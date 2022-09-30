POLICE CALLS: 9/24-9/30/22

Sep. 30—Mineral Wells PD

Following are reports filed by Mineral Wells police based on calls for service for the period of Sept. 24-30, 2022.

SEPT. 24

—FRAUD — 2800 block of Sharon Drive, 12:43 p.m. Information report.

—HIT AND RUN — 100 block of NE 2nd St., 2:35 p.m.

—HIT AND RUN — 2800 N. Oak Ave.

—WELFARE CHECK — 2500 block of SE 6th St., 6:59 p.m. Information only.

—THEFT — 700 block of SE 25th Ave., 6:44 p.m. Criminal trespass warning issued to female.

—INFORMATION — 3600 block of E. U.S. Highway 180, 8:29 p.m. Male arrested for violation of protection order.

—THREATS — 600 block of NW 9th St., 10:58 p.m. Female reported harassment and received terroristic threats from family member.

SEPT. 25

—WRECK — 2500 block of N. Oak Ave., 2:09 p.m.

—DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE — 1900 block of W. U.S. Highway 180, 4:39 p.m. Male arrested on warrant.

—WRECK — 600 block of FM 1821, 6:21 p.m.

—DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE — 1200 block of SE 14th St., 6:33 p.m. Information only.

—GUN SHOTS — 400 block of NW 8th St., 10:41 p.m. Gunshots heard.

—INFORMATION — 600 block of SW 24th St., 10:44 p.m. Information report regarding child safety.

SEPT. 26

—GUN SHOT — 1000 block of SW 10th St., 12:07 a.m. Shots fired reported.

—PARKING PROBLEM — Kingwood Drive and NW 6th Ave., 2:31 a.m. Vehicle was issued warning tags and the owner cited.

—THEFT — 700 block of SE 25th Ave., 2:45 a.m. Theft of property — shoplifting.

—DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE — 1900 block of SE 19th St., 3:17 a.m. Assault family violence.

—DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE — 400 block of SW 3rd St., 4:02 a.m. Female issued criminal trespass warning.

—DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE — NW 2nd St. and NW 4th Ave., 3:14 a.m. Male arrested for public intoxication.

—SUSPICIOUS PERSON — 300 block of NE 27th Ave., 10:38 a.m. Male arrested for criminal trespass.

—WRECK — 800 block of S. Oak Ave., 4:59 p.m.

—DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE — 800 block of SW 17th St., 5:36 p.m. Verbal altercation led to male being assaulted.

—THREATS — 2100 block of Morningside Drive, 6:04 p.m. Criminal mischief.

—THEFT — 800 block of SE 6th Ave., 8:13 p.m. Theft.

—WARRANTS — 200 block of S. Oak Ave., 8:15 p.m. 8:15 p.m. Male arrested for parole warrant.

—HARASSMENT — 800 block of SW 17th St., 8:43 p.m. Two males arrested for disorderly conduct.

—SUSPICIOUS PERSON — 1300 block of SE 3rd Ave., 9:22 p.m. Male attempted to break into vehicle.

SEPT. 27

—PARKING PROBLEM — 5000 block of Laurie Drive, 2:49 a.m. Disabled vehicle was red-tagged.

—DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE — 1400 block of SE 8th St., 7:51 a.m. Juvenile issued citation for assault by contact.

—JUVENILE PROBLEM — 1300 block of SE 14th Ave., 7:25 a.m. Information report.

—THEFT — 600 block of MH 379, 10:20 a.m. Male stole weed eater from carport of residence.

—THEFT — 100 block of FM 1821, 11:50 a.m. Merchandise stolen from retail store.

—THEFT — 300 block of NE 21st St., 1:24 p.m. Male reported debit card info compromised, resulting in lost money.

—BURGLARY OF HABITATION — 2400 block of SW 7th Ave., 3:14 p.m. Residence burglarized.

—WRECK — 2300 block of SE Martin Luther King Jr., 4:04 p.m.

—HARASSMENT — 1900 block of W. U.S. Highway 180, 4:33 p.m. Female made verbal threat to other female.

—THEFT — 500 block of Morningside Drive, 6 p.m. Male reported lawn equipment stolen.

—THREATS — 100 block of SE 19th St., 7:14 p.m. Female reported being assaulted by ex-boyfriend.

—WELFARE CHECK — 300 block of Gorgas St., 11:12 p.m. Information report.

SEPT. 28

—WELFARE CHECK — 100 MH 379, 8:29 a.m. Male and female issued criminal trespass warning for convenience store.

—WARRANTS — 1000 block of SE 2nd Ave., 8:54 a.m. Female arrested on outstanding warrant.

—THEFT — 200 block of Garrett Morris Parkway, 11:28 a.m. Theft of trailer.

—CRIMINAL TRESPASS — 600 block of FM 1821, 12:25 p.m. Male trespassed from business.

—WRECK — 1700 block of E. Hubbard St., 3:37 p.m.

—THEFT — 500 block of SW 15th St., 8:15 p.m.

SEPT. 29

—CRIMINAL MISCHIEF — 2100 block of SE 24th Ave., 7:11 a.m. Criminal mischief reported.

