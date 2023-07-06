Police on Cape Cod investigating several shots fired at a West Yarmouth hotel

Yarmouth Police are investigating after several shots were reported at the Hampton Inn Hotel on Wednesday night.

Police responded to the hotel parking long along Route 28 for reports of shots fired around 7 p.m.

Police said a witness told the responding officers a male “brandished a firearm” and then fired multiple shots. According to police the evidence collected at the scene by detectives “corroborates the witness statement.”

As of Wednesday evening, there are no reports of any injuries, said police.

The incident appears to have been a targeted assault.

The investigation is ongoing by the Yarmouth Police Department and the Barnstable County Sheriff’s Office of Criminal Investigation.

Anyone with information about this crime is urged to call the Yarmouth Police Department at 508-775-0445 x 0.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

