Police: Canton man asked to leave threatens to blow up hospital

Canton Police Department, Ohio

CANTON – Police have charged a man accused of telling people inside Aultman Hospital that he had a bomb and intended to blow up the hospital.

The 37-year-old man was arrested at the hospital at 2600 Sixth St. SW at 6:51 a.m. Wednesday, according to Stark County Jail and court records.

Police reports allege the man was told to leave but refused. Then he announced to security officers that he had a bomb and that he was going to blow up the hospital.

When security officers approached him, he reportedly assaulted two of them.

He was jailed on charges of making a terroristic threat, criminal trespassing and two counts of assault.

