POLICE CALLS: 9/25-9/30/21

Oct. 1—Mineral Wells PD

Following are reports filed by Mineral Wells police based on calls for service for the period of Sept. 25-30, 2021. Not all calls for service result in a filed report.

SEPT. 25

—THEFT — 2800 block of NE Park Drive, 7:31 a.m. A male reported property theft.

—LOST PROPERTY — 2500 block of E. Hubbard St., 8:10 a.m. A male stated he had lost his wallet.

—FRAUD — 1700 block of E. Hubbard St., 12:20 p.m. A male reported unauthorized use of his debit card.

—ROBBERY — 6800 block of E. U.S. Highway 180, 1:23 p.m. A male and female reported assault and property theft.

—WRECK — 300 block of SW 16th St., 3:23 p.m.

—LOST PROPERTY — 300 block of SW 25th Ave., 2:06 p.m. Male reports medication missing.

—SEXUAL ASSAULT — 500 block of SW 5th Ave., 2:50 p.m. Female reports assault.

SEPT. 26

—THEFT — 800 block of S. Oak Ave., 1:32 a.m. Male reported his wallet stolen.

—ANIMAL AT LARGE — 500 block of Grant Road, 8:25 a.m. Two dogs were found at large.

—CRIMINAL MISCHIEF — 2900 block of NE 2nd St., 9:56 a.m. A male reported minor damage to his vehicle and apartment property.

—ANIMAL BITE — 600 block of NW 20th St., 12:18 p.m. Urgent care reports animal bite.

—ANIMAL BITE — 300 block of NW 17th St., 12:28 p.m. Female reports dog bite.

—ANIMAL BITE — 1400 block of SE 12th St., 1:49 p.m. Animal bite report.

—FRAUD — 2800 block of E. U.S. Highway 180, 2:10 p.m. A female was reportedly scammed out of money.

—HIT AND RUN — 1700 block of SE Park Road, 6:59 p.m.

—RECKLESS DRIVER — SW 4th Ave. and SW 15th St., 7:49 p.m. Male subject was arrested for resisting officers with a deadly weapon and possession of a controlled substance.

SEPT. 27

—ATTEMPTED SUICIDE — 2800 block of W. U.S. Highway 180, 1:11 a.m. Male attempted suicide.

—GUN SHOTS — 1500 block of W. U.S. Highway 180, 2:11 a.m. Shooting reported at motorcycle biker club.

—WELFARE CHECK — 2500 block of E. Hubbard St., 4:32 a.m. Male arrested for resisting.

—INFORMATION — 700 block of NE 23rd St., 6 a.m. Vehicle struck by deer.

—THEFT — 3000 block of NE 2nd St., 7:39 a.m. Male reported theft.

—WELFARE CHECK — 1400 block of SE 25th Ave., 8:30 a.m. Male attacked by dog.

—ARSON — 400 block of Long Drive, 1:19 p.m. Two fires were started in a residential area.

—WRECK — 4300 block of E. U.S. Highway 180, 5:02 p.m. A female was arrested for reckless driving.

—INFORMATION — 300 block of N. Oak Ave., 4:56 p.m. Female reports reckless driving.

—INFORMATION — 1900 block of SE 12th St., 4:20 p.m. Female believes home was burglarized.

—INDECENCY WITH A CHILD — 200 block of S. Oak Ave., 7:11 p.m. Juvenile female reported being touched by an adult male while volunteering.

—THREATS — 1600 block of W. U.S. Highway 180, 7:27 p.m. Female reported she was assaulted by her ex-husband two weeks ago.

—WRECK — 400 block of S. Oak Ave., 8:40 p.m.

—DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE — 300 block of Evergreen Drive, 7;22 p.m. Male assaulted his spouse.

SEPT. 28

—THREATS — 800 block of SW 4th Ave., 1:24 a.m. Female reported she was assaulted a few hours earlier.

—INFORMATION — 4000 block of NE 4th St., 9:26 a.m. Red tag was placed on inoperable vehicle.

—INFORMATION — 600 block of FM 1821, 12:08 p.m. Information report.

—WARRANTS — 200 block of S. Oak Ave., 11:45 a.m. Male turned himself in on outstanding warrant.

—CRIMINAL TRESPASS — 3100 block of E. U.S. Highway 180, 12:33 p.m. Male was issued criminal trespass warning for business.

