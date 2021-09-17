POLICE CALLS: 9/11-9/17/21

Sep. 17—Mineral Wells PD

Following are reports filed by Mineral Wells police based on calls for service for the period of Sept. 11-17, 2021. Not all calls for service result in a filed report.

SEPT. 11

—DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE — 2200 block of SE 9th St., 6:56 a.m. Male and female got into argument while getting kids ready for school.

—TRAFFIC STOP — 500 block of E. Hubbard St., 6:44 a.m. Traffic stop led to arrest of a female on outstanding municipal warrants.

—SHOPLIFTING — 600 block of FM 1821, 10:23 a.m. Female stole items from a retail store.

—CRIMINAL TRESPASS — 1200 block of SE 20th St., 10:05 a.m. Male criminally trespassed from property.

—ABANDONED VEHICLE — 2800 block of SW 5th Ave., 3:35 p.m. Abandoned vehicle.

—WELFARE CHECK — 1800 block of SE 4th Ave., 3:44 p.m. Male seen entering a residence without permission.

—CRIMINAL TRESPASS — 100 block of Carl Kessler Blvd., 3:52 p.m. Male and female were issued criminal trespass warnings from a motel.

—HARASSMENT — 600 block of Shady Oak Circle, 4:53 p.m. Female reported she was receiving harassing text messages.

—HARASSMENT — 1700 block of SW 4th Ave., 9:24 p.m. Female reported she is being harassed.

SEPT. 12

—DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE — 300 block of Shady Oak Circle, 12:23 a.m. Female was sexually assaulted by boyfriend.

—TRAFFIC STOP — 1800 block of SE 14th Ave., 6:10 a.m. Male arrested during traffic stop for possession of a controlled substance.

—WRECK — 2500 block of SE 6th St., 1047 a.m.

—WARRANTS — 2500 block of SE 6th St., 11:21 a.m. Male arrested for county warrant.

—ANIMAL BITE — 1600 block of N. Oak Ave., 2:33 p.m. Female reported being bitten by one of her dogs.

—DISORDERLY CONDUCT — 2900 block of SE 5th St., 3:33 p.m. Female arrested for public intoxication.

—BURGLARY OF HABITATION — 800 block of NW 1st Ave., 6:24 p.m. Male reported his house burglarized.

—CRIMINAL TRESPASS — 400 block of SW 25th Ave., 6:56 p.m. Female arrested for criminal trespass.

—TRAFFIC STOP — 1500 block of SE 1st St., 8:57 p.m. Man arrested on two warrants.

Story continues

—INFORMATION — 1900 block of SE 11th Ave., 9:54 p.m. Information only — found property.

SEPT. 13

—WRECK — 500 block of S. Oak Ave., 9:22 a.m.

—CRIMINAL MISCHIEF — 300 block of Gorgas St., 11:31 a.m. Damage to abandoned property reported.

—DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE — 2200 block of SE 9th St., 2:39 p.m. Male arrested for criminal trespass.

—HARASSMENT — 100 block of SE 19th St., 6:12 p.m. Female reported she felt she was being harassed by neighbor.

—THREATS — 1200 block of SE 20th St., 5;06 p.m. Family dispute.

—ANIMAL BITE — 100 block of FM 1821, 6:45 p.m. Female attacked by stray cat.

—TRAFFIC STOP — 100 block of Energy Ave., 9:41 p.m. Male arrested with warrants on traffic stop.

SEPT. 14

—SUSPICIOUS PERSON — 4300 block of E. U.S. Highway 180, 8:05 a.m. Vehicle red-tagged.

—FOUND PROPERTY — 2100 block of E. Hubbard St., 8:19 a.m. Personal documents found.

—WRECK — 4100 block of E. U.S. Highway 180, 10:57 a.m.

—DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE — 600 block of NW 7th St., 11;09 a.m. Female reported her ex-boyfriend refused to leave her residence.

—THEFT — 1000 block of SE 18th St., 12:25 p.m. Male reported mail stolen from his mailbox during the night.

