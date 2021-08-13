POLICE CALLS: 8/7-8/13/21

Aug. 13—Mineral Wells PD

Following are reports filed by Mineral Wells police based on calls for service for the period of Aug. 7-13, 2021. Not all calls for service result in a filed report.

AUG. 7

—TRAFFIC STOP — 3100 block of E. U.S. Highway 180, 1 a.m. Man arrested on out-of-county warrant.

—INFORMATION — 100 block of Country Club Parkway, 5:05 a.m. Man and woman had a verbal argument.

—THEFT — 100 block of SW 17th St., 10:47 a.m. Female stated items she bought at an auction were stolen by somebody else from the auction.

—WRECK — 100 block of Garrett Morris Parkway, 11:03 a.m.

—THEFT — 500 block of Grant Road, 11:22 a.m. Trailer stolen from parking lot.

AUG. 8

—CRIMINAL TRESPASS — 2800 block of Airport Road, 2:54 a.m. Information report.

—INFORMATION — 1200 block of NW 2nd St., 6:31 a.m. Wrecked and abandoned vehicle towed.

—BURGLARY OF VEHICLE — 2300 block of NW 4th Ave., 10:54 a.m. Vehicle burglarized.

—WRECK — 600 block of SE 1st St., 1:42 p.m.

—THEFT — 2200 block of SE 6th Ave., 2:29 p.m. Male reported items stolen.

—HARASSMENT — 200 block of NE 2nd St., 5:36 p.m. Information report.

—WRECK — SE 16th St. and SE 11th Ave., 7:30 p.m.

—HIT AND RUN — 600 block of FM 1821, 9:59 p.m.

—WRECK — 100 block of NE 10th St., 11:08 p.m.

AUG. 9

—DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE — 2300 block of Jacob St., 2:51 a.m. Male subject damaged trailer by punching holes in wall.

—CRIMINAL MISCHIEF — 2000 block of SW 5th Ave., 8:03 a.m. Male reported his vehicle's gas tank was vandalized.

—BURGLARY OF VEHICLE — 200 block of Evergreen Drive, 9:49 a.m. Vehicle burglarized.

—CRIMINAL MISCHIEF — 3600 block of E. U.S. Highway 180, 11:56 a.m. Carpet burned in hotel room.

—CRIMINAL MISCHIEF — 900 block of SW 28th St., 2:04 p.m. Male reported female broke his windshield.

—THEFT — 1100 block of SE 6th Ave., 7:24 p.m. Vehicle burglarized.

—INFORMATION — 900 block of SW 17th St., 9:25 p.m. Lethargic man taken to hospital after possible suicide attempt.

AUG. 10

—THEFT — 1900 block of SE 14th Ave., 3:36 a.m. Complainant had lottery ticket taken from her residence.

—INFORMATION — 1600 block of NW 4th Ave., 8:43 a.m. Neighboring homes broken into.

—UNAUTHORIZED USE OF VEHICLE — 500 block of SW 13th Ave., 9:46 a.m. Female let friend borrow vehicle that was not returned at agreed-upon time.

—INFORMATION — 1100 block of SW 15th St., 10:45 a.m. Female reported an assault.

—INFORMATION — 400 block of SW 5th St., 3:37 p.m. Male found computer disks on ground.

—BURGLARY OF VEHICLE — 600 block of FM 1821, 5:14 p.m. A vehicle was burglarized.

—WRECK — SW 1st St. and SW 1st Ave., 5:52 p.m.

—HIT AND RUN — 800 block of SE 14th Ave., 6:18 p.m. Vehicle struck mailbox.

—WRECK — 100 block of SE 25th Ave., 7:34 p.m.

—INFORMATION — 600 block of FM 1821, 8:09 p.m. Man and woman had verbal altercation in business parking lot.

—DISORDERLY CONDUCT — 1900 block of SE 14th Ave., 9:07p.m. Information only.

AUG. 11

—THEFT — 100 block of Carl Kessler Blvd., 9:16 a.m. Unknown persons stole items out of pickup.

—CRIMINAL TRESPASS — 800 block of NE Park Drive, 10:08 a.m. Male trespassed at a residence.

—INFORMATION — 600 block of SE 13th Ave., 9:45 a.m. Female found having mental episode walking the streets.

—DISORDERLY CONDUCT — 600 block of FM 1821, 1:29 p.m. A male was verbally abusive.

—INFORMATION — 1000 block of NE 9th St., 3:04 p.m. Abandoned property was located.

—JUVENILE PROBLEMS — 2100 block of SW 8th Ave., 4:43 p.m. Juvenile male in custody after directive to apprehend.

—NON-CRIMINAL MATTER — 1700 block of SE 15th St., 6:49 p.m. Information only.

