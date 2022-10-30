Police canine helps in seizure of bundles of cocaine found in truck parked at Sunrise Mall

Oct. 29—A Brownsville Police Department canine alerted officers to several bundles of cocaine that were found in a bag inside a truck parked at Sunrise Mall, police said.

Officer Bako, the canine, and his handler checked the white Ford-150 truck that was parked on the northside parking lot of the mall with the truck's owner no where around, said Investigator Martin Sandoval, spokesman for the Brownsville Police Department.

An officer conducting routine check of the parking lot on Oct. 27 spotted the truck by itself. The vehicle's window was halfway down, Sandoval said. The officer became concerned because it was raining. He also noticed that a key was inside the truck's ignition.

"Fearing the vehicle was stolen, the officer ran a check on the said vehicle. The vehicle did not have a record of being stolen," Sandoval said.

As Bako assisted in checking the truck, he alerted the officers to check a bag inside where they located found bundles, Sandoval said. The cocaine was seized and placed into evidence.

It was unclear whether the owner of the truck was found.