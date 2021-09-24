POLICE CALLS: 9/18-9/24/21

Sep. 24—Mineral Wells PD

Following are reports filed by Mineral Wells police based on calls for service for the period of Sept. 18-24, 2021. Not all calls for service result in a filed report.

SEPT. 18

—CRIMINAL MISCHIEF — 1400 block of NW 3rd Ave., 4:25 a.m. Criminal mischief reported.

—CITIZEN DISPUTE — 600 block of SE 18th St., 12:22 p.m. Female reported fence rammed by neighbor.

—WRECK — 600 block of E. Hubbard St., 3:21 p.m.

—ASSAULT — 2800 block of W. U.S. Highway 180, 2:22 p.m. Female assaulted ex-boyfriend.

—HIT AND RUN — 100 block of Garrett Morris Parkway, 3:57 p.m.

—BURGLARY OF HABITATION — 1700 block of SE Park Road, 4:08 p.m. Female reported home burglarized while she was in jail.

—THEFT — 700 block of SW 18th St., 5:10 p.m. Female reports someone is attempting to change her missing cat's microchip information.

—THEFT — 200 block of Evergreen Drive, 6:02 p.m. Vehicle was burglarized.

—THEFT — 200 block of NE 27th Ave., 7:16 p.m. A bench was stolen from restaurant.

—HARASSMENT — 1900 block of SE 1st St., 8:39 p.m. Information report.

—WRECK — 100 block of NE 23rd St., 9:32 p.m.

SEPT. 19

—WRECK — SE 1st St. and SE 10th Ave., 12:52 a.m.

—WRECK — 2300 block of W. U.S. Highway 180, 2:07 p.m.

—TRAFFIC STOP — 3600 block of MH 379, 2:23 p.m. Traffic stop led to arrest of male for outstanding warrant.

—CRIMINAL MISCHIEF — 600 block of SE 18th St., 6 p.m. Female reported her neighbor messed with railroad ties on her property.

—INFORMATION — 3100 block of E. U.S. Highway 180, 10:19 p.m. Female trespassed from property.

SEPT. 20

—SUSPICIOUS PERSON — 1400 block of NW 3rd Ave., 12:29 a.m. Male arrested for public intoxication.

—CITIZEN ASSIST — 300 block of NW 25th St., 12:18 a.m. Male reported ex-roommate stole property from residence.

—WRECK — 900 block of W. Hubbard St., 6:34 a.m. Male arrested on outstanding warrant.

—INFORMATION — 2000 block of SW 5th Ave., 1:39 p.m. Male subject allegedly shot himself in the head.

—INFORMATION — 600 block of NW 17th St., 2:09 p.m. Possible medication overdose.

Story continues

—INFORMATION — 600 block of SW 19th St., 3:28 p.m. Male subject stated his ex-contractor is threatening to steal materials from his job sites.

—HIT AND RUN — 200 block of Evergreen Drive, 7:44 p.m.

—THREATS — 300 block of NE 21st St., 8:22 p.m. Information report.

SEPT. 21

—THREATS — 2800 block of W. U.S. Highway 180, 1:57 a.m. Physical altercation at a motel.

—PERSON WITH FIREARM — 1300 block of NW 3rd Ave., 4:16 a.m.

—THREATS — 400 block of Country Club Parkway, 10:36 a.m. A male and female reported threats.

—WRECK — 600 block of FM 1821, 12:10 p.m.

—WRECK — E. U.S. Highway 180 and SE 25th Ave., 2:19 p.m.

—CRIMINAL MISCHIEF — 100 block of Carstens Lewallen Lane, 2:02 p.m. Female reports property was broken into.

—INFORMATION — 4300 block of E. U.S. Highway 180, 3:46 p.m. A female reported contractual issues with a business.

—INFORMATION — 3800 block of Ram Blvd., 2:50 p.m. Juveniles fighting at football game.

—WRECK — 3400 block of E. U.S. Highway 180, 5:34 p.m.

—WRECK — 3800 block of E. U.S. Highway 180, 6:41 p.m.

—THEFT — 2500 block of SE 14th Ave., 5:27 p.m. Victim's pickup taken without consent.

—DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE — 700 block of SW 19th St., 8:45 p.m. Physical disturbance between a male and female.

SEPT. 22

—DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE — 300 block of Lee Road, 4:46 a.m. Information report regarding alleged assault.

—INFORMATION — 1500 block of S. Oak Ave., 8:32 a.m. Female reports found property.

—JUVENILE PROBLEM — 1400 block of SE 14th Ave., 8:30 a.m. Information report.

—VEHICLE RECOVERED — 100 block of SW 17th St., 12:08 p.m. Stolen vehicle recovered.

—CRIMINAL MISCHIEF — 500 block of SW 13th St., 2:14 p.m. Window damaged on residence.

—INFORMATION — 2100 block of SE 25th Ave., 4:24 p.m. A male was found deceased.

—INFORMATION — 2100 block of SE 24th Ave., 5:53 p.m. Information only.

