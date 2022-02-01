Police in Canada's capital set up hate crime hotline in response to pandemic protest violence

Ottawa Police are launching a hate crime hotline Tuesday for reporting offenses committed during pandemic demonstrations following reports of violence, racist abuse, harassment and the displaying of Nazi imagery at the protests in Canada's capital.

Driving the news: Ottawa Police Chief Peter Sloly told a Monday briefing that intelligence and investigative officers were being deployed in response to unruly behavior at the protests, which began as a rally last week against a U.S. vaccine requirement for cross-border truck drivers.

Sloly said police had "several active criminal investigations undergoing from bribery to threats to assault to the dangerous operation of vehicles.

Demonstrators also harassed and racially abused a homeless shelter guard and harrassed and verbally abused a couple with a Pride flag, CBC News reports.

Ottawa Police said over the weekend that they had launched several criminal investigations into offenses including the "desecration of the National War Memorial" after receiving reports that protesters had urinated on it and also displayed anti-vaccine messages on a statue of Canadian hero Terry Fox.

What they're saying: Trudeau spoke from isolation after testing positive for COVID-19 to condemn the actions of protesters, whom he noted had abused small business owners, stolen food from a homeless shelter and flew "racist flags" — in reference to swastikas and Confederate flags that had been seen at the protests, among other offensive imagery.

"There is no place in our country for threats, violence or hatred," Trudeau said.

He noted that the protesters were a "small fringe minority," with 90% of truck drivers in Canada vaccinated against the coronavirus.

What to expect: Sloly said the hotline will deal with offenses committed by demonstrators, while the hotline would respond to any "criminal offenses, threats, assaults, hate-related crimes and mischiefs" at the demonstrations.

"There will be an immediate and continuous investigation until we have resolved it through charge and prosecution," he added.

"No matter where you live, no matter where your vehicle's registered, if you've come here and committed a crime, if you have committed a hate crime, you will be investigated. We will look for you, we will charge you. If necessary, we'll arrest you, and we will pursue prosecutions against you."

Ottawa Police Chief Peter Sloly

