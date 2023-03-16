Police captain arrested on suspicion of DUI, investigation underway

Oklahoma City Police Chief Wade Gourley speaks at a press conference at Oklahoma City Police Headquarters on Thursday regarding the DUI arrest of police captain James French.

The Oklahoma City Police Department released footage Thursday in the DUI arrest of police captain James "Matt" French.

Around 1:40 a.m. Sunday, French was seen speeding and swerving between lanes in a black Chevrolet Traverse along S May Ave, according to a police report. The arresting officer conducted a traffic stop as French pulled into a neighborhood without signaling and then parked in a private driveway.

The arresting officer also wrote that French's breath smelled of alcohol, his eyes were watery and his speech was slurred.

In body camera footage released by police Thursday, French identified himself as an Oklahoma City police captain.

French told the arresting officer he drank "three or four" beers at a poker game around midnight. French also asks the arresting officer to turn his camera off several times.

The arresting officer told French he wouldn't turn his camera off until he had completed his investigation and that he would not afford him special treatment. The officer conducted a series of field sobriety tests, which French failed. He was arrested on complaint of driving under the influence and failing to signal a turn.

On Thursday, Police Chief Wade Gourley said French was placed on administrative leave with pay "the moment we were notified of the incident." An administrative investigation will be conducted separately from a criminal investigation, the chief said.

"Once criminal charges are filed, per our (Fraternal Order of Police) contract, we do what's called a predetermination hearing to then put that person on leave without pay," Gourley said. "There is a process we have to go through."

Gourley also said the arresting officer followed protocol and "did exactly as he should have and handled it very professionally."

The police chief said he would not speculate openly about why French asked the officer to turn the camera off so many times, but said that, per police procedures, "once the incident is over and he's completed what he's doing, he is allowed to turn the camera off."

The officer did not turn the camera off until French was handcuffed, video shows.

French has worked for the Oklahoma City Police Department for 32 years.

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: OKC police release footage in DUI arrest of investigative captain