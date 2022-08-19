POLICE CALLS: 8/13-8/18/22

Aug. 19—Mineral Wells PD

Following are reports filed by Mineral Wells police based on calls for service for the period of Aug. 13-19, 2022.

AUG. 13

—WRECK — 1000 block of Alamo St., 5:13 a.m.

—PARKING PROBLEM — 500 block of SE 26th Ave., 11:17 a.m. Parking issue.

—HARASSMENT — 800 block of E. Hubbard St., 12:58 p.m. Information report.

—INFORMATION — 2300 block of SW 4th Ave., 7:32 p.m. Female reported issues locating a family member.

—CRIMINAL TRESPASS — 1200 block of SW 14th St., 8:31 p.m. Individuals trespassed at a residence.

—BURGLARY OF VEHICLE — 600 block of FM 1821, 9:07 p.m. Male stole money and pills out of vehicle.

—DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE — 1000 block of W. Hubbard St., 10:21 p.m. Male and female argued, leading to the male being arrested for disorderly conduct.

AUG. 14

—TRAFFIC STOP — 300 block of SW 8th St., 2:44 a.m. Traffic stop led to seizure of tobacco products from an underage individual.

—PARKING PROBLEM — 1700 block of SE 15th St., 4:20 a.m. Vehicle issued warning tags.

—THEFT — 700 block of SE 25th Ave., 5:27 a.m. Theft of gas by unknown male.

—CRIMINAL MISCHIEF — 2500 block of NW 2nd Ave., 8:20 a.m. Window pane damaged by rock.

—TRAFFIC STOP — 1400 block of SW 10th Ave., 9:01 a.m. Traffic stop led to arrest.

—DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE — 800 block of NE Park Drive, 12:16 p.m. Criminal mischief reported.

AUG. 15

—PARKING PROBLEM — 700 block of Cedar St., 12:49 a.m. Vehicle red-tagged.

—PARKING PROBLEMS — 400 block of SW 5th St., 3:34 a.m. Vehicle red-tagged.

—DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE — 1200 block of SW 14th St., 3:17 p.m. Family violence.

—HIT AND RUN — 900 block of FM 1821, 3:42 p.m.

—THEFT — 2000 block of SE 21st Road, 7:59 p.m. License plate stolen from vehicle.

—THREATS — 1100 block of NW 3rd Ave., 8:31 p.m. Male arrested for assaulting family member.

AUG. 16

—INFORMATION — 600 block of S. Oak Ave., 2:58 a.m. Found property located.

—TRAFFIC STOP — 2000 block of SE 17th Ave., 11:23 a.m. Traffic stop led to arrest of female for outstanding warrant.

—INFORMATION — 300 block of NW 4th St., 2:21 p.m. Female arrested at residence for outstanding warrant.

—THEFT — 1600 block of NW 5th Ave., 3:28 p.m. Female had wallet stolen out of vehicle.

—WRECK — 2700 block of E. Hubbard St., 5:30 p.m.

—CRIMINAL MISCHIEF — 500 block of Garrett Morris Parkway, 5:47 p.m. Female reported her tires slashed and license plate stolen.

—WRECK — FM 3027 and N. U.S. Highway 281, 8:21 p.m.

—DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE — 1500 block of SE 16th St., 10:35 p.m. Male arrested for assault by contact family violence.

AUG. 17

—JUVENILE PROBLEM — 1300 block of SE 14th Ave., 9 a.m. Information report.

—INFORMATION — 100 block of Garrett Morris Parkway, 10:35 a.m. Female left store with vape pens without paying.

—TRAFFIC STOP — 400 block of SW 4th Ave., 12:33 p.m. Traffic stop led to driver being issued citations for traffic violations and seizure of license plate.

—INFORMATION — 400 block of Pasadena Blvd., 1:22 p.m. Male found deceased in residence.

—CRIMINAL TRESPASS — 1300 block of SE 14th Ave., 2:19 p.m. Juvenile arrested for criminal trespass.

—WRECK — State Highway 337 and W. U.S. Highway 180, 3:42 p.m.

—NON-CRIMINAL MATTER — 600 block of FM a1821, 12:13 a.m. Information report.

—WRECK — E. U.S. Highway 180 and Garrett Morris Parkway, 4:22 p.m.

—WRECK — 100 block of Sam Houston Ave., 6:06 p.m.

—THEFT — 2500 block of SW 7th Ave., 8:40 p.m. School laptop reported stolen.

—WRECK — 2100 block of E. Hubbard St., 8:58 p.m.

—TRAFFIC HAZARD — 2500 block of E. U.S. Highway 180, 9:19 p.m. Two males arrested for public intoxication.

AUG. 18

—HARASSMENT — 2500 block of SE Martin Luther King Jr., 1:02 a.m. Harassment through cell phone communications by ex-boyfriend.

