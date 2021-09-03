POLICE CALLS: 8/28-9/2/21

Sep. 3—Mineral Wells PD

Following are reports filed by Mineral Wells police based on calls for service for the period of Aug. 28-Sept. 3, 2021. Not all calls for service result in a filed report.

AUG. 28

—HIT AND RUN — 1000 block of SE 20th St., 2:24 a.m.

—WARRANTS — 1900 block of se 17th Ave., 9:41 a.m. Male arrested on warrant.

—BURGLARY OF BUILDING — 1100 block of W. Hubbard St., 10:54 a.m. Building broken into and items taken.

—DISORDERLY CONDUCT — 200 block of SW 5th St., 11:42 a.m. Male issued criminal trespass warning for business.

—WRECK — 500 block of SW 5th Ave., 1:24 p.m.

—DISORDERLY CONDUCT — 100 block of FM 1821, 1:51 p.m. A civil dispute led to the arrest of a female on an outstanding county warrant.

—WRECK — 400 block of SW 25th Ave., 3:09 p.m.

—WRECK — 1400 block of SE 18th St., 3:35 p.m.

—INFORMATION — 600 block of FM 1821, 4:37 p.m. Female issued report against a business.

—DISORDERLY CONDUCT — 400 block of SW 25th Ave., 2:28 p.m. Male arrested for criminal trespass.

—CITIZEN DISPUTE — 400 block of SW 18th St., 6:11 p.m. Male reported his work truck was burglarized.

—THEFT — 100 block of Garrett Morris Parkway, 5:28 p.m. Female's purse was stolen from her work.

—WRECK — 300 block of SE 25th Ave., 8:39 p.m.

AUG. 29

—CRIMINAL MISCHIEF — 300 block of Sam Houston Road, 6:05 a.m. A female reported damage to property.

—WARRANTS — 500 block of SE 8 1/2 St., 8:06 a.m. Male arrested on local warrant.

—RUNAWAY JUVENILE — 2000 block of SE 17th Ave., 10:20 a.m. Juvenile ran away from home.

—INFORMATION — 500 block of NW 23rd St., 10:46 a.m. Male reports damage to residence.

—THEFT — 100 block of Evergreen Drive, 12:19 p.m. A male reported property theft.

—WRECK — 100 block of FM 1821, 12:55 p.m.

—WRECK — 1200 block of SE 1st St., 4:24 p.m.

—INFORMATION — 900 block of S. Oak Ave., 3:38 p.m. Male reports male trespassing at business.

—THREATS — 100 block of SE 17th Ave., 6:33 p.m. Information only.

—HIT AND RUN — 2000 block of E. Hubbard St., 8:20 p.m.

Story continues

—PERSON WITH FIREARM — 1000 block of SW 12th St., 11:05 p.m.

AUG. 30

—INFORMATION — 600 block of NE 40th Ave., 12:21 a.m. Information report.

—WRECK — 2600 block of S. Oak Ave., 9:17 a.m. Two males arrested during traffic stop for possessing illegal narcotics.

—THREATS — 900 block of FM 1821, 2:51 p.m. A male indicated threats were made at a business.

—INFORMATION — 1800 block of NE 1st Ave., 5:20 p.m. A female overdosed on medication.

—INFORMATION — 200 block of Van Story St., 5:34 p.m. Information report.

—INFORMATION — 2400 block of SW 10th Ave., 6:09 p.m. Information report regarding a family civil issue.

—DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE — 800 block of SE 8th St., 8:34 p.m. Assault family violence call.

—INFORMATION — 600 block of FM 1821, 8:43 p.m. Male subject turned in a key found in a parking lot of a local business.

—RUNAWAY JUVENILE — 3800 block of Ram Blvd., 8:03 p.m. Juvenile shoplifted from business.

—INFORMATION — 2900 block of SE 5th St., 9:22 p.m. Information report regarding civil disturbance and a firearm reported missing.

—THEFT — 2000 block of SE 21st St., 10:30 p.m. Theft of property.

—INFORMATION — 1400 block of SE 15th St., 7:02 p.m. Information report.