—THREATS — 2200 block of E. Hubbard St., 5:39 p.m. Female assaulted at business.

—BURGLARY OF VEHICLE — 300 block of N. Oak Ave., 6:25 p.m. Woman's car burglarized.

—DISORDERLY CONDUCT — 1000 block of NE 10th St., 11:18 p.m. Male and female had verbal altercation with history of violence.

SEPT. 23

—FOUND PROPERTY — 2000 block of SE 19th St., 8:24 a.m. Male reported a loaded handgun in his backyard.

—CRIMINAL TRESPASS — 3100 block of E. U.S. Highway 180, 2:20 p.m. Male subject released from custody with criminal trespass warning after resisting police officer.

—INFORMATION — 100 block of FM 1821, 3:01 p.m. Male issued criminal trespass warning from store.

—CRIMINAL MISCHIEF — 1700 block of NW 5th Ave., 3:17 p.m. Male reports resident's window broken and frame damaged.

—TRAFFIC STOP — 200 block of SW 15th St., 4:21 p.m. Fictitious license plates seized from vehicle.

SEPT. 24

—THEFT — 100 block of Garrett Morris Parkway, 10:01 a.m. Female reported wedding ring stolen.

Weatherford PD

Following are reports filed by Weatherford police based on calls for service for the period of Sept. 16-23, 2021.

SEPT. 16

—CRIMINAL TRESPASS — 1000 block of S. Main St., 6:30 p.m. Male reported a juvenile on the property who had previously been warned to stay off the property.

SEPT. 17

—BURGLARY OF BUILDING — 1100 block of Pecan St., 9:55 a.m. Employee reported two locks removed and two storage units opened.

—SEXUAL ASSAULT — Weatherford city limits, 8:38 p.m. Juvenile female reported she was sexually assaulted by a known person.

—DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED — 200 block of Eureka St., 10:20 p.m. Driver arrested for operating a motor vehicle in a public place.

—RUNAWAY — 1100 block of Julie St., 11:50 a.m. Male reported a known person missing.

—THEFT — 400 block of Santa Fe Drive, 3:20 p.m. Female reported a known suspect took a large amount of lottery tickets.

—THEFT — 200 block of York Ave., 12:30 p.m. Female reported a theft.

—ASSAULT — Weatherford city limits, 6:33 p.m. Female reported being struck and choked by a known male.

—ASSAULT — Weatherford city limits, 11:55 p.m. Female reported being pushed out of a business by a known female.

SEPT. 18

—ASSAULT — 1200 block of W. Interstate 20, 10:30 a.m. Male found to have assaulted someone.

—WARRANT — Weatherford city limits, 8:50 p.m. Male found to have outstanding warrant.

—INVESTIGATION — 100 block of E. Interstate 20, 8:57 p.m. Male reported a known suspect videoed him while he was in a bathroom stall.

—THEFT — 200 block of College Park Drive, 11:57 p.m. Male reported an unknown subject stole his bicycle from his balcony.

—TRAFFIC STOP — 100 block of York Ave., 2:58 p.m. Driver found to be in possession of methamphetamine and passenger found to be in possession of marijuana.

SEPT. 19

—PUBLIC INTOXICATION — 2100 block of Tin Top Road, 12:13 a.m. Female determined to be intoxicated in a public place.

—INDECENT ASSAULT — Weatherford city limits, 2:09 a.m. Female reported she was assaulted by a known person.

—CRIMINAL MISCHIEF — 100 block of Sherry Court, 10:57 a.m. Male damaged a vehicle.

—CRIMINAL MISCHIEF — 1900 block of Santa Fe Drive, 6:38 p.m. Male reported unknown suspects vandalized the bathroom stall wall with marker.

—ASSAULT — Weatherford city limits, 8:02 p.m. Female reported a known female assaulted her.

—DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE — Weatherford city limits, 5:79 p.m. Male juvenile assaulted three persons and was taken to an area medical facility.

SEPT. 20

—WARRANTS — 400 block of Palo Pinto St., 10:40 a.m. Male arrested for warrant out of Palo Pinto County.

—FRAUD — Weatherford city limits, 3:25 p.m. Female reported an unknown suspect made several fraudulent charges to her bank account.

—CRIMINAL MISCHIEF — 200 block of E. Oak St., 7:33 p.m. Female reported getting a concerning text message and that an unknown person slashed her rear driver's side tire.

—WARRANT — 100 block of W. Weatherford St., 1:45 p.m. Female arrested on probation violation warrant.

—BURGLARY OF HABITATION — 300 block of W. Russell St., 10:08 p.m. Female reported an unknown person entered her home and took a valuable item.

—ASSAULT — 800 block of Santa Fe Drive, 7:58 p.m. Female reported a known male bit her son.

—DRUG POSSESSION — 400 block of W. Interstate 20, 8:34 p.m. Male found to be a felon in possession of a firearm, and in possession of a controlled substance and marijuana. He attempted to flee officers but was arrested.

