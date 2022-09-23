POLICE CALLS: 9/17-9/23/22

Sep. 23—Mineral Wells PD

Following are reports filed by Mineral Wells police based on calls for service for the period of Sept. 17-23, 2022.

SEPT. 17

—FOUND PROPERTY — 200 block of S. Oak Ave., 4:31 a.m. Paraphernalia found in jail cell drain.

—VEHICLE THEFT — 300 block of Evergreen Drive, 5:56 a.m. Vehicle stolen from residence.

—WRECK — 2000 block of E. Hubbard St., 1:02 p.m.

—DISORDERLY CONDUCT — 1000 block of SE 1st St., 12:57 p.m. Female with altered mental status seeks justice.

—BURGLARY OF VEHICLE — 800 block of NW 1st Ave., 1:34 p.m. Vehicle burglarized at work site.

—CRIMINAL TRESPASS — 1500 block of SE Martin Luther King Jr., 2:43 p.m. Male issued criminal trespass warning for apartment complex.

—INFORMATION — 600 block of Pythian Way, 3:25 p.m. Male experienced mental health crisis.

—BURGLARY OF VEHICLE — 100 block of Evergreen Drive, 2:41 p.m. Vehicle damaged in attempted vehicle theft.

—WRECK — 800 block of NE Park Drive, 5:21 p.m. Male arrested for outstanding warrant.

—HARASSMENT — 100 block of Evergreen Drive, 4:53 p.m. Information report.

—WRECK — 300 block of SW 6th St., 7:05 p.m.

—THEFT — 900 block of SW 17th St., 2:40 p.m. Argument between juveniles.

—WRECK — 4300 block of E. U.S. Highway 180, 4:49 p.m.

—HARASSMENT — 1500 block of NW 3rd Ave., 9:28 p.m. Female worried about daughter being stocked.

SEPT. 18

—BURGLARY OF VEHICLE — 2900 block of NE 2nd St., 5:56 a.m. Vehicle burglarized at apartment complex.

—WRECK — Leavenworth and Lee Road, 6:53 a.m.

—WRECK — 200 block of SE 1st St., 1:57 p.m.

—SUSPICIOUS PERSON — 500 block of SW 16th St., 5:47 p.m. Suspicious information report.

—HIT AND RUN — 1400 block of Veterans of Foreign Wars, 6:43 p.m.

SEPT. 19

—AGGRAVATED ASSAULT — 1300 block of FM 1821, 2:56 a.m. Female stabbed at party.

—THEFT — 2500 block of E. Hubbard St., 4:15 a.m. Information report.

—VEHICLE THEFT — 2800 block of N. Oak Ave., 11:22 a.m. Cattle trailer stolen.

—HIT AND RUN — 200 block of NE 7th Ave., 1:19 p.m.

—CRIMINAL TRESPASS — 600 block of SE 3rd St., 3:06 p.m. Female issued criminal trespass warning for residence.

—ASSAULT — 600 block of NW 9th St., 5:21 p.m. Female assaulted by ex.

—SUSPICIOUS PERSON — 700 block of SE 14th St., 6:43 p.m. Male arrested for outstanding warrant and found to be in possession of narcotics.

—THEFT — 600 block of FM 1821, 9:25 p.m. Retail employee reported theft of merchandise.

—THEFT — 200 block of Country Club Parkway, 11:54 p.m. Female reported phone was stolen.

SEPT. 20

—WRECK — 300 block of SW 6th St., 9:01 a.m.

—WRECK — 2700 block of U.S. Highway 281, 9:09 a.m.

—DRIVING RECKLESS — 4500 block of E. U.S. Highway 180, 10:19 a.m. Information report.

—INFORMATION — 2200 block of SE 25th Ave., 10:23 a.m. Hospice death reported.

—PERSON WITH FIREARM — 2200 block of E. Hubbard St., 11:59 a.m.

—FRAUD — 500 block of SE 3rd St., 9:49 a.m. Male reported debit card abuse.

—WRECK — S. Oak Ave. and MH 379, 1:39 p.m.

—CRIMINAL TRESPASS — 1800 block of SE 21st St., 1:25 p.m. Male issued criminal trespass warning from residence.

—THEFT — 3800 block of E. U.S. Highway 180, 1:41 p.m. Theft of service.

—WRECK — 700 block of SE 1st St., 3:52 p.m.

—WRECK — 900 block of SE 1st St., 4:22 p.m.

—INFORMATION — 1100 block of SW 12th St., 4:26 p.m. Male attempted suicide.

—HARASSMENT — 2100 block of SE 9th St., 5:01 p.m. Information report.

—THEFT — 1500 block of SW 5th Ave., 6:20 p.m. License plate stolen.

