.m. Female reported she was physically assaulted by a known male.

—ASSAULT — 1400 block of S. Main St., 10 p.m. Female reported being pushed by an unknown male down a retaining wall. The male then fled the scene.

—FRAUD — 1700 block of S. Main St., 8:46 p.m. Female reported an unknown person stole her wallet and its contents after she forgot it at a location.

AUG. 14

—ASSAULT — Weatherford city limits, 1 a.m. Female found to have assaulted a male.

—DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED — 1700 block of Fort Worth Highway, 12;09 a.m. Male determined to be operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.

—PUBLIC INTOXICATION — 2100 block of Tin Top Road, 1:25 a.m. Male deemed to be intoxicated in a public place.

—VEHICLE THEFT — Weatherford city limits, 3:47 a.m. Female reported her grandson took her vehicle without her consent.

—EVADING ARREST — 2800 block of Fort Worth Highway, 11:26 p.m. Vehicle failed to pull over and drove off the roadway. Driver was determined to be driving while intoxicated.

—DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED — 100 block of W. Interstate 20, 11:19 p.m. Driver deemed to be intoxicated.

AUG. 15

—DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED — 400 block of Interstate 20, 8:14 a.m. Male found to be driving while intoxicated.

—FOUND PROPERTY — 800 block of Santa Fe Drive, 2:44 p.m. Male found currency near a dog park.

—TRAFFIC STOP — 100 block of E. Interstate 20, 2:51 p.m. Driver found to be in possession of THC wax and a firearm.

—INFORMATION — 2200 block of Tin Top Road, 3:36 p.m. A male was found deceased.

—CRIMINAL MISCHIEF — 800 block of E. Interstate 20, 9:13 p.m. Male reported an unknown person damaged the read windshield of his vehicle.

—TRAFFIC STOP — 700 block of S. Bowie Drive, 2:24 p.m. Driver found to be in possession of drug paraphernalia.

AUG. 16

—TRAFFIC STOP — 300 block of S. Main St. 3:31 a.m. Female arrested for suspended driver's license.

—CRIMINAL MISCHIEF — 200 block of Atwood Court, 4:21 a.m. Female reported an unknown person caused damage to her Volkswagen.

—MENTAL EVALUATION — Weatherford city limits, 8 p.m. Female found to be in mental distress and transported to the hospital for mental evaluation.

—CRIMINAL TRESPASS — 100 block of College Park Drive, 8:39 a.m. Male found to have criminal trespass warning for the location.

—BURGLARY OF VEHICLE — 600 block of Sloan St., 11:20 a.m. Female reported her vehicle was burglarized, causing damage to the console latch.

—POSSESSION OF CHILD PORNOGRAPHY — Weatherford city limits, 11:30 a.m. Officer received information of possible child pornography.

AUG. 17

—ASSAULT — 300 block of Love St., 8 p.m. Male found to have assaulted another male with a basketball.

—WELFARE CHECK — Weatherford city limits, 9:07 p.m. Individual reported a female yelling for help from the window of a vehicle she was driving. After a traffic stop, a male was arrested for marijuana possession and found to have assaulted the female and charged with continuous violence against the family.

—WARRANTS — 1700 block of Texas Drive, 5:52 p.m. Driver found to have active warrant out of county.

AUG. 18

—ASSAULT — Weatherford city limits, 2:11 a.m. Female reported a male placed her in fear of bodily injury while displaying a firearm.

—INFORMATION — W. Anderson and S. Main streets, 7:44 a.m. Male found carrying an unloaded rifle and provided a ride to his destination.

—WARRANT — 1300 block of S. Main St., 9:14 a.m. Female arrested on active warrant out of the Parker County Sheriff's Office.

—FRAUD — 800 block of Santa Fe Drive, 11:22 a.m. Female reported an unknown person used her credit/debit card to make a purchase in Oregon.

—FOUND PROPERTY — 1 Courthouse Square, 1:34 p.m. License plate found in the road.

—ASSAULT — 800 block of Santa Fe Drive, 8:14 p.m. Female reported a known male pushed her and threw her down.

—ASSAULT — Weatherford city limits, 10:56 p.m. Female reported a relative punched her and fractured her wrist.

—BURGLARY OF HABITATION — Weatherford city limits, 7:52 a.m. Female reported a known male assaulted her and forced entry into her house.

AUG. 19

—DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED — 900 block of W. Interstate 20, 2:21 a.m. Male driver struck a patrol car, and was determined to be driving while intoxicated.

—TRAFFIC STOP — 700 block of N. Interstate 20, 1:39 a.m. Female showed not to have an eligible driver's license and no proof of insurance.

—WARRANT — Weatherford city limits, 1:23 a.m. Traffic stop conducted and passenger arrested on a warrant.

—DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED — 100 block of College Park Ave., 5:32 p.m. Driver found to be operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.

—ASSAULT — Weatherford city limits, 5:44 p.m. Male found to have struck a female and took her phone to prevent a call to police.

—DISTURBANCE — Weatherford city limits, 10:17 p.m. Male reported arguing with his ex-girlfriend, who starting throwing items at his house. The female also reported the male hit her various times and threatened her life multiple times.

—DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE — Weatherford city limits, 5:30 p.m. Female reported a verbal argument with a female relative, during which she was hit in the face.

—FAILURE TO REGISTER — Weatherford city limits, 9:31 a.m. Email received stating that a male was failing to meet the requirements of his sex offender registration.

—WARRANTS — 2100 block of Holly Oaks Lane, 10:34 p.m. Male arrested on two warrants.