—FOUND PROPERTY — 700 block of N. Main St., 7:16 p.m. Female found an item she observed to be methamphetamine in her vehicle.

—THEFT — 2000 block of S. Bowie St., 8:16 p.m. Male reported a known person entered the business after being given a criminal trespass and took merchandise without paying.

SEPT. 21

—THEFT — 1100 block of Lynn St., 6:42 a.m. Male reported his pickup stolen by an unknown person.

—HARASSMENT — 300 block of Palo Pinto St., 8:46 a.m. Male reported receiving a threatening phone call intended to cause alarm and fear of serious bodily injury.

—THEFT OF FIREARM — 800 block of Santa Fe Drive, 9:26 a.m. Male reported a pistol taken out of his vehicle.

—TERRORISTIC THREAT — 200 block of Meadow View Drive, 4:15 p.m. Male reported the school received information involving a possible threat.

—BURGLARY OF VEHICLE — 1300 block of S. Rusk St., 12:45 p.m. Male reported an unknown suspect took miscellaneous tools and a money bag from his pickup.

—POSSESSION — Weatherford city limits, 12 p.m. Weatherford ISD employee reported a known juvenile was in possession of a THC device on school property.

—CRIMINAL TRESPASS — 2100 block of Holly Oaks Lane, 7:59 p.m. Homeowner reported finding an unknown female in their residence wearing their clothes. The suspect fled prior to officers' arrival, leaving her vehicle, and was described as very intoxicated.

—DISTURBANCE — 900 block of S. Main St., 4:46 p.m. Male reported a male was yelling at people and being vulgar inside the business. The suspect fled on foot.

—THEFT — 1800 block of S. Main St., 2:18 p.m. Male reported an unknown person took a surveying tool.

—VEHICLE THEFT — 1100 block of Fort Worth Highway, 3:10 a.m. Female found to be in possession of a stolen vehicle.

—FOUND PROPERTY — 500 block of W. 7th St., 11:11 a.m. Female found a bottle containing suspected marijuana.

—THEFT — 200 block of Adams Drive, 2:50 p.m. Employee reported a female left the store without paying for an item.

—ASSAULT — 100 block of Meadow View Drive, 1:56 p.m. Male juvenile reported he was struck in the head with a water bottle by another known juvenile.

SEPT. 22

—THEFT — 1000 block of S. Main St., 11:46 a.m. Female reported a male left the business without paying.

—CREDIT CARD ABUSE — 1000 block of S. Main St., 11:46 a.m. Female reported an unknown male attempted to pay using a stolen credit card that did not belong to him.

—EVADING ARREST — 200 block of E. Interstate 20, 4:42 p.m. Robbery suspect taken into custody after pursuit.

—TERRORISTIC THREAT — 100 block of Meadow View Drive, 2:53 p.m. Juvenile had activated an alarm causing the building to be evacuated.

—TRAFFIC STOP — 2000 block of Santa Fe Drive, 10:30 p.m. Male found to be in possession of marijuana and a stolen firearm.

—RESISTING ARREST — 800 block of Santa Fe Drive, 10:10 a.m. Male located and found to have warrant for failure to comply with sex offender registration, and resisted arrest during transport.

—THEFT — Weatherford city limits, 12:41 p.m. Female reported a known female stole a large amount of cash from her room.

—TERRORIST THREAT — 800 block of S. Bowie Drive, 1:24 p.m. Male juvenile made numerous threats of causing bodily harm to individuals present.

—CRIMINAL TRESPASS — 1200 block of N. Main St., 7 p.m. Male arrested for criminal trespass.

SEPT. 23

—EVADING ARREST — 1500 block of W. Interstate 20, 12:05 a.m. Male taking into custody after vehicle, foot pursuit.

—DOMESTIC VIOLENCE — Weatherford city limits, 1 a.m. Male determined to have assaulted female and interfered with a 9-1-1 call.

—ASSAULT — Weatherford city limits, 2 a.m. Female reported being struck in the mouth by a male.

—CRIMINAL MISCHIEF — Weatherford city limits, 1 a.m. Male interfered with a 9-1-1 call and caused damage to a cell phone.

—VEHICLE THEFT — 800 block of Santa Fe Drive, 11:25 a.m. Male reported a subject he had loaned his vehicle to refused to return it.

—TRAFFIC STOP — 100 block of Franklin St., 9:30 p.m. Driver found to be in possession of marijuana, methamphetamine and THX wax.

—INVESTIGATION — Weatherford city limits, 1 p.m. 15-year-old male found to be in possession of a THC vape pen on school property.

—THEFT — Weatherford city limits, 4:30 p.m. Male reported an unknown subject stole $21,000 from his bank account.

—ASSAULT — Weatherford city limits, 8:09 a.m. Female reported a male assaulted her and applied pressure to her neck or throat.

—TRAFFIC STOP — 1900 block of Wall St., 11:30 p.m. Passenger found to be in possession of marijuana.