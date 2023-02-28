Police capture most wanted fugitive sought in Old Forge shooting

Feb. 27—One of the state's most wanted fugitives, sought for an alleged role in a shooting last month in Old Forge, was captured Monday morning in Wilkes-Barre, the state police at Dunmore said.

Police arrested Jordan Alexander Allen, 23, without issue around 7:30 a.m. near the Sherman Hills Apartments , said Trooper Robert Urban, a spokesman for the Dunmore-based Troop R.

Allen is charged with aggravated assault, reckless endangerment and simple assault. He is in Lackawanna County Prison in lieu of $500,000 bail.

His preliminary hearing is scheduled March 13.

It is unclear if state police interviewed Allen.

Citing his flight, District Attorney Mark Powell said there is "no indication" he will cooperate.

Investigators believe Allen fired two shots toward the parking lot of the Diamond Club early Jan. 1. The gunshots prompted others in the area to start shooting.

In the fracas, a bullet struck a woman in the head. She has not been identified. Powell said she remains hospitalized and awaits additional surgeries.

It is not clear if the bullet that struck her came from Allen's gun. Authorities continue to investigate who else was involved.

Allen remained at large for nearly eight weeks. On Feb. 21, he joined eight other men on the state police's most wanted list.

The U.S. Marshals Service Fugitive Task Force and the Wilkes-Barre police assisted the state police's fugitive unit in Allen's capture, Urban said.

Contact the writer: jkohut@timesshamrock.com, 570-348-9100, x5187; @jkohutTT on Twitter.