—HANG-UP — 500 block of SW 13th Ave., 2:02 a.m. Physical family dispute.

—WRECK — 2400 block of NW 3rd Ave., 6:56 a.m.

—WRECK — 3600 block of E. U.S. Highway 180, 11 a.m.

AUG. 19

—ASSAULT — 2500 block of Jacob St., 3:07 a.m. Information only.

—CRIMINAL TRESPASS — 2000 block of SE 12th St., 6:16 a.m. Male arrested for public intoxication.

—BURGLARY OF VEHICLE — 2300 block of N. Oak Ave., 7:49 a.m. Vehicles burglarized.

—FOUND PROPERTY — NW 10th St., 10:11 a.m. Information report.

—CRIMINAL MISCHIEF — 3500 block of NE 10th St., 11:39 a.m. Criminal mischief reported.

—CRIMINAL MISCHIEF — 200 block of SW 18th St., 12:37 p.m. Door vandalized in altercation.

—INFORMATION — 2500 block of E. Hubbard St., 1:12 p.m. Information report.

—THEFT — 2600 block of S. Oak Ave., 5:53 p.m. Theft of fuel from business.

—DISORDERLY CONDUCT — 1900 block of W. U.S. Highway 180, 8:21 p.m. Male experienced mental health crisis.

—BURGLARY OF HABITATION — 600 block of SW 16th St., 9:15 p.m. Residence burglarized.

Weatherford PD

Following are reports filed by Weatherford police based on calls for service for the period of Aug. 11-18, 2022.

AUG. 11

—THEFT — 800 block of Santa Fe Drive, 5:23 p.m. Female reported her husband lost his wedding ring and was contacted by an unknown person saying he had found it and sold it.

AUG. 12

—FRAUD — 1900 block of Country Brook Drive, 11:45 a.m. Female reported unknown person used her information to apply for a loan.

—FRAUD — 3400 block of Creek Crossing Drive, 2:45 p.m. Female reported someone used her information to claim unemployment benefits.

—THEFT — 300 block of S. Main St., 3:25 p.m. Employee reported a known person stole items.

—THEFT OF FIREARM — 800 block of Santa Fe Drive, 9:08 p.m. Male questioned validity of a firearm he purchased, and firearm was determined to have been stolen.

—ASSAULT — Weatherford city limits, 8:35 p.m. Female reported a physical altercation with another female, who threw her TV off a balcony.

—DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED — 1000 block of Franklin St., 8:19 p.m. Driver determined to have hit a mailbox and was arrested for driving while intoxicated.

—THEFT — 1100 block of S. Rusk St., 4:44 p.m. Male reported a refrigerator stolen.

—MISSING PERSON — 800 block of Santa Fe Drive, 1:48 p.m. Female reported her son missing in Maine.

—HIT AND RUN — 2000 block of Santa Fe Drive, 3:32 p.m.

AUG. 13

—MINOR IN CONSUMPTION — 300 block of Adams Drive, 9:32 p.m. Two teens determined to have consumed alcohol in public while underage.

—TRAFFIC STOP — 800 block of Interstate 20 West, 4:48 a.m. Male arrested for driving while intoxicated.

—FORGERY — 100 block of W. Interstate 20, 3:17 p.m. Female reported someone passed two counterfeit bills at her business.

—INFORMATION — Weatherford city limits, 7:42 a.m. Deceased male located at residence.

—ASSAULT — Weatherford city limits, 4:36 p.m. Female reported an employee pushed a chair into her leg.

—MENTAL EVALUATION — 200 block of E. Spring St., 7:24 p.m. Male told police he was being followed and was seeing people not there. Subject refused medical treatment and called 911 numerous times about people who weren't there, and was detained and transported for a mental evaluation.

—FOUND PROPERTY — Weatherford city limits, 10:04 p.m. Female found a wallet by the gas pump.

—HIT AND RUN — 1600 block of Ranger Highway, 7:50 a.m.

AUG. 14

—INFORMATION — 1500 block of Santa Fe Drive, 1:15 a.m. Female reported her boyfriend missing and may be at risk of harming himself.

—THEFT — 100 block of Interstate 20 East, 4:17 a.m. Employee reported a large umbrella stolen from the business.

—FOUND PROPERTY — 800 block of Santa Fe Drive, 2:55 p.m. Male found a weapon in the middle of a roadway.

—DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED — 1800 block of S. Bowie Drive, 2:10 a.m. Male charged with driving while intoxicated.

AUG. 15

—WRECK — 100 block of Rachel Road, 4:32 a.m. Male determined to be intoxicated in public.

—SUSPICIOUS PERSON — 1800 block of S. Main St., 5:45 a.m. Two males found asleep in a car were in possession of a controlled substance.

