Police captain discusses arrest of Idaho suspect

A suspect arrested in connection with the slayings of four University of Idaho students plans to waive his extradition hearing so he can be quickly brought to Idaho to face murder charges. (Jan. 1)

  • Suspect arrested in killings of Idaho students

    Authorities in Pennsylvania arrested a suspect in the killings of four University of Idaho students who were found stabbed to death in their beds more than a month ago, Moscow Police Chief James Fry said Friday. (Dec. 30)

  • Suspect Arrested in Killings of Four University of Idaho Students

    A graduate student has been arrested in Pennsylvania in connection of the murders of four University of Idaho students more than six weeks ago.

  • A "very complex" case: The events that led to an arrest in the Idaho student slayings

    The killings of four University of Idaho students in mid-November at an off-campus residence stunned the small community of Moscow, Idaho, where investigators

  • Idaho murder suspect Bryan Kohberger's Washington neighbors, witnesses react to grad student's arrest

    Neighbors of Bryan Kohberger speak out after he is charged with felony burglary and four counts of murder for the stabbing deaths of Idaho students.

  • Lawyer: Idaho stabbings suspect ‘looking forward to being exonerated’

    The lawyer for the suspect accused of murder in the University of Idaho stabbings said his client is “looking forward to being exonerated.” Jason LaBar, a public attorney for Monroe County, Pa., told The Washington Post on Saturday that the suspect, 28-year-old Bryan Kohberger, plans to waive his right to an extradition hearing to send…

  • Moscow, Idaho Police give update after arresting suspect charged in 4 murders

    Watch the full press conference from Idaho police and prosecutors after authorities in Pennsylvania arrested a suspect in the killings of four slain Idaho students, who were found stabbed to death in their beds more than a month ago

  • Police Arrest Suspect in Killings of 4 University of Idaho Students

    Bryan Christopher Kohberger has been arrested in connection with the quadruple homicide of University of Idaho students Kaylee Goncalves Madison Mogen and Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin.

  • No other arrests likely in Idaho murders, chief says: 'We believe we have our guy'

    A 28-year-old graduate student arrested in connection with the murders of four University of Idaho students is believed to be the only suspect in the high-profile case, authorities said. "We believe we have our guy, the one that committed these murders," Moscow Police Chief James Fry told ABC News Saturday. Fry said he does not anticipate additional arrests in connection with the murders of roommates Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen and Xana Kernodle, and Kernodle's boyfriend, Ethan Chapin, who were all stabbed to death in the girls' off-campus house on Nov. 13.

  • Idaho college murder suspect in police custody

    New developments Friday in the murder investigation of four students at the University of Idaho. Law enforcement officials are announcing that the FBI has taken a suspect into custody. 28-year-old Bryan Kohberger has been charged with four counts of first degree murder and is in the process of being extradited from Pennsylvania to Idaho to stand trial.

  • Bryan Kohberger, suspect in Idaho killings, plans to waive extradition hearing

    A suspect arrested in connection with the slayings of four University of Idaho students plans to waive his extradition hearing so he can be quickly brought to Idaho to face murder charges. That is according to his defense attorney. Authorities in eastern Pennsylvania arrested Bryan Christopher Kohberger, a 28-year-old Ph.D. student at Washington State University, on Friday. Kohberger defense attorney Jason LaBar said Saturday that Kohberger is eager to be exonerated, and said people should wait to pass judgment until after a fair trial. Moscow Police Captain Anthony Dahlinger said Saturday that investigators believe Kohberger is the person responsible for all four of the killings. Dahlinger says more information will be released once Kohberger is returned to Idaho.

  • What we know about the man arrested in the Idaho murders

    Bryan Kohberger was arrested in connection with the gruesome November murders of four college students.

  • Suspect arrested in killing of four Idaho students

    STORY: Pennsylvania state police arrested postgraduate student Bryan Christopher Kohberger, suspecting he fatally stabbed four University of Idaho students more than six weeks ago.Authorities said Kohberger studied criminal justice at Washington State University.The university said he completed his first semester in early December, suggesting he remained on campus for weeks just 10 miles away from the crime scene across the Idaho state line, before he returned to Pennsylvania.The slain University of Idaho students – three female and one male – were found in an off-campus house on November 13.They were stabbed multiple times, and some victims had defensive wounds, suggesting they tried to fend off an attack. Speaking to the press on Friday, police chief James Fry in Moscow, Idaho, said the town of 25,000 remains shaken by the murders. “These murders have shaken our community and no arrest will ever bring back these young students. However, we do believe justice will be found through the criminal process. This was a very complex and extensive case. We had developed a clear picture over time, and we stand assured that the work - the work is not done. Be assured the work is not done. This is just started.”Fry said the murder weapon has not been recovered, though officers found the car believed to have been near the home when the murders took place. He also declined to reveal how authorities tracked down Kohberger to about 90 miles north of Philadelphia.The 28-year-old suspect now awaits a hearing on whether he will waive extradition and return voluntarily to Idaho to face charges.