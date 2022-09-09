POLICE CALLS: 9/1-9/9/22

Sep. 9—Mineral Wells PD

Following are reports filed by Mineral Wells police based on calls for service for the period of Sept. 3-9, 2022.

SEPT. 3

—DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE — 1900 block of SE 11th St., 12:23 a.m. Assault cause bodily injury.

—DISORDERLY CONDUCT — 6800 block of E. U.S. Highway 180, 2:02 a.m. Female reported issues with former paramour.

—THEFT — 500 block of Taylor Road, 2:19 a.m. Trailer stolen from business and left nearby.

—WRECK — 2800 block of E. U.S. Highway 180, 5:50 p.m.

SEPT. 4

—SUSPICIOUS PERSON — 600 block of SW 20th St., 12:02 a.m. Male arrested on outstanding warrant.

—THEFT — 2600 block of SE 4th St., 11:38 a.m. Two vehicles burglarized at a residence.

—VEHICLE THEFT — 700 block of SW 17th St., 12:41 p.m. Male violated bond conditions.

—DISORDERLY CONDUCT — 700 block of SE 12th St., 1:14 p.m. Male assaulted by girlfriend.

—THREATS — 2800 block of W. U.S. Highway 180, 3:22 p.m.

—WRECK — NE 23rd St. and FM 1821 6:58 p.m.

—HIT AND RUN — 3600 block of E. U.S. Highway 180, 8:53 p.m. Female arrested for outstanding parole warrant.

—HARASSMENT — 2800 block of Sharon Drive, 9:22 p.m. Male issued criminal trespass warning from residence.

SEPT. 5

—SHOPLIFTING — 600 block of FM 1821, 10:36 a.m. Female caught shoplifting.

—THEFT — 1200 block of SW 1st St., 11:58 a.m. Male had multiple tools stolen from his vehicle.

—CRIMINAL TRESPASS — 100 block of FM 1821, 3:38 p.m. Female trespassed from motel.

—WRECK — 900 block of N. Oak Ave., 6:34 p.m.

—BURGLARY OF VEHICLE — 100 block of Cluster Drive, 5:25 p.m. Computer stolen from vehicle burglary.

—WARRANTS — 3000 block of NE 2nd St., 7:23 p.m. Male arrested and released due to medical needs.

—INFORMATION — 100 block of Shady Oak Circle, 7:35 p.m. Information report.

SEPT. 6

—WELFARE CHECK — 2000 block of SE 20th St., 9:25 a.m. Female reported violation of a protective order.

—BACK-UP — 2200 block of SW 9th Ave., 10:25 a.m. Information report.

—DISORDERLY CONDUCT — 200 block of Garrett Morris Parkway, 11:01 a.m. Two males fought.

—WRECK — 200 block of SW 26th Ave., 1:48 p.m.

—INFORMATION — 100 block of Garrett Morris Parkway, 4;27 p.m. Information report.

SEPT. 7

—CRIMINAL TRESPASS — 100 block of SE 6th Ave., 8:39 a.m. Male issued criminal trespass warning from a business.

—HIT AND RUN — 600 block of FM 1821, 8:38 a.m.

—THEFT — 600 block of FM 1821, 12:26 p.m. Purse taken from complainant.

—INFORMATION — 800 block of NW 5th Ave., 4:04 p.m. Police assisted EMS on child choking.

—WELFARE CHECK — 500 block of SW 5th Ave., 6:59 p.m. Female experienced mental health crisis.

SEPT. 8

—JUVENILE PROBLEM — 1500 block of SE 2nd Ave., 3:38 p.m. Male reported juvenile left without permission.

—CITIZEN ASSIST — 700 block of SE 6th Ave., 7:51 p.m. Information — lost property.

—INFORMATION — 3000 block of NE 2nd St., 3:08 a.m. Information report on two females arguing.

SEPT. 9

—CRIMINAL TRESPASS — 900 block of SE 2nd Ave., 10:05 a.m. Female arrested for trespassing and resisting.

—THEFT — 4100 block of E. U.S. Highway 180, 1:12 p.m. Female refused to return medical equipment.