—INFORMATION — 1300 block of SW 12th Ave., 11:39 a.m. Identifying information stolen through a scam.

—WARRANTS — 800 block of SE 4th Ave., 2:12 p.m. Male arrested on warrant at residence.

—FRAUD — 500 block of Travis Drive, 3:26 p.m. Credit card account opened fraudulently.

—SHOPLIFTING — 100 block of Garrett Morris Parkway, 3:09 p.m. Two males caught on camera stealing welders from business.

—RECOVERED PROPERTY — 3200 block of MH 379, 6:20 p.m. Stolen vehicle recovered by wrecker service.

—INFORMATION — 1900 block of SE 12th St., 7:55 p.m. Information report.

SEPT. 15

—DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE — 1500 block of SE 16th St., 3:12 a.m. Male subject was arrested after refusing to leave the complex.

—CRIMINAL MISCHIEF — 2500 block of N. Oak Ave., 6:31 a.m. Fuel grade selection buttons were stolen from gas pumps at fuel station.

—VEHICLE THEFT — 2100 block of SE 24th Ave., 7:20 a.m. Male reported truck stolen from driveway overnight.

—INFORMATION — 700 block of NE 23rd St., 8:44 a.m. Abandoned vehicle red-tagged.

—CRIMINAL MISCHIEF — 100 block of Carl Kessler Blvd., 10:43 a.m. Room vandalized at Motel 6.

—WARRANTS — 800 block of SE 8th St., 1 p.m.

—WRECK — 400 block of SW 1st St., 3:47 p.m.

—WELFARE CHECK — 1600 block of W. U.S. Highway 180, 2:36 p.m. Emergency detention order placed on suicidal female.

—SEXUAL ASSAULT — Mineral Wells city limits, 5:46 p.m. Complainant reported her juvenile daughter engaged in sexual intercourse with an older male.

—THREATS — 700 block of SW 9th St., 11:48 p.m. Information report.

SEPT. 16

—WRECK — 1500 block of SE Martin Luther King Jr., 7:47 a.m.

—WRECK — 1900 block of W. U.S. Highway 180, 7:48 a.m.

—DISORDERLY CONDUCT — 1500 block of SE 1st St., 9:18 a.m. Female seen going through a vehicle at Roy's Wash N Dry.

—DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE — 2100 block of SW 6th Ave., 11:29 a.m. Female assaulted by her boyfriend.

—WRECK — 3700 block of Industrial Parkway, 12:28 p.m.

—CRIMINAL MISCHIEF — 200 block of E. Hubbard St., 1:18 p.m. Male reports damage to property and unauthorized entry.

—CRIMINAL TRESPASS — 60 block of FM 1821, 3:07 p.m. Male trespassed from establishment.

—CRIMINAL MISCHIEF — 2000 block of NE 1st Ave., 3:38 p.m. Neighbor allegedly shot vehicle windshield with BB gun.

—CRIMINAL MISCHIEF — 3000 block of NE 2nd St., 4:13 p.m. Female reported assault and property damage.

—VEHICLE THEFT — 1000 block of SW 15th Ave., 5:39 p.m. Male reported his pickup truck was stolen.

SEPT. 17

—INFORMATION — 1900 block of SW 4th Ave., 3:05 a.m. Information report regarding civil issues in a relationship.

—BURGLARY OF VEHICLE — NE 10th St. and Beetham Road, 3:15 a.m. Several cars burglarized on NE 10th St.

—BURGLARY OF VEHICLE — 600 block of SE 28th Ave., 7:32 a.m. Several vehicles burglarized on southeast side of town.

—TRAFFIC STOP — 100 block of SE 6th Ave., 9:11 a.m. Male arrested on traffic stop.

—HARASSMENT — 100 block of NE 2nd St., 8:49 a.m. Dispute between property and business owners.

—JUVENILE PROBLEM — 1400 block of SE 14th Ave., 1 p.m.

—WRECK — 300 block of E. Hubbard St., 3:40 p.m.

