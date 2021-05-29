Police canvass homicide scene

May 29—HIGH POINT — Police on Friday went door-to-door at a sprawling multifamily complex in south High Point, seeking information about the death of one of its residents, Robert A. Booth Sr., who was shot on Tuesday.

Detectives and volunteers with High Point Community Against Violence made their way to each unit in the dozen or so three-story buildings of East Gate Village Condominiums, talking with residents who answered their doors or were in the parking lot.

They handed out flyers that read, "Stop the Violence," in a coordinated response that's been standard for years in High Point after homicides.

As of Friday, no arrests had been reported in the death of Booth, 25, a pastor who was gunned down around 8:30 p.m. outside the unit he shared with his fiancee, Star Lane, at 304 Ardale Drive.

The walkway leading to the building was covered with candles that had spilled wax onto the concrete in a memorial for Booth near the site of the shooting.

Lane declined to comment when a reporter visited the scene.

The couple had just gotten engaged the Friday before Booth was killed, the same day he was ordained as pastor of Hood Holiness Church of God in High Point.

According to police, the suspects in Booth's slaying were described as two Black men wearing ski masks who fled to a waiting getaway car.

Police said Friday they think the vehicle is a burgundy Hyundai Santa Fe.

There is only one way in and out of the condominium complex, which is off S. Main Street near Interstate 85 Business.

Terry Mitchell said he has lived in one of the units about 18 months, and gunshots, suspected drug activity and public disturbances are common in and around the complex.

"You get a lot of these younger kids in big crowds hanging out around the parking lot, and they get pretty rowdy," he said. "A couple of the apartments get to drinking and fighting."

Mitchell said he was home at the time of Tuesday's shooting and heard gunfire, but didn't see anything.

"It's just a shame," he said.

Police say that anyone with information related to this investigation can contact Crime Stoppers of High Point at 336-889-4000 or download the P3 mobile app for IOS or Android.