—CRIMINAL TRESPASS — 3100 block of E. U.S. Highway 180, 1:33 p.m. Female was arrested at business for criminal trespass.

—HARASSMENT — 2700 block of SE 4th St., 3:17 p.m. Female reported harassment of boyfriend's ex-significant other.

—FRAUD — 600 block of NE 40th Ave., 2:19 p.m. Unknown subject took money from bank account without authorization.

—WRECK — 100 block of FM 1821, 5:46 p.m.

SEPT. 29

—WRECK — 1400 block of SE 16th St., 7:42 a.m.

—BURGLARY OF HABITATION — 400 block of NW 4th Ave., 8:15 a.m. Male reported his rent house vandalized.

—INFORMATION — 1200 block of MH 379, 11:01 a.m. Male reported burglary.

—BURGLARY OF HABITATION — 2300 block of NW 3rd Ave., 2:08 p.m. Female reported residence burglarized.

—INFORMATION — 1900 block of SE 12th St., 2:12 p.m. Female reported ex-husband had her electricity turned off.

—WRECK — NE 2nd St. and E. U.S. Highway 180, 6:02 p.m.

—WELFARE CHECK — 1900 block of SE 21st St., 8:21 p.m. Information report.

SEPT. 30

—ROBBERY — 700 block of SE 25th Ave., 1:46 a.m. Cashier robbed by an unknown male with a hatchet at convenience store.

—SUSPICIOUS PERSON — 1200 block of W. Hubbard St., 7:49 a.m. Female arrested on active warrant.

—INFORMATION — 600 block of NE 40th Ave., 8:48 a.m. Female believes items were taken/placed at her residence during the night.

—ABANDONED VEHICLE — 1400 block of SE 5th St., 9:26 a.m. Vehicle abandoned on roadway.

—BURGLARY OF HABITATION — 100 block of NW 4th Ave., 11:22 a.m. Male reports burglary of residence.

—INFORMATION — 1500 block of SE Martin Luther King Jr, 1:54 p.m. Note left on vehicle.

—SHOPLIFTING — 600 block of FM 1821, 3:39 p.m. Male reports theft.

—HARASSMENT — Mesquite St. and Cactus St., 4:27 p.m.

WRECK — SE Martin Luther King Jr and SE 25th Ave., 5:15 p.m.

—VEHICLE THEFT — 1100 block of SW 5th Ave., 9:10 p.m. Theft of vehicle reported.

Weatherford PD

Following are reports filed by Weatherford police based on calls for service for the period of Sept. 24-29, 2021.

SEPT. 24

—SUSPICIOUS PACKAGE — 300 block of Jade Lane, 1:29 p.m. Female received a suspicious package that she did not order. Package contained three bottles of an unknown substance.

—EVADING ARREST — 700 block of Adams Drive, 2:09 p.m. Male failed to comply with pedestrian stop while skateboarding and was arrested during pursuit.

—ASSAULT — 2200 block of Mineral Wells Highway, 8 a.m. A juvenile reported being assaulted by an unknown suspect.

—CRIMINAL MISCHIEF — 900 block of S. Main St., 8:12 p.m. Female reported an unknown person threw a liquid beverage on her vehicle.

—INFORMATION — Weatherford city limits, 8:30 a.m. Information received regarding possible child pornography possession.

—FRAUD — 200 block of Wellington Trail, 10:45 a.m. Male reported an unknown suspect used his personal information to apply for unemployment benefits.

—SEX OFFENSE — 500 block of N. Main St., 6:11 p.m. Juvenile male reported an unknown male was showing indecent photos of himself to people at the park.

SEPT. 25

—DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED — 300 block of W. Interstate 20, 1:57 a.m. Driver arrested for driving while intoxicated and passenger issued citation for public intoxication.

—ASSAULT — 2600 block of E. Bankhead Drive, 2 p.m. Male reported an unknown person punched him in the face.

—FOUND CHILD — 1900 block of S. Main St., 1:41 p.m. Parent determined to have knowingly left a child under 7 in a motor vehicle longer than 5 minutes.

—THEFT — 300 block of Adams Drive, 3:30 p.m. Male reported his son's iPhone stolen at a restaurant.

—WARRANT — 1100 block of W. Park Ave., 2:37 p.m. Male showed to have several outstanding warrants.

—ASSAULT — Weatherford city limits, 8:14 p.m. Female reported she was assaulted by a known male.