—TRAFFIC STOP — 2200 block of MH 379, 8:51 p.m. Female arrested on out-of-county warrant.

—INFORMATION — 600 block of SE 13th Ave., 8:57 p.m. Woman suffering mental health crisis.

AUG. 12

—THEFT — 800 block of S. Oak Ave., 12:53 a.m. Male stole beer from local business.

—FRAUD — 2900 block of NE 2nd St., 10:20 a.m. Ex-husband steals money from ex-wife's account.

—INFORMATION — 200 block of Evergreen Drive, 1:23 p.m. Complaint of vehicles illegally parked in road leads to red-tag.

—BURGLARY OF HABITATION — 3800 block of Ram Blvd., 12:08 a.m.

—THEFT — 400 block of SE 17th St., 5:25 p.m. Male reported theft of property.

—HARASSMENT — NW 10th St. and NW 3rd Ave., 9:13 p.m. Information regarding road rage incident.

AUG. 13

—SUSPICIOUS PERSON — 400 block of NW 4th St., 5:25 a.m. Information report regarding criminal trespass warning.

—THEFT — 2100 block of Morningside Drive, 8:09 a.m. Female reported firearm stolen.

—WRECK — 100 block of FM 2256, 8:48 a.m.

—DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE — 700 block of SE 12th St., 9:34 a.m. Males reportedly fighting at residence.

—INFORMATION — Mineral Wells city limits, 10:33 a.m. Female took many Tylenols in attempt to commit suicide.

—WRECK — FM 1195 and Harvey Road, 1:49 p.m.

—WRECK — FM 1195 and E. U.S. Highway 180, 4:47 p.m.

—BURGLARY OF VEHICLE — 2800 block of W. U.S. Highway 180, 7:08 p.m. Wallet taken from vehicle.

—INFORMATION — 2500 block of SE Martin Luther King Jr., 11:46 p.m. Information report.

Weatherford PD

Following are reports filed by Weatherford police based on calls for service for the period of Aug.7-13, 2021.

AUG. 7

—CRIMINAL MISCHIEF — 1400 block of S. Sloan St., 8:03 a.m. Female reported her car window broken.

—THEFT — Weatherford city limits, 10:40 a.m. A male out of Salina reported a contractor hired in Weatherford to do work in Denton never responded after being paid a deposit.

—THEFT — 800 block of Santa Fe Drive, 1:56 p.m. Male reported a customer stopped make payments on furniture he rented.

—ASSAULT — 900 block of Washington Drive, 10:07 p.m. Fifteen-year-old male said he was assaulted by another 15-year-old male.

—TRAFFIC STOP — Weatherford city limits, 2:06 a.m. Underage driver found to be in possession of drug paraphernalia and tobacco.

—CRIMINAL MISCHIEF — 1100 block of Fort Worth Highway, 1:39 a.m. Power was turned off to a business without the owner's consent.

—INTERFERENCE — Weatherford city limits, 3:05 a.m Female reported her boyfriend prevented her from calling emergency services after assaulting her.

—CRIMINAL MISCHIEF — 1800 block of S. Main St., 1:30 p.m. Male reported an unknown person broke his passenger side mirror.

—THEFT — 800 block of Santa Fe Drive, 1:43 p.m. Male reported an unknown subject stole a tool bag from a construction site.

—ASSAULT — Weatherford city limits, 2:58 a.m. Male reported assaulted his father and three other family members.

—ASSAULT — Weatherford city limits, 5:27 p.m. Male reported he and his daughter got into an altercation.

—ASSAULT — 700 E. Anderson St., 2:45 a.m. Four family violence reports completed but due to conflicting versions on how any of the assaults occurred, the case was forwarded to criminal investigations.

—ASSAULT — Weatherford city limits, 7:41 p.m. Female reported being assaulted by a male family member.

—CRIMINAL MISCHIEF — 100 block of W. Interstate 20, 4 a.m. An unknown suspect broke into a building and spray painted the wall.

—RUNAWAY — 1900 block of Clear Lake Road, 8:07 p.m. Sixteen-year-old female ran away from her guardian.

—WARRANT — 200 block of Hickory Lane, 6:54 p.m. Female reported her son was in a mental crisis. The male refused medical assistance and was arrested on a county warrant.

—TRAFFIC STOP — 900 block of S. Main St., 11:21 p.m. Driver found to be in possession of drug paraphernalia.

—ASSAULT — Weatherford city limits, 5:27 p.m. Female reported getting into an altercation with her sister.

AUG. 8

—CRIMINAL MISCHIEF — 100 block of E. Interstate 20, 5:45 a.m. Damage was done to a building.