—INFORMATION — 500 block of SW 22nd St., 7:46 p.m. Female reported to have attempted suicide.

—GUN SHOTS — 1500 block of SE 16th St., 8:09 p.m. Shots fired call for service.

—INFORMATION — 2500 block of SE Martin Luther King Jr., 8:35 p.m. Male attempted to commit suicide.

—HIT AND RUN — 4400 block of E. U.S. Highway 180, 10:45 p.m. Information report.

SEPT. 21

—PERSON WITH FIREARM — 600 block of FM 1821, 3:12 a.m. Information only.

—WRECK — 1100 block of E. Hubbard St., 12:07 p.m.

—INFORMATION — 600 block of Circle Road, 12:09 p.m. Information report.

—WRECK — E. Hubbard St. and N. Oak Ave., 3:43 p.m. Police vehicle involved in wreck.

—DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE — 700 block of NW 4th Ave., 3:38 p.m. Male assaulted two individuals during altercation.

—INFORMATION — 400 block of SW 5th Ave., 5:05 p.m. Juvenile female asked for information regarding emancipation.

—HARASSMENT — 2400 block of NE 4th St., 6:22 p.m. Information report.

—ANIMAL BITE — 600 block of SW 10th St., 9:10 p.m. Dog bit person.

—WELFARE CHECK — 4400 block of E. U.S. Highway 180, 9:21 p.m. Information report.

—WELFARE CHECK — 400 block of SE 20th St., 11:19 p.m. Assault.

SEPT. 22

—HANG-UP — 2100 block of SE 21st Ave., 2:27 a.m. Female with a knife reported intent on damaging caller's car. All parties gone upon police arrival.

—INFORMATION — 2800 block of Sharon Drive, 2:21 a.m. Information report regarding threats made by ex-boyfriend.

—BURGLARY OF HABITATION — 1600 block of SE 18th St., 2:39 a.m. Male reported firearm stolen.

—BURGLARY OF VEHICLE — 1500 block of NW 6th Ave., 6:34 a.m. Vehicle burglarized at residence.

—WRECK — 3700 block of Ram Blvd., 8:01 a.m.

—FRAUD — 1900 block of E. Hubbard St., 1:24 p.m. Female had money taken out of checking account by unknown person.

—SUSPICIOUS PERSON — 200 block of SE 1st St., 4:04 p.m. Male arrested on outstanding warrant.

SEPT. 23

—CRIMINAL MISCHIEF — 1700 block of NW 3rd Ave., 6:32 a.m. Unknown subject vandalized vehicle.

—WRECK — 800 block of SE 25th Ave., 11:48 a.m.

—ABANDONED VEHICLE — 200 block of Evergreen Drive, 1:42 p.m. Abandoned vehicle.

—WRECK — FM 1195 and E. U.S. Highway 180, 5 p.m.

—BURGLARY OF VEHICLE — 600 block of San Jacinto Drive, 5:17 p.m. Male reported theft of firearm.

—WRECK — 500 block of NE 23rd St., 10:09 p.m.

Weatherford PD

Following are reports filed by Weatherford police based on calls for service for the period of Sept. 16-22, 2022.

SEPT. 16

—MENTAL EVALUATION — 1200 block of S. Main St., 1:37 p.m. Female experienced mental crisis and was transported to hospital for evaluation.

—BURGLARY OF HABITATION — 900 block of Terry Trail, 1:39 p.m. Male assaulted by a known female with baseball bat.

—ASSAULT — Weatherford city limits, 3:25 p.m. Female reported being assaulted by a known person.

—ASSAULT — Weatherford city limits, 6:39 p.m. Male reported being assaulted by a male.

—FOUND PROPERTY — 900 block of Terry Trail, 7:49 p.m. Male found marijuana cigarette in common area outside of duplex.

—WARRANT — 1300 block of S. Lamar St., 9:55 p.m. Male arrested on outstanding warrant.

—HIT AND RUN — 1 Courthouse Square, 7:57 p.m.

—THEFT — 1800 block of S. Main St., 8:43 p.m. Female reported her phone stolen from her purse while she was shopping.

—THEFT — 1900 block of S. Main St., 6:28 p.m. Female stole merchandise from a business.

—BURGLARY OF HABITATION — 900 block of Terry Trail, 1:39 p.m. Male reported his cell phone stolen.

—HIT AND RUN — 800 block of Santa Fe Drive, 7:29 p.m.

SEPT. 17

—MENTAL EVALUATION — 200 block of W. 4th St., 10:54 a.m. Male transported to facility for mental evaluation.

—BURGLARY OF HABITATION — 200 block of College Park Drive, 4 p.m. Male reported his motorcycle stolen.

