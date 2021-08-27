POLICE CALLS: 8/21-8/27/21

Aug. 27—Mineral Wells PD

Following are reports filed by Mineral Wells police based on calls for service for the period of Aug. 21-27, 2021. Not all calls for service result in a filed report.

AUG. 21

—HANG-UP — 200 block of Country Club Parkway, 6:50 a.m. Police arrest man for family violence and out-of-state warrant after he answered door with meth pipe in his hand.

—BURGLARY OF VEHICLE — 500 block of NW 4th Ave., 12 p.m. Vehicle burglarized.

—THEFT — 2800 block of W. U.S. Highway 180, 12:24 p.m. Female reported items stolen from her storage building.

—FRAUD — 3300 block of NE 11th St., 2:55 p.m. Male reported he was scammed into purchasing gift cards.

—FOUND PROPERTY — 2800 block of W. U.S. Highway 180, 12:38 p.m. Urn found on ground outside of storage buildings.

—CUSTODIAL INTERFERENCE — 3800 block of Ram Blvd., 2:29 p.m. Mother interferes with father's custodial rights.

—DISORDERLY CONDUCT — 100 block of SE 6th Ave., 6:44 p.m. Information report.

—MUTUAL ASSISTANCE — 1100 block of SE 14th St., 7:36 p.m. Information report — deceased person.

—TRAFFIC STOP — 100 block of Tournament lane, 9:55 p.m. Traffic stop led to arrest of two male subjects for outstanding warrants.

—CRIMINAL MISCHIEF — 200 block of Country Club Parkway, 9:16 p.m. Female reported husband broke window to her residence.

AUG. 22

—THREATS — 100 block of SE 19th St., 1:26 a.m. Male arrested for public intoxication.

—BURGLARY OF VEHICLE — 2400 block of E. Hubbard St., 9:28 a.m. Laptop stolen from disabled vehicle.

—HIT AND RUN — 700 block of SE 1st St., 11:34 a.m.

—THREATS — 200 block of Country Club Parkway, 10:01 a.m. Man violates emergency protective order.

—SHOPLIFTING — 600 block of FM 1821, 4:26 p.m. Female apprehended shoplifter.

—HARASSMENT — 100 block of Carl Kessler Blvd., 5:51 p.m. Male arrested for outstanding warrants.

—ANIMAL BITE — 600 block of Harvey Road, 10:28 p.m. Information report.

AUG. 23

—WRECK — 700 block of SE 1st St., 1:09 a.m. Female fled scene of a vehicle crash with a child.

—SUSPICIOUS PERSON — 2000 block of SE 13th Ave., 4:45 a.m. Female arrested for outstanding warrant.

—WRECK — 100 block of FM 1821, 7:53 a.m.

—ABANDONED VEHICLE — 900 block of S. Oak Ave., 10:54 a.m. Abandoned/disabled vehicle on shoulder of roadway.

—BURGLARY OF VEHICLE — 1400 block of Veterans of Foreign Wars, 11:42 a.m. Female reported vehicle burglarized and wallet missing.

—WRECK — 1500 block of SE 1st St., 12:15 p.m.

—WRECK — 400 block of SE 15th St., 1:28 p.m.

—THEFT — 400 block of Country Club Parkway, 2:38 p.m. Female had jewelry stolen by roommate.

—DISORDERLY CONDUCT — 700 block of SE 12th St., 4:34 p.m. Male broke out window on vehicle during incident and female reported PS4 stolen.

—TRAFFIC STOP — 500 block of FM 1195, 9:06 p.m. Male arrested for outstanding warrants.

—TRAFFIC STOP — 600 block of SE 6th Ave., 9:25 p.m. Traffic stop led driver being arrested for outstanding Parker County warrant.

AUG. 24

—CRIMINAL MISCHIEF — 100 block of SE 19th St., 8:30 a.m. Female reported damage to vacant apartment.

—THEFT — 200 block of Van Story St., 9:47 a.m. Complainant reported fence was cut and unknown person(s) stole parts off parked vehicle on property.

