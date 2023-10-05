Police in Camden County post video of 2 men they say are impersonating police

LINDENWOLD, N.J. - A warning in South Jersey, as two men may look like cops, but they’re not. They are impersonators. They are posing as police and real police officers want the public to be on alert for the two impostors.

Doorbell cam video released by Lindenwold Police shows two men along a walkway approaching a home.

Police say the men are wearing badges around their neck pretending to be cops. Anna Rodriguez lives in the area of East Elm where neighbors say they saw the men.

"I think it's crazy. I am so terrified," she said. And she is not the only one. She translated for a Spanish-speaking neighbor who said he is too shaken up and afraid to go on camera. He says he was approached by the suspects around nine o’clock at night while crossing the street to go to a friend's house.

"Two men with a fake badge beat them up, handcuffed them, they was robbed and they had guns," she said the victim told her. The victim says the men first said he was under arrest. He ran home after the incident but says he later found out the same thing happened to his neighbor nearby.

"I didn't know that this was going on," said Rodriguez.

Police posted on the department’s Facebook page a warning about the men impersonating officers but gave no detail about what happened when the impersonators went up to the home in the video. The post does say the suspects are believed to be in a maroon sedan, possibly a Ford, and with a strobe light in the windshield.

"It's scary. Now-a-days you have to lock your doors and shut your windows. You do not know who to trust anymore," said Paula Sondrini. She watched the video several times.

"They had on a badge and it was really scary. How do they get badges like that now? It is crazy. It looked real," she said.

FOX 29 contacted police for more detailed information on the incidents and are awaiting a reply.