—INFORMATION — 400 block of SW 4th Ave., 11:10 a.m. Female reports prior EPO violations.

—SHOPLIFTING — 600 block of FM 1821, 3:56 p.m. Female stole vacuum from business.

—HARASSMENT — 300 block of NW 25th St., 11:42 a.m. Female reports harassment.

—HARASSMENT — 800 block of SE 12th St., 3:33 p.m. Female being harassed through text messages.

—CRIMINAL MISCHIEF — 800 block of SW 17th St., 6:39 p.m. Information report regarding criminal mischief.

—HARASSMENT — 1800 block of SE 19th St., 8:47 p.m. Male being harassed through text messages.

—HIT AND RUN — 1600 block of W. U.S. Highway 180, 8:59 p.m. Criminal mischief and terroristic threat reported.

—TRAFFIC STOP — 100 block of SE 12th Ave., 10:32 p.m. Male arrested on warrant during traffic stop.

—CRIMINAL MISCHIEF — 2400 block of SW 10th Ave., 11:40 p.m. Information report regarding a possible break-in.

Weatherford PD

Following are reports filed by Weatherford police based on calls for service for the period of Sept. 8-15, 2021.

SEPT. 8

—ASSAULT — Weatherford city limits, 8:06 a.m. Female reported she was thrown to the ground by a known male.

—BURGLARY OF VEHICLE — 2500 block of Four Trees Drive, 4:11 a.m. Male reported an unknown person stole multiple items from his vehicle.

SEPT. 9

—INDECENCY WITH A CHILD — Weatherford city limits, 4:53 p.m. After a juvenile was arrested for assaulting her mother, a subsequent investigation revealed a possible sexual offense involving children.

SEPT. 10

—INFORMATION — 1000 block of S. Main St., 9:57 a.m. Female juvenile found to be in possession of an item containing THC.

—BURGLARY OF VEHICLE — 1300 block of Holland Lake Drive, 3 p.m. Female reported her vehicle was burglarized and an oxygen machine removed.

—INFORMATION — Weatherford city limits. 1;49 p.m. Adult male found deceased inside a residence.

—DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED — 100 block of E. Interstate 20, 9:43 p.m. Male determined to be driving while intoxicated.

—HIT AND RUN — 100 block of S. Main St., 8:58 p.m.

—FRAUD — 100 block of College Park Drive, 3:15 p.m. Female notified by her bank that a known female attempted to open an account using her social security number.

—SUSPICIOUS PERSON — 2700 block of Sonora Canyon Road, 5 a.m. Male found to be a convicted felon in possession of a firearm.

—THEFT — 400 block of W. Park Ave., 12:08 p.m. Male reported an iPad stolen off his porch.

—INFORMATION — Weatherford city limits, 1:51 p.m. 87-year-old female was deceased.

SEPT. 11

—SUSPICIOUS PERSON — 600 block of Mockingbird Lane, 1:46 a.m. Three juvenile ales taken into custody for drug offenses and evading arrest.

—TRAFFIC STOP — 900 block of Santa Fe Drive, 8:02 p.m. Driver found to have active warrants.

—PUBLIC INTOXICATION — 100 block of W. Interstate 20, 1:50 a.m. Driver and passenger found to be intoxicated.

—FOUND PROPERTY — 800 block of Santa Fe Drive, 9:55 a.m. Male located a small flashlight in his yard containing a baggie of white substance in the battery compartment.

—ASSAULT — 800 block of Santa Fe Drive, 7:05 p.m. Male reported a known male physically assaulted him.

SEPT. 12

—FOUND PROPERTY — 1800 block of Fort Worth Highway, 10:28 a.m. Male found a wallet at an apartment complex.

—DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED — 1800 block of S. Main St., 8:21 p.m. Man involved in accident determined to be intoxicated.

—EVADING ARREST — 2100 block of Fort Worth highway, 1;08 a.m. Male arrested for evading arrest/detention with a vehicle.