—THEFT — 200 block of Interstate 20 West, 11 a.m. Male reported a female stole merchandise from a business.

—TRAFFIC STOP — 1500 block of Vine St., 3:58 p.m. Methamphetamine, marijuana and a bottle of dangerous drugs found inside vehicle.

—WARRANT — 200 block of W. Interstate 20, 12 p.m. Female found to have stolen merchandise from a business.

—ASSAULT — 1500 block of W. Bankhead Drive, 7:27 p.m. Male reported being struck in the face by a known female.

—THREATS — 1600 block of Holland Lake Drive, 6:49 p.m. Female reported being threatened by a neighbor due to a parking spot.

—TRAFFIC STOP — 1200 block of Clear Lake Road, 10:56 p.m. Driver and passenger found to be in possession of marijuana.

—CRIMINAL MISCHIEF — 1600 block of Holland Lake Drive, 6:49 p.m. Female reported someone purposefully cut her brake line after an altercation with her neighbor.

AUG. 16

—BURGLARY OF HABITATION — 400 block of Meadowview Road, 10:32 p.m. Female reported an unknown person stole property out of her vehicle.

—BURGLARY OF VEHICLE — 300 block of Jennifer Court, 7 a.m. Male reported his toolbag and tools missing from the back of his vehicle.

—BURGLARY OF VEHICLE — 300 block of Jennifer Court, 6:45 a.m. Two males reported their vehicles broken into and items taken.

—THEFT — 800 block of Santa Fe Drive, 11:15 a.m. Report for theft made.

—THEFT — Weatherford city limits, 4:31 p.m. Female reported a known person took jewelry from her glove box and refused to return it.

—FRAUD — 800 block of Santa Fe Drive, 1:19 p.m. Male found to be in possession of identifying documents and attempted to defraud an elderly person. During booking, the male was found to also be in possession of methamphetamine.

—MENTAL EVALUATION — 100 block of Alford Drive, 3 p.m. Female transported to a hospital for mental evaluation.

—THEFT — 100 block of E. Interstate 20, 5:21 p.m. Female reported an unknown person stole two items from a business.

—ASSAULT — 2000 block of Santa Fe Drive, 8:01 p.m. Two males got into physical altercation.

—WARRANT — 1700 block of E. Interstate 20, 9:30 p.m. Female found to have outstanding warrant.

—TRAFFIC STOP — 300 block of N. Alamo St., 10:56 p.m. Driver found to have outstanding felony warrant and passenger found to be in possession of a controlled substance.

—FRAUD — 400 block of Interstate 20 East, 11:34 p.m. Debit card not belonging to the driver found in vehicle.

AUG. 17

—TRAFFIC STOP — 100 block of E. Interstate 20, 3:54 a.m. Driver found to have a suspended license with previous convictions.

—SEXUAL ASSAULT — Weatherford city limits, 12:07 p.m. Female reported her 15-year-old daughter was sexually assaulted by an unknown person.

—HARASSMENT — 300 block of Kourtney Court, 10:46 a.m. Information report.

—THEFT — 1900 block of S. Main St., 2:47 p.m. Female found to have stolen candles and paint from a business.

—TRAFFIC STOP — 900 block of N. Rusk St., 10:56 p.m. Driver found to be in possession of methamphetamine and marijuana with a firearm in his vehicle.

—THREATS — Weatherford city limits, 4:03 p.m. Threats made against a female city employee.

—FRAUD — 800 block of Common St., 5:15 p.m. Female reported a loan was fraudulently taken out in her name.

—INFORMATION — Weatherford city limits, 12:53 p.m. Elderly male found deceased.

AUG. 18

—SEXUAL ASSAULT — Weatherford city limits, 9:40 a.m. Female reported a known male sexually assaulted her.

—INFORMATION — Weatherford city limits, 12:30 p.m. Cyber tip for possible possession of child pornography.

—FOUND PROPERTY — 400 block of Santa Fe Drive, 1:07 p.m. Female reported an unknown male left his property at a business.

—ASSAULT — 2100 block of Bethel Road, 12:30 p.m. Female teenager found to have assaulted another teenaged female.

—THEFT — Weatherford city limits, 4:03 p.m. Male reported he and his girlfriend sent money to a person via CashApp for rent, but the home was not provided and the seller cut off communication.

—TRAFFIC STOP — 100 block of E. Interstate 20, 6:58 p.m. Male determined to be intoxicated with a passenger under 15.

—INTERFERENCE — Weatherford city limits, 10:26 p.m. Male found to have prevented female from calling 9-1-1.

—DISTURBANCE — Weatherford city limits, 12 a.m. Male found to be intoxicated while driving.

—SEXUAL ASSAULT — Weatherford city limits, 10:03 p.m. Female reported a known female assaulted her 3-year-old son.