—TRAFFIC STOP — 800 block of E. Hubbard St., 2:33 p.m. Traffic stop led to an arrest for possession of illegal narcotics.

—HARASSMENT — 1700 block of NW 5th Ave., 3:04 p.m. Male reported he received threats via Facebook messenger.

—THEFT — 500 block of Beetham Road, 3:46 p.m. Female reports stolen property.

—WRECK — SE 16th St. and SE 6th Ave., 5:17 p.m.

—INFORMATION — 1800 block of W. U.S. Highway 180, 4:41 p.m. Male reports custody dispute.

—CITIZEN DISPUTE — 300 block of Hamilton Road,d 6:18 p.m. Man's truck bed found dented after someone punched it.

—THREATS — 2200 block E. Hubbard St., 8:45 p.m. Male is criminally trespassed from property after assaulting two other males.

AUG. 25

—WRECK — 100 block of SE 17th Ave., 11:57 a.m.

—SHOPLIFTING — 600 block of FM 1821, 1:10 p.m. Business reports two females shoplifting.

—FOUND PROPERTY — 200 block of S. Oak Ave., 3:09 p.m. Property left behind in ambulance.

—FRAUD — 500 block of NW 8th St., 4:42 p.m. Debit card was stolen.

—WELFARE CHECK — 700 block of SE 25th Ave., 5:48 p.m. Male arrested for obstruction of a roadway.

—DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE — 800 block of SE 18th St., 9:05 p.m. Information report.

—WRECK — 300 block of SW 15th St., 10:02 p.m. Male left the scene of an accident.

—DISORDERLY CONDUCT — 200 block of NE 27th Ave., 9:15 p.m. Male trespassed into kitchen of restaurant.

—WRECK — 3700 block of E. U.S. Highway 180, 10:24 p.m.

AUG. 26

—FRAUD — 2100 block of SE 10th St., 2:13 p.m. Female gave her debit card and social security number to a male who told her via phone he was from the social security administration office.

—INFORMATION — 200 block of S. Oak Ave., 4:40 p.m. Abandoned property found in the jail property room.

—SUSPICIOUS PERSON — 2900 block of NE 2nd St., 3:59 p.m. Female trespassed from apartment complex.

—DRIVING RECKLESS — 2300 block of Jacob St., 9:13 p.m. Female driver arrested for DWI w/ child.

—SEXUAL ASSAULT — 600 block of SW 15th Ave., 11:05 p.m. Female reports assault.

AUG. 27

—BURGLARY OF BUILDING — 1000 block of SW 1st St., 8:54 a.m. Lawn equipment stolen from storage building.

—THEFT — 2500 block of SE Martin Luther King Jr., 10:09 a.m. Female reported mail stolen from her property.

—WRECK — 1900 block of SE 1st St., 1:25 p.m.

—INFORMATION — 2500 block of SE 6th St., 1:29 p.m. Male related an unknown person hacked his phone and changed its settings.

—DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE — 200 block of Country Club Parkway, 1:03 p.m. Male violates protective order.

—WRECK — 600 block of FM 1821, 4:50 p.m.

—CITIZEN DISPUTE — 2200 block of NE 2nd St., 5:07 p.m. Female subject assaulted male by throwing water on him.

—FOLLOW-UP — 600 block of FM 1821, 6;37 p.m. Juvenile runaways located at department store and returned to parents.

—HIT AND RUN — 2500 block of SW 5th Ave., 7:47 p.m.

—SUSPICIOUS PERSON — 2200 block of NE 2nd St., 11:55 p.m. Male arrested for outstanding warrant.

Weatherford PD

Following are reports filed by Weatherford police based on calls for service for the period of Aug. 20-27, 2021.

AUG. 20

—HARASSMENT — Weatherford city limits, 11 p.m. Female reported an unknown male threatened her on social media.

—STOLEN VEHICLE — 2200 block of Old Dennis Road, 12:55 p.m. Driver arrested for unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.

—DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED — 100 block of Dennis Road, 12:52 p.m. Driver involved in minor accident exhibited signs of intoxication.

—FRAUD — 2500 block of Old Buck Road, 11:40 a.m. Male reported a known suspect is using his identification to obtain credit cards.

—ASSAULT — 100 block of Cartwright Park Road, 7:28 p.m. Male reported another male body clammed him to the ground and punched him.

—DISORDERLY CONDUCT — 200 block of Fort Worth Highway, 9:53 p.m. Multiple individuals reported fighting. One male was arrested for assault causing bodily injury, and two males were arrested for disorderly conduct.

—POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA — 500 block of Palo Pinto St., 12:04 p.m. Driver found to be in possession of drug paraphernalia and issued a citation.

—HIT AND RUN — Roo Road and S. Main St., 4:17 p.m. A male pedestrian sustained minor injuries after being hit by a car.

—CRIMINAL TRESPASS — Weatherford city limits, 7:13 a.m. Female reported a known male came onto her property without her consent.

AUG. 21

—HARASSMENT — 1600 block of Ric Williamson Memorial Way, 8:40 a.m. Female reported a known male contacted her and threatened her.

—MENTAL EVALUATION — Weatherford city limits, 6:57 p.m. Male determined to be in mental crisis and transported to a hospital.

—MARIJUANA POSSESSION — 100 block of Mimosa St., 4:09 p.m. Marijuana plants located growing in flower pots.

—LOST PROPERTY — 1200 block of W. Interstate 20, 1:09 p.m. Male reported a rear license plate of a flatbed trailer he was hauling was missing.

—HARASSMENT — 800 block of Santa Fe Drive, 11:29 p.m. Female received text messaged from an unknown number threatening her.

—CRIMINAL INTELLIGENCE — 500 block of N. Brazos St., 10 p.m. Female reported her ex-boyfriend was taking items from the residence.

AUG. 22

—MARIJUANA POSSESSION — 1800 block of S. Main St., 8:56 a.m. Male found to be in possession of cocaine, marijuana, currency and drug paraphernalia related to the sell and delivery of narcotics.

—WARRANTS — 1700 block of S. Main St., 8 p.m. Male arrested on active warrant.

—LEAVING THE SCENE — 2000 block of S. Bowie Drive, 7:40 p.m. Male reported a trailer backed into the front of his truck and left without exchanging information.

—DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE — Weatherford city limits, 12:30 a.m. Female found to have assaulted male family member.

—CRIMINAL MISCHIEF — 100 block of Mimosa St., 11:06 a.m. Male damaged the front door of a female's residence.

—THEFT OF PROPERTY — 2200 block of Tin Top Road, 2:42 p.m. Male reported two males entered a business and stole two generators and two dollies.

—DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED — 2100 block of Caroline Drive, 9 p.m. Caller reported a driver was yelling and screaming at another vehicle in the area. The driver was located and arrested for driving while intoxicated.

—FRAUD — 100 block of Mockingbird Lane, 3 p.m. Male reported an unknown suspect used his personal identification to obtain a payday loan.

AUG. 23

—ASSAULT — Weatherford city limits, 11:55 p.m. Two females involved in physical altercation.

—FRAUD — 900 block of S. Main St., 5:20 p.m. Female reported an unknown person threw a drink on her and punched her numerous times.

—ASSAULT — Weatherford city limits, 3:49 p.m. Female reported a known male assaulted her.

—WELFARE CHECK — 2200 block of Fort Worth Highway, 12:34 a.m. Male located a toddler by the roadway alone. The child's parents were located and the child was returned home.

—HARASSMENT — 800 block of Santa Fe Drive, 1:23 p.m Female received unwanted text messages and hone calls from a known suspect who threatened her.

—THEFT — 3600 block of Foothills Drive, 12:11 p.m. Female reported a truck was stolen from her residence.

—THEFT — 2200 block of Summer Brook Drive, 10:20 a.m. Female reported a known male stole various items from her house.

