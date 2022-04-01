Police captain: Johnstown officer injured in scuffle

Apr. 1—JOHNSTOWN, Pa. — A Johnstown police officer suffered a knee injury during a scuffle with a juvenile who had been reported missing, police Capt. Chad Miller said.

Two officers were at the Haynes Street Sheetz store around noon Thursday when they found the 17-year-old male and his adult brother.

Officers attempted to detain both after the juvenile gave a false name, Miller said.

The juvenile pushed the officer and fled from the store. The officer chased the juvenile and grabbed him in the parking lot where the altercation followed, Miller said.

Police are searching for the unnamed juvenile who is being charged with aggravated assault and flight to avoid apprehension.

The adult male was not charged.

The injured officer suffered a knee injury and is expected to be out of work for the foreseeable future, Miller said.

The name of the injured officer was not released.