AUG. 31

—TRAFFIC HAZARD — 2500 block of SE 14th Ave., 5:57 a.m. Disabled vehicle towed from roadway.

—TRAFFIC STOP — 4400 block of Ellis White Road, 9:16 a.m. Male arrested on traffic stop led t resisting police officer.

—INFORMATION — 3400 block of N Oak Ave., 11:57 a.m. Deceased person.

—INFORMATION — 300 block of SE 18th St., 3:54 p.m. Male reported suspicious activity in the area.

—TRAFFIC HAZARD — 1000 block of N. Oak Ave., 5:56 p.m.

—HIT AND RUN — 100 block of Garrett Morris Parkway, 5:45 p.m.

—HIT AND RUN — NE 24th Ave. and NE 2nd St., 5:19 p.m.

—MISSING PERSON — 1300 block of SW 12th Ave., 6:49 p.m. Juvenile male reported missing.

—FOUND PROPERTY — 1600 block of SE 22nd Ave., 8:50 p.m. Information report.

—JUVENILE PROBLEM — 2100 block of SW 8th Ave., 10:19 p.m. Two juvenile siblings got into a physical altercation in yard.

SEPT. 1

—BURGLARY OF HABITATION — 600 block of NW 7th Ave., 4:48 a.m. Laptop and Xbox missing after burglary of habitation.

—WRECK — SE Martin Luther King Jr. and SE 25th Ave., 7:49 a.m.

—THEFT — 500 block of NE 7th St., 10:02 a.m. Bicycles stolen from residence.

—THREATS — 1100 block of SW 13th St., 12:08 p.m. Male criminally trespassed from a residence.

—WRECK — 200 block of SW 1st Ave., 12:34 p.m.

—WRECK — 1600 block of SE 22nd Ave., 3:38 p.m. Female arrested for outstanding warrant.

—DISORDERLY CONDUCT — 400 block of SE 15th St., 4:12 p.m. Gun seized after two males engaged in physical altercation.

—DRIVING RECKLESS — 1300 block of SW 10th St., 6:30 p.m. Vehicle struck mailboxes and trash cans at a high rate of speed and fled the scene.

—THREATS — 2200 block of SE 25th Ave., 5:46 p.m. Information report.

SEPT. 2

—INFORMATION — 100 block of FM 1821, 6:49 a.m. A male was issued a criminal trespass warning at a business.

—WRECK — MH 379 and FM 1195, 8:16 a.m.

—FRAUD — 3800 block of E. U.S. Highway 180, 10:25 a.m. A business reported fraudulent use of its payment information.

—HIT AND RUN — 900 block of Shaw St., 2:45 p.m.

—INFORMATION — 200 block of SW 1st Ave., 3:26 p.m. Female reported a friend had her baby and would not return her.

—BURGLARY OF STRUCTURE — 300 block of NW 5th St., 4:01 p.m. Two juveniles entered an abandoned residence.

—THEFT — 500 block of Pasadena Blvd., 8:42 p.m. Female's car damaged by person attempting to buy it.

SEPT. 3

—SUSPICIOUS PERSON — 700 block of Brazos Drive, 2 a.m.

—WRECK — 900 block of W. Hubbard St., 7:31 a.m.

—WARRANTS — 1000 block of Newcastle Drive, 10:39 a.m. Male arrested on outstanding warrant.

—FORGERY — 300 block of SE 17th St., 1:03 p.m. Male reports check fraud.

—FRAUD — 700 block of Bellaire Circle, 3:08 p.m. Female reported attempted fraudulent use of an online purchasing account.

—SHOPLIFTING — 600 block of FM 1821, 4:09 p.m. A male fraudulently swapped barcodes at a retail store.

—CRIMINAL MISCHIEF — 300 block of Beetham Road, 6:45 p.m. Juvenile male intentionally damaged windows and door on house.

—WELFARE CHECK — 400 block of Country Club Parkway, 7:26 p.m. Information report.

—FOUND PROPERTY — 3100 block of E. U.S. Highway 180, 10:35 p.m. Gas station clerk found two drivers licenses.

