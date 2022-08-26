POLICE CALLS: 8/20-8/26/22

Aug. 26—Mineral Wells PD

Following are reports filed by Mineral Wells police based on calls for service for the period of Aug. 20-26, 2022.

AUG. 20

—MUTUAL AID — 300 block of Gorgas St., 3:14 a.m. Male fell off roof of a building.

—VEHICLE THEFT — 800 block of SE 6th ave., 4:28 a.m.

—HARASSMENT — 100 block of NE 1st Ave., 10:36 a.m. Information report.

—CRIMINAL TRESPASS — 600 block of SW 20th St., 11:01 a.m.

—HIT AND RUN — 1800 block of SE 13th St., 11:07 a.m.

—WRECK — 200 block of SW 11th St., 1:50 p.m.

—UNATTENDED DEATH — 1400 block of SE 6th Ave., 4:51 p.m.

—INFORMATION — 200 block of Van Story St., 5:44 p.m. Stolen vehicle recovered.

—THREATS — 1600 block of NW 6th Ave., 6:13 p.m. Family altercation turned physical.

—DISORDERLY CONDUCT — 100 block of FM 1821, 8:31 p.m. Information report.

AUG. 21

—WRECK — 1600 block of SE 16th St., 1:28 a.m.

—WARRANTS — 1900 block SW 5th Ave., 8:16 a.m. Female arrested on outstanding warrants.

—CRIMINAL MISCHIEF — 1000 block of W. Hubbard St., 12:07 p.m. Building damaged.

—SUSPICIOUS PERSON — American Legion Drive, 11:48 a.m. Male arrested on outstanding warrant and assault public servant.

—DEBIT CARD ABUSE — 400 block of SW 9th St., 1:56 p.m. Male suspected of debit card abuse.

—THREATS — 1500 block of SE 16th St., 12:22 p.m. Females reported being assaulted by another female.

AUG. 22

—WARRANT — 700 block of SE 25th Ave., 12:50 a.m. Male arrested for outstanding warrant.

—BURGLARY OF HABITATION — 1300 block of SE 4th Ave., 2:51 a.m. Female reported male broke into residence and fled the scene.

—TRAFFIC STOP — 300 block of SW 17th St., 6:44 a.m. Traffic stop led to arrest of male for violating protective order.

—VEHICLE THEFT — 1000 block of SE 14th Ave., 10:18 a.m. Vehicle taken from residence without owner's consent.

—MISSING PERSON — 600 block of SE 13th Ave., 10:26 a.m. Missing female.

—THEFT — 1100 block of N. Oak Ave., 11:18 a.m. License plate stolen from vehicle.

AUG. 23

—ATTEMPTED SUICIDE — 400 block of NW 2nd St., 7:35 a.m. Information report.

—THEFT — 2900 block of E. U.S. Highway 180, 1:41 a.m. Business reported theft.

—CITY ORDINANCE — 100 block of NE 6th St., 3:54 p.m. Female reported her dumpster used without consent.

—WRECK — 1300 block of SE 14th Ave., 4:47 p.m.

—DISORDERLY CONDUCT — 1200 block of SE 16th Ave., 5:20 p.m.

—PERSON WITH FIREARM — 700 block of FM 1195, 6:22 p.m.

—ATTEMPTED SUICIDE — Mineral Wells city limits, 6:21 p.m. Female intentionally harmed themselves.

—SUSPICIOUS PERSON — 1100 block of SE 16th Ave., 8:53 p.m. Information only.

AUG. 24

—PARKING PROBLEM — 600 block of Cedar St., 12:18 a.m. Vehicle red-tagged.

—PARKING PROBLEM — 1700 block of NW 3rd Ave., 1:27 a.m. Vehicle red-tagged.

—THET — 1900 block of SE 12th St., 7:55 a.m. Female reported theft.

—CRIMINAL TRESPASS — 200 block of SW 18th St., 9:47 a.m. Male arrested for criminal trespass.

