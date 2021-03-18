Police Captain Who Said Atlanta Shooter ‘Had a Bad Day’ Posted Anti-Asian Shirts on Facebook

Editorial Staff
·3 min read

A police officer who received criticism for appearing to sympathize with the Atlanta mass shooting suspect was found to have made an anti-Asian post on Facebook.Capt. Jay Baker, a spokesman for the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office, sparked controversy Wednesday after stating that 21-year-old Robert Aaron Long was having “a really bad day” when he reportedly shot eight people dead the night before.

Long, who blamed his rampage on “sex addiction,” is accused of killing six Asian women from three massage parlors in the Atlanta area. Whether or not he is prosecuted for hate crimes is yet to be seen.As Baker’s remarks drew flak on social media, one Twitter user found a Facebook post he made in April 2020, which appeared to advertise an anti-China shirt. The post is no longer available as of this writing.The shirt appears to be based on the Corona beer label. It says “COVID 19,” along with a subtitle that reads “Imported virus from CHY-NA.”“Love my shirt,” Baker wrote. “Get yours while they last.”

The $22 shirt in question appears to be printed by Deadline Appeal, which is owned by a former deputy sheriff from Cherokee County. The store also prints shirts for the Cherokee County Sheriff's Office Honor Guard, a “ceremonial unit, all volunteers, who represent not only the Sheriff's Office but also the county when participating in a variety of events.” Attacks against Asian Americans have increased since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. Many attribute the rise in incidence to the Trump administration’s anti-China rhetoric. A surge in these crimes has been observed in the last several weeks, plenty of which targeted elderly Asians. Since March 2020, the national coalition Stop AAPI Hate has recorded nearly 3,800 incidents.

Baker has yet to publicly address the controversy surrounding his actions. Among his critics is actress Arden Cho, who called him “racist.” “Cop says it’s not a hate crime, it’s him just having a bad day,” Cho wrote on Twitter. “Oh ok… NO. It’s because you’re a racist also Jay Baker.” Pulitzer Prize-winning author Viet Thanh Nguyen also questioned Baker’s Facebook post. “Instead of even considering the killing of six Asian women a hate crime, Captain Jay Baker said it was a ‘really bad day’ for the suspect,” Nguyen tweeted. “The shirt he likes says ‘COVID-19 Imported Virus from Chy-Na.’ I wonder if these are related…” Feature Image Screenshots via 11Alive (left) and @RichPhelps (right)

  • De Blasio Argues Cops Should Confront New Yorkers Accused of Non-Criminal ‘Hurtful’ Conduct

    New York mayor Bill de Blasio has suggested that the NYPD or another city agency could confront residents accused of hateful conduct towards Asian Americans, even if the conduct did not rise to the level of a criminal case. De Blasio encouraged residents to report any racist conduct towards Asian Americans to the city, which would then investigate and respond to the complaint. The mayor spoke amid increasing concern over anti-Asian sentiment and hate crimes, with mayoral candidate Andrew Yang proclaiming he could “feel” hatred “on the streets of New York.” Concerns were brought to a head by an Atlanta, Ga., shooting in which six Asian American women were killed. The shooter claimed to police that he was motivated by “sex addiction” and not anti-Asian animus. “Even if something is not a criminal case, a perpetrator being confronted by the city, whether it’s NYPD or another agency, and being told that what they’ve done was very hurtful to another person—and could, if ever repeated, lead to criminal charges—that’s another important piece of the puzzle,” de Blasio said at a Thursday press conference. When asked by Wall Street Journal reporter Katie Hogan how that process would work, de Blasio answered that the NYPD is already trained to deal with these types of incidents. “The NYPD is a great example: one of the things officers are trained to do is to give warnings,” de Blasio said. “If someone has done something wrong, but not rising to a criminal level, it’s perfectly appropriate for an NYPD officer to talk to them to say, ‘that was not appropriate, and if you did that on a higher level, that would be a crime.’ I think that has an educating impact on people.”

  • Man Pours Unknown Liquid on Asian Woman in NYC, Tells Her ‘Go Back to China’

    A 41-year-old Asian woman was picking up some packages in Midtown, Manhattan on Monday evening when she was suddenly attacked by a younger man. The suspect approached the victim before 7 p.m. as she was bending to pick her packages up on Eighth Ave. at W. 37th St., reports NY Daily News. The unprovoked attack happened a day before the massage parlor shooting in Georgia that left six Asian women dead along with two others, as NextShark previously reported.

  • Sheriff's Captain: Spa Shooting Suspect Was Having 'Really Bad Day'

    Capt. Jay Baker of Georgia's Cherokee Sheriff's Office drew criticism for his comment about the killings of eight people, including six Asian women.