—THEFT OF FIREARM — 1400 block of S. Elm St., 8:29 p.m. Female reported someone broke into her safe and took two handguns, a rifle and boxes of ammunition.

SEPT. 13

—WELFARE CHECK — 400 block of Throckmorton St., 1:18 a.m. Male arrested on warrant and found to be in possession of methamphetamine.

—WARRANTS — 1700 block of Bethel Road, 4:01 p.m. Male passenger arrested on warrants.

—BURGLARY OF BUILDING — 400 block of Santa Fe Drive, 7:45 a.m. Male reported the business broken into and items taken.

—HARASSMENT — 1100 block of Burkburnett Drive, 9:15 a.m. Female reported a known suspect harassing her through messages and threats on her phone.

—INFORMATION — Weatherford city limits, 3:36 p.m. Unresponsive male determined to be deceased and taken to medical examiner's.

—THEFT — 900 block of Crow Valley Drive, 10:30 a.m. Female reported someone removed her front license plate.

—BURGLARY OF VEHICLE — 200 block of Adams Drive, 7:49 a.m. Male reported someone broke into his box truck and took assorted tools.

—THEFT — Weatherford city limits, 12:15 p.m. Female reported her service dog was stolen and taken to the Weatherford area.

—CHILD PORNOGRAPHY — Weatherford city limits, 2:45 p.m. Cyber tip regarding possible child pornography reported.

—CHILD PORNOGRAPHY — Weatherford city limits, 2:40 p.m. Cyber tip regarding possible child pornography reported.

—CHILD PORNOGRAPHY — Weatherford city limits, 2:30 p.m. Cyber tip regarding possible child pornography reported.

SEPT. 14

—WARRANTS — 2000 block of S. Main St., 11:29 p.m. Male found to have outstanding warrants.

—CRIMINAL MISCHIEF — 900 block of S. Main St., 7 p.m. Male juvenile struck a window with a helmet, causing it to shatter.

—WARRANTS — 1300 block of Santa Fe Drive, 8:24 a.m. Male found to have warrant out of Johnson County.

—THEFT OF PROPERTY — 1400 block of W. Ball St., 6:45 p.m. Female reported a male hired to do custom cabinets never showed up and blocked her on social media.

—PUBLIC INTOXICATION — 300 block of W. 4th St., 8:47 p.m. Male determined to be intoxicated in public.

—FOUND PROPERTY — 700 block of Dalton St., 1:27 p.m. Relative turned in THC vape pens from a family member.

—ASSAULT — 100 block of E. Lee St., 2:28 p.m. Male reported his tenants who were being evicted called and threatened him.

—HIT AND RUN — 1700 block of S. Main St., 10:47 p.m.

SEPT. 15

—THEFT OF FIREARM — 100 block of Pleasant View Drive, 7:15 a.m. Female reported someone entered her vehicle and stole a firearm.

—BURGLARY OF VEHICLES — 2500 block of Old Buck Road, 8:45 a.m. Female reported an unknown person stole a laptop from her vehicle.

—THEFT OF FIREARM — 2200 block of Trevor Drive, 8:16 a.m. Male reported someone broke a window of his vehicle and took a pistol and magazines.

—FRAUD — Weatherford city limits, 1:26 p.m. Male reported an unknown person was using his information for financial gain.

—INFORMATION — 500 block of Bryan St., 9 p.m. Female reported her ex-husband attached a tracking device to her vehicle without her consent.

—THEFT — 300 block of W. Interstate 20, 9:57 p.m. Business manager reported two unknown people took multiple items from the store.

—BURGLARY OF VEHICLES — 2500 block of Doe Run, 4:20 p.m. Male reported unknown persons broke into his vehicle and stole personal identifying information.

—BURGLARY OF VEHICLES — 3300 block of Lakeway Drive, 6:29 p.m. Female reported someone entered her vehicle, stealing multiple items.

—INFORMATION — 800 block of Santa Fe Drive, 7:17 p.m. Female reported a known person removed the network from her computer.