—THEFT — 1500 block of SE 18th St., 11:54 a.m. Female reports bicycles stolen from residence.

—WRECK — 2700 block of E. Hubbard St., 12:51 p.m.

—FRAUD — 1600 block of SW 5th Ave., 12:46 p.m. Reported fraud.

—DISORDERLY CONDUCT — 200 block of SW 14th St., 12:37 p.m. Information report.

—THEFT — 700 block of Bellaire Circle, 2:30 p.m. Information report.

—MISSING PERSON — 400 block of SE 15th St., 2:29 p.m. Male reports female missing.

—WRECK — 2300 block of SE Martin Luther King Jr., 3:41 p.m.

—INFORMATION — 1900 block of SE 14th Ave., 1:53 p.m. Male reports car keys missing.

—INFORMATION — 2400 block of Jacob St., 9:25 p.m. Information only.

AUG. 25

—WRECK — 1300 block of S. Oak Ave., 6 a.m.

—CRIMINAL TRESPASS — 2600 block of S. Oak Ave., 8:51 a.m. Fence panel damaged by vehicle.

—GENERAL INFORMATION — 2000 block of SE 22nd Ave., 12:06 p.m. Vehicle taken without owner's permission.

—JUVENILE PROBLEM — 1300 block of SE 15th Ave., 3 p.m.

—THEFT — 500 block of SW 15th St., 12:38 p.m. Dog stolen from residence.

—SUSPICIOUS PERSON — 300 block of SW 3rd St., 2:40 p.m. Male arrested for outstanding warrant.

—BURGLARY OF HABITATION — 200 block of Ross Road, 7:24 p.m. Information report.

—BURGLARY OF VEHICLE — 2000 block of SE 23rd Ave., 7:57 p.m. Male reported his vehicle burglarized.

—THEFT — 2800 block of W. U.S. Highway 180, 8:29 p.m. Tenant stole utilities from motel room.

AUG. 26

—DISORDERLY CONDUCT — 200 block of SW 18th St., 8:03 a.m. Male arrested for assault and criminal trespass.

—DISORDERLY CONDUCT — 400 block of Beetham Road, 10:27 a.m. Male and female vandalized property.

—THEFT — 2100 block of SE 1st St., 12:43 p.m. Bicycle stolen.

—HANG-UP — 2000 block of SE 10th St., 9:36 p.m. Male arrested for public intoxication.

—CRIMINAL TRESPASS — 100 block of Carl Kessler Blvd., 9:55 p.m. Criminal trespass wanring issued.

—WELFARE CHECK — 2800 block of Sharon Drive, 11:02 p.m. Information report.

Weatherford PD

Following are reports filed by Weatherford police based on calls for service for the period of Aug. 19-26, 2022.

AUG. 19

—BURGLARY OF BUILDING — 100 block of Trail Ridge Drive, 11:25 a.m. Female reported items out of her storage unit removed.

—SOLICITATION — Weatherford city limits, 12:15 p.m. Male had information on possible online solicitation of a minor.

—THEFT — 200 block of W. Interstate 20, 12 p.m. Female reported her cell phone stolen at a business.

—DRUGS — 2100 block of Bethel Road, 12 p.m. Male reported a 15-year-old had an item that tested positive for drugs.

—TRAFFIC STOP — 1100 block of Fort Worth Highway, 2:45 p.m. Driver found to be in possession of marijuana and driving with an invalid license.

—WRECK — 400 block of Interstate 20 West, 5:10 p.m. Male arrested on outstanding warrants and found to be driving a stolen vehicle.

—INFORMATION — Weatherford city limits, 7:07 p.m. Male resisted officer's conducting of a search and was arrested.

—WELFARE CHECK — 200 block of Rentz Place Circle, 8:08 p.m. Female found to be in possession of a controlled substance.

—CRIMINAL MISCHIEF — 1800 block of S. Main St., 10:15 p.m. Female reported an unknown male punched the window of her son's vehicle and broke it.