Weatherford PD

Following are reports filed by Weatherford police based on calls for service for the period of Aug. 27-Sept. 2, 2021.

AUG. 27

—WELFARE CHECK — Sandpiper Dr. and Wren Dr., 5:30 p.m. 12-year-old found to have brought a pocket knife onto school bus. Juvenile was released to his father.

—FRAUD — 100 block of Sloan St., 11:55 a.m. Female from Fort Worth reported an unknown person used her information to tamper with messages on her phone while she was in Weatherford.

—MARIJUANA POSSESSION — 100 block of S. Main St., 10:54 p.m. Driver determined to be operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated with a child passenger, and in possession of marijuana.

—BURGLARY OF VEHICLE — 600 block of Palo Pinto St., 8:09 a.m. Female reported an unknown person stole her puppy form her vehicle.

—WARRANTS — 1400 block of Mineral Wells Highway, 8:26 p.m. Maile found to have active warrant out of Taylor County.

—RACING — 200 block of S. Waco St., 10:35 p.m. Two males arrested for racing.

—FOUND PROPERTY — 300 block of S. Alamo St., 9:57 a.m. An electric scooter was found.

—GRAFFITI — 200 block of Thrush St., 1:12 p.m. Male reported unknown suspects had written graffiti within the walking trail of a park.

—ASSAULT — Weatherford city limits, 11:21 p.m. Male reported his girlfriend threw a glass of water on him.

AUG. 28

—SUSPICIOUS PERSON — 1400 block of Holland Lake Drive, 11:09 a.m. Male reported an older male committing lewd and inappropriate acts in an open area.

—HARASSMENT — 1300 block of Pamela Drive, 1:36 p.m. Female reported her juvenile son was threatened on social media by a known juvenile.

—THEFT — 1100 block of Fort Worth Highway, 1:45 p.m. Male reported an unknown person stole a pickup from his lot.

—DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED — 900 block of Franklin St., 7:44 p.m. Male found to be driving while intoxicated.

—PUBLIC INTOXICATION — 200 block of N. Main St., 8:24 p.m. Caller reported an intoxicated male was attempting to leave in a vehicle.

—DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED — 800 block of Fort Worth Highway, 6:48 p.m. Male determined to be driving while intoxicated.

—PUBLIC INTOXICATION — 1800 block of S. Main St., 7:14 p.m. Male determined to be intoxicated to the degree he was a danger to himself or others.

—TRAFFIC STOP — 100 block of N. Main St., 2:04 a.m. Male driver arrested for driving while intoxicated.

—WARRANT — 400 block of N. Main St., 8:33 a.n. Driver found to have active warrants out of Dallas County.

—WARRANTS — 1200 block of W. Interstate 20, 8:24 p.m. Male requested a civil standby to collect stolen property. Another male was found to have a warrant.

—HIT AND RUN — 800 block of Hanover St., 8:48 a.m.

—THEFT — 800 block of Santa Fe Drive, 9:51 a.m. male reported a car stereo taken from his residence.

—THEFT — 1200 block of Crown Valley Drive, 4:28 p.m. Female reported her son's bike stolen.

AUG. 29

—INFORMATION — Weatherford city limits, 3:49 p.m. Male reported his wife passed away.

—WARRANTS — 400 block of W. Interstate 20, 3:55 p.m. Driver found to have active warrant out of Fisher County.

—CRIMINAL MISCHIEF — 800 block of Santa Fe Drive, 6:11 p.m. Female reported an unknown person damaged her vehicle.

—BURGLARY OF VEHICLE — 1800 block of S. Main St., 9:19 p.m. Male reported someone entered his unlocked vehicle and took his faceplate from his stereo.

—ASSAULT — Weatherford city limits, 2:04 a.m. Female reported a known male punched and kicked her.

—ASSAULT — Weatherford city limits, 1:35 a.m. Female reported being physically assaulted by a known male.

—FOUND PROPERTY — 500 block of Hilltop Drive, 9:43 a.m. Male found a backpack containing a purse.

—BOND VIOLATION — Weatherford city limits, 6:29 p.m. Female reported being contacted by a known male in violation of a protective order.