—HIT AND RUN — 200 block of N. Main St., 5:59 p.m.

—ASSAULT — Weatherford city limits, 9:43 p.m. Female reported an altercation between her and an unknown female.

—ASSAULT — Weatherford city limits, 7:07 p.m. Male reported being struck in the face by a male relative.

—MENTAL EVALUATION — Weatherford city limits, 8:14 p.m. Female's erratic behavior caused her to be detained and transported to a hospital for mental evaluation.

SEPT. 18

—THEFT — 900 block of Terry Trail, 11:15 a.m. Male reported his tool bag stolen from his front porch.

—TRAFFIC STOP — 1700 block of Fort Worth Highway, 6:12 p.m. Female arrested on outstanding warrant.

—TRAFFIC SOP — 400 block of W. Interstate 20, 3:33 p.m. Driver determined to be intoxicated.

—WRECK — 400 block of E. Interstate 20, 2:59 a.m. Female arrested for driving while intoxicated.

SEPT. 19

—FRAUD — 800 block of Santa Fe Drive, 8:57 a.m. Male reported someone used his debit card fraudulently.

—DISTURBANCE — 1100 block of Fort Worth Highway, 1:14 p.m. Male threw a glass pipe containing methamphetamine at officers and was arrested for possession of a controlled substance.

—BURGLARY OF VEHICLE — 800 block of Santa Fe Drive, 12:46 p.m. Female reported someone entered her vehicle and took backpacks, one containing prescription medication.

—CRIMINAL MISCHIEF — 200 block of W. Interstate 20, 1:20 p.m. Male reported the back window of his vehicle broken out.

—BURGLARY OF VEHICLE — 1900 block of Forest Glen Drive, 2:20 p.m. Male reported two firearms stolen from his vehicle.

—FRAUD — 100 block of Guinevere Court, 2:30 p.m. Male reported someone used his identification to open accounts with financial institutions.

—THEFT — 300 block of S. Main St., 2 p.m. Complainant reported a male breached a contract of payment on financial services.

—TRAFFIC STOP — 2000 block of S. Main St., 2:35 p.m. Driver found to have active warrants.

—WARRANT — 300 block of S. Alamo St., 3:31 p.m. Male turned himself in on active warrants.

—CHILD PORNOGRAPHY — Weatherford city limits, 5:03 p.m. Cybertips regarding possession of child pornography.

—CRIMINAL MISCHIEF — 1100 block of Jameson St., 11:30 p.m. Female reported a possible known person vandalized her vehicle.

SEPT. 21

—THEFT — 1300 block of Mineral Wells Highway, 7 a.m. Male reported fires stolen from his vehicle.

—INFORMATION — Weatherford city limits, 11:32 a.m. Male reported missing.

—PUBLIC INTOXICATION — 1100 block of Jameson St., 1:30 p.m. Female found to be intoxicated in public after causing disturbance.

—THEFT — 200 block of Alford Drive, 6:53 p.m. Male reported a cooler stolen from his truck.

—TRAFFIC STOP — 1200 block of Interstate 20, 3:20 p.m. Male found to be in possession of drug paraphernalia.

—HIT AND RUN — 1900 block of S. Main St., 10:36 p.m.

—INFORMATION — 200 block of E. Spring St., 6:11 p.m. Male issued criminal trespass to a business.

—THEFT — 1200 block of Dickson St., 7:48 p.m. Female reported a known person stole multiple items off her vehicle.

SEPT. 22

—TRAFFIC STOP — 1000 block of Jameson St., 12:30 a.m. Male found to be in possession of marijuana.

—SUSPICIOUS PERSON — 100 block of W. Interstate 20, 12:13 a.m. Female determined to be intoxicated in public and attempted to resist during arrest.

—INDECENT EXPOSURE — 2000 block of E. Interstate 20, 11:16 a.m. Complainant reported a male exposing himself to other drivers while in his vehicle. The male declined all allegations.

—TRAFFIC STOP — 400 block of W. Interstate 20, 12 p.m. Male found to be driving while intoxicated.

—THEFT — 100 block of College Park Drive, 2:45 p.m. Male admitted to taking merchandise from a business and was found to have a warrant.

—TRAFFIC STOP — 700 block of Narrow St., 2:24 p.m. Driver found to have invalid license.

—HARASSMENT — 800 block of Santa Fe Drive, 5:03 p.m. Female reported getting harassing messages from her ex-boyfriend.

—SUSPICIOUS PERSON — 500 block of W. Russell St., 4:38 p.m. Two juveniles reported a male driver approached them and told them to get in the car.

—TRAFFIC STOP — 100 block of Edna St., 11:27 p.m. Passenger found to be in possession of fraudulent identity items.