—WELFARE CHECK — Weatherford city limits, 1:13 a.m. Male found to be experiencing a crisis and was transported to a hospital for a mental evaluation.

—SUSPICIOUS PERSON — 1800 block of S. Main St., 6:36 p.m. Female found to be in possession of methamphetamine.

—FRAUD — 400 block of S. Main St., 9:30 p.m. Male attempted to obtain a prescription by fraudulent means.

AUG. 20

—TRAFFIC STOP — 2000 block of S. Bowie Drive, 1:03 a.m. Male provided a false name and date of birth, and was found to have an outstanding warrant.

—TRAFFIC STOP — 2600 block of E. Bankhead Highway, 2:35 a.m. Female found to be in possession of methamphetamine.

—BURGLARY OF VEHICLE — 100 block of E. Lake Drive, 3:05 p.m. Male reported a side window of his vehicle busted and a laptop and bag missing.

—CRIMINAL MISCHIEF — 1700 block of Sand Dollar Trail, 5 p.m. Female reported walls of a newly constructed home spray-painted with graffiti.

—ASSAULT — 1100 block of S. Brazos St., 5:50 p.m. Male juvenile presented as a threat to himself and others and was transported to a juvenile facility.

—THEFT — 100 block of E. Interstate 20, 8:43 p.m. Female reported an unknown person stole jeans from a business.

—HIT AND RUN — 1100 block of Jameson St., 6:04 p.m.

—WARRANT — 100 block of N. Boundary St., 11:35 p.m. Male found to have outstanding warrant out of Wise County.

—THEFT — 200 block of W. Bridge St., 4 p.m. Male reported his phone stolen by a known woman.

AUG. 21

—TRAFFIC STOP — NW Ric Williamson and Zion Hill Road, 4:58 a.m. Male arrested for driving while intoxicated as a minor.

—PUBLIC INTOXICATION — 400 block of Santa Fe Drive, 5:22 a.m. Male found to be intoxicated in public.

—ASSAULT — 200 block of E. Spring St., 7:51 a.m. Male found to have assaulted an 81-year-old woman.

—VEHICLE THEFT — 1000 block of Palo Pinto St., 2:03 p.m. Male found to be in possession of a stolen golf cart.

—FOUND PROPERTY — 800 block of Santa Fe Drive, 4:16 p.m. Male reported a package dropped off at his home was not addressed to him.

—TRAFFIC STOP — 1900 block of Martin Drive, 3:30 p.m. Male found to have multiple outstanding warrants.

—TRAFFIC STOP — 1900 block of Martin Drive, 9:31 p.m. Three males issued citations for possession of drug paraphernalia.

AUG. 22

—TRAFFIC STOP — 800 block of W. Interstate 20, 1:53 a.m. Female found to have active warrant and be in possession of methamphetamine. Male found to be in possession of marijuana, and both individuals found to be in possession of THC vape pens.

—INFORMATION — 100 block of Meadowview Drive, 10:29 a.m. 13-year-old male found to be in possession of drug paraphernalia.

—THEFT — Weatherford city limits, 3:59 p.m. Stolen Uhaul dolly recovered at a residence.

—THEFT — 300 block of W. Interstate 20, 5:33 p.m. Male reported a toolbox from his vehicle stolen.

—TRAFFIC STOP — 1200 block of W. Interstate 20, 7:40 p.m. Driver found to be in possession of methamphetamine.

AUG. 23

—ASSAULT — Weatherford city limits, 12:21 a.m. Report of assault determined to be unfounded.

—THEFT — 1300 block of Mineral Wells Highway, 7:31 a.m. Business owner reported theft of catalytic converters.

—THEFT — 500 block of W. 7th St., 11:05 a.m. Male reported theft of a catalytic converter.

—FRAUD — 800 block of Santa Fe Drive, 1:25 p.m. Female reported an unknown person charged her credit card without consent.