—THEFT — 2000 block of S. Bowie Drive, 10:23 p.m. Male reported two females stole beer from the business.

—ASSAULT — 800 block of S. Main St., 10:56 p.m. Female reported she was punched in the face by another female.

AUG. 30

—FOUND PROPERTY — Weatherford city limits, 9 a.m. Male found a driver's license and debit card.

—SEXUAL ASSAULT OF A CHILD — 2100 block of Bethel Road, 10:45 a.m. Juvenile reported being assaulted by her boyfriend.

—HARASSMENT — 2000 block of newport Road, 5 p.m. Male reported another male was attempting to fight him at his work.

—CHILD PORNOGRAPHY POSSESSION — Weatherford city limits, 10:15 a.m. Information received regarding possible child pornography.

—SCAM — Weatherford city limits, 11:50 a.m. Female reported she was scammed out of her personal information with the pretense of obtaining COVID relief funds for students.

—FOUND PROPERTY — 100 block of E. Spring St., 3:45 p.m. Male located a disabled veteran license plate.

AUG. 31

—THEFT — 800 block of Santa Fe Drive, 9:14 a.m. Female reported her credit card stolen from a gas station.

—WARRANT — 1900 block of Santa Fe Drive, 7:10 p.m. Male arrested for warrant and he and a female were found to be in possession of a controlled substance.

—WARRANT — 1700 block of S. Main St., 10:06 a.m. Male passenger arrested on warrants.

—FOUND PROPERTY — 12300 block of FM 920, 2:40 p.m. Male located a pistol in the area.

—FRAUD — Weatherford city limits, 1:44 p.m. Female reported a known female used her identifying information to defraud her mentally-ill mother.

SEPT. 1

—INDECENT EXPOSURE — 1700 block of S. Main St., 12:35 a.m. Female reported her daughter observed a male exposing himself in a lewd manner at a gas station.

—TRAFFIC STOP — 100 block of E. Interstate 20, 2:36 a.m. Male found to be in possession of a controlled substance.

—FRAUD — 800 block of Santa Fe Drive, 1:07 p.m. Female reported an unknown person used her information to defraud her.

—CRIMINAL MISCHIEF — 800 block of S. Main St., 1:33 p.m. Female reported a known male painted over her parking lot spaces.

—CRIMINAL MISCHIEF — 1200 block of W. Interstate 20, 8:57 p.m. Male reported someone threw a rock off an overpass and his his forklift.

—WARRANT — 2300 block of Fort Worth Highway, 7:54 p.m. Driver and passenger found to have warrants.

—BOND VIOLATION — Weatherford city limits, 10:21 p.m. Male found to be in the presence of a protested female, and placed under arrest.

—DRUG POSSESSION — 2100 block of Bethel Road, 10 a.m. Male reported a juvenile was found to be in possession of an illegal item.

—BOND VIOLATION — 1800 block of Wall St., 4:28 p.m. Male contacted another male who was the protected party on bond conditions.

SEPT. 2

—DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE — Weatherford city limits, 10:11 p.m. Male reported another male hit him in the face.

—THEFT — 800 block of Santa Fe Drive, 2 p.m. Male reported unknown suspects stole alcohol from his business.

—SEXUAL ASSAULT — Weatherford city limits, 1:58 p.m. CPS worker reported a possible sexual assault of a juvenile female that occurred at a Weatherford residence.

—THEFT — 1200 block of Ranger Highway, 10:48 p.m. Male reported unknown suspects stole alcohol from his business.

—CRIMINAL MISCHIEF — 1200 block of Vivienne St., 4:04 p.m. Female reported an AC unit was damaged.

—INFORMATION — Weatherford city limits, 3:26 p.m. LifeCare reported a white male deceased inside the residence.

—THEFT — 300 block of W. 4th St., 2:16 p.m. Female reported unknown suspects stole alcohol products from a business.

—HIT AND RUN — 400 block of S. Main St., 11:15 a.m.

—TRAFFIC STOP — 300 block of Jack Borden Way, 11:59 p.m. Male found to be in possession of marijuana.