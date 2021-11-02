Police capture man after 2 people shot, 1 killed in Seabrook

Nov. 1—SEABROOK — A man is dead and another critically injured after a shooting Monday morning outside a Boynton Lane home.

Police arrested a man about a half mile away on Dwight Avenue who is believed to have pulled the trigger. The New Hampshire Attorney General's Office and local police had not yet identified the suspect or released the names of those shot as of Monday afternoon.

The wounded person was transported to a regional hospital with critical injuries, according to the AG's Office.

Police received a 911 call at 9:03 a.m. for a shooting at 19 Boynton Lane. When officers arrived, they found a man dead in the driveway and a second man bleeding from a gunshot wound.

"This is believed to be a contained scenario, and all parties are believed to have been identified to this shooting," an AG's Office release read.

The suspect, who fled, was first seen in a section of woods by Salisbury police Lt. Richard Dellaria, who arrested him without incident, according to Salisbury police.

The shooting drew dozens of area police officers. A woman who said she was the mother of one of the shooting victims was crying and demanding answers from officers as they taped off a large area around the crime scene.

"Are you going to tell me if my son is alive? My son is beautiful. He has three daughters," the woman said.

Police pushed back a crowd of onlookers past Kentucky Fried Chicken and all the way to Cardi's furniture store. Other officers, carrying rifles, blocked off roads and entrances to nearby businesses.

As the manhunt continued, police placed Southgate Plaza and area businesses in lockdown for a short time, according to Seabrook police Chief Kevin Gelineau.

By the time Gelineau spoke to reporters about 11:15 a.m., the lockdown had been lifted.

Gelineau declined to comment on what sparked the shooting or whether the suspect was armed when arrested. He referred all other questions to the AG's Office, which he said would release more information.

Story continues

The large police presence, which included several officers in tactical gear and camouflage, was to "keep the scene safe for everyone involved," Gelineau added.

A neighbor said he was startled by the sound of gunshots and looked out his window to see a man holding a gun and standing over the body of a victim.

"Not anything I wanted to wake up to," the neighbor said.

The neighbor, who was later interviewed by police, said the shooting came "completely out of left field, it's so random."

Dave Rogers is a reporter with the Daily News of Newburyport. Email him at: drogers@newburyportnews.com. Follow him on Twitter @drogers41008.

Dave Rogers is a reporter with the Daily News of Newburyport. Email him at: drogers@newburyportnews.com. Follow him on Twitter @drogers41008.