—WRECK — 1500 block of SE 16th St., 7:46 a.m.

—THEFT — 300 block of Country Club Parkway, 10:27 a.m. Theft of services.

—DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE — 3400 block of W. U.S. Highway 180, 1:08 p.m. Female reports sexual assault.

—CUSTODIAL INTERFERENCE — 600 block of SW 24th St., 4:58 p.m. Custody dispute over infant.

—PARKING PROBLEM — 5000 Laurie Drive, 7 p.m.

—CITIZEN DISPUTE — 2600 block SW 7th Ave., 6:04 p.m. Animal at large.

—HARASSMENT — 400 block of NW 25th St., 9:14 p.m. Information report.

—FIREWORKS — 600 block of SW 17th St., 10:13 p.m.

—INFORMATION — 1500 block of SW 12th Ave., 11:26 p.m.

SEPT. 30

—FOUND PROPERTY — 700 block of SW 10th St., 4:53 a.m. Toolbox found in road.

—DRIVING RECKLESS — 3800 block of Ram Blvd., 8:07 a.m.

—WELFARE CHECK — 700 block of San Jacinto Drive, 7:55 a.m. Juvenile female located wandering on welfare check.

—INFORMATION — 2500 block of E. Hubbard St., 7:41 a.m. Information report.

—THREATS — 400 block of SW 4th Ave., 7:55 a.m. Female reported assault and threatening messages.

—FOLLOW-UP — 1500 block of SE 16th St., 10:38 a.m. Mother reported son missing.

—LOST PROPERTY- 2200 block of SW 8th Ave., 1:08 p.m. Female reported her driver's license missing.

—DISORDERLY CONDUCT — 3600 block of E. U.S. Highway 180, 3:20 p.m. Information report.

—WRECK — 3700 block of E. U.S. Highway 180, 4:19 p.m.

—JUVENILE PROBLEM — 200 block of Ross Road, 7:31 p.m. Juveniles reported to have broken windows of abandoned building.

Weatherford PD

Following are reports filed by Weatherford police based on calls for service for the period of Sept. 16-30, 2022.

SEPT. 23

—SEXUAL ASSAULT — Weatherford city limits, 8 a.m. Information received regarding possible sexual assault of a child.

—FOUND PROPERTY — 1500 block of N. Main St., 11 a.m. Driver's license found.

—DRUGS — Weatherford city limits, 12:50 p.m. Juvenile male found to be in possession of a controlled substance.

—MENTAL EVALUATION — 400 block of S. Main St., 5:27 p.m. Male transported to a hospital for mental evaluation.

—RUNAWAY — 1400 block of S. Elm St., 6:39 p.m. Male reported his juvenile daughter contacted him to say she was safe but not coming home.

—PUBLIC INTOXICATION — 1500 block of Santa Fe Drive, 5;12 p.m. Male found yelling and throwing empty beer cans at a business was arrested for public intoxication.

—WEAPONS — 1900 block of Martin Drive, 7:08 p.m. Female reported two unknown persons brandished a firearm at her during a traffic stop.

—BURGLARY OF VEHICLE — 800 block of Eureka St., 1:48 p.m. Female reported their unlocked vehicle had been entered but nothing missing.

SEPT. 24

—TRAFFIC STOP — 100 block of Dennis Road, 2:21 a.m. Male arrested for driving while intoxicated.

—TRAFFIC STOP — 1800 block of S. Main St., 4:29 a.m. Male arrested for driving while intoxicated.

—FOUND PROPERTY — 1900 block of Town Creek, 12:20 p.m. Female turned in a wallet with credit cards and a license.

—CRIMINAL MISCHIEF — 1200 block of Bosque Lane, 12:08 p.m. Male reported his vehicle broken into but nothing removed.

—CRIMINAL MISCHIEF — 200 block of S. Tower St., 1:38 p.m. Male reported someone spray painted the fence and a tree on his property.

—THEFT — 1800 block of S. Main St., 4:36 p.m. Female reported her debit card stolen.

—TRAFFIC STOP — 1000 block of S. Lamar St., 11:55 p.m. Male arrested for driving while intoxicated.

—CRIMINAL MISCHIEF — 1500 block of Franklin St., 9:41 p.m. Male reported being assaulted by a known male.

SEPT. 25

—ASSAULT — Weatherford city limits. 2:27 a.m. Female reported a known family member threw a drink in her face.

—MENTAL EVALUATION — 1800 block of Fort Worth Highway, 1:11 a.m. Male barricaded himself in a room with a weapon, and was detained and transported for a hospital for mental evaluation.

—PUBLIC INTOXICATION — 1200 block of Holland Lake, 7:57 a.m. Male arrested for public intoxication.

—THEFT — 200 block of W. Interstate 20, 9:34 a.m. Male reported an unknown male stole tools from a store.

—ASSAULT — 100 block of E. Interstate 20, 12:15 p.m. Females reported an assault by a juvenile female.

—ASSAULT — Weatherford city limits, 8:46 p.m. Male reported being assaulted during an altercation.

—SUSPICIOUS PERSON — 100 block of E. Interstate 20, 8:34 p.m. Male arrested for public intoxication, and was found to have marijuana on his person during booking.

