Police captain's childhood experiences led him to write book to help 'protect others'

Capt. Tom Walker of the Bucyrus Police Department recently penned his first book, “Prodigal to Policeman: Trauma, Faith, Transformation, Triumph.”

BUCYRUS — Tom Walker knew when he was just 10 years old that he would one day become a police officer.

“I had a very traumatic childhood," Walker said. "There was domestic violence, and we were very indigent. It was tough. There was one particular traumatic incident that I experienced as a child and I knew in that moment that I wanted to protect others who cannot defend themselves."

He said his experience as a child living through domestic violence taught him about trauma and how it can affect someone.

Walker recently wrote his first book, “Prodigal to Policeman: Trauma, Faith, Transformation, Triumph.”

After a stint as a special deputy for the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office and as a member of the Bucyrus Police Department Auxiliary for two years, Walker became a full-time Bucyrus Police officer in 1997. He has made his way through the ranks and is now a captain on the force.

Book meant to be a testimony of trauma, faith, triumph

“I remember arresting a young guy for domestic violence years ago and he told me I just didn’t understand what he was going through. I did and I hope he reads my book one day and it helps him,” Walker said.

Walker said the book is not meant to be a great theological novel, but more of a testimony of trauma, faith, transformation and triumph over adversity.

He had turned to God when he was 16, but an incident involving a pastor and others shook his faith and he fell away.

“I wondered how God could let that happen but then in 2005, I returned to my faith and living a life with Christ,” Walker said. “God was with me the whole time, even when I fell away. I have made plenty of mistakes in my life, but He was always there.”

Walker gives credit for this restoration and transformation to pastors Bernie and Anita France. He dedicated his book to the couple and to a fellow police officer, the late Al Williams.

“Al was my mentor on the police force and Bernie and Anita were my spiritual mentors,” Walker said.

Walker said his book is an easy read and that he was led by God to write his story in the hopes of inspiring others to transform their lives.

“I wrote it to inspire others to seek a life with Christ and to give hope to those living through trauma,” he said.

Walker said the book contains funny, heartbreaking and riveting accounts of his life.

“Each account is meant to demonstrate the overwhelming, restorative power of Jesus Christ — even when I did not recognize his presence around me,” he said.

“Although uncomplicated, the book took over two years to write because I was simply following God’s timing,” he said.

“Prodigal to Policeman,” is the first book in a planned series, “Faith Like Handcuffs.” It is now available for pre-order at Amazon, Kindle and Barnes and Noble.

The book will be available in both digital and paperback formats. For information, visit Walker’s website, www.faithlikehandcuffs.com.

“The second book is in process and will contain many experiences from my career,” Walker said.

He is considering a place for the official release and signing engagement. “I will be certain to inform folks as to when and where,” he said.

Walker said he is truly humbled by the interest so many have already shown in his first book.

“I simply hope it touches lives,” he said.

This article originally appeared on Bucyrus Telegraph-Forum: Bucyrus police captain's book details living through domestic violence