—PUBLIC INTOXICATION — 300 block of Love St., 1:47 p.m. Male reported swimming in a stock tank and approaching children, and was determined to be intoxicated.

AUG. 9

—THEFT — 900 block of Hilltop Drive, 10:15 a.m. Female reported a micro needling device removed from a business.

—SCAM — Weatherford city limits, 11:50 a.m. Female reported an unknown suspect issued her a check that her bank in Weatherford reported as fraudulent.

—FRAUD — Weatherford city limits, 1:19 p.m. Male reported his information was used to claim unemployment benefits.

—THEFT — 800 block of Santa Fe Drive, 1:27 p.m. Male reported someone stole the contents of a package delivered to his address.

—ASSAULT — Weatherford city limits, 1:38 p.m. Juvenile male determined to have assaulted a family member.

—TRAFFIC STOP — 100 block of W. Oak St., 5 p.m. Driver found to have active warrant.

—WARRANT — 100 block of S. Main St., 10:43 p.m. Driver arrested on outstanding warrant.

—MENTAL CRISIS — Weatherford city limits, 9:31 p.m. Female transported to a medical facility for treatment.

—FOUND PROPERTY — 600 block of Palo Pinto St., 11:01 a.m. Male found a wallet in a parking lot.

AUG. 10

—WELFARE CHECK — 600 block of James St., 1:28 a.m. Female reported her grandson may be in a mental crisis. He was detained and transported to a medical facility for treatment.

—FOUND PROPERTY — 1000 block of E. Interstate 20 North Service Road, 8:10 a.m. A toddler's electric bicycle was found.

—THEFT — Weatherford city limits, 8:11 p.m. Male reported unknown persons took surfboards and life jackets from his boat.

—PUBLIC INTOXICATION — 1800 block of S. Main St., 7:55 p.m. Male arrested for public intoxication.

—ASSAULT — 1900 block of S. Bowie St., 9:52 p.m. Male and female were involved in an assault that did not occur in Texas. A report was generated and parties separated.

—THEFT — 1500 block of N. Main St., 10:37 p.m. Male reported two unknown subjects stole clothing from him.

AUG. 11

—WRECK — 1000 block of Inverness Drive, 2:05 a.m.

—WARRANT — 400 block of E. Lee Ave., 4:30 p.m. Male arrested for warrant out of Springtown.

—ASSAULT — 1800 block of Martin Drive, 6:24 p.m. An assault by contact was determined to have occurred.

—RUNAWAY — Weatherford city limits, 8:14 p.m. Male reported both of his sons ran away from home.

—TRAFFIC STOP — 100 block of S. Elm St., 9:50 p.m. Driver and passenger found to be in possession of methamphetamine.

—HIT AND RUN — W. Spring St. and York Ave., 11:37 p.m.

—FOUND PROPERTY — 1800 block of S. Main St., 6:07 a.m. Male found several bags of miscellaneous property in the parking lot.

—TRAFFIC STOP — 1000 block of W. Oak St., 9:48 a.m. Driver arrested for driving without license.

AUG. 12

—DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED — 1500 block of E. Interstate 20, 12:30 a.m. Male placed under arrest for driving while intoxicated.

—DISTURBANCE — 200 block of W. Lee st., 10:02 p.m. A male reported subjects firing an airsoft gun at him and driving off. The vehicle was located and a male and female were charged with terroristic threat and the female charged with possession of drug paraphernalia.

—HIT AND RUN — 2000 block of Bethel Road, 6:50 p.m.

—SUSPICIOUS PERSON — Heritage Park, 7 p.m. Homeless female observed sleeping on a park bench and was arrested for camping in city park and resisting arrest, search or transport.

—CRIMINAL TRESPASS — 200 block of Atwood Court, 8 p.m. Male reported a known juvenile attempted to steal his car.

—THEFT — 800 block of Santa Fe Drive, 2:51 p.m. Male reported someone stole tools from his truck.

—HIT AND RUN — 100 block of W. Interstate 20, 5:21 p.m. Female arrested for driving while intoxicated.

—CRIMINAL MISCHIEF — 500 block of W. 7th St., 8:20 p.m. Female reported an unknown suspect slashed three of her tires.

—THEFT — 1500 block of Old Dicey Road, 8:35 a.m. Stolen trailer was located and seized.

—PUBLIC INTOXICATION — 2100 block of Tin Top Road, 11 p.m. Male arrested for public intoxication.

AUG. 13

—MENTAL EVALUATION — 1800 block of S. Main St., 2:35 a.m. Male determined to be in mental distress and transported to the hospital for a mental evaluation.

—ASSAULT — Weatherford city limits, 12:06 a.m. Female reported a male pushed her.