—FIRE — 600 block of Hilltop Drive, 7:23 p.m. Drug paraphernalia found during fire investigation where the fire started.

SEPT. 26

—DISTURBANCE — 2500 block of S. Main St., 11:40 p.m. Male found to have active warrant and be in possession of drug paraphernalia.

—PUBLIC INTOXICATION — 2500 block of S. Main St., 7 a.m. Male arrested for public intoxication.

—ASSAULT — 2100 block of Bethel Road, 10:29 a.m. Two females fighting in the gym.

—HIT AND RUN — 100 block of W. Interstate 20, 12:45 p.m.

—HARASSMENT — 2200 block of Taylor Drive, 10:20 a.m. Female reported a known person was harassing her.

—FRAUD — 1800 block of Sandpiper Drive, 2 p.m. Female reported someone used her personal identification to remove money from her bank account.

—TRAFFIC STOP — SW Ric Williamson Highway and W. Interstate 20 Service Road South, 2 p.m. Driver found to have invalid driver's license.

—TRAFFIC STOP — 100 block of W. Interstate 20, 8:30 p.m. Three males arrested for possession of marijuana and one charged with possession of a controlled substance.

—TRAFFIC STOP — 400 block of W. Interstate 20, 11:30 p.m. Male arrested for driving while intoxicated and possession of marijuana.

SEPT. 27

—THREATS — 800 block of Santa Fe Drive, 8:49 a.m. Female reported a known male was posting things to social media that were concerning and threatening.

—CRIMINAL MISCHIEF — Weatherford city limits, 12:45 a.m. Male reported someone keyed his vehicle.

—CRIMINAL MISCHIEF — 100 block of Love Street, 6:36 p.m. Two kids reported to have damaged the railing around a pond and drug the section into the water.

—ASSAULT — 900 block of S. Main St., 4:26 p.m. Male reported being punched in the face by several unknown persons.

—WARRANT — 100 block of Love St., 6:26 p.m. Female found to have warrant for criminal mischief.

—ASSAULT — Weatherford city limits, 8:27 p.m. Female reported three individuals came into a store and began knocking items off the shelves and made verbal threats.

—HIT AND RUN — 1700 block of S. Main St., 4:44 a.m. Female arrested for striking a sign then fleeing.

—TRAFFIC STOP — 400 block of Peaster Highway, 4:52 p.m. Female arrested for outstanding warrant.

—THEFT — 2300 block of Tin Top Road, 3:45 p.m. Male reported someone stole a vehicle part.

—MENTAL EVALUATION — 700 block of Adams Drive, 10 a.m. Male transported to a medical facility for mental evaluation.

—MENTAL EVALUATION — Weatherford city limits, 7:25 a.m. Male detained and transported for mental evaluation.

—SCAM — 800 block of Santa Fe Drive, 10:45 a.m. Female reported a known male scammer her out of $100,000.

—BURGLARY OF HABITATION — 700 block of Terrace Drive, 10:51 a.m. Female reported someone entered her residence and stole property.

—ASSAULT — 1700 block of Texas Drive, 2:09 p.m. Female reported a male juvenile threw several items and struck her.

—DRUGS — 100 block of Ikard Drive, 10:27 a.m. Female arrested for child endangerment.

—ABANDONED VEHICLE — 200 block of Azle Highway, 8 a.m. Vehicle inventories after towing.

—FOUND PROPERTY — S. Bowie and Palo Pinto St., 7:30 p.m. Toolbox observed to fall off the bed of a pickup.

SEPT. 28

—FIGHTING — 400 block of Soward Ave., 3:33 a.m. Male arrested on public intoxication and resisting arrest charges.

—FRAUD — 3500 block of Lakeway Drive, 1:19 p.m. Female reported getting Amazon packages with a different name and false charges to her credit card.

—MENTAL EVALUATION — Weatherford city limits, 11:42 a.m. Male determined to be a threat to himself and was transported to a hospital for evaluation.

—CRIMINAL MISCHIEF — 1000 block of Franklin St., 12:29 p.m. Female reported her property damaged.

—BURGLARY OF VEHICLE — 100 block of Interstate 20, 5:19 p.m. Male reported vehicles taken off two vehicles.

SEPT. 29

—BURGLARY OF HABITATION — 1200 block of Dirkson St., 10:59 a.m. Female reported someone entered her home through a window and took a folder containing documents and records.

—ASSAULT — 100 block of W. 7th St., 11:35 a.m. Female reported a known person slammed the door on her as she exited a residence.

—CHILD ENDANGERMENT — E. 7th and Madison St., 3:38 p.m. Three-year-old found and returned to a female, with CPS contacted.

SEPT. 30

—THEFT — 1500 block of N. Main St., 9:20 p.m. Female reported someone stole her laundry basket and dryer sheets.

—DISTURBANCE — 200 block of Eureka St., 7 p.m. Two males reported to be in a verbal argument.

—PUBLIC INTOXICATION — 200 block of W. Park Ave., 4:08 a.m. Male reported an unknown male showed up at his home and attempted to open the door. The male was suspected to be intoxicated and arrested.