—TRAFFIC STOP — 800 block of Fort Worth Highway, 11:43 p.m. Male found to be operating vehicle with a suspected license.

—HARASSMENT — Weatherford city limits, 1:05 p.m. Male reported a known person made threats against him on social media.

—THEFT — 400 block of W. Bridge St., 6:42 p.m. Male reported an unknown person swindled him out of $3,000.

—HIT AND RUN — 1000 block of W. Water St., 10 p.m. Male reported an unknown person backed into his mailbox and fled.

SEPT. 26

—WARRANT — 2200 block of Louis Trail, 12:18 a.m. Male found to have active warrant for his arrest.

—CRIMINAL TRESPASS — 100 block of E. Interstate 20, 2:14 a.m. People found on the roof of a closed business.

—THEFT OF FIREARM — 100 block of Camelot Lane, 8:21 p.m. Male believes a gun was stolen.

—ASSAULT — 1200 block of Julie St., 8:40 a.m. Male reportedly assaulted another male.

—CRIMINAL MISCHIEF — 200 block of E. Spring St., 2:16 p.m. Male reported an unknown person exited his vehicle and punched the complainant's mirror.

—DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED — 200 block of Zion Hill Road, 9:06 p.m. Female arrested for driving while intoxicated after her vehicle drove over a concrete retaining wall.

—BURGLARY OF BUILDING — 1700 block of Fort Worth Highway, 1:31 p.m. Male reported his storage unit burglarized and tools taken.

—INTOXICATED PERSON — 2000 block of Clear Lake Drive, 12:45 a.m. Male determined to be operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated with a child under 15.

—ASSAULT — 800 block of Santa Fe Drive, 3:26 p.m. Female reported being assaulted by a known male.

—CRIMINAL MISCHIEF — 1200 block of S. Mill St., 6:05 p.m. Male reported an unknown person caused damage to the passenger side of his vehicle.

SEPT. 27

—FRAUD — 800 block of Santa Fe Drive, 4:48 p.m. Female reported an unknown person was attempting to use her personal information to obtain a credit card.

—TRAFFIC STOP — 100 block of W. Spring St., 4 p.m. Male did not possess a valid driver's license and was shown to be wanted out of Hudson Oaks PD/

—BURGLARY OF VEHICLE — 1000 block of N. Main St., 10:10 a.m. Female reported someone removed her phone from her vehicle.

—BURGLARY OF BUILDING — 1200 block of S. Main St., 6:58 a.m. Female reported an unknown person entered a business and took a money bag.

—CRIMINAL MISCHIEF — 800 block of W. Ball St., 6:56 a.m. Male reported three of his vehicle tires were criminally damaged.

—CRIMINAL MISCHIEF — 1100 block of Palo Pinto St., 2:10 p.m. Female reported a known suspect damaged her security system by cutting wires and removing the cameras.

—TRAFFIC STOP — 2000 block of S. Bowie Drive, 11:12 p.m. Driver and passenger found to be in possession of narcotics and two semi-automatic pistols.

—SEXUAL ASSAULT — Weatherford city limits, 3:30 p.m. Female reported being assaulted by a male through unwanted physical contact.

SEPT. 28

—FRAUD — 200 block of King Arthur Drive, 1:20 p.m. Male reported fraudulent use of a debit/credit card by an ex-girlfriend.

—THEFT — 200 block of W. Interstate 20, 1:45 p.m. Male returned an item that he did not purchase.

—PUBLIC INTOXICATION — 700 block of E. Anderson St., 10:46 p.m. Male determined to be under the influence of illegal narcotics.

—STABBING — Weatherford city limits, 7:04 p.m. Female determined to have attacked a household member with a knife.

—THEFT — 2000 block of S. Main St., 3:18 p.m. Female reported a male stole vape pens from a business.

—ASSAULT — Weatherford city limits, 3:45 p.m. Male reported a female assaulted him with a knife and electronic taser.

—EVADING ARREST — 500 block of Palo Pinto St., 9:36 p.m. Driver ran a red light, then fled from police into Mineral Wells city limits, where the pursuit was terminated.

SEPT. 29

—DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED — 1200 block of S. Main St., 3 a.m. Female determined to be driving while intoxicated.

—WARRANTS — 800 block of S. Bowie St., 1:30 a.m. Male driver arrested on PCSO warrant.