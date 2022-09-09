Police: Cameras record alleged thefts at athletic complex

Sep. 9—WILKES-BARRE TWP. — A Wilkes-Barre man allegedly went on a spending spree at various stores in the area after stealing bank and credit cards from the King's College Robert L. Betzler Athletic Complex last month.

Mark Elliot Perez, 28, of Sambourne Street, was arraigned Thursday on a second set of charges alleging he stole a wallet from an unlocked vehicle parked at the athletic complex.

Perez was previously charged with stealing bank and credit cards from the women's locker room.

Both thefts occurred Aug. 15.

Wilkes-Barre Township police in court records say Perez patronized multiple stores in the township and the City of Wilkes-Barre using stolen bank and credit cards to purchase items totaling $8,765.47 with several purchase attempts being denied.

According to the latest criminal complaint:

Security at King's College contacted police when a football coach reported his wallet was stolen from his vehicle. Police had earlier received a report from a woman that her credit and bank cards were stolen from her locker in the women's locker room.

Surveillance cameras recorded a man, identified as Perez, entering the athletic complex on foot at 9:49 a.m. on Aug. 15 pulling door handles on several vehicles, entering an unlocked vehicle, before he is recorded walking toward the field house.

While inside the field house, Perez was recorded entering locker rooms and picking up a student's backpack in a hallway. Perez allegedly stayed inside the field house while he rummaged through the backpack before exiting the building and walking out of the athletic complex at 9:58 a.m, the complaint says.

On the same day of the thefts, the complaint says, Wilkes-Barre police encountered Perez at an electronics store on South Main Street where he discarded packaging for an Apple watch and a laptop computer on the ground.

Police in Wilkes-Barre Township allege the Apple watch and laptop computer were among multiple items purchased by Perez using the stolen bank and credit cards at various stores in the Arena Hub Plaza, Wilkes-Barre Township Commons and the Wyoming Valley Mall.

Video footage showing Perez using the bank and credit cards at the various stores were obtained by police, the complaint says.

Several fraudulent items were recovered from Perez's 2003 Infiniti G35 that was impounded by Wilkes-Barre police. Perez reportedly was living in the vehicle after he was kicked out of a residence several weeks ago, according to the complaint.

Perez was arraigned on six counts of access device fraud, two counts of theft and one count each of identity theft and receiving stolen property related to the alleged stealing of the wallet from the vehicle.

In relation to allegedly stealing the credit and bank cards from the women's locker room, Perez waived charges of forgery, access device fraud and theft to county court during a preliminary hearing in Luzerne County Central Court on Thursday.

Perez remains jailed at the county correctional facility for lack of $40,000 total bail.