  • Chrissy Teigen's son Miles interrupted her topless selfie

    She also clapped back at trolls who commented on the picture

  • 2 California police officers have been suspended over leaked group chat texts showing them mocking a homeless person, joking about beating up protesters, and suggesting shooting a suspect in the face

    Eureka Police Sgt. Rodrigo Reyna-Sanchez and Officer Mark Meftah were put on administrative leave after the texts were leaked this week.

  • TikTok users are freaking out over a ‘game-changing’ secret Netflix feature: ‘Thank me later’

    It’s all thanks to Netflix’s “secret codes,” which give users the ability to search for hyper-specific genres like “Showbiz Dramas” or “Alien Sci-Fi.”

  • Kim Kardashian Reportedly Concerned Kanye Is 'Having Another Episode' Amidst Silent Treatment Following Divorce

    Amidst Kanye West and Kim Kardashian’s divorce, there are reportedly concerns from Kim that Ye might be going through another bipolar episode.

  • 6 of the 8 people killed in the Atlanta-area massage-parlor shootings were Asian women

    The women, including four of Korean descent, were killed in massage parlors in and near Atlanta. The motive for the shootings remains unknown.

  • Turns Out, Kanye Is Not the Richest Black Man in America [Corrected]

    Correction: 3/18/2021, 12:15 p.m. ET:

  • Khloé Kardashian's Latest Good American Swim Drop Is Here — See Her Model in the Sexy New Campaign

    After the success of Good American's debut swimwear collection, we predict these suits will sell out fast

  • Suspect Arrested For Brutally Attacking Two Asian Men in San Francisco

    Two unprovoked attacks attributed to a single suspect in San Francisco on Monday left one 59-year-old Asian man partially blind and another, a 64-year-old Asian man, with life-threatening injuries. Danilo Yu Chang, a Chinese Filipino man living in Vallejo, suffered injuries that nearly left him blind after a man punched him multiple times in the head, reports NBC Bay Area. This is the 2nd incident involving an Asian American getting assaulted I learned about today. This one happened along Market in SF yesterday afternoon.

  • Paulina Porizkova Gets Real About Marks from Plasma Treatment: 'I'm Vain and Want to Be Pretty'

    The supermodel, 55, also opened up about being “terribly bullied in school” as a teenager over her physical appearance

  • Eddie Huang Talks Rise in Anti-Asian Hate Crimes: 'We Deserve to Be Protected, and We Need Your Help'

    Following the arrival of his new film 'Boogie,' which features Pop Smoke’s debut, Eddie Huang sat down with Hot 97 to discuss the rise in anti-Asian hate crime.

  • Sharon Osbourne Called Julie Chen ‘Wonton’ and ‘Slanty Eyes’ on 'The Talk', Sources Claim

    “The Talk” is extending its hiatus as Sharon Osbourne faces accusations of offensive language toward former co-hosts, including Julie Chen. Multiple sources claimed that the British American personality frequently referred to Chen as “wonton” and “slanty eyes” in the past, according to an article published Tuesday by journalist Yashar Ali.

  • 'Morally right thing to do': House Dems push immigration bills

    The bills would provide a path to citizenship for millions living illegally in the United States, just as the country is on track to face the biggest surge of migrants at its southwestern border in 20 years.The bills to help farmworkers and younger immigrants known as "Dreamers" are an effort to take targeted steps while congressional Democrats deliberate President Joe Biden's comprehensive immigration plan.But it will be an uphill battle for either a limited or extensive immigration program to clear Congress as divisions both between and within the two parties over the subject continue to vex Washington. Republicans have focused on attacking the Democratic Biden administration for the new spike in arrivals at the U.S.-Mexico border.

  • Michael Cohen says Trump is in for a 'proctological exam of the highest order' by New York prosecutors

    Today in uncomfortable metaphors: former Trump fixer Michael Cohen says his old boss is in for some proctological discomfort. The Washington Post reports that Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance's investigation into former President Donald Trump is heating up. Last month, Vance's office received Trump's tax records and began digging through the millions of pages of financial records from the past decade. Including the Manhattan inquiry, the Post reports at least six ongoing investigations that could involve Trump, as well as 29 lawsuits in which he or one of his companies is named as a defendant. "The sheer volume of these legal problems indicates that ... Trump has fallen to a point of historic vulnerability before the law," writes the Post. Cohen, Trump's former personal attorney and longtime fixer who was convicted of campaign finance violations and fraud in 2018, seems to agree. Cohen called Vance's investigation "a proctological exam of the highest order." "The level of review is unprecedented in Trump's corporate history," he said. Previously, Cohen predicted the inquiry would end in jail time for the former president, saying Trump ought to start shopping for a "custom made jumpsuit" because "it does not look good for" him. Cohen has spoken with Vance's investigators seven times, but is not privy to all the specifics that may be found in Trump's financial documents. Read more about Trump's legal problems at The Washington Post. More stories from theweek.comBiden face-plants on evangelical outreachWhy the Atlanta spa shooting feels differentJobless claims unexpectedly rise to 770,000

