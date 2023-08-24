Police capture felon after two-day search

Aug. 24—Multiple police agencies assisted in a search for a South Point man after a warrant being served turned south last Thursday afternoon. The Lawrence County Sheriff's office pursued the warrant.

"We had a warrant on Chaz McCoy and during the traffic stop we tried to arrest him and Chaz began to fight with the officer and fled the area, which led to the search in the area for him," Lawrence County Sheriff Jeff Lawless said.

Later on in the day, he was spotted again by some residents and they went searching again, he said. McCoy was arrested without incident two days later at an apartment complex on Saturday, Aug. 19, and booked at the county jail at 9:01 p.m.

McCoy was pulled over after an officer recognized him as the vehicle went by, which led to the traffic stop in Lawrence County, Ohio. Lawless said McCoy was TASE'd by a deputy but fled with barbs in him.

"He initiated the traffic stop and when the officer went to put handcuffs on him for an outstanding warrant, that's when Chaz became combative and began to fight with the officer," Lawless said. "The officer did deploy his TASER and then Chaz fled the area."

Lawless said it was essential to withhold information to the public to keep McCoy from fleeing the county.

"At that time it was important to withhold information," he said. "Part of our investigation was we felt that it would push him farther from the area instead of letting things settle down to where we could be able to obtain him.

"Any time an officer fights with a suspect certainly they will request assistance," Lawless said. Multiple agencies within Lawrence County responded to the call.

The search began on Thursday, Aug. 17, and ended Saturday, Aug. 19.