—THEFT — 200 block of W. Interstate 20, 11:01 a.m. Employee reported a female rented equipment and did not return it.

—DISTURBANCE — 2300 block of Fort Worth Highway, 4:38 p.m. Male found to be in possession of a controlled substance.

—ASSAULT — Weatherford city limits, 5:27 p.m. Female reported a known female would not leave the residence, and was found to have assaulted the owner.

—TRAFFIC STOP — 700 block of Dean Road, 10:54 p.m. Passenger found to be in possession of a controlled substance.

—TRAFFIC STOP — 100 block of S. Waco St., 6:03 p.m. Driver found to have ineligible license.

AUG. 24

—RUNAWAY — 1400 block of S. Elm St., 12:18 a.m. Female reported a juvenile female ran away.

—TRAFFIC STOP — Foster Lane and Terrace St., 12:51 a.m. Driver found to be in possession of drug paraphernalia.

—INFORMATION — Weatherford city limits, 8:31 a.m. Cybertips from National Center for Exploited and Missing Children forwarded to WPD.

—HIT AND RUN — 2100 block of Bethel Road, 12:50 p.m.

—CRIMINAL MISCHIEF — 100 block of Alford Drive, 9 a.m. Unknown suspect caused damage to two tires.

—THEFT — 800 block of W. Interstate 20, 11:34 a.m. Male reported two unknown persons fraudulently purchased a vehicle.

—TRAFFIC STOP — 2000 block of Fort Worth Highway, 5:59 p.m. Driver arrested on outstanding warrant.

—TRAFFIC STOP — 100 block of N. Boundary St., 11:25 p.m. Male found to have suspended license and no insurance, as well as be in possession of heroin.

—HIT AND RUN — Ric Williamson and Mineral Wells Highway, 8:26 p.m.

—INDECENCY WITH A CHILD — Weatherford city limits, 3:40 p.m. 17-year-old female reported she was sexually assaulted by a known person.

—VIOLATION — Weatherford city limits, 3:38 p.m. Female reported her ex-boyfriend was violating his protective order.

AUG. 25

—DISTURBANCE — 2000 block of S. Bowie Drive, 7:30 a.m. Female taken into custody for warrants.

—FOUND PROPERTY — 900 block of S. Main St., 9:05 a.m. Female found a small backpack with items inside and turned it in to police.

—BURGLARY OF VEHICLE — 100 block of W. Interstate 20, 9:16 a.m. Male reported a battery and module stolen from a truck.

—TRAFFIC STOP — 800 block of E. Anderson St., 9:57 a.m. Driver found to have ineligible license and an open container of beer was located in vehicle.

—FOUND PROPERTY — 800 block of Santa Fe Drive, 11:17 a.m. Cell phone found and turned in to police.

—DRUGS — 1000 block of S. Main St., 11:57 a.m. Female reported a vape pen located in a parking lot.

—FOUND PROPERTY — 300 block of Quincy Lane, 12:17 p.m. Male reported property not belonging to him was found inside a shop.

—SEXUAL ASSAULT — Weatherford city limits, 2:12 p.m. Female reported she was assaulted by a known male.

—THEFT — 800 block of Santa Fe Drive, 1 p.m. Male reported paying a known male to complete work on a new roof and the man had yet to deliver on the roof and refuses to refund money.

—PUBLIC INTOXICATION — 200 block of Fort Worth Highway, 5 p.m. Male found to be intoxicated in public with a warrant out of Rockwall.

—HIT AND RUN — 2500 block of S. Main St., 6 p.m.

—TRAFFIC STOP — Weatherford city limits, 11:17 p.m. Male found to have suspended license with previous convictions.

AUG. 26

—TRAFFIC STOP — Weatherford city limits, 1:37 a.m. Male found to be intoxicated while driving.

—TRAFFIC STOP — 100 block of Allen St., 1:30 a.m. Female found to have prior convictions for driving while license invalid.