—THEFT — 300 block of S. Main St., 2:01 p.m. Employee reported a known person purchased an item on an agreement, but did not follow the agreement guidelines.

—ASSAULT — 800 block of Santa Fe Drive, 4:34 p.m. Male reported a known person grabbed his arm in an offensive way during an argument.

AUG. 24

—VIOLATION — Weatherford city limits, 12:50 p.m. Female reported a male had been sending harassing messages and violating his bond conditions.

—PUBLIC INTOXICATION — 300 block of Hobson St., 5:51 p.m. Female arrested for public intoxication.

—ASSAULT — Weatherford city limits, 10:09 p.m. Male reported a fight with an unknown subject inside a vehicle. The subject sped off as the male was getting out of the vehicle, dragging him down the road.

—THEFT — 800 block of Santa Fe Drive, 9 a.m. Male reported someone stole fishing equipment from his docked boat.

—MARIJUANA POSSESSION — 1100 block of W. Interstate 20, 8:47 a.m. Driver found to be in possession of marijuana.

—CRIMINAL MISCHIEF — 300 block of Adams Drive, 10:18 a.m. Female reported a window in her storefront was damaged by a rock.

—FRAUD — 200 block of E. Spring St., 5:56 p.m. Female reported her wallet and its contents stolen.

—ASSAULT — 200 block of S. Line St., 7:17 p.m. Male stated he was assaulted by a known male.

AUG. 25

—MARIJUANA POSSESSION — 1800 block of S. Main St., 9:14 p.m. Driver found to be in possession of cocaine and marijuana.

—THEFT — 100 block of W. 7th St., 6:33 p.m. Male reported a known suspect came onto his property and stole a weed eater.

—CRIMINAL MISCHIEF — 1800 block of S. Main St., 10:13 p.m. Female reported to have jumped in the bed of a pickup and busted out a rear window.

AUG. 26

—RUNAWAY — 1500 block of Oak Tree Circle, 3:11 a.m. Female reported her teenaged daughter and friend had run away during the night.

—INDECENCY W/ A CHILD — 1000 block of S. Main St., 10:36 a.m. Male juvenile reported several people were threatening to beat him up and accusing him of inappropriately touching a female juvenile.

—INFORMATION — Weatherford city limits, 6:38 p.m. Police were dispatched to a deceased person call in city limits.

—THEFT — 500 block of W. Russell St., 7:17 p.m. Female reported her purse and its contents stolen from her unlocked Jeep.

—THEFT — 1000 block of Charles St., 7:38 p.m. Female reported her purse stolen out of her vehicle.

—FRAUD — 500 block of W. Russell St., 8:05 p.m. Female reported her purse taken from her vehicle.

—INFORMATION — 500 block of N. Main St., 8:16 p.m. Complainant reported sounds of fighting and arguing. No offense was determined.

—DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED — 400 block of Interstate 20, 9:47 p.m. Female determined to have struck another vehicle and fled the scene.

—ASSAULT — Weatherford city limits, 10:24 a.m. Female reported an argument with her son and hitting him in the mouth. The male then reportedly busted a windshield with his hand.

—INFORMATION — 1000 block of S. Main St., 10:39 a.m. Male reported someone created a social media account with his name and picture.

—THEFT — 2600 block of E. Bankhead Highway, 12:40 p.m. Business owner reported someone used the company's information to purchase 150 gallons of diesel gasoline.

—BOND VIOLATION — 100 block of Pine St., 7:50 p.m. Female reported a male attempted to contact her in violation of her protection order.

—THEFT — 200 block of Waverly Court, 3:09 p.m. Male reported an unknown person broke into his truck and took golf accessories and hunting equipment.

AUG. 27

—MARIJUANA POSSESSION — 1300 block of Holland Lake Drive, 1:44 a.m. Marijuana was located inside a vehicle and seized.

—DRUG POSSESSION — 2500 block of S. Main St., 2:59 a.m. Two males found in possession of a controlled substance.