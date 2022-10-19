Police cancel Clear Alert for Bedford man found safe in Dallas

A Bedford man who disappeared Oct. 5 and police considered in imminent danger has been found safe in Dallas, authorities said Wednesday.

The Clear Alert issued for 32-year-old Thomas Toussaint was discontinued shortly before 11 a.m. Wednesday. The Bedford Police Department posted on its Facebook page that Toussaint had been found safe in Dallas and thanked everyone who helped locate him.

Toussaint’s family reached out to police to report him missing after they lost contact with him Oct. 5.