  • The woman seeking to unseat Republican extremist Marjorie Taylor Greene

    Democrat Holly McCormack is ready to take on the Trump devotee in 2022 – but it’s no easy task in a deep-red Georgia district Holly McCormack said of Greene: ‘People are tired of the rhetoric and the division, and people are hungry for a real person who treats people well.’ Photograph: youtube “I’m taking on the queen of Qanon: Marjorie Taylor Greene,” reads one tweet from Holly McCormack. “Retweet if you think Marjorie Taylor Greene is an embarrassment to our country,” says another. America’s midterm elections may be 20 months in the future, but a campaign is already under way to unseat the extremist Republican congresswoman and Donald Trump devotee. In a rural district of Georgia that Taylor Greene won with three-quarters of the vote last November, no one thinks it is going to be easy. But McCormack, 36, an insurance agent, singer-songwriter and Democrat, thinks her opponent’s far-right shock tactics have run their course. “People are sick of it,” she told the Guardian. “People are tired of the rhetoric and the division, and people are hungry for a real person who treats people well, and actually shows empathy with action and not words. She claims to be a Christian and then she shows us with her actions the hate.” Taylor Greene, 46, has been throwing procedural wrenches in the works of Congress since she was stripped of her committee assignments last month for antisemitic and other inflammatory statements. She has previously made comments on social media supporting the QAnon conspiracy movement, suggesting mass shootings were staged by gun control activists and proposing a Jewish cabal started a deadly California wildfire with a laser beam directed from outer space. And last month she posted an anti-transgender sign across the hall from a congresswoman who has a transgender child. McCormack’s social media sorties appear to have caught her attention. On Wednesday the Democrat tweeted a screenshot showing Taylor Greene had blocked her on Twitter, asking: “Was it something I said, Marjorie?” She commented: “It’s mind-boggling how many people she’s attacked, from school shooting survivors to the LGBTQ community to Jewish space lasers. Those are real people behind all of these attacks that are just spewing out of her continually. My team can’t keep up and it zones me out to read too much of it. “It’s honestly dangerous for our democracy. It’s not just for Georgia 14th; this is important for the country that we get rid of someone that is sowing so much hate and so much division. If we’re going to get better as a country, we’re going to have to stop the right versus left nonsense and see each other as people and as Americans first.” For McCormack, the daughter of an army veteran, the turning point was the deadly insurrection by Trump supporters at the US Capitol on 6 January. “That was the day that I quit kicking around running and I said, I’ve got to do this. We have to do this. “I’ve got two teenagers and the representation that we’re having is unacceptable. It’s just horrible and it doesn’t represent how I was raised, how I’m raising my kids. I really hammered into them since they were born to be kind and how you treat people matters and that they should fight for other people. They should stand up if something’s wrong and so, even though it’s hard, it’s the right the right thing to do.” McCormack regrets the political tribalism that means the first question asked is whether someone is Democratic or Republican. She added: “People are wanting healing, and they’re wanting to be able to get along with their neighbours again, and they’re wanting to not have families broken apart over this. It’s not OK, and I think people are ready for a refreshing change.” McCormack, who argues that rural areas like hers have been left behind by noisy politicians, will not have a clear run for her party’s nomination as several so-far unnamed Democrats have filed to run in 2022, according to Federal Election Commission records. The odds against any of them in this ruby red district are daunting, but McCormack finds inspiration in Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock’s victories in January’s Senate runoffs. Her career as a musician – she last released an album in 2012 and a single in 2014 – also offers a chance to stand out from the crowd. “It’s acoustic, folky – chick-rock is the best way to say it,” she laughed. “I should have been of age recording music in the 90s and I would have fit right in. We’re looking forward to some creative fundraising and festivals during the summer.” Among the songs that McCormack has written, her favorite is Fire. Should she unseat Taylor Green in November 2022, the headline will write itself.

  • George Floyd death: If Derek Chauvin is acquitted, the three other cases could collapse

    The prosecution strategy is difficult. The cases against three officers rest on the Chauvin trial. A not-guilty verdict could produce cascading failure.

  • Asian Americans grieve, organize in wake of Atlanta attacks

    Asian Americans were already worn down by a year of pandemic-fueled racist attacks when a white gunman was charged with killing eight people, most of them Asian women, at three Atlanta-area massage parlors. Hundreds of Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders turned to social media to air their anger, sadness, fear and hopelessness. The hashtag #StopAsianHate was a top trending topic on Twitter hours after the shootings that happened Tuesday evening.

  • 'You bum, why did you hit me?' 75-year-old Asian woman beats attacker with stick in San Francisco

    A 75-year-old Asian American woman attacked and punched by a man on a San Francisco street fought back, leaving him bloodied and hospitalized.