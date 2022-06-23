Police capture assault suspect in Lewiston

Jun. 23—LEWISTON — Police arrested a local man Wednesday afternoon in an abandoned building on Bates Street, charging him in connection with a domestic assault.

Devin Doyon, 33, of 247 Bates St. was arrested about 5:30 p.m. after police with a tracking dog searched the empty building at 194 Bates St. He was arrested on a warrant charging domestic assault and violating conditions of release. He was also charged with refusing to submit to arrest and aggravated criminal trespass.

Police said they were searching for Doyon in connection with a reported domestic assault from earlier in the day.

Witnesses reported the man had gone into the two-story building but when police went to the home, the man refused to come out, a police spokesman said.

The building is across from Kennedy Park, near the corner of Bates and Pine streets.

Police went to the home shortly before 5 p.m. Within minutes, they had the abandoned building surrounded.

As dozens of onlookers watched from the edge of the park, Lewiston Police Officer James Avery entered the building with his dog, Payne, along with several other officers.

The suspect was found minutes later hiding on the upper floor. He was taken to the Androscoggin County Jail in Auburn.