—BURGLARY OF HABITATION — 1800 block of SE 21st St., 11:30 a.m. Paint stolen from job site.

—DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE — 1100 block of SE 6th Ave., 8:24 p.m. Information report.

—DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE — 100 block of SW 11th St., 6:58 p.m. Physical disturbance call led to warrant arrest.

—DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE — 2100 block of SE 21st St., 7:26 p.m. Information report.

—PUBLIC INTOXICATION — 2500 block of E. Hubbard St., 11:06 p.m. Female arrested for public intoxication.

Weatherford PD

Following are reports filed by Weatherford police based on calls for service for the period of Sept. 1-7, 2022.

SEPT. 1

—THEFT — 800 block of Santa Fe Drive, 11:21 a.m. Male reported being blackmailed for more money.

—THEFT — 1200 block of W. Interstate 20, 3:03 p.m. Male reported someone stole property from him.

—THEFT — 200 block of Interstate 20, 4:07 p.m. Male stole items from a business.

—HIT AND RUN — 1800 block of S. Main St., 6:08 p.m.

—TRAFFIC STOP — 2400 block of E. Interstate 20, 8:50 p.m. Driver found to have multiple warrants.

—TRAFFIC STOP — 700 block of N. Rusk St., 10:20 p.m. Male passenger found to have active warrant.

—FOUND PROPERTY — 800 block of Santa Fe Drive, 11:39 a.m. Male turned in a found set of keys.

—LOST PROPERTY — 100 block of College Ave., 12:05 p.m. Complainant reported two firearms taken from the home and unable to be located.

SEPT. 2

—TRAFFIC STOP — 300 block Interstate 20 West, 1:02 a.m. Driver found to be intoxicated and in possession of a firearm.

—TRAFFIC STOP — 1200 block of S. Main St., 2:22 a.m. Driver found to be intoxicated.

—THEFT — 1800 block of Fort Worth Highway, 8:26 a.m. Two females arrested for theft, failure to identify and multiple county warrants.

—FRAUD — 100 block of Hannah Court, 2:55 p.m. Male reported someone used his information to open a bank account.

—THEFT — 300 block of Interstate 20 West, 3:15 p.m. Male reported someone stole merchandise from a store.

—DISTURBANCE — 2000 block of Bethel Road, 1:10 p.m. Male placed under arrest for possession of a controlled substance.

—THREATS — Weatherford city limits, 4:22 p.m. Male reported an unknown person shared nude photos of him.

—PUBLIC INTOXICATION — 100 block of Mineral Wells Highway, 4:24 p.m. Male determined to be intoxicated.

—ASSAULT — Weatherford city limits, 8:25 a.m. Elderly male assaulted by another male, who fled and was later located by police.

—SUSPICIOUS VEHICLE — 300 block of W. 7th St., 8:35 p.m. Methamphetamine found inside a vehicle.

—SEX OFFENSE — Weatherford city limits, 9:57 p.m. Female reported sexually visible material of a juvenile female was posted on social media by another juvenile female.

—MENTAL EVALUATION — 1300 block of Timbercreek Drive, 1:59 p.m. Police asisted in psychiatric emergency call.

SEPT. 3

—TRAFFIC STOP — 2000 block of S. Bowie Drive, 1:10 a.m. Male found to be in possession of a used methamphetamine pipe and an open alcohol container.

—TRAFFIC STOP — 100 block of W. Interstate 02, 1:30 a.m. Male determined to be driving while intoxicated.

—SUSPICIOUS PERSON — 700 block of Adams Drive, 4:12 a.m. Male found to be in possession of a controlled substance.

—SUSPICIOUS PERSON — 1100 block of W. Park St., 6:15 a.m. Male found to be in possession of marijuana.

—SUSPICIOUS VEHICLE — 200 block of Adams Drive, 8:53 a.m. Male found to be in possession of drug paraphernalia.

—THEFT — 200 block of York St., 10:30 a.m. Female reported someone stole merchandise from a business.

—ASSAULT — Weatherford city limits, 6:19 a.m. Male reported being assaulted by a female relative, who also reported an assault.

—TRAFFIC STOP — 1500 block of Interstate 20, 12:27 p.m. 17-year-old male found to be in possession of tobacco products.

—CRIMINAL MISCHIEF — 1000 block of Charles St., 2:27 p.m. Female reported a rock thrown at her windshield, shattering it.

—CRIMINAL MISCHIEF — 300 block of N. Main St., 8:31 a.m. Graffiti found on building.

—THEFT — 2000 block of Santa Fe Drive, 4:55 p.m. Female reported locating a skimming device on a gas pump and two pumps tampered with resulting in stolen diesel.

—WELFARE CHECK — Weatherford city limits, 3:30 p.m. Deceased female located.

—HIT AND RUN — 2200 block of Bethel Road, 5:48 p.m.

—BURGLARY OF VEHICLE — 1900 block of S. Main St., 8:46 p.m. Male reported tool sets stolen from his vehicle.

—CRIMINAL MISCHIEF — 300 block of N. Main St., 8:31 a.m. Graffiti reported on a building and neighboring building.

SEPT. 4

—INFORMATION — 200 block of Love St., 7:41 p.m. No criminal offense determined.

—TRAFFIC STOP — 500 block of N. Main St., 11:20 p.m. Female issued citation for drug paraphernalia.

—TRAFFIC STOP — Weatherford city limits, 10:49 p.m. Driver found to have multiple warrants.

SEPT. 5

—ASSAULT — Weatherford city limits, 2:25 a.m. Female reported a physical altercation with her boyfriend.

—TRAFFIC STOP — 800 block of W. Interstate 20, 1:21 a.m. Driver arrested for driving while intoxicated and passenger arrested for public intoxication.

—FOUND PROPERTY — 800 block of Santa Fe Drive, 3:44 p.m. Female dropped off a phone reported missing.

—CRIMINAL MISCHIEF — 1500 block of Salado Trail, 3:18 p.m. Male reported a mailbox was destroyed by a vehicle.

SEPT. 6

—CHILD PORNOGRAPHY — Weatherford city limits, 11:12 a.m. Investigation of threats led to discovery of child pornography.

—BURGLARY OF VEHICLE — 100 block of Interstate 20 West, 3:15 p.m. Male broke into a vehicle and attempted to steal a pool vacuum before being startled by the alarm.

—TRAFFIC STOP — 1900 block of S. Main St., 4:22 p.m. Female found to be in possession of drug paraphernalia and marijuana.

—FOUND PROPERTY — 1100 block of Santa Fe Drive, 8:20 p.m. Female reported a suspicious backpack found.

—TRAFFIC STOP — 200 block of College Park Drive, 12:50 p.m. Driver found to have a suspended license.

—FOLLOW-UP — 100 block of Shady Wood Court, 3:28 p.m. Narcotics seized during course of investigation.

SEPT. 7

—HIT AND RUN — 800 block of W. Interstate 20, 6:59 a.m.

—SUSPICIOUS PERSON — 1100 block of W. Park Ave., 6 a.m. Male determined to be intoxicated in public and be in possession of narcotics and paraphernalia.

—FRAUD — Weatherford city limits, 10:20 a.m. Female reported a known person was exploiting an elderly person for monetary or personal gain.

—THEFT — 200 block of Adams Ave., 3:07 p.m. Two unknown males attempted to defraud a business of money.

—THEFT — 800 block of Santa Fe Drive, 3 p.m. Male reported paying for property he later believed was stolen.

—THEFT — Weatherford city limits, 2:28 p.m. Male rented a car through a rental company, then sold it to a female.

—CREDIT CARD ABUSE — 800 block of Santa Fe Drive, 10:50 a.m. Male reported two unauthorized charges on his credit card.

—TRAFFIC STOP — Weatherford city limits, 7:28 p.m. Driver found to be in possession of marijuana.

—WRECK — Santa Fe Drive and Holland Lake Drive, 5:46 p.m. At-fault driver found to be in possession of marijuana.

—WARRANT — 2000 block of Mineral Wells Highway, 8:34 p